Saudi rights chief meets European official in Riyadh

RIYADH: Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, met Carl Hallegard, deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa department at the European External Action Service, in Riyadh on Thursday.
They discussed human rights cooperation and future development possibilities and other issues of common concern.
Al-Awwad pointed out the efforts of the Kingdom to protect human rights, and the pioneering changes endorsed by Saudi Arabia according to the Vision 2030 reform plan.
The meeting was attended by Patrick Simonnet, the ambassador of the EU to the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve signs contracts to build two ecotourism resorts
Located in Rawdat Al-Khafs and Qalta Umm Qalidah, the resorts will include sports facilities, camp sites, hotels, restaurants and areas for stargazing and other special events
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority announced on Thursday it has signed investment contracts to build two tourist resorts in Rawdat Al-Khafs and Qalta Umm Qalidah.
It said the deals come as part of its strategic plan to turn the reserve into an attractive tourist destination that offers visitors a rich and entertaining experience, while prioritizing the preservation of the environment and the revitalization of ecotourism, in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan.
The resorts will be built on a large area within the reserve, in accordance with standards and controls that guarantee the preservation and sustainability of the environment, the authority said.
They will have recreational areas where visitors can take part in sporting activities, camp sites, and a number of restaurants and cafes. They will also includes hotels, and special areas for stargazing events and other special occasions.
“The move comes as a continuation of the authority’s efforts to develop the reserve and invest in its natural resources to make it a tourist destination with recreational facilities that contribute to revitalizing ecotourism and attracting tourists from inside and outside the Kingdom,” the authority said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.
Qalta Umm Qalidah, east of Tamir, is renowned for its unique natural landscape, scenic views, and natural rock formations and lakes, in addition to its strategic geographical location close to Riyadh. The Al-Khafs gardens are distinguished by the charming and unique beauty of the green palette they provide amid golden sands.
The development authority is working to develop the reserve’s infrastructure and improve the services it provides to ecotourists, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to improve the quality of life and preserve and develop nature.
Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief receives credentials of Qatar’s envoy
Updated 04 February 2022
SPA
JEDDAH: Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, the Qatari ambassador to Saudi Arabia, presented his credentials as his country’s permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC’s secretary-general, in Jeddah on Thursday.
During their meeting, they also reviewed relations and cooperation between the OIC and Qatar, along with other issues of common interest.
The OIC’s General Secretariat recently held a new round of political consultations with the People’s Republic of China.
During these talks, they discussed relations between the Islamic world and China, as well as existing cooperation between the country and the OIC and a number of issues of common interest.
Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province conducts 1,050 health and safety inspection tours
Updated 04 February 2022
SPA
DAMMAM: Municipalities in the Kingdom are continuing their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Eastern Province carried out 1,050 tours of commercial centers and facilities in one day, identifying 69 violations.
Field teams closed one commercial outlet for breaching protocols.
The violations included noncompliance with mask-wearing, overcrowding issues, and a failure to use the Tawakkalna app effectively.
The municipality called on commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Officials have also urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number, or by contacting authorities through the Balady app.
National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity showcases Saudi students’ projects
Updated 04 February 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MADINAH: More than 150 Saudi students are participating in the 2022 National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity — Ibdaa 2022. More than 103,000 students applied to take part.
The event — organized by King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education — is billed as “Saudi Arabia’s largest pre-college science and engineering competition.” It began on Wednesday and will run until Saturday at King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah.
The winners will receive awards provided by “leading national and international institutions,” according to the organizers.
Majid Al-Kinani, head of the media department at Mawhiba, told Arab News that Ibdaa 2022 represents “the optimal investment in Saudi talent, enhancing its pivotal and strategic role in building knowledge, creating effective economic pillars, and providing attractive and creative environments.”
The event will include lectures on innovation, entrepreneurship, intellectual property rights, research practices, and data privacy, he added.
FASTFACT
155 A total of 155 projects have been shortlisted to take part in Ibdaa 2022’s final exhibition — 99 created by girls and 56 created by boys. They will be competing for numerous awards and to represent the Kingdom at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held in the US in May.
“The forum is held annually under the supervision of educational experts and in direct coordination with the Ministry of Education throughout the Kingdom,” Al-Kinani explained.
He noted that Saudi Arabia is home to a number of talented innovators and that the country’s technological infrastructure is designed to help them realize their potential.
“All these factors have enabled the Kingdom to excel in international competitions for talented people, allowing it to compete and receive international awards (for) scientific and technical excellence in various fields.”
A total of 155 projects have been shortlisted to take part in Ibdaa 2022’s final exhibition — 99 created by girls and 56 created by boys. They will be competing for numerous awards and to represent the Kingdom at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held in the US in May.
The participating projects fall into 21 categories: Integrated systems; robots and smart devices; mathematics; energy; biomedical and health sciences; social and behavioral science; transitional medical sciences; physics; astronomy; chemistry; biochemistry; environmental engineering; biomedical engineering; mechanical engineering; computational biology; informatics; cellular and molecular biology; material science; environmental sciences; botany; and software.
The entrants are divided into eight regions. Makkah has the most projects, with 50 entries followed by the Eastern Province with 41, Riyadh with 36, Madinah with 12, Jazan with five, Qassim and Asir with four projects each, and Najran with three.
Pomp, gaiety mark Danish queen’s golden jubilee in Saudi Arabia
2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Her Majesty’s accession to the throne in Denmark
Updated 04 February 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Ambassador of Denmark Ole Emil Moesby celebrated the Golden Jubilee of Queen Margrethe II, in January 2022, marking Her Majesty’s 50-year reign as head of the state of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland.
In an interview with Arab News, the Danish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Yemen discussed the queen’s accession to the throne, her role as a female leader of a modern European democracy and Saudi-Danish relations.
The Danish envoy spoke about Queen Margrethe II’s accession in 1972 and the historical events during that time.
“She was one of three daughters of the former king, and they had to change the constitution to ensure that she would be able to take over that position,” he said. The constitution had previously allowed only men to ascend to the throne, but this was changed in 1953, as there were no male heirs.
“I think every one of us has a clear memory of what happened on the 14th of January 1972, 50 years ago, because that was the time when the King passed away, and she took over.”
He also reflected on the dramatic change the Kingdom of Denmark has gone through in those years. The beginning of her journey was not an easy one.
“There was some skepticism whether it was going to work,” he said. However, she was able to change perceptions in an immensely quick time.
At the time of her accession to the throne in 1972, only 45 percent of the population supported her as queen. Fast forward to 50 years later, and she has her people’s full support and admiration.
The ambassador highlighted the Danes’ admiration for the queen’s familial-like leadership, stating, “the royal family is a part of our life.”
Of her many qualities, Moesby highlights her love of painting, embroidery, textiles and costume design. “She’s an artist, as well as the queen.”
The Danish envoy said that the queen “set the standard for women’s participation in public life.” Being a female leader of a country for 50 years, she has also set an example for the leaders coming after her.
Turning to the Kingdom, where the ambassador has been for four years and six months, he has first-hand experience of the recent changes.
The ambassador said that people in Denmark do not fully understand the acceleration of development taking place in the Kingdom.
“I sometimes feel that I am playing the role of more being an ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Denmark than I am being here because, frankly speaking, I don’t think that we fully understand the speed of the acceleration,” the ambassador said.
The envoy believes the initiatives taking place in the Kingdom under Vision 2030 in the upcoming years will change the perception of the Danish people, for there are many similarities between the two kingdoms.
“We have a lot of commonalities, but it’s not always well known,” he said. “I feel extremely privileged to be here, and to be witnessing what is happening in Saudi Arabia over the past five or six years.”
He discussed the changes in the quality of life in Riyadh, comparing it to Denmark, which was named the second-best country for quality of life by CEOWORLD magazine in 2021.
“We’re talking about the change in entertainment, in life science, the way of behaving, and it’s a different world we are in now from what it was four-and-a-half years ago,” he said.
He explained that there is a lot of potential for Danish companies in Saudi Arabia, within architecture and the Ggiga-projects under Vision 2030.
The envoy looked back on his fondest memories while working in the Kingdom. One of those was the first Future Investment Initiative held in October 2017.
“I was there when I heard the crown prince’s speech about what has happened since 1979, until now and his visions. He didn’t talk based on the script, he was actually talking out of his heart, and that was a big event for me,” he said.
HIGHLIGHTS
At the time of her accession to the throne in 1972, only 45 percent of the population supported her as queen.
Fast forward to 50 years later, and Queen Margrethe has her people’s full support and admiration.
The ambassador highlighted the Danes’ admiration for the queen’s familial-like leadership, stating, ‘the royal family is a part of our life.’
Of her many qualities, Ole Emil Moesby highlights her love of painting, embroidery, textiles and costume design.
He also talked about the most recent event he participated in, the camel festival. “I met with someone who is part of a family who has the most extensive and well-educated camels here.”
The ambassador explained that he was shocked to hear the gentleman had a master’s from the US in architecture and was working with camels.
“So what are you using for architecture,” the ambassador asked.
The Saudi gentleman responded by explaining that he is not using architecture but learned a lot from thinking and how to deal with camels.
“I thought that was fantastic because it shows to me that we can learn a lot from the culture. Also, the traditional culture in Saudi Arabia is generating people’s mindsets and the way they are thinking,” he said. “We can learn a lot from that.”
Due to the pandemic, celebrations hosted by the queen in Denmark have been postponed till September. However, a celebration hosted by the Danish Embassy in Saudi Arabia went ahead with festivities held in Jeddah on Sunday and in Riyadh on Wednesday to celebrate the golden jubilee.
During the ceremony in Riyadh, the ambassador made a speech about Queen Margrethe’s rule and thanked the guests and government officials for their attendance and support.