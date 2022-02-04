Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus in California

OROVILLE, California: A 21-year-old man who was acting erratically opened fire inside a Greyhound bus in Northern California, killing a 43-year-old woman and wounding four others before he was arrested, naked, inside a Walmart after getting into a fight, authorities said.
Asaahdi Coleman started shooting at passengers as they exited the Los Angeles-bound bus after it stopped at a convenience store in the city of Oroville on Wednesday night, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Thursday.
“This is a horrific tragedy that was visited upon our community,” he said.
Police received 911 calls shortly after 7:30 p.m. that someone was shooting inside a bus outside a convenience store in the small city of Oroville, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Sacramento. Officials said they recovered a dozen 9 mm bullet casings on the bus, which had a bullet hole through the windshield. Detectives later recovered the weapon in a nearby construction site, Honea said.
Moments before the shooting Coleman, who had boarded the bus in Redding, told passengers that Los Angeles was a dangerous city and showed them a firearm he was carrying in a satchel, Honea said. He also got agitated and accused one of them of being an undercover law enforcement officer, the sheriff said.
He showed “what could best be described as paranoid behavior,” Honea said.
After the shooting, Coleman fled and ran to a Walmart about a half-mile away from the bus and got into a fight with a customer. After the fight was broken up, he walked away and began taking off his clothes. He was taken into custody, naked, shortly after, Honea said.
It was not immediately clear if Coleman has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He is expected to appear in court Friday.
The wounded include a 32-year-old man who was shot multiple times and is in a critical condition, a 25-year-old pregnant woman who is in critical condition and an 11-year-old girl in stable condition. A 38-year-old man was treated for a minor injury and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, Honea said.
Coleman, who has a juvenile criminal record, lives a “somewhat transient life” and is wanted on a warrant out of Alameda County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Butte County District Attorney David Ramsey said.
Sacramento prosecutors filed felony charges in July 2021 against Coleman for violating prohibition of firearm access, according to court documents. He was released on bail and was due for his next court appearance in March, the Sacramento Bee reported.
Public records show Coleman’s last known address was at an apartment complex in Sacramento, the newspaper reported.
The shooting comes two years after a man muttering incoherently opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus heading from Los Angeles to San Francisco, killing one person and wounding five before passengers disarmed him. Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was charged with murder and attempted murder.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
More than 9,000 flights scheduled for Thursday or Friday in the US canceled
Almost 300,000 homes and businesses were still without power as night fell Thursday
Updated 04 February 2022
AP
CHICAGO: About 350,000 homes and businesses lost power across the US on Thursday as freezing rain and snow weighed down tree limbs and encrusted power lines, part of a winter storm that caused a deadly tornado in Alabama, dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest and brought rare measurable snowfall and hundreds of power outages to parts of Texas.
Storm conditions also caused headaches for travelers across the country as airlines canceled more than 9,000 flights scheduled for Thursday or Friday in the US.
The highest totals of power outages blamed on icy or downed power lines were concentrated in Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas and Ohio, but the path of the storm stretched further from the central US into the South and Northeast on Thursday.
Heavy snow was expected from the southern Rockies to northern New England, while forecasters said heavy ice buildup was likely from Pennsylvania to New England through Friday.
Parts of Ohio, New York and northern New England were expected to see heavy snowfall as the storm moves to the east with 12 to 18 inches (30 to 45 centimeters) of snow possible in some places through Friday, Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland, said early Thursday.
However, ice accumulations were expected to be the primary hazard from central and eastern Pennsylvania through the Catskill Mountains of New York to New England, NWS meteorologist Rich Otto said Thursday evening.
Along the warmer side of the storm, strong thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes were possible Thursday in parts of Mississippi and Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center said.
In western Alabama, Hale County Emergency Management Director Russell Weeden told WBRC-TV a tornado that hit a rural area Thursday afternoon killed one person, a female he found under rubble, and critically injured three others. A home was heavily damaged, he said.
Tornadoes in the winter are unusual but possible, and scientists have said the atmospheric conditions needed to cause a tornado have intensified as the planet warms.
Heavy snow the storm brought to Midwestern states isn’t unusual, except the bigger-than-normal path of intense snow in some places, said Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini. With a warmer climate, people are forgetting what a Midwestern winter had long been like, he said.
“The only amazing winters I’ve been able to experience is through my parents’ photographs of the 1970s,” Gensini, who is 35, said. “This (storm) is par for the course, not only for the past, but winters current.”
More than 20 inches (51 centimeters) of snow was reported in the southern Rockies, while more than a foot of snow fell in areas of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
The flight-tracking service FlightAware.com showed more than 9,000 flights in the US scheduled for Thursday or Friday had been canceled, on top of more than 2,000 cancelations Wednesday as the storm began.
“Unfortunately, we are looking at enough ice accumulations that we will be looking at significant travel impacts,” Orrison said.
The Ohio Valley was especially affected Thursday, with 211 flight cancelations at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Thursday. An airport spokeswoman told the Cincinnati Enquirer that all flights were canceled Thursday except for Delta Air Lines and American Airlines flights before noon.
Nearly all Thursday afternoon and evening flights were canceled at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, and Friday flights could be as well, spokeswoman Natalie Chaudoin told the Louisville Courier-Journal. UPS suspended some operations Thursday at its Worldport hub at the airport, a rare move.
Almost 300,000 homes and businesses were still without power as night fell Thursday, most of them in Tennessee and Ohio, according to the website poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports. As night fell Thursday, almost 150,000 Tennessee customers were without power, including about 135,000 in the Memphis area alone.
Power restoration could take days, said Gale Carson, spokeswoman for Memphis, Light, Gas & Water. “It’s not going to be a quick process,” she said.
Trees sagged under the weight of ice in Memphis, resulting in fallen tree limbs and branches. Parked cars had a layer of ice on them and authorities in several communities around the city warned of some cars sliding off slick roadways.
Meantime, almost 70,000 were without power in Ohio, with large percentages of the population in southeastern Ohio in the dark.
In Texas, the return of subfreezing weather brought heightened anxiety nearly a year after February 2021’s catastrophic freeze that buckled the state’s power grid for days, leading to hundreds of deaths in one of the worst blackouts in US history.
Facing a new test of Texas’ grid, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said it was holding up and on track to have more than enough power to get through the storm. Texas had about 70,000 outages by Thursday morning, nowhere close to the 4 million outages reported in 2021. About half had their power restored by evening.
Abbott and local officials said Thursday’s outages were due to high winds or icy and downed transmission lines, not grid failures.
In Dallas, where snow rarely accumulates, the overnight mix of snow and freezing rain had hardened Thursday afternoon into an icy slick that made roads perilous.
South Bend, Indiana, reported a record snowfall for the date on Wednesday with 11.2 inches (28.5 centimeters), eclipsing the previous record of 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) set on the date in 1908, said Hannah Carpenter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Syracuse, Indiana.
Once the storm pushes through, she said temperatures will see a big drop, with Friday’s highs mostly in the upper teens followed by lows in the single digits in northern Indiana, along with bone-chilling wind chills.
“It’s definitely not going to be melting real quick here,” Carpenter said Thursday morning.
The frigid temperatures settled into areas after the snowy weather, with Kansas residents awakening to dangerous wind chills of around 15 below zero (26 degrees Celsius below zero). In New Mexico, schools and nonessential government services were closed in some areas Thursday because of icy and snow-packed roads.
The disruptive storm began Tuesday and moved across the central US on Wednesday’s Groundhog Day, the same day the famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. The storm came on the heels of a nor’easter last weekend that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.
Mali’s coup was ‘contagious,’ West Africa bloc chairman says
Mali’s August 2020 coup was followed by a second military coup in the West African nation last May
Updated 03 February 2022
Reuters AFP
ACCRA: The chairman of the Economic Community of West African States said on Thursday that a coup in Mali was “contagious” and had set a dangerous trend that led to subsequent coups in the region.
Mali’s August 2020 coup was followed by a second military coup in the West African nation last May, one in Guinea in September last year, a coup in Burkina Faso last week, and a failed coup in Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.
“Let us address this dangerous trend collectively and decisively before it devastates the entire region,” said Akufo-Addo at the opening of a summit of West African leaders in Ghana’s capital Accra, to discuss the coup in Burkina Faso.
“This summit will focus on the emerging threats in our region that stem from the military’s interference in Mali and its contagious influence in Guinea and Burkina Faso,” he said.
ECOWAS has suspended Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso from the 15-nation bloc and imposed sanctions on Mali and Guinea, hitting Mali particularly hard last month after its junta failed to organize elections and proposed holding power until 2025.
Mali defaulted on more than $31 million of bond payments due to the financial freeze, it said on Wednesday.
But the regional bloc and its Western allies have found they have limited leverage to deter the surge in support for military leadership in West Africa’s Sahel region, driven largely by governments’ inability to contain a worsening insurgency.
An ECOWAS delegation was dispatched to Burkina Faso on Monday to meet with coup leader Lt. Col.Paul-Henri Damiba, who declared himself head of state and has not yet proposed a timeline for returning to constitutional order.
The delegation was expected to report back on the talks to other ECOWAS members.
In deciding whether to impose sanctions, ECOWAS leaders have to balance the credibility of their organization against the fragility of some of their states, especially in the Sahel.
Mali and Burkina Faso are in the throes of a nearly decade-old terrorist emergency that has claimed thousands of lives and forced at least one and a half million people from their homes.
Escalating political friction with the junta in Mali has driven Bamako closer to the Kremlin and cast a shadow over France’s anti-terrorist mission in the country.
On Wednesday, the Malian government warned of the risk of sanctions triggering a wider crisis.
It said the restrictions imposed on it in January by ECOWAS had prevented it from honoring its latest bond payments.
Relatives carry the coffin of a young Pakistani military officer who was killed during attacks by militants on a security camp in Naushki district of Balochistan province on Feb. 3, 2022. (Photo by Ghazanfar Majid / AFP)
Pakistan army links Balochistan attacks to handlers in India, Afghanistan
Attacks on Frontier Corps camps in Panjgur and Naushki killed at least seven troops
Balochistan Liberation Army claimed the attacks, saying it had used suicide bombers to enter the bases
Updated 04 February 2022
Saadullah Akhter AND Naimat Khan
QUETTA/KARACHI: The Pakistani military said on Thursday its intelligence had linked recent twin attacks on Frontier Corps bases in the southwestern Balochistan province to handlers in India and Afghanistan.
The attacks in Panjgur and Naushki that killed at least seven troops on Wednesday night were claimed by the separatist Balochistan Liberation Army, which said it had used suicide bombers to enter the bases.
Pakistan has been for years accusing India of covertly supporting the insurgents. India denies the claims.
“As per initial investigation, intelligence agencies have intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India,” the Pakistani military said in a statement.
“After successfully repulsing terrorist attacks at Panjgur and Naushki yesterday night, Security Forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down terrorists hiding in the area.”
It said 13 militants had been killed during a security operation following the attack.
Local authorities said the operation was still underway in Panjgur.
“Security forces are conducting search operations right now in different pockets of the city where they believe terrorists may be present,” Shabbir Mengal, commissioner of the Makran division, told Arab News.
Ghulam Mustafa of the Balochistan Levies Force said the forces had blocked the roads leading toward the army’s compound, as a curfew was in place.
“We are still hearing gunfire from inside the Frontier Corps’ headquarters sporadically,” he added.
Police in Naushki also said a complete curfew had been imposed in the city.
Station House Officer Khalid Badini told Arab News he had heard explosions this morning while a clearance operation was conducted inside the Frontier Corps’ headquarters. He said one civilian was killed during Wednesday’s attack.
Separatists have been fighting security forces for years in the province over what they see as unfair exploitation of its vast mineral wealth. They also claim security forces have pushed them to take up arms because of a long history of human rights abuses against the Baloch people, which authorities in the province have vehemently denied.
Insurgents are also opposed to, and attack, projects linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative in the resource-rich province.
The US in 2019 classified the Balochistan Liberation Army as a terrorist group.
Philippine Coast Guard allows female Muslim personnel to wear hijab
PCG has about 1,850 Muslim personnel, 200 of whom are women
New regulations see PCG following moves made by the Philippine military and police
Updated 03 February 2022
Ellie Aben
MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard announced on Thursday it had approved a new dress policy allowing the use of headscarves in uniform as it makes a bid for more Muslim women to join the service.
Muslims make up about 6 percent of the country’s 110 million citizens.
The PCG currently has 1,850 Muslim personnel, 200 of whom are women.
“The Philippine Coast Guard has approved the inclusion of hijab in the uniform of female Muslim Coast Guard personnel,” the force said in a statement, adding that the policy has been effective since last week.
“The Muslim community in the PCG conveyed their sincere gratitude,” it said. “Members of the said community hope that the inclusion of hijab in the official PCG uniform will encourage more Muslim women to join the Coast Guard workforce.”
The service’s imam, Capt. Alicman S. Borowa, had proposed the inclusion of the hijab in the force’s uniform last year, arguing it would help foster inclusivity.
The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos welcomed the development.
“GOOD NEWS! The Philippine Coast Guard released a statement allowing Muslim women under their office to wear their hijab as part of the official uniform,” the commission said in a social media post on Thursday.
The PCG is following in the footsteps of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, which have already allowed the use of headscarves as part of the official uniform for their Muslim personnel.
In 2017, security forces deployed hijab-clad women soldiers, or “hijab troopers,” in Marawi, to provide vital support to communities traumatized by the siege of the city — a months-long armed conflict in northwest-central Mindanao between Philippine security forces and militants affiliated with Daesh.
16 migrants missing after boat saved off Canary Islands
“According to testimony from the 40 migrants who were rescued... another 16 people fell into the water off Fuerteventura,” the spokeswoman told AFP
The rescue took place some 35 kilometres south of Fuerteventura
Updated 03 February 2022
AFP
MADRID: Sixteen migrants remained missing at sea a day after Spain’s coast guard rescued a boat off the Canary Islands carrying around 40 survivors and a dead body, a government spokesman said Thursday.
“According to testimony from the 40 migrants who were rescued... another 16 people fell into the water off Fuerteventura,” the spokeswoman told AFP, referring to one of the islands on the Atlantic archipelago.
Sources in Salvamento Maritimo, Spain’s coast guard, also confirmed that 16 people were said to have gone missing from the boat they rescued, which was carrying 41 survivors and the body of a person who had died.
The rescue took place some 35 kilometers south of Fuerteventura, which is the closest island to the African coastline from which many boats set sail in a bid to reach European soil.
According to Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish NGO that helps migrant boats in distress, a total of 4,404 migrants died or disappeared while trying to reach Spain last year, up from 2,170 in 2020.
It was the highest yearly number since the group began keeping records in 2015. Many of the bodies are never found.
According to figures compiled by the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project, at least 1,176 people died or went missing in 2021 on the Canary Islands route, while at least 384 others were lost in the Mediterranean while trying to reach Spain from Morocco and Algeria.
Last year, 40,100 migrants managed to reach Spain by sea, interior ministry figures show, a figure almost identical to the number that arrived a year earlier.