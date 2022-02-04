You are here

French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova sets her sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. (DDFTC)
  • Final appearance against champion Garbine Muguruza last year propelled the Czech to Grand Slam win and top 10 ranking
DUBAI: French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova is looking forward to returning to the tournament that last year inspired not only the run to her first Grand Slam title but a dramatic rise in the rankings that has put her in the world’s top 10.

After ending the 2020 season with a ranking of 65, in 2021 the Czech advanced all the way to the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships where she fell in an entertaining match against Garbine Muguruza.

Encouraged by that performance, she went from strength to strength throughout the season; first claiming her maiden WTA Tour title in Strasbourg and then having a remarkable run at Roland Garros where, unseeded, she defeated two-time Dubai winner Elina Svitolina in the third round and saved a match point against Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals before edging past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets to claim the trophy.

“The thing that I’m most proud of is the mental part, I would say, because for me this was really tough,” she said after becoming only the third woman in the Open era to win Roland Garros after facing match point on the way. “I always wanted to do this and trust me, you didn’t want to see me before the matches. You don’t want to see what I was actually doing, how I was panicking before every single match.

“But then as soon as I stepped on the court, I was just there and I was ready to fight. I wasn’t really thinking that I have a panic or that I’m scared or that I’m stressed or something. That’s really special for me. That was something that I felt that I really have to work on because I didn’t really have this in myself. I think that’s why I actually won, because I just felt that mentally I was able to really handle every situation that I got during these two weeks. That was the biggest key.”

The French Open wasn’t the end of her title-winning spree, as she added a third trophy in Prague, not dropping a set in her five matches. She went on to gain revenge for her Dubai defeat by beating Garbine Muguruza in Cincinnati, and again to reach the US Open quarter-finals. She has carried her fine form into the 2022 season, reaching the Sydney final and the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

“We are proud that the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has played such an important role in the career of Barbora Krejcikova, and it is with great pleasure that after her breakthrough week here last year we have seen her go on to even greater success,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “We look forward to seeing if she can now add the Dubai title to her growing list of achievements and wish her well.”

Her success in singles, though, will not have come as a surprise to many, as Krejcikova had already established herself as one of the best doubles players in the world. As long ago as 2013 she won the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open junior titles with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova. The pair added the French Open title in 2018 and again in 2021, Wimbledon in 2018 and, last month, the 2022 Australian Open title. Krejcikova has three Australian Open mixed double titles, as well.

“It is remarkable that Barbora Krejcikova has managed to reach not only third place in the world in singles but to now be ranked two in doubles,” said tournament director Salah Tahlak. “Very few players manage to excel in both sides of the sport, and after reaching the Dubai doubles final in 2020 as well as the singles final in 2021 it will be fascinating to see if she can this year become the first woman to win both titles.”

Great expectations for UAE’s jiu-jitsu stars ahead of ‘most intensive’ new season

Great expectations for UAE’s jiu-jitsu stars ahead of ‘most intensive’ new season
Great expectations for UAE’s jiu-jitsu stars ahead of ‘most intensive’ new season

  • Calendar provides platform to raise standard of competition, broaden pool of potential participants: National coach Ramon Lemos
  • Theyab Al-Nuaimi eyes gold at Asian Games, Abu Dhabi World Professional Championships
ABU DHABI: As the start of the new UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation season approaches, the preparations of the country’s top athletes are well underway in the quest to maintain recent international success.

Emirati athletes have been undertaking intensive training programs supervised by technical staff from the national team, as well as local academies and clubs, said national team coach Ramon Lemos.

The upcoming season, which starts on Feb. 12, promises to be another busy one for the UAE’s leading fighters as they prepare to compete in major international tournaments, including July’s World Games in the US, September’s Asian Games in China, October’s Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in the UAE capital, and November’s Abu Dhabi World Professional Championship.

Lemos, the UAE national team’s Brazilian coach, welcomed the new calendar, which features a mix of local and international tournaments.

He said: “We are starting the new season at a point where we will need a lot of physical training, technical sessions, and mental and psychological work to refine and grow our champions.

“The technical staff of the national team and coaches of state-level clubs and academies are eager to keep ahead of the latest international training practices developing daily. They also want to adopt high-efficiency physical training programs that can improve their flexibility, speed, balance, and focus in the heat of competition.”

He also thanked the UAEJJF for its planning and efforts in designing tournaments that genuinely contributed toward improving the overall level of competitions, as well as expanding the base of participants, which he pointed out would help players and clubs improve their rankings. The national team’s success in achieving impressive results over the past few years, as well as the emergence of several young talents, requires them to put in more effort and work diligently to maintain that level, Lemos added.

Mahdi Al-Awlaki, who represents the national team and Baniyas club, said preparations for the upcoming season were already in full swing.

“The players did not stop practicing throughout the off-season. We understand the importance of remaining fully prepared and physically fit, especially given the busy schedules of local and international events. Fans have great hopes for us players as well, so there is a responsibility there too.

“The players train daily under the supervision of the team and club’s technical staff. We recognize the magnitude of the trust placed in us. Also, of course, we have our own goals, which have always been to improve our level of performance and acquire new skills that can help us repeat past accomplishments, climb podiums, and achieve even greater goals for the team, clubs, and academies we represent,” Al-Awlaki added.

Theyab Al-Nuaimi, the national team’s emerging star and gold medalist at the recent Asian Championship, noted the competitiveness of this year’s calendar. His focus, he said, would be on some local competitions and the team’s external involvement.

But his heart was set on winning gold at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship and the Asian Games, as well as helping cement the UAE’s position as a global leader in jiu-jitsu.

“We are very enthusiastic for the start of the season’s first competition next week and have prepared well ahead of time.

“I expect the competitions to be the most intensive this year, especially since the federation’s events are prestigious and will attract many new fans and practitioners, both of which will positively reflect on the development of jiu-jitsu in the UAE,” Al-Nuaimi added.

Meanwhile, fighter Shamma Al-Kalbani of Palms Academy Team 777, was proud that the new season provided equal prospects for growth and advancement.

She said: “We would like to express our gratitude to the UAEJJF for providing an ideal atmosphere for UAE girls to reach their goals in this sport.

“We are looking forward to excelling locally as a foundation for representing the national team and advancing to podiums at international events,” she added.

5 things learned from Egypt's penalty shootout win over Cameroon in semifinals of Africa Cup of Nations

5 things learned from Egypt’s penalty shootout win over Cameroon in semifinals of Africa Cup of Nations
5 things learned from Egypt’s penalty shootout win over Cameroon in semifinals of Africa Cup of Nations

  • 5 things learned from Egypt’s penalty shootout win over Cameroon in semifinals of Africa Cup of Nations
  • Pharaohs now played 3 extra-time matches during competition’s knockout stages ahead of Sunday’s final against Senegal
RIYADH: Egypt on Thursday defeated Cameroon in a penalty shootout in the semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations after two hours of football ended 0-0. The Pharaohs will go on to meet Senegal in Sunday’s final but before that, here are five things that Arab News learned.

1. Egypt’s game plan worked perfectly

You have to hand it to Egypt. They had gone to extra time twice in the knockout stages already and were facing the tournament’s top scorers but ended up victorious.

The plan was to take the sting out of Cameroon, stop them playing and, if possible, try and grab a goal. That all worked apart from scoring but that was fine as they were more than happy to go to penalties.

Cameroon had the better of the first half but as the game progressed, they created fewer chances and looked increasingly tired.

It is debatable as to whether Egypt wanted penalties right from the start of the game, but they played as if a shootout would always be welcome. It certainly seemed as if the north Africans were more confident and happier than the hosts when it came to the spot-kick showdown and that was amply demonstrated in the way it all went.

Egypt stood tall while Cameroon just, well, crumbled, and as soon as Mohamed Abou Gabal, or Gabaski, made the first save, from body language alone, it was obvious who was going to win.

2. Aboubakar’s Salah comments backfired

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar’s comments on Mohamed Salah before the game added an extra dimension to what was already a big match and perhaps there was some frostiness when the two skippers tossed coins.

“He doesn’t impress me much,” Aboubaker reportedly said about the Liverpool star. “I say it clearly because I’m an honest person and I have my way of seeing things. If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn’t impress me much. He’s a good player, he scores a lot, but he doesn’t produce a lot of stuff in the game.”

It may be that the comments were taken slightly out of context, or it may be that the Al-Nassr man was tired of being asked about Salah in the build-up, but it was tempting fate to say such things about one of the best players in the world before such a huge game.

In the end, Salah did not score the winning goal, but it was Aboubakar, the tournament’s top scorer, who was fairly anonymous for much of the match.

3. Seven-time champions will not care that they are not an easy watch

If Egypt do go on and lift the trophy, it will not be celebrated much around Africa and the watching world.

Egypt are hard to play against. On numerous occasions, the players go down to break things up and slow things down.

They are also a hard watch. While there was drama, tension, and intrigue at various points, the Pharaohs do not serve up much excitement and that has been the same throughout the tournament as they have scored just four goals in more than 600 minutes of football.

There has been criticism back home about the team’s style of play under coach Carlos Queiroz but ultimately any complaints will be drowned out by celebrations if Egypt win. It all depends on results.

4. Gabaski is a real hero

It has been a strange tournament for Egyptian goalkeepers. Mohamed El-Shenawy was the best No. 1 in the group stage but went off injured in the second-round win over Ivory Coast. It was striking at how reluctant the coaching staff were to take the Al-Ahly man off.

In came Gabaski and he performed heroics. Yet in the quarterfinal win, the No. 2 had to go off injured and third-choice goalkeeper Mohammed Sobhy was handed the gloves.

Gabaski returned against Cameroon but did not look completely fit and there were times when Sobhy was seen warming up.

Yet the Zamalek man stayed on the pitch and made a number of important saves throughout the game.

Obviously, most of the attention will go on the shootout saves as the 33-year-old won it for his team. The first was a regulation save from a poor kick but the second was a top-class effort. Both together ensured that Egypt were going through.

Before it all started, nobody expected that Egypt’s hero would be the second-choice goalie who had barely played for his country, but Gabaski stepped in to do a fantastic job.

5. Carlos Queiroz is up to his old tricks

There have been quite a few red cards in the tournament, but none have been more predictable than the one shown to Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz late in the game.

Egypt had been complaining about the referee ever since Bakary Gassama had been appointed to take control with the federation making an official protest, saying that the experienced Gambian had shown bias against Egyptian teams in the past.

As coach of Iran for seven years, the well-travelled boss was adept at creating conflict with the federation, club bosses, and opponents ahead and during big games in order to get what he wanted.

Against Cameroon, he was constantly moaning on the sidelines about the decisions and slights, perceived or otherwise, performed on his players from the Cameroonians and he had to be dragged away when shown the second of his yellow cards.

It is debatable as to whether such antics help or hinder as trying to “work” the referee can work both ways. It does ensure that the crowd turns hostile and perhaps that is the whole point. Queiroz is creating a siege mentality with his team and that is why he will welcome the tag of underdog in Sunday’s final.

Olympics-US team says 80 percent of athletes will be at Beijing opening ceremony

Olympics-US team says 80 percent of athletes will be at Beijing opening ceremony
Olympics-US team says 80 percent of athletes will be at Beijing opening ceremony

  • Attendance at the Olympics opening ceremony is not compulsory for athletes
BEIJING: Around 80 percent of the athletes in the United States team will take part in the opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics, team chief Rick Adams said ahead of the ceremony on Friday.
“In terms of opening ceremony, it may even be a record, we have 80 percent of our athletes walking tonight,” he told a news conference.
A report in the Washington Post on Thursday said US-based human rights activists had been working with athletes from several western countries on a boycott of the ceremony.
Attendance at the Olympics opening ceremony is not compulsory for athletes, who often skip it for a variety of reasons.

Egypt reach Africa Cup of Nations final after overcoming hosts Cameroon in penalty shootout

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, left controls the ball challenged by Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar during the African Cup of Nations 2022 semifinal soccer match in Yaounde, Cameroon. (AP)
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, left controls the ball challenged by Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar during the African Cup of Nations 2022 semifinal soccer match in Yaounde, Cameroon. (AP)
Egypt reach Africa Cup of Nations final after overcoming hosts Cameroon in penalty shootout

  • Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal emerges the hero after 120-minute stalemate
YAOUNDE: Mohamed Abou Gabal led Egypt into the final of the African Cup of Nations after saving two penalties in a 3-1 shootout win over Cameroon in Yaounde on Thursday.

After a forgettable 120 minutes of football ended 0-0, the goalkeeper, known as Gabaski, denied Harold Moukoudi and James Lea Siliki to give the Pharaohs a date with Senegal on Sunday and a chance of continental title number eight. 

With all the pre-match attention on Mohamed Salah, it was once again Egypt’s backline that stepped forward to take the plaudits as the team has now conceded two goals in six games in the tournament with all three knockout ties going into extra time.

The first half belonged to Cameroon as they asked almost all the questions of Egypt, who were happy to sit back and disrupt any rhythm and momentum the West Africans could build and hit on the counter.

Despite Cameroon’s bright start, Salah reminded the hosts of his predatory instincts after just eight minutes with a snapshot from outside the area that flew over.

The Lions came much closer after 17 minutes as Michael Ngadeu headed a corner against the junction of the bar and post, and while Vincent Aboubakar just got to the rebound first, the striker’s shot was deflected wide. The resulting corner made it all the way across the Egyptian area to the unmarked Ngadeu but the defender completely miskicked from close range. It was as close as anyone would come to scoring.

Cameroon were dominant and putting the goalkeeper under plenty of pressure but just could not find a way past, despite Gabaski seeming to carry the same groin injury that saw him subbed off in the quarter-final victory over Morocco on Sunday.

Egypt started to show more attacking intent in the final few minutes as Hamdi Fathi’s header from a right-sided free-kick was tipped over. The Pharaohs had a couple of chances to break but couldn’t quite get going. Yet it was hard to guess which team would be happier at half-time: Cameroon for being well on top or Egypt for not conceding.

The North Africans showed more urgency at the start of the second half and the game started to open up. Suddenly Salah was seeing more of the ball and almost found Trezeguet in the area. 

The Liverpool man should have done better 10 minutes after the break as he latched on to an underhit Martin Hongla backpass just inside the Cameroon half. Goalkeeper Andre Onana, who had little to do in the first half, was out very quickly from his area and when Salah tried to go round him and into an empty area, stuck out a boot and stopped the danger.

Soon after Cameroon had a free kick just to the left of the box that was whipped into the near post by Moumi Ngamaleu. It was headed on by Karl Toko Ekambi but goalkeeper Gabaski got down well at his near post to make the save. Seconds later he was flying across the area to try and get to a long-range zinger from Samuel Oum Gouet that hit the outside of the post.

As full-time drew nearer, the action slowed down and it was clear that both teams were nervous of what would likely be a decisive mistake. The main excitement was centered on coach Carlos Queiroz who was shown two yellows in the space of three minutes for shouting and gesturing from the sidelines.

It was no surprise given that the former Real Madrid manager had been complaining from the start and it was also no surprise that the game went into extra time.

There was little action of note in the first period with Salah having the best chance, though it was only a half one, after ten minutes, curling the ball just wide of the post from the edge of the area. Shortly after Mostafa Mohamed should have shot from the right side of the area but instead squared to Trezeguet and the danger was cleared. A similar move from Cameroon saw Gabaski spill a cross from the left but the defender was there to clear.

The tension and tiredness was palpable and only increased as penalties drew near, but Egypt had their best chance to win the game in the final seconds. Ramadan Sobhi burst free down the right side of the area and had four white shirts in the six-yard box to choose from but blasted the ball far too hard and nobody could get the necessary touch.

It was clear that Egypt, who have won their last five shootouts, were more confident heading into penalties but Gabaski’s saves were enough for the seven-time champions to celebrate once more.

Real Madrid's double bid ends in shock loss to Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid’s double bid ends in shock loss to Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid’s double bid ends in shock loss to Athletic Bilbao

MADRID: Real Madrid’s hopes of clinching a Spanish domestic double were dashed on Thursday as Athletic Bilbao scored a dramatic 89th-minute winner to knock them out of the Copa del Rey.
Alex Berenguer’s scintillating strike after a Casemiro mistake was enough to seal a shock 1-0 victory at San Mames and send Athletic through to the semifinals.
With Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla already out, Madrid were firm favorites to win the Copa del Rey while in La Liga, they are in the driving seat too, sitting four points ahead of Sevilla at the top of the table.
But it will be Athletic that join Real Betis, Valencia and Rayo Vallecano in the last four and while Betis are flying high in the league, all four teams will have genuine hopes now of lifting the trophy.
For Athletic, it would be particularly special, coming after they were beaten in two finals in two weeks last year, the first a postponed game from 2020 against Basque rivals Real Sociedad, and the second at the hands of Barcelona.
They defeated a Real Madrid team that was almost at full-strength and certainly the best Carlo Ancelotti had at his disposal, even if the visitors dearly missed Karim Benzema, who is still recovering from injury.
Without Benzema, Madrid lacked any real threat up front and it was a daunting reminder for Ancelotti of his lack of quality options to back up the Frenchman when he needs them.
Neither Eden Hazard nor Gareth Bale were given even a minute in a competition that usually affords fringe players an opportunity.
“We are hurting because we want to win all the competitions,” said Ancelotti.
“We are out and we have two other competitions left and we believe this defeat will not have consequences. This defeat makes us stronger.”
The match was intense and compelling but low on chances, with neither team able to carve out any golden opportunities, even if Athletic were the more aggressive overall.
When the decisive moment came, it came from a mistake as Casemiro’s sloppy pass was cut out by Mikel Vesga, who quickly fed into Berenguer.
He still had work to do but made the space with a sharp turn away from Nacho Fernandez, before burying a superb shot past Thibaut Courtois and into the far corner.
There was no such drama for Real Betis, who cruised through after thrashing Real Sociedad 4-0 to continue their superb season under Manuel Pellegrini.
Betis sit third in La Liga, with hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, and on this form they will take some stopping in the cup. They have not reached the Copa del Rey final since they last won the competition in 2005.
Juanmi, who joined Betis from Real Sociedad in 2019, scored twice against his former club but his opener owed much to some brilliant work by William Carvalho, who burst through and then cut back for his teammate to slot into the corner.
Adnan Januzaj had an equalizer for La Real ruled out before half-time and shortly after it, Juanmi struck again, firing in with his left foot after Alex Moreno raced onto an excellent pass from Sergio Canales.
Betis made it more emphatic in the last seven minutes as Willian Jose converted a penalty and then Aitor Rubial, on off the bench, sprinted clear and smashed in to make it four.

