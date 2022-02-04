Iconic Arabic football commentator Fahad Al-Otaibi lends his voice to Saudi International golf tournament

LONDON: He is probably one of the Arab world’s most famous commentators and now the so-called “Voice of Football,” Fahad Al-Otaibi, has lent his dulcet tones to the game of golf.
A video of Al-Otaibi visiting the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City to commentate on golf shots has been released in conjunction with the ongoing PIF Saudi International on the tournament’s social media channels.
Al-Otaibi, known around the world for his passionate commentary on some of the biggest games in club and international football, is seen positioning himself at various points around the golf course and offering his inimitable take on players’ shots.
Al-Otaibi, who has been the go-to Arabic voice for English Premier League, Champions League and World Cup football for more than a decade, said: “This is the first time that I’ve provided commentary for a golf tournament – it was a great experience.”
He continued: “I got to know the game closely and had great fun with all the players. The PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers is organized to a really high standard and played at a world class golf course.
“Thank you to the organisers for giving me the opportunity to be part of it, and I look forward to watching the golf live on the Saudi Sports Channel this weekend,” he added.
Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot a 1-over 71 to fall six strokes behind co-leaders Harold Varner III and Adri Arnaus at the Saudi International after a windy second round on Friday.