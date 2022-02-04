You are here

Saudi Arabia registers 3,555 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Over 58.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. (File/SPA)
Over 58.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. (File/SPA)
  • Health ministry says 4,023 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
  • Jeddah Municipality closes 7 businesses and issue fines to 62 others for breaching coronavirus protocols
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday confirmed 3,555 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, meaning 702,624 people have now contracted the disease.
According to the Ministry of Health, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 1,209, followed by Jeddah with 232, Dammam with 178, Al-Hofuf confirmed 146, and Madinah recorded 98.
Of the total number of cases, 1,042 remain in critical condition.
The ministry confirmed three new coronavirus related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,950 since the pandemic began.
The health ministry also announced that 4,023 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 657,995.

Over 58.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.
Saudi municipalities have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
Jeddah Municipality carried out 8,410 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in three days, and authorities identified 62 violations and closed seven businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 389 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.73 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Jeddah Municipality Coronavirus

Saudi rights chief meets European official in Riyadh

Saudi rights chief meets European official in Riyadh
Updated 04 February 2022
SPA

Saudi rights chief meets European official in Riyadh

Saudi rights chief meets European official in Riyadh
Updated 04 February 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, met Carl Hallegard, deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa department at the European External Action Service, in Riyadh on Thursday.
They discussed human rights cooperation and future development possibilities and other issues of common concern.
Al-Awwad pointed out the efforts of the Kingdom to protect human rights, and the pioneering changes endorsed by Saudi Arabia according to the Vision 2030 reform plan.
The meeting was attended by Patrick Simonnet, the ambassador of the EU to the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve signs contracts to build two ecotourism resorts

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve signs contracts to build two ecotourism resorts
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve signs contracts to build two ecotourism resorts

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve signs contracts to build two ecotourism resorts
  • Located in Rawdat Al-Khafs and Qalta Umm Qalidah, the resorts will include sports facilities, camp sites, hotels, restaurants and areas for stargazing and other special events
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority announced on Thursday it has signed investment contracts to build two tourist resorts in Rawdat Al-Khafs and Qalta Umm Qalidah.

It said the deals come as part of its strategic plan to turn the reserve into an attractive tourist destination that offers visitors a rich and entertaining experience, while prioritizing the preservation of the environment and the revitalization of ecotourism, in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan.

The resorts will be built on a large area within the reserve, in accordance with standards and controls that guarantee the preservation and sustainability of the environment, the authority said.

They will have recreational areas where visitors can take part in sporting activities, camp sites, and a number of restaurants and cafes. They will also includes hotels, and special areas for stargazing events and other special occasions.

“The move comes as a continuation of the authority’s efforts to develop the reserve and invest in its natural resources to make it a tourist destination with recreational facilities that contribute to revitalizing ecotourism and attracting tourists from inside and outside the Kingdom,” the authority said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

Qalta Umm Qalidah, east of Tamir, is renowned for its unique natural landscape, scenic views, and natural rock formations and lakes, in addition to its strategic geographical location close to Riyadh. The Al-Khafs gardens are distinguished by the charming and unique beauty of the green palette they provide amid golden sands.

The development authority is working to develop the reserve’s infrastructure and improve the services it provides to ecotourists, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to improve the quality of life and preserve and develop nature.

 

 

Topics: King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Rawdat Al-Khafs Qalta Umm Qalidah Vision 2030

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief receives credentials of Qatar’s envoy

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief receives credentials of Qatar’s envoy
Updated 04 February 2022
SPA

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief receives credentials of Qatar’s envoy

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief receives credentials of Qatar’s envoy
Updated 04 February 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, the Qatari ambassador to Saudi Arabia, presented his credentials as his country’s permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC’s secretary-general, in Jeddah on Thursday.
During their meeting, they also reviewed relations and cooperation between the OIC and Qatar, along with other issues of common interest.
The OIC’s General Secretariat recently held a new round of political consultations with the People’s Republic of China.
During these talks, they discussed relations between the Islamic world and China, as well as existing cooperation between the country and the OIC and a number of issues of common interest.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province conducts 1,050 health and safety inspection tours

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province conducts 1,050 health and safety inspection tours
Updated 04 February 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province conducts 1,050 health and safety inspection tours

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province conducts 1,050 health and safety inspection tours
Updated 04 February 2022
SPA

DAMMAM: Municipalities in the Kingdom are continuing their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Eastern Province carried out 1,050 tours of commercial centers and facilities in one day, identifying 69 violations.
Field teams closed one commercial outlet for breaching protocols.
The violations included noncompliance with mask-wearing, overcrowding issues, and a failure to use the Tawakkalna app effectively.
The municipality called on commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Officials have also urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number, or by contacting authorities through the Balady app.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi COVID-19

National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity showcases Saudi students’ projects

National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity showcases Saudi students’ projects
Updated 04 February 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity showcases Saudi students’ projects

National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity showcases Saudi students’ projects
Updated 04 February 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MADINAH: More than 150 Saudi students are participating in the 2022 National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity — Ibdaa 2022. More than 103,000 students applied to take part.
The event — organized by King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education — is billed as “Saudi Arabia’s largest pre-college science and engineering competition.” It began on Wednesday and will run until Saturday at King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah.
The winners will receive awards provided by “leading national and international institutions,” according to the organizers.
Majid Al-Kinani, head of the media department at Mawhiba, told Arab News that Ibdaa 2022 represents “the optimal investment in Saudi talent, enhancing its pivotal and strategic role in building knowledge, creating effective economic pillars, and providing attractive and creative environments.”
The event will include lectures on innovation, entrepreneurship, intellectual property rights, research practices, and data privacy, he added.

FASTFACT

155 A total of 155 projects have been shortlisted to take part in Ibdaa 2022’s final exhibition — 99 created by girls and 56 created by boys. They will be competing for numerous awards and to represent the Kingdom at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held in the US in May.

“The forum is held annually under the supervision of educational experts and in direct coordination with the Ministry of Education throughout the Kingdom,” Al-Kinani explained.
He noted that Saudi Arabia is home to a number of talented innovators and that the country’s technological infrastructure is designed to help them realize their potential.
“All these factors have enabled the Kingdom to excel in international competitions for talented people, allowing it to compete and receive international awards (for) scientific and technical excellence in various fields.”

A total of 155 projects have been shortlisted to take part in Ibdaa 2022’s final exhibition — 99 created by girls and 56 created by boys. They will be competing for numerous awards and to represent the Kingdom at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held in the US in May.
The participating projects fall into 21 categories: Integrated systems; robots and smart devices; mathematics; energy; biomedical and health sciences; social and behavioral science; transitional medical sciences; physics; astronomy; chemistry; biochemistry; environmental engineering; biomedical engineering; mechanical engineering; computational biology; informatics; cellular and molecular biology; material science; environmental sciences; botany; and software.
The entrants are divided into eight regions. Makkah has the most projects, with 50 entries followed by the Eastern Province with 41, Riyadh with 36, Madinah with 12, Jazan with five, Qassim and Asir with four projects each, and Najran with three.

