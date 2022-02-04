You are here

Lebanon shocked by violent crimewave against medical staff

The Syndicate of Hospitals in Lebanon has expressed concern whether hospital staff was becoming a 'punching bag' amid the economic crisis.
The Syndicate of Hospitals in Lebanon has expressed concern whether hospital staff was becoming a ‘punching bag’ amid the economic crisis. (File/AFP)
A boy walks past Lebanese police patrol cars in Souk Sabra in the southern suburbs of the Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
A boy walks past Lebanese police patrol cars in Souk Sabra in the southern suburbs of the Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

The Syndicate of Hospitals in Lebanon has expressed concern whether hospital staff was becoming a ‘punching bag’ amid the economic crisis. (File/AFP)
  • Doctors raise alarm as attacks mount under the guise of protest against living conditions
  • Robberies and pickpocketing on the rise as Lebanese struggle with economic conditions
BEIRUT: Hospital emergency departments have been mired in violence and a dentist was killed in his clinic in a week that saw violent crime rise in Lebanon.

Violence has not been limited to medical workers, with a child kidnapped from his mother and organized armed gangs running riot in various regions.

The Syndicate of Hospitals in Lebanon said it fears that hospitals could become a “punching bag” for a frustrated populace struggling through the economic crisis.

Doctors have claimed that several of the security incidents relate to rising hospital bills.

Other incidents have seen Lebanese attempting to claim their rights by force, such as obtaining an unavailable bed in a hospital or claiming a cash deposit held by the bank.

Among the capital’s hospitals, Al-Makassed endures attacks on the medical, nursing and administrative staff more than any other, particularly in the emergency department.

The hospital administration said a few days ago that the attacks were committed by “barbarians who are insulting, beating and threatening the ER doctors in an unexpected way.”

The hospital has closed its ER until the medical body is provided with security.

Less than 24 hours after a violent outbreak in the Beirut hospital, the same scenario took place in Sheikh Ragheb Hareb University Hospital in Nabatieh, where Hezbollah and the Amal Movement are extremely powerful.

Vandals smashed up the ER department and medical staff were beaten while attempting to care for a patient.

The cameras showed the parents of the patient and the nursing staff quarreling, which escalated into fighting, resulting in a number of injuries and the destruction of some medical equipment.

The parliament enacted a law on Jan. 5 “to strengthen the legal protection of doctors, their assistants and hospital personnel and to impose penalties, including imprisonment, on the abusers of hospital edifices and the workers thereof, causing serious moral and material damage.”

The attacks have also hit private doctors.

Two days before the incident in Nabatieh, dentist Elie Jasser was stabbed to death in his clinic, a shocking crime that shook the Lebanese public and sparked an outcry on social media.

The suspect, arrested by the security forces, is a soldier who was reportedly angry that Jasser did not effectively cure his fiancée’s pain.

Dr. Khaled Al-Soloh, head of the Dental Association in Bekaa, said: “This pre-meditated crime reflects the absence of law and the decomposition of the state that abdicates its responsibility to protect doctors who have become a ‘punching bag’ for anyone.”

Dr. Charaf Abou Charaf, head of the Lebanese Order of Physicians, said attacks against medical institutions had increased in the past year-and-a-half.

“Hardly a week goes by without a doctor being subjected to verbal or physical abuse. This does not encourage doctors to stay in Lebanon, but rather to immigrate.

“Around 3,000 doctors have left Lebanon out of 15,000 doctors registered in the syndicate,” said Abou Charaf.

Abou Charaf added: “There’s a law that protects the health sector in Lebanon and criminalizes the perpetrator that should be enforced. The courts cannot release a perpetrator after their arrest. Things cannot continue like this.

“There’s no social protection, no security, and the income is low.

“We know the general situation is hard for everyone, but does that mean that things are allowed to spiral out like this? The state must be powerful in order to deter the assailants.”

He added: “What we are witnessing today did not happen during the civil war. Medical equipment, medicine and beds for patients were available and people had money. The situation today is very difficult.”

Violent crime has taken a new turn in Lebanon as it continues to be rocked by the mounting economic crises.

Robberies from cars, shops and pickpocketing continue, with abductions for ransom becoming prevalent.

On Thursday night, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced that Rayan Kanaan, a child who was kidnapped on Wednesday, had been freed by the security forces.

Kanaan was grabbed by two people in a car while he was with his mother in a market in Halat in the Byblos region. They reportedly requested $250,000 in return for his release.

Mawlawi said that significant efforts were made by the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces to safely return the boy to his family.

The announcement, however, did not disclose any information on the kidnappers and whether they were arrested or ran away before the arrival of the security forces.

The captors had reportedly fled with the youngster to a place in the Baalbeck–Hermel region — an area of influence for Hezbollah that shelters armed gangs.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a court released Abdallah Al-Saei, who was arrested last month after he held the employees of Bank of Beirut and the Arab Countries hostage in a branch in the city of Jeb Jannine.

He threatened to burn down the bank if he was not allowed to withdraw his savings amounting to $50,000.

He obtained his money, gave it to his wife and eventually surrendered to the police.

The court released Al-Saei and allowed him to keep his money.

He was asked to apologize to the bank’s employees after the confrontation.

Also on Friday, residents of the border town of Al-Qaa protested against the scourge of thefts and other offences.

They said: “Do not let us resort to weapons to defend our land.”

The mayor of Al-Qaa, Bachir Matar, said that the gangs responsible for the robberies are located on the border between Lebanon and Syria.

The gangs benefit from the illegal crossing points that usually belong to Hezbollah, the mayor added.

Matar said that the gangs are a mix of Lebanese and Syrians. “In light of our protest, the army is carrying out patrols. However, Syria should control its borders.”

Coalition strikes targets in Yemeni capital

Coalition strikes targets in Yemeni capital
Coalition strikes targets in Yemeni capital

Coalition strikes targets in Yemeni capital
RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has struck target's in Yemen's capital, Al Ekhbariya reported on Saturday.
— More to follow.

Palestine's Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion takes visitors on a multi-sensory tour of Jerusalem

Palestine’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion takes visitors on a multi-sensory tour of Jerusalem
Palestine's Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion takes visitors on a multi-sensory tour of Jerusalem

Palestine’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion takes visitors on a multi-sensory tour of Jerusalem
  • Visitors to the Palestinian pavilion are treated to an experience that employs all five senses
  • Upon entering the pavilion, visitors are transported to an authentic Jerusalem street scene
DUBAI: Palestine’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is as eye-catching as it is groundbreaking.
The pavilion, situated in a prime location along the main concourse of the Opportunity District, may not have an ornate exterior, but its simple, yet dignified, design stands out easily, especially when one considers Palestine’s geographical size and diplomatic status.
With some of the expo’s biggest pavilions nearby, including those of Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Egypt, the Palestinian pavilion gives off an air of understated grandeur and is close to the Al-Wasl dome, giving it enviable visibility in the Arab world’s first world expo.

The sand-colored stones are the same that pave the streets of Jerusalem’s Old City and were brought from Palestine to adorn the pavilion. (Twitter)

On entering the pavilion, visitors are transported to an authentic Jerusalem street scene. Most guests experience the pavilion in small, guided groups of about 20 people, who are offered an informative, albeit occasionally crowded, tour of the pavilion’s displays.
Its stone-tiled floors are an immediate focal point. The sand-colored stones are the same that pave the streets of Jerusalem’s Old City and were brought from Palestine to adorn the pavilion.
According to pavilion staff, some visitors remove their shoes and kneel on the stones to be as close as possible to a land considered sacred by many.

Also paying homage to the city’s ancient architecture are modern replicas of its famous archways, floor-to-ceiling photos of the picturesque alleyways that snake through the Old City, and atmospheric audio of the city’s soundscape.
The overall sensation is immersive and hints at the pavilion’s theme — See, Hear, Touch, Smell and Taste — creating an experience of Palestine that employs all five senses.
From the entrance, visitors follow a path lined with the same latticework and mashrabiya designs that call to mind the balconies and doors of houses in Jerusalem.
The back wall features an elevator and a remarkable panoramic image of the city, looking out over the buildings and surrounding landscape.

Some visitors remove their shoes and kneel on the stones to be as close as possible to a land considered sacred by many. (Supplied)

From here, visitors enter the first exhibit: “See.” A brief video plays, highlighting the natural beauty of rural Palestine, its industry, economy and welcoming culture. The video ends with an exhortation to create a “new perception of Palestine.”
From “See,” visitors move on to “Hear.” To amplify sensory perception, the “Hear” corridor is cast into darkness, with nothing on the walls but a few minimalist light drawings that help identify the sounds emanating from the speakers.

Along the corridor are different sound bubbles. In one, there is a call to prayer, followed by ringing church bells, evoking the proximity of the major religions in Jerusalem. In another, a poem about Palestine is recited in English and Arabic.
In a third, street sounds predominate, with cars and people speaking, bringing to life a typical Jerusalem street. In the last area, the sounds are of traditional Palestinian musical instruments, including the oud.

Hopes for statehood recognition. (AFP)

Walking through the next corridor, visitors arrive at “Touch.” Again, as with “Hear,” perceptions beyond the focal sense are limited. In this case, mysterious objects are placed in hidden compartments within white columns, stretching from floor to ceiling. Screens guide visitors through the process of feeling inside the column and guessing what the items are inside.
In some cases, the objects are emotionally charged. One is a large metal key, easily recognizable by touch. A screen informs the visitor that the key is a symbol of the dream to return to homes left behind in 1948, when nearly half the Arab Palestinian population was exiled in an event known as the Nakba, or catastrophe. Many displaced families have preserved the keys to their homes in Palestine.
Another easily discernible shape is a many-pointed star, symbolizing the star of nativity. This star was found in 1717 in Bethlehem, and is said to mark the place of Jesus Christ’s birth. A screen informs visitors that the Church of the Nativity was the first UNESCO World Heritage site to be listed under the name of “Palestine.”
Moving on through another corridor filled with mashrabiya shadows, visitors arrive at “Smell.” The smell of Palestine is represented through roses, sage, guava, oranges and olive oil soap. Each has a clay pot, which emits the scent, followed by a description of its significance.
Roses, for instance, represent the rose of Jericho, which wilts in the desert heat, but springs back to life with the first sign of moisture — a resilience believed to be synonymous with the people of Palestine.
Next is sage, or maramiya, a popular tea ingredient in Palestine, consumed after meals as a digestive aid. In the pavilion’s words, it is “a quintessentially Palestinian pleasure.”

Images of luscious olives, lemons, rice, meat and spices are projected from above on to empty white plates. (Supplied)

Olive oil soap, which has been used in the region for millennia, is also featured, its strong and refreshing fragrance lingering on the nostrils as visitors move on to the next exhibit: “Taste.”
Somewhat surprisingly, there is nothing to eat in the Taste exhibit, although the pavilion’s cafe, Mamaesh, is nearby. Instead, images of luscious olives, lemons, rice, meat and spices are projected from above on to empty white plates set on a table in the center of the room, while a short film about Palestinian cuisine is projected on an adjacent wall.

The film features tantalizing close-up shots of zaatar, falafel and kunafa, while also lingering on the people preparing these dishes. Rather than simply focusing on the cuisine, the exhibit leaves visitors with a taste of Palestine’s warmth and hospitality.
Once visitors have experienced all five senses, they are brought to a room and handed virtual reality headsets. In this immersive experience, the full sensory experience is brought together on a journey through Jerusalem’s top historical sites, from the Dome of the Rock to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

Palestinian pavilion does not focus solely on the future, nor does it dwell excessively on the past. (Supplied)

Unlike many other Arab offerings at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Palestinian pavilion does not focus solely on the future, nor does it dwell excessively on the past. Rather, everything about the pavilion, not least the channeling of perception through the five senses, creates a feeling of immediacy and connection.
Indeed, in the video from the pavilion’s “See” exhibit, a line references the “pulsation of the present.” A visit to the Palestinian pavilion creates a shared moment in the here and now, which is both unique and irreplaceable, much like Palestine itself.

Stress laid on interfaith cooperation at Expo 2020 Dubai event to mark Human Fraternity Day

Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso, Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al-Nahyan and Dr Muhammad Al-Duwaini Al-Azhar, the Deputy of the Grand Imam, attend a round table entitled
Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso, Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al-Nahyan and Dr Muhammad Al-Duwaini Al-Azhar, the Deputy of the Grand Imam, attend a round table entitled "Human fraternity and the Global Tolerance Alliance" in Dubai. (AFP)
Stress laid on interfaith cooperation at Expo 2020 Dubai event to mark Human Fraternity Day

Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso, Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al-Nahyan and Dr Muhammad Al-Duwaini Al-Azhar, the Deputy of the Grand Imam, attend a round table entitled "Human fraternity and the Global Tolerance Alliance" in Dubai. (AFP)
  • Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb co-signed the Document for Human Fraternity on Feb. 4, 2019
  • Speaking to Arab News, Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso urged all faith communities to work together to counter the world’s shared challenges
DUBAI: The Document for Human Fraternity was “a milestone on the path of interreligious dialogue,” Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso told Arab News on the sidelines of an event at Expo 2020 Dubai marking the International Day of Human Fraternity.
He was one of several faith leaders who gathered at the Expo’s Sustainability Pavilion on Friday to mark three years since Pope Francis of the Catholic Church and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, co-signed the document in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4, 2019.
The joint declaration urged peace among all peoples, while setting out a blueprint for a culture of dialogue and collaboration between all faiths.
“We are citizens of the world,” Cardinal Ayuso, the Spanish president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue and a renowned historian of Islam, told Arab News.
“All believers of God must work together to counter the problems we are facing today. It is important to cultivate values and to maintain a relationship with religion, whether it’s in church, a mosque, or a synagogue.”
To mark the occasion, Pope Francis and Sheikh el-Tayeb both sent video messages calling for continued interfaith understanding. “Now is not a time for indifference,” Pope Francis said in his contribution. “Either we are brothers and sisters or everything falls apart.”

Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso, the President of the Pontical Council for Interreligious Dialogue Human Fraternity for the joint Initiatives and peaceful Coexistence. (Supplied)


In his video message, Sheikh el-Tayeb said: “This celebration means a quest for a better world where the spirit of tolerance, fraternity, solidarity and collaboration prevails. It also indicates a hope for providing effective tools to face the crises and challenges of contemporary humanity.
“We have embarked on this path in the hope for a new world that is free of wars and conflicts, where the fearful are reassured, the poor sustained, the vulnerable protected and justice administered.”
Opening the celebrations, Judge Mohamed Abdel-Salam, secretary general of the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity, emphasized how the Document for Human Fraternity has empowered people to fight prejudice and increase accountability, offering protections for “the haves and have-nots, the rich and the poor, and both genders.”
The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity was formed by UAE authorities to determine the winner of the Zayed Award, which is awarded each year to people and organizations “who embody through their work this lifelong commitment to human fraternity.”

It is three years since Pope Francis of the Catholic Church and Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, co-signed the document in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4, 2019. (Supplied)


Last year’s prize winners were UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Latifa Ibn Ziaten, a Moroccan-French activist who has campaigned tirelessly against radicalization since losing her son in a terrorist attack ten years ago.
Speaking at Friday’s event in Dubai, Dr. Muhammad Al-Diwaini, Al-Azhar deputy director of the Grand Imam, said it was imperative to “drop any sicknesses” of hatred and discrimination in favor of religious tolerence.
“If we follow our religion in its right form and without misinterpretation, we would be living in the best condition possible,” he told attendees.
The opening ceremony included a short video depicting leaders who had served the cause of coexistence, including Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr. and Sheikh Zayed, who was the principal driving force behind the formation of the UAE and who championed plurality throughout his life.

Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso, the President of the Pontical Council for Interreligious Dialogue Human Fraternity for the joint Initiatives and peaceful Coexistence (L), Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al-Nahyan (C), the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Dr Muhammad Al-Duwaini Al-Azhar, the Deputy of the Grand Imam in Dubai, on February 4, 2022. (AFP)


To mark the International Day of Human Fraternity, US President Joe Biden issued a letter to the Higher Committee calling for global solidarity to meet the challenges of the day.
“From the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and the existential climate crisis to the rise of violence around the world, these challenges require global cooperation from people of all backgrounds, cultures, faiths, and beliefs,” Biden said.
These challenges “require us to speak with one another in open dialogue, to promote tolerance, inclusion and understanding. Above all, they require us to be open minded, cooperative and empathetic and to ensure that all people are treated with dignity and as full participants in society.”
Echoing these sentiments, Cardinal Ayuso said the pandemic had been a challenge for people of all religious backgrounds, but insisted that faith had guided communities through the crisis and would help them recover.
“In light of today’s pandemic that pushed people to lockdown, numbers of believers at houses of worship went down, but I believe their faith grew stronger in their hearts,” he told Arab News.
“Some complain religion should not be active in society. But religion is not a problem; rather it is a part of a solution.”

US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuclear talks remain in balance

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities. (Reuters/File Photo)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities. (Reuters/File Photo)
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuclear talks remain in balance

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The waivers are intended to entice Iran to return to compliance with the 2015 deal that it has been violating since former President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration on Friday restored some sanctions relief to Iran’s atomic program as talks aimed at salvaging the languishing 2015 nuclear deal enter a critical phase.

As US negotiators head back to Vienna for what could be a make-or-break session, Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities. The move reverses the Trump administration’s decision to rescind them.

The waivers are intended to entice Iran to return to compliance with the 2015 deal that it has been violating since former President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed US sanctions.

Iran says it is not respecting the terms of the deal because the US pulled out of it first. Iran has demanded the restoration of all sanctions relief it was promised under the deal to return to compliance.

Friday’s move lifts the sanctions threat against foreign countries and companies from Russia, China and Europe that had been cooperating with non-military parts of Iran’s nuclear program under the terms of the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

The Trump administration had ended the so-called “civ-nuke” waivers in May 2020 as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran that began when Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2018, complaining that it was the worst diplomatic agreement ever negotiated and gave Iran a pathway to developing the bomb.

As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden made a US return to the nuclear deal a priority, and his administration has pursued that goal but there has been little progress toward that end since he took office a year ago. Administration officials said the waivers were being restored to help push the Vienna negotiations forward.

“The waiver with respect to these activities is designed to facilitate discussions that would help to close a deal on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA and lay the groundwork for Iran’s return to performance of its JCPOA commitments,” the State Department said in a notice to Congress that announced the move.

“It is also designed to serve U.S. nonproliferation and nuclear safety interests and constrain Iran’s nuclear activities,” the department said. “It is being issued as a matter of policy discretion with these objectives in mind, and not pursuant to a commitment or as part of a quid pro quo. We are focused on working with partners and allies to counter the full range of threats that Iran poses."

A copy of the State Department notice and the actual waivers signed by Blinken were obtained by The Associated Press.

The waivers permit foreign countries and companies to work on civilian projects at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power station, its Arak heavy water plant and the Tehran Research Reactor. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had revoked the waivers in May, 2020, accusing Iran of “nuclear extortion” for continuing and expanding work at the sites.

Critics of the nuclear deal who lobbied Trump to withdraw from it protested, arguing that even if the Biden administration wants to return to the 2015 deal it should at least demand some concessions from Iran before up front granting it sanctions relief.

“From a negotiating perspective, they look desperate: we’ll waive sanctions before we even have a deal, just say yes to anything!” said Rich Goldberg, a vocal deal opponent who is a senior adviser to the hawkish Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

One senior State Department official familiar with the waivers maintained that the move is not a “concession” to Iran and was being taken “in our vital national interest as well as the interest of the region and the world.” The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

UK accused of neglecting Briton held in Yemen since 2017

UK accused of neglecting Briton held in Yemen since 2017
UK accused of neglecting Briton held in Yemen since 2017

UK accused of neglecting Briton held in Yemen since 2017
  • Luke Symons, 29, was detained by Houthi militia in southwest Yemen along with his Yemeni wife on suspicion of espionage
  • "The government should ask the question, 'what do the Houthis want to get Luke released?'," said Symons' grandfather
LONDON: The family of a British man held since 2017 and allegedly tortured in Yemen on Friday accused the UK government of apathy about his fate.
Luke Symons, 29, was detained by Houthi militia in southwest Yemen along with his Yemeni wife on suspicion of espionage, which his family strongly denies.
They say his arm was broken during one interrogation in a bid to force a confession, and that his physical and mental health has degenerated during solitary confinement in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
His wife was released and has been able to visit him periodically in the prison, and is alarmed at his condition, according to Symons’ grandfather Robert Cummings.
“Luke’s going through hell. He’s getting no medical attention, and we’ve been going backwards, not forward, with this (UK) government,” Cummings told AFP by phone from the family’s home in Cardiff.
“The government should ask the question, ‘what do the Houthis want to get Luke released?’,” he said, accusing the militia of holding his grandson as a “bargaining chip” for unspecified aims.
“But they just won’t ask the question,” Cummings said, alleging inaction both by the Foreign Office in London and by Saudi-based British diplomats responsible for Yemen.
Amnesty International, which this week launched a fresh appeal for UK intervention, demanded that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss meet the family.
“It’s long overdue that the government properly engaged with his family and exerted sustained pressure on the Houthis to get him out of jail and back home to Cardiff,” Amnesty’s UK chief Sacha Deshmukh said.
Symons was arrested in April 2017, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson was foreign secretary, and has never been charged.
The detainee’s MP in the Welsh capital, Kevin Brennan of the opposition Labour party, pressed his case to Johnson in parliament a month ago.
The prime minister replied that the case was “a very sad one.”
“I know that our staff in the (Foreign Office) work very, very hard to try to release people from the positions they find themselves in,” Johnson said.
“Luke Symons is no exception to that,” he said, promising Brennan a meeting with a Foreign Office minister.
But there has still been no meeting, according to the family and Amnesty.
Britain says it has been regularly raising Symons’ plight with the Houthi leadership, and insists it has kept his family informed.
“We know this is a difficult time for Luke Symons and his family. Our staff have been working intensively to secure Luke’s release,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said after the latest appeals.

