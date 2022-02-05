Vatican official inaugurates Nunciature in Abu Dhabi

Substitute of the Secretariat of State at the Vatican, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, inaugurated the new Apostolic Nunciature in Abu Dhabi on Friday, marking a new stage in diplomatic relations between the UAE and the Vatican.
Archbishop Parra said the inauguration of the Vatican Embassy in Abu Dhabi highlights the deep-rooted ties between the two friendly states, state news agency WAM reported.
The inauguration coincided with the third anniversary of the signing of the Human Fraternity Document by Pope Francis, and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb.
It also coincided with the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the Vatican and the UAE.
Pope Francis sent a high-level delegation to inaugurate the Apostolic Nunciature in Abu Dhabi, in recognition of the UAE’s role in promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence, WAM reported.
At the end of his speech, Parra thanked Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
The inauguration included the attendance of the UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural and Public Diplomacy, Omar Saif Ghobash.
Updated 05 February 2022
AFP
ADDIS ABABA: Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Saturday urged the African Union to withdraw Israel’s observer status as heads of state from the 55-member body met for a two-day summit in Addis Ababa.
“Israel should never be rewarded for its violation and for the apartheid regime it does impose on the Palestinian people,” he said.
Updated 05 February 2022
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Attorneys for a 26-year-old Jewish woman who was fired from her teaching job at a New York Synagogue for criticizing Israel told Arab News that the lawsuit she has filed to get her job back shines a light on the important difference between criticism of the actions of the Israeli state and anti-Semitism.
Jessie Sander was hired last year to teach at Westchester Reform Temple in Scarsdale, New York. Weeks later, on July 21, she was fired because of her criticism, in a post on a personal blog, of Israel’s government.
On Jan. 25, Sander filed a lawsuit arguing that Temple leaders had dismissed her in violation of a New York state labor law “which prohibits an employer from firing an employee because of a legal, recreational activity performed without compensation, off the premises of the employer, and without reference to the employer’s property,” according to attorney Robert Herbst of Herbst Law. He noted that only a few states have similar laws.
“We are trying to say to established Jewish institutions, temples, schools, you can’t excommunicate your young people — who grew up and were educated by your institutions in Jewish religious and moral principles — you can’t excommunicate them because they want to apply them in good faith to what they think is wrongdoing on behalf of a Jewish State in its treatment of Palestinians,” Herbst told Arab News.
“If you do it, there will be a cost and we will call you out for it. That’s what we are trying to say.
“There have been a slew of really well-meaning people who have been fired, canceled or harmed because they are trying to uphold the principles that they were taught, the moral and religious tenets of their faith and it is a shame.”
In a statement to Arab News, Sander said: “I’m bringing this lawsuit because I am deeply invested in keeping Jewish institutions thriving, pluralistic spaces that welcome all Jews.
“It’s important to keep wrestling with Zionism and having difficult conversations, even if it makes us uncomfortable.”
In her blog post, Sander wrote: “We reject the notion that Zionism is a value of Judaism. Zionism is not equivalent to, or a necessary component of, Jewish identity. To conflate Zionism and Judaism is not only inaccurate but dangerous; if we do not understand the difference between settler colonialism and religion, we run the risk of spreading deeply anti-Semitic narratives about the nature of Judaism. ... As American Jews, we demand an end to American funding of Palestinian genocide. ... Jews in the United States must speak out against genocide in our name and state-sponsored murder disguised as support for Jewish people.”
Sanders is demanding she be reinstated to her position as a Jewish Learning Lab teacher at the Temple. Herbst said her case is the first time that this New York labor law has been used by a plaintiff in a lawsuit.
“We are hoping that the message will get sent,” he said.
In the wider context, he said that the case highlights the important distinction between legitimate political criticism and anti-Semitic comments.
“This is the distinction we activists in the field are trying to make clear in these statements about anti-Semitism that have come up,” said Herbst.
“The establishment institutions behind the first definition are trying to say that any criticism of Israel is anti-Semitic. What those of us who support the Jerusalem Declaration second-grade statement against anti-Semitism are trying to say is, no, no, no, you have to distinguish carefully between criticisms of the government of Israel and the actions that Israel takes as a State, from hatred of Israel, the Jewish people.”
He added that Jewish people such as Sander who criticize the policies of the Israeli government should not be punished for their opinions.
“It’s un-Jewish policies,” said Herbst. “That’s the thing, that’s the amazing thing, is that Israel, the state, does not conform to Jewish practice. Those Jews who point that out are not worthy of excommunication, they deserve to be part of the community.”
He added that 80 rabbis have signed a letter in Sander’s defense and that her supervisor David E. Levy, an associate rabbi and JLL director, had expressed support for many of her views during a meeting with her on July 15 last year. But a week later, during a zoom meeting that included the temple’s executive director, Eli Kornreich, she was fired.
Herbst said no court date has been set for the case. Representatives of Westchester Reform Temple did not respond to our inquiries.
This week, rights organization Amnesty International, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1977, accused the Israeli government of enforcing apartheid practices targeting Palestinians. In response, Israeli leaders and many pro-Israel institutions denounced the accusations as “anti-Semitic.”
RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has struck targets in Yemen's capital, Al Ekhbariya reported on Saturday.
The coalition said it had hit Sanaa and a number of other provinces.
The operation had been taken to safeguard against threats to civilian lives, the coalition said.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia often use drones to attack the southern regions of the Kingdom.
The Houthis have also been condemned for attacking the UAE in recent weeks.
Three expatriate workers, two from India and one from Pakistan, were killed in a Houthi drone and missile attack on Abu Dhabi’s oil storage facilities and airport on Jan. 17, triggering a salvo of deadly air- strikes in retaliation.
Updated 05 February 2022
Alexandra Draycott Amanda Engelland-Gay
DUBAI: Palestine’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is as eye-catching as it is groundbreaking.
The pavilion, situated in a prime location along the main concourse of the Opportunity District, may not have an ornate exterior, but its simple, yet dignified, design stands out easily, especially when one considers Palestine’s geographical size and diplomatic status.
With some of the expo’s biggest pavilions nearby, including those of Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Egypt, the Palestinian pavilion gives off an air of understated grandeur and is close to the Al-Wasl dome, giving it enviable visibility in the Arab world’s first world expo.
On entering the pavilion, visitors are transported to an authentic Jerusalem street scene. Most guests experience the pavilion in small, guided groups of about 20 people, who are offered an informative, albeit occasionally crowded, tour of the pavilion’s displays.
Its stone-tiled floors are an immediate focal point. The sand-colored stones are the same that pave the streets of Jerusalem’s Old City and were brought from Palestine to adorn the pavilion.
According to pavilion staff, some visitors remove their shoes and kneel on the stones to be as close as possible to a land considered sacred by many.
Also paying homage to the city’s ancient architecture are modern replicas of its famous archways, floor-to-ceiling photos of the picturesque alleyways that snake through the Old City, and atmospheric audio of the city’s soundscape.
The overall sensation is immersive and hints at the pavilion’s theme — See, Hear, Touch, Smell and Taste — creating an experience of Palestine that employs all five senses.
From the entrance, visitors follow a path lined with the same latticework and mashrabiya designs that call to mind the balconies and doors of houses in Jerusalem.
The back wall features an elevator and a remarkable panoramic image of the city, looking out over the buildings and surrounding landscape.
From here, visitors enter the first exhibit: “See.” A brief video plays, highlighting the natural beauty of rural Palestine, its industry, economy and welcoming culture. The video ends with an exhortation to create a “new perception of Palestine.”
From “See,” visitors move on to “Hear.” To amplify sensory perception, the “Hear” corridor is cast into darkness, with nothing on the walls but a few minimalist light drawings that help identify the sounds emanating from the speakers.
Along the corridor are different sound bubbles. In one, there is a call to prayer, followed by ringing church bells, evoking the proximity of the major religions in Jerusalem. In another, a poem about Palestine is recited in English and Arabic.
In a third, street sounds predominate, with cars and people speaking, bringing to life a typical Jerusalem street. In the last area, the sounds are of traditional Palestinian musical instruments, including the oud.
Walking through the next corridor, visitors arrive at “Touch.” Again, as with “Hear,” perceptions beyond the focal sense are limited. In this case, mysterious objects are placed in hidden compartments within white columns, stretching from floor to ceiling. Screens guide visitors through the process of feeling inside the column and guessing what the items are inside.
In some cases, the objects are emotionally charged. One is a large metal key, easily recognizable by touch. A screen informs the visitor that the key is a symbol of the dream to return to homes left behind in 1948, when nearly half the Arab Palestinian population was exiled in an event known as the Nakba, or catastrophe. Many displaced families have preserved the keys to their homes in Palestine.
Another easily discernible shape is a many-pointed star, symbolizing the star of nativity. This star was found in 1717 in Bethlehem, and is said to mark the place of Jesus Christ’s birth. A screen informs visitors that the Church of the Nativity was the first UNESCO World Heritage site to be listed under the name of “Palestine.”
Moving on through another corridor filled with mashrabiya shadows, visitors arrive at “Smell.” The smell of Palestine is represented through roses, sage, guava, oranges and olive oil soap. Each has a clay pot, which emits the scent, followed by a description of its significance.
Roses, for instance, represent the rose of Jericho, which wilts in the desert heat, but springs back to life with the first sign of moisture — a resilience believed to be synonymous with the people of Palestine.
Next is sage, or maramiya, a popular tea ingredient in Palestine, consumed after meals as a digestive aid. In the pavilion’s words, it is “a quintessentially Palestinian pleasure.”
Olive oil soap, which has been used in the region for millennia, is also featured, its strong and refreshing fragrance lingering on the nostrils as visitors move on to the next exhibit: “Taste.”
Somewhat surprisingly, there is nothing to eat in the Taste exhibit, although the pavilion’s cafe, Mamaesh, is nearby. Instead, images of luscious olives, lemons, rice, meat and spices are projected from above on to empty white plates set on a table in the center of the room, while a short film about Palestinian cuisine is projected on an adjacent wall.
The film features tantalizing close-up shots of zaatar, falafel and kunafa, while also lingering on the people preparing these dishes. Rather than simply focusing on the cuisine, the exhibit leaves visitors with a taste of Palestine’s warmth and hospitality.
Once visitors have experienced all five senses, they are brought to a room and handed virtual reality headsets. In this immersive experience, the full sensory experience is brought together on a journey through Jerusalem’s top historical sites, from the Dome of the Rock to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.
Unlike many other Arab offerings at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Palestinian pavilion does not focus solely on the future, nor does it dwell excessively on the past. Rather, everything about the pavilion, not least the channeling of perception through the five senses, creates a feeling of immediacy and connection.
Indeed, in the video from the pavilion’s “See” exhibit, a line references the “pulsation of the present.” A visit to the Palestinian pavilion creates a shared moment in the here and now, which is both unique and irreplaceable, much like Palestine itself.
Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso, Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al-Nahyan and Dr Muhammad Al-Duwaini Al-Azhar, the Deputy of the Grand Imam, attend a round table entitled "Human fraternity and the Global Tolerance Alliance" in Dubai. (AFP)
Updated 05 February 2022
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: The Document for Human Fraternity was “a milestone on the path of interreligious dialogue,” Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso told Arab News on the sidelines of an event at Expo 2020 Dubai marking the International Day of Human Fraternity.
He was one of several faith leaders who gathered at the Expo’s Sustainability Pavilion on Friday to mark the third anniversary of the signing — by Pope Francis of the Catholic Church and Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, grand imam of Al-Azhar — of the document in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4, 2019.
The joint declaration called for peace among all peoples, while setting out a blueprint for a culture of dialogue and collaboration between all faiths.
“We are citizens of the world,” said Ayuso, from Spain, who is the president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue and a renowned historian of Islam.
“All believers of God must work together to counter the problems we are facing today. It is important to cultivate values and to maintain a relationship with religion, whether it’s in church, a mosque or a synagogue.”
To mark the anniversary, Pope Francis and Sheikh El-Tayeb sent video messages in which they called for continued interfaith understanding.
“Now is not a time for indifference,” Pope Francis said. “Either we are brothers and sisters or everything falls apart.”
Sheikh El-Tayeb said: “This celebration means a quest for a better world where the spirit of tolerance, fraternity, solidarity and collaboration prevails. It also indicates a hope for providing effective tools to face the crises and challenges of contemporary humanity.
“We have embarked on this path in the hope for a new world that is free of wars and conflicts, where the fearful are reassured, the poor sustained, the vulnerable protected and justice administered.”
Opening the celebrations, Judge Mohammed Abdelsalam, secretary-general of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, emphasized the ways in which the Document for Human Fraternity has empowered people to fight prejudice and increase accountability, offering protection for “the haves and have-nots, the rich and the poor, and both genders.”
The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity was founded by authorities in the UAE to determine the recipients of the Zayed Award, which is awarded each year to people or organizations “who embody through their work this lifelong commitment to human fraternity.”
Last year’s recipients were UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Latifa Ibn Ziaten, a Moroccan-French activist who has campaigned tirelessly against radicalization since losing her son in a terrorist attack 10 years ago.
Speaking during Friday’s event in Dubai, Mohammed Al-Diwaini, Al-Azhar deputy director of the grand imam, said it is imperative to “drop any sicknesses” of hatred and discrimination in favor of religious tolerance.
“If we follow our religion in its right form and without misinterpretation, we would be living in the best condition possible,” he told attendees.
The opening ceremony included a short video highlighting leaders who had served the cause of coexistence, including Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr. and Sheikh Zayed, who was the driving force behind the formation of the UAE and championed plurality throughout his life.
To mark the International Day of Human Fraternity, US President Joe Biden sent a letter to the Higher Committee calling for global solidarity to meet the challenges of the day.
“From the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and the existential climate crisis to the rise of violence around the world, these challenges require global cooperation from people of all backgrounds, cultures, faiths and beliefs,” Biden wrote.
He added that these challenges “require us to speak with one another in open dialogue, to promote tolerance, inclusion and understanding. Above all, they require us to be open minded, cooperative and empathetic and to ensure that all people are treated with dignity and as full participants in society.”
Echoing these sentiments, Cardinal Ayuso said the pandemic has been a challenge for people of all religious backgrounds, but added that faith has helped to guide communities through the crisis and would help them recover.
“In light of today’s pandemic that pushed people to lockdown, numbers of believers at houses of worship went down but I believe their faith grew stronger in their hearts,” he told Arab News.
“Some complain religion should not be active in society but religion is not a problem; rather it is a part of a solution.”