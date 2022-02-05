US actress Lindsay Lohan discusses marriage plans to Arab partner 

Model Halima Aden releases new collection with Modanisa
DUBAI: US-Somali model Halima Aden has landed herself a new partnership with modest wear giant Modanisa.
The catwalk star revealed this week on social media that she and the Turkey-based platform released a new hijab and shawl collection titled “Halima X Modanisa.”
The new launch offers a selection of headscarves in different nude shades and textures.
“The wait is over,” Aden told her 1.4 million followers on Instagram. “The New Halima x Modanisa Hijab Collection…celebrates the beauty of all, inspiring women to create new stories with their own inimitable style.”
Aden, who appeared on numerous magazine covers and in print campaigns, has a longstanding working relationship with Modanisa.
The fashion e-tailer is the world’s largest platform to offer modest clothing options for veiled women, making the partnership one that Aden does not have to compromise her religious beliefs for — the primary reason she says she walked away from fashion in 2020.
In September, she was revealed as Modanisa’s first brand ambassador.
“I’m so excited to be working with Modanisa. They have been an ever-present in my career: my first modest fashion catwalk, my first collection, and now my first global fashion role. They share my faith and values, and fully respect my choices as a Muslim woman. I’m coming home,” Aden previously said in a press release about her new position with the company.
The former UNICEF ambassador, who grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp before moving to Minnesota, first made headlines after wearing a Modanisa burkini during the swimsuit portion of the Miss Minnesota USA pageant in 2016.
In addition to fronting campaigns and walking runways for Modanisa’s Modest Fashion Weeks in London, Istanbul and Dubai, Aden has previously produced a collection of headscarves for the e-tailer, which instantly sold out.
Middle East-shot film ‘Dune’ leads BAFTA nominations
DUBAI: Sci-fi epic blockbuster “Dune” led the nominations for this year’s British Academy Film Awards.
“Dune,” starring US actors Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, received 11 nominations on Thursday including best film, cinematography and original score.
When shooting for the film, director Denis Villeneuve turned his gaze to the Middle East. He brought his all-star cast to the real-life dunes of the Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi and Wadi Rum in Jordan.
He took over a Liwa desert resort for filming, bringing the cast and crew out in the early morning to capture the mist and haze that the Abu Dhabi desert offered.
“It is one of my best memories from that shoot,” Villeneuve previously told Arab News. “It was exhausting. But it was so rewarding. And we had so much fun. And I think that everybody brought back great memories from that trip.”
Written by Villeneuve along with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, “Dune” has been adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 book by the same name.
New Zealand director Jane Campion’s dark Western, “The Power Of The Dog,” set in 1920s Montana and starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a ranch owner, follows close behind with eight nominations, including best director and best film.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Cumberbatch are among those nominated in the leading actor category, along with Will Smith, who received his first BAFTA nomination for his role as the father of Serena and Venus Williams in “King Richard.”
The annual film awards celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and winners will be announced during a ceremony hosted by Australian actress Rebel Wilson at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13.
The leading actress list included Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” Alana Haim for “Licorice Pizza” and Emilia Jones for “Coda.”
Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” both received five nominations.
‘People who grew up in the digital age have realized there’s something important about tactile formats,’ says Syrian Cassette Archive founder
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: When the artist, producer and audio-visual archivist Mark Gergis DJs, he does so with three cassette decks. Not with turntables, not with controllers, but with one small portable cassette deck and two tape consoles. “It’s an interesting, clunky sort of way to DJ,” he admits, “but it seems to be in demand. I think people like to see that kind of tactile engagement with the technology.”
Cassettes have been a part of Gergis’ life for as long as he can remember. As a child he loved the sounds they brought into his family’s home, and by the time he was four or five he was operating the family deck. He would record his family and friends, experiment with audio, and perform radio plays with his brother.
“It was a very normal part of our lives and when I was a teenager it was just the best way to record songs off the radio or put ideas down on tape,” he says. “It was economical. I used to carry a portable cassette deck wherever I went in the Eighties and we knew what the format was and what its limitations were. We all knew it was prone to extra noise and had its sonic limitations, but it was solid.”
Now an increasing number of people across the world are embracing the medium’s old-school charm. Like vinyl before it, the humble cassette tape is in the midst of a resurgence, with cassettes being produced and released at higher rates every year. In the UK, over 185,000 tapes were sold in 2021, up 19 percent on the previous year, according to the British Phonographic Industry. That figure represents the highest recorded sales since 2003, as everyone from Billie Eilish to Bicep engages with the medium.
The Middle East has been a part of this revival for a number of years. The Bastakiya Tapes, a subsidy of Bedouin Records, has been issuing cassettes since it was founded in 2015, while the Dubai-based band WYWY re-released their EP “Within You Without You” at the tail end of last year. Palestinian online radio station Radio Alhara is also rolling out a limited-edition tape presenting the Damos Room, and Shadi Megallaa, the owner of The Flip Side record store in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue, has previously delved into cassettes through his GYPS label.
Why though? There are a number of reasons, and nostalgia is high up the list.
“It brings back everything from our childhood, when our parents used to have big collections of cassette tapes,” says Xtianne Alvarez, one half of WYWY. She remembers manually rewinding, loading or flipping tapes, their lyric sheets, their artwork, and “the unique warm analog sounds”.
“I remember skipping school lunch to save money to buy cassette tapes,” adds Mckie Alvarez, the other half of WYWY. “The best part was reading the credits — the feeling and the packaging while listening to it. I remember spending my time in a music store after class and I’d stay for hours just browsing tapes to discover new music.”
This type of nostalgia can be extremely powerful, even for musicians such as Gergis, who has dedicated a large chunk of his life to the creation of the Syrian Cassette Archives. Cassettes were easy, affordable and functional, he says. You could record your own music, create audio letters to friends and family, and trade them. But when the popularity of cassettes waned, beginning with the arrival of CDs, “we lost that warmth and durability that tape had”, says Gergis. This partly explains the allure of cassettes, with their rounder, less perfect sound.
But their revival should also be viewed through the prism of DJ, reissue, and crate-digging culture, which has accelerated over the course of the past decade or so and has, to date, been largely concentrated on vinyl. Just as they did in their heyday, cassettes offer a cheaper alternative to vinyl for those younger generations looking for connectivity beyond the digital world.
“There’ll always be a sort of nostalgia and trendy fetishization, and at first this resurgence felt like it might be just that,” says Gergis. “But I think there’s a newfound love for it that goes beyond the trend. And maybe it has to do with being inundated with intangible media. People who grew up more in the digital age have realized there’s something important about tactile formats.”
This desire for tangible media has led to a huge increase in the volume of vinyl being pressed, as well as serious hikes in price. It has also led to certain phenomena, says Salem Rashid, the founder of Bedouin Records, which released a mixtape by Tokyo-based Mars89 in December. “Most people nowadays buy cassettes without even listening to them,” he says. “I’ve been (in) people’s homes and they have collections but they don’t have a tape player. But they like to support independent artists or bands in this way, and what’s happening is everyone can just self-release on cassette.
“A lot of artists just want to put their demo out there, and cassettes allow people to do that. They can just dub the whole thing at home. That’s why a lot of people, including us, are approaching it this way. We’ll still put out tapes because vinyl has gone insane, both in terms of prices and waiting times from pressing plants.”
Rashid released his first cassettes out of a desire to “curate a type of sound and visual that I don’t see out there.” That meant an atmospheric, ambient sound for The Bastakiya Tapes. With more releases on the horizon, he is focusing on releasing music that can just be left to run. “It’s more about someone putting on a tape and having it play, rather than focussing on whether its this album by this artist.”
For archivists such as Gergis, there is also an historical element to collecting cassettes. The material that comprises the Syrian Cassette Archives is broad — music by Syrian Arabs, Assyrians, Kurds, Iraqis and Armenians. It includes recordings of live concerts, studio albums, classical Arab music, and religious, patriotic and children’s music. And many of them are unique.
For example, a lot of the shaabi tapes Gergis bought during his many trips to Syria had very short shelf lives. They weren’t reissued when digital formats began usurping cassette production in the country because they weren’t deemed important enough.
“They were always ephemeral by nature. And these tapes and the stories behind them have a largely undocumented narrative,” he says. Hence his desire to preserve and share them for posterity, either digitally or through mixtapes like the one he assembled for the official launch of the archive this month.
“Globally, there are so many recordings that lived and died on cassette,” says Gergis. “That’s the only place they existed: On tape. It’s a lesson in remembering to not fetishize specific formats. You end up missing most of the story when your gaze is trained in one place.”
She is one of the Arab world’s most famous divas, but Murad did not have an easy ride
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Layla Murad led an eventful life. She was born a Jew, was professionally emancipated as an artist at 21, converted to Islam, got married three times, had her work banned by the Syrian government, was arrested for gambling, and suffered an emotional breakdown that brought her career to a premature end. But she was also one of the most celebrated actresses and singers in modern Egyptian history.
A new book, set to be published in April by Stanford University Press, explores the complex history of this extraordinary woman. “Unknown Past: Layla Murad, the Jewish-Muslim Star of Egypt” was written by Dr. Hanan Hammad, an Egyptian professor who teaches Middle Eastern studies at Texas Christian University. She was exposed to Murad’s music in her childhood, but it was her time as a journalist in Cairo in the 1990s that really piqued her interest in Murad’s story.
“There was increasing discussion about Layla Murad’s religion background (at that time). The headlines always suggested that there might have been a connection between her Jewishness and Israel, but when you actually read the stories, they confirmed that she never had any connection to Israel,” Hammad tells Arab News. “I was annoyed by (this) on many levels. As a journalist I saw it as unprofessional, and as a fan of Layla Murad I thought it was ridiculous. It had nothing to do with her importance as a great artist.”
Murad was born in Cairo in 1918 to Jewish parents, who were of Syrian and Moroccan heritage. Her father was a gifted vocalist who sang in synagogues — Murad would often accompany him. Her career took off as a teenager in 1934, when Egypt was still a monarchy. After the 1952 revolution, headed by Gamal Abdel Nasser, she became arguably the biggest star in the country, performing in countless Arabic musicals. “You have first tier, second tier, and third tier singers, and then you have the exceptional,” Hammad says. “Layla Murad was the exceptional under Nasser.”
Hammad explains that Murad’s rise to fame was also about being in the right place at the right time, when Egypt was an epicenter of culture in the region.
“At the beginning of her career, she was very lucky,” she says. “Egypt changed from having a privately owned, chaotic broadcast media to the national state-regulated media. Her voice and image were all over the place. She was also lucky because microphones were becoming the norm for performers, and Murad’s voice was beautiful and soft (and benefitted from amplification).”
Along with her vocal talent, Murad also had her striking looks, with her porcelain skin and jet-black hair. Her contemporary Umm Kulthum may have been the dominant diva back then, but Murad was a close contender.
“We can (rank) Umm Kulthum’s as the most important voice, but when it comes to musical cinema, Layla Murad’s was the most important image,” said Hammad. “Many of her songs are faster and funny. She fits in very well with almost every generation.”
But luck wasn’t on Murad’s side when it came to two personal issues: her religion and gender. Murad struggled with single motherhood and was denied equal marital rights because she was a woman from a minority. The 1956 deportation of Jews in Egypt also affected her, as some of her siblings moved abroad.
She had converted to Islam in 1947 (a fact she hid from her father), and had never left her homeland, but was still falsely accused of traveling to Israel, and of donating money to the nascent nation.
Although widely loved by the public, Murad, Hammad says, never received the recognition she deserved for her artistic contributions. The writer argues that it boils down to gender.
“Her youngest brother, Mounir Murad, received a medal from Nasser in 1964. He was the most prolific composer of songs celebrating the Nasserist regime,” she says. “Why did Mounir receive a medal and recognition, when his sister was pushed out of the picture?”
Hammad’s book was not an easy one to research. The literature on Murad was limited and sometimes censored and the writer relied heavily on vintage celebrity magazines, second-hand books, and private collections for information.
Throughout her research, what surprised Hammad the most about Murad, who died in 1995, was her hidden strength.
“People usually associate Layla Murad with her on-screen persona and the characters she played,” she says. “There’s a misconception that she was very weak, helpless, victimized, but she was a very strong person.”
“Atlas of The Heart” is a nonfiction self-help book written by American professor, author and podcast host Brené Brown.
The book is centered on the idea of recognizing and understanding human emotion in depth, giving meaning to every fleeting feeling or rush of emotions.
It walks the reader through 87 emotional experiences, shedding light on the ways in which individuals can navigate the intensity of these emotions and cultivate an understanding of the human psyche.
The author trains us to use language and mind mapping in identifying and articulating these sentiments.
Published in 2021, “Atlas of The Heart” is a USA Today bestseller, and was turned into an eight-episode HBO Max television series.