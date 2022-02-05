You are here

Russian Embassy in Manila severely damaged by fire

Philippine firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out at the Russian Embassy in Makati City, metropolitan Manila. (Supplied)
Philippine firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out at the Russian Embassy in Makati City, metropolitan Manila. (Supplied)
Philippine firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out at the Russian Embassy in Makati City, metropolitan Manila. (Supplied)
Philippine firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out at the Russian Embassy in Makati City, metropolitan Manila. (Supplied)
Philippine firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out at the Russian Embassy in Makati City, metropolitan Manila. (Supplied)
Philippine firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out at the Russian Embassy in Makati City, metropolitan Manila. (Supplied)
Philippine firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out at the Russian Embassy in Makati City, metropolitan Manila. (Supplied)
Philippine firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out at the Russian Embassy in Makati City, metropolitan Manila. (Supplied)
Ellie Aben

  • No casualties were reported, and embassy’s employees and families have been evacuated
  • Makati City fire chief says no indications of an arson attack so far
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Russian Embassy in the Philippine capital has been severely damaged after a blaze raged through its premises, authorities said on Saturday.

The fire began on the second floor of the building on Acacia Street in Makati City in metropolitan Manila on Friday evening.

Eighteen fire trucks scrambled for hours to put out the flames in the 1,000-square-meter area in the upscale Dasmarinas village, where embassies and diplomatic residences are located. 

The crisis center of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said no one was injured and the mission’s employees and their families were evacuated, as firefighters quickly arrived at the scene. 

The fire was extinguished on Saturday morning. 

Makati City fire chief Col. Anthony Arroyo told Arab News the second floor of the embassy building “is totally damaged” and said they “would relocate for now.”  

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the hours-long blaze but need Russia’s approval to enter the premises.

“It’s a territory of Russia,” Arroyo said. “As per protocol, we cannot just conduct an investigation inside and ask eyewitnesses to get their testimony or their statement.”

He added that, at this stage, there were no indications of an arson attack. The Bureau of Fire Protection has estimated the losses at over 101 million pesos ($2 million).

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said Russian officials are now trying to secure the mission’s documents. 

“The Russian Embassy is taking measures to ensure the integrity and security of the chancery premises and the properties inside, as it should, taking special care that diplomatic correspondence is protected,” it said in a statement, adding that Philippine authorities would extend their support in investigating the incident in accordance with the relevant principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.  

The convention states that premises of the mission are inviolable and agents of the receiving state may not enter them except with the consent of the head of the mission.

Topics: Philippines Russia Manila

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital
Reuters

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital
  • The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s 96-year-old former prime minister, has been discharged from the National Heart Institute, the hospital said on Saturday.
The country’s longest-serving prime minister, who served for more than two decades in the top job, will have follow-ups for continuation of his medical treatment as required, the hospital said in a statement.
“He shall now continue recuperating at home,” the hospital said.
Mahathir, still an active lawmaker, underwent an elective medical procedure on Jan. 8 and was re-admitted to the hospital later that month for treatment.
The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone.
On Friday, Mahathir’s office said the former premier had been allowed to go home this week even as he was receiving treatment at the hospital.

Topics: Malaysia

Queen Elizabeth quietly marks 70 years on the British throne

Britain's Queen Elizabeth views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain. (Reuters)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain. (Reuters)
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth quietly marks 70 years on the British throne

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain. (Reuters)
  • Elizabeth has continued to carry out official duties well into her 90s, but has been little seen in public since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and was then instructed by doctors to rest
Reuters

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the British throne on Sunday, a milestone never reached by any of her predecessors over the last 1,000 years, and one which only a few monarchs across the globe have ever achieved.
Elizabeth, 95, became the queen of Britain and more than a dozen other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour.
The news was broken to her by her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99 after more than seven decades by her side.
Elizabeth will mark ‘Accession Day’ in private as is customary, not viewing it as something to celebrate. But there will be four days of national events to mark her Platinum Jubilee in June.
“While it is a moment for national celebration, it will be a day of mixed emotions for Her Majesty as the day also marks 70 years since the death of her beloved father George VI,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament on Wednesday, thanking the monarch for “her tireless service”.
Elizabeth has continued to carry out official duties well into her 90s, but has been little seen in public since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and was then instructed by doctors to rest.
However, Buckingham Palace on Friday released footage ahead of Sunday’s landmark, showing her viewing items from previous royal jubilees, such as a fan given to her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria to mark her 50th year on the throne in 1887, signed by family, friends and politicians.
Ironically Elizabeth was not destined to be monarch at her birth, and only became queen because her uncle Edward VIII abdicated to be with American divorcee Wallis Simpson. But in 2015, she overtook Victoria as Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign in a line that traces its origin back to Norman King William I and his 1066 conquest of England.
“Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones - my own is no exception,” Elizabeth said in 2015, adding that the record was not one “to which I have ever aspired”. Her son and heir Prince Charles said it was a moment other people were more excited about than she was.
While small in stature — standing at 5ft 3ins according to reports — she has been a towering figure in Britain for seven decades.
When she ascended the throne, Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong and Harry Truman were running the Soviet Union, China and the United States, respectively, while Winston Churchill was British prime minister.
Including Churchill, she has been served by 14 prime ministers — a quarter of all there have been in Britain since Robert Walpole 300 years ago. During her reign, there have been 14 U.S. presidents, all of whom she has met bar Lyndon Johnson.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth

Sri Lanka to focus on sending skilled manpower to Saudi Arabia

Falah Al-Hebshi Mowlana. (Supplied)
Falah Al-Hebshi Mowlana. (Supplied)
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka to focus on sending skilled manpower to Saudi Arabia

Falah Al-Hebshi Mowlana. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Arabia is one of the main sources of remittance inflows from Sri Lankan expats
  • Colombo’s new consul in Jeddah commits to focus on diversifying bilateral trade relations
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will focus on sending more skilled manpower to the Kingdom and inviting Saudis to tap into its family tourism market, Colombo’s new consul in Jeddah has said, in a fresh bid to help kickstart its struggling economy.

Remittances and tourism are the main sources of the island nation’s foreign inflows.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disastrous impact on Sri Lanka’s economy, which has been deprived of its tourism revenues while workers’ remittances from abroad have fallen sharply.

“I will be concentrating on the export of skilled manpower to Saudi Arabia, since Sri Lanka is more dependent on its migrant workers remittance to its national treasury,” Falah Al-Hebshi Mowlana, the incoming head of Sri Lanka’s consulate general in Jeddah, told Arab News earlier this week.

He said that there are nearly 500,000 Sri Lankan nationals already living and working in the Kingdom, mostly in Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah, making Saudi Arabia one of Colombo’s main sources of remittance inflows.  

HIGHLIGHT

Colombo’s new consul in Jeddah commits to focus on diversifying bilateral trade relations.

Mowlana would also seek to attract more Saudi travelers, especially families, to visit Sri Lanka, with the island nation declaring 2022 the “Visit Sri Lanka Year.”

As Sri Lankan ministers seek to exploit its tourism offering, Mowlana said: “Sri Lanka is an ideal destination for a family holiday for Saudis, since they wish to travel with their families.”

With its famed palm-fringed white beaches and seaside resorts offering water sports, UNESCO World Heritage cultural sites, and rich wildlife on both land and water, Sri Lanka is popular among family travelers.

While encouraging more Saudis to make the country their family holiday destination, Mowlana is also set to work on attracting Sri Lankan visitors to the Kingdom, especially those traveling for religious tourism.

Improving bilateral trade ties will also be high on Mowlana’s agenda as he will take office in the Kingdom’s commercial hub.

Trade relations between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia are currently based on two commodities — tea and petroleum — and valued at $300 million.

“We can do much in this area after identifying our pluses and minuses and forge ahead,” he said, adding he would organize delegation exchanges to find new avenues for cooperation.

“With the help of the Ministry of Commerce, Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, and the Exports Development Board, I will arrange a trade delegation from Sri Lanka. I will coordinate with the Saudi authorities to reciprocate with a similar delegation to Colombo to identify new areas of cooperation in trade and investment.”

 

Topics: Sri Lanka Saudi labor

UK lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson

UK lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson
Reuters

UK lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson

UK lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson
  • Bell said he was profoundly disappointed in the situation after he backed Johnson to become leader
LONDON: Aaron Bell, a British lawmaker in the ruling Conservatives, said on Friday he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson, saying the prime minister’s handling of Downing Street lockdown parties had made his position untenable.
Johnson could face a vote of no confidence in his leadership if 54 of his 360 Conservative lawmakers submit a letter to the chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee.
Bell said he was profoundly disappointed in the situation after he backed Johnson to become leader.
“However the breach of trust that the events in No. 10 Downing Street represent, and the manner in which they have been handled, makes his position untenable,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

Blinken to travel to Australia next week for Quad group meeting

Blinken to travel to Australia next week for Quad group meeting
AFP

Blinken to travel to Australia next week for Quad group meeting

Blinken to travel to Australia next week for Quad group meeting
  • President Joe Biden's top diplomat also heads to Fiji, in the first visit by a US secretary of state to the island nation since 1985
  • Blinken also heads to Honolulu, Hawaii on February 12 to host a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Australia next week for a Quad group ministerial meeting also involving his counterparts from India and Japan to discuss maritime security and cooperation against Covid, the State Department said Friday.
President Joe Biden’s top diplomat also heads to Fiji, in the first visit by a US secretary of state to the island nation since 1985, to discuss what the department called “ways to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific,” using the administration’s term for the Asia-Pacific region.
After Fiji, Blinken heads to Honolulu, Hawaii on February 12 to host a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea to “deepen our cooperation in addressing threats from the DPRK’s (North Korea’s) nuclear and missile programs” and other current global “challenges.”
China was not mentioned in the statement announcing Blinken’s trip, but the Quad grouping is focused on countering a rising Beijing.
And while the phrase “free and open” was mentioned in the context of the Fiji visit, the wording has become code for expressing the big regional powers’ worry about swelling Chinese economic, diplomatic and military presence — including threats to vital international sea lanes.
Biden held an in-person summit at the White House last September with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan as they highlighted the Quad’s role in safeguarding a stable, democratic Asia-Pacific.
Beginning Wednesday, Blinken will meet his counterparts to discuss multiple bilateral and global priorities.
“With our Quad partners, we are delivering results for our populations and the region, including by advancing cooperation on Covid-19 vaccination delivery, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, maritime security, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, countering disinformation, climate change, and critical and emerging technologies,” according to the State Department.

Topics: US Australia US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

