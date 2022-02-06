Largest Saudi gym operator swings into highest ever profit in 2021

Saudi telecom firm Etihad Atheeb turns into losses in 9 months
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. turned into lossess in the nine months ending Dec. 31, 2021.
The company made a net loss of SR29.2 million compared to a net profit of 102.6 million ($27.4 million), according to bourse filing.
It said the results were driven by the increase in costs of services, general and administrative expenses, financial charges, selling and marketing expenses, and allowance for impairment in trade receivables.
Egypt adds 3,000 hotel rooms through 19 new hotels in 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced that 19 new hotel facilities were opened and operated during 2021, adding 3,000 new hotel rooms to the total hotel capacity.
The ministry said that the hotels opened in the governorates of the Red Sea, South Sinai, Giza, Suez, Damietta, Mansoura and the North Coast.
This comes within the framework of the sustainable development strategy of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and Egypt’s Vision 2030, to raise the competitiveness of Egyptian tourist destinations and to encourage investment.
Mohamed Amer, Director General of the General Department of Control and Inspection of Hotel Establishments at the ministry, said that these new facilities directly contributed to providing around 2,500 new job opportunities.
Mohamed Hajjaj, Director General of the General Administration of Hotel Establishments Licensing at the ministry, said that four new hotel projects are scheduled to be opened during the next two months in the governorates of South Sinai, the Red Sea and Cairo, adding 600 hotel rooms to the total hotel capacity around the country.
He pointed out that applications for operating these projects are currently being studied and coordinated with the concerned and relevant authorities to issue a tourism license for them.
Saudi strategy will make KSA a mining hub, industry pundits believe

George Charles Darley
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has in recent years been under scrutiny as a major player in the oil-based carbon economy, but it is now drawing praise for its strategic shift towards the discovery and extraction of minerals and metals.
In an online media session to discuss the implications of the Kingdom’s new mining regime, global industry leaders and specialist lawyers were unanimous in their positive view of Saudi Arabia’s anticipated role in a more sustainable global economy.
This conversation was held in the context of the Kingdom’s Mining Law of 2020 and, more recently, the Future Mining Forum, FMF, a convening of political and business leaders held in Riyadh from Jan. 11 to 13.
Ernst Muller, a South African lawyer specializing in natural resources law and environmental, social, and governance framework, known as ESG, began the discussion by pointing out that, “a global transition to new energy sources” is underway and that “the FMF was focused on what countries should be doing and what role mining companies should have in this shift.”
Peter Leon, a partner in Johannesburg-based law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, who also advised Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, MIMR, on the drafting of its new Mining Law, said that this transition “has big implications for the world mining industry.
“All new technologies — wind, solar, electric vehicles, whatever — need specific minerals including lithium, cobalt and rare earth minerals. The Kingdom is rich in these and in many others.
“The World Bank recently reported that over 3 million tons of minerals and metals will be needed in the coming transition. That represents a 500 percent increase in demand for minerals. But it also means a huge supply gap.
“There are over $3-trillion worth of minerals to be exploited in the Kingdom, which opens huge opportunities for minerals companies.”
Muller described the global move to de-carbonization as “a table with three legs: First, the desire to move to sustainability; second, the minerals needed for that process; and third, an environment conducive to investment.”


FMF came at the right time
Aldo Pennini, FMF Program Director and a corporate affairs and reputation management consultant, observed that both governments and miners “really need to reimagine the minerals industry. There is a collective desire to take action. There is a historic nature to this conversation.”
Leon added, “the Kingdom must be credited for making that conversation happen. The FMF was an important gathering to talk about the global future of mining. This was not just commercial. It was about much wider issues.
“I have two takeaways: First, the need for collective action; and second, how Saudi Arabia could be a regional mining hub for the Middle East but also for Africa.”
Sheila Khama, a Botswana-based mining consultant who was previously CEO of De Beers Botswana and a policy adviser to the World Bank and African Development Bank, pointed out that “there is an onus on governments to attract and retain investments, meaning a regulatory framework that speaks to companies and investors. The new Saudi mineral law is on track in this regard.”
Mining Industry challenges
On the other hand, according to Khama, “the mining industry needs to ramp up its communications. There’s a disconnect between the contribution of minerals to decarbonization, and the public mindset. To be able to transition we need a huge amount of minerals. Recycling just won’t be enough. And these facts need to be communicated to the general public.”
Michael Naylor, managing director and CEO of the Western Australia-based miner EV Metals Group plc, noted “$1 trillion has been invested globally in the production of EVs and batteries, but there is a lacuna in terms of the delivery of minerals to these giga factories.
“The supply is simply not there to support their growth plans. And we cannot afford failure in this transition.”
Turning challenges into opportunity
Pennini sees this as a long-term opportunity for Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbors. “The World Bank estimates that 75 percent of mining exploration investment goes into only 10 countries”, he observed, “and this does not include any Gulf countries. So what needs to happen?”
Leon commented that the Kingdom has taken two concrete steps in this regard: first, by investing $250 million on the Saudi Geological Survey to identify new mineral sources across the Kingdom, accompanied by a geological database with 80 years-worth of geological information. And second, by implementing the new Mining Law.
Saudi mining law
In terms of the latter, Leon said, “the mining industry needs regulatory certainty, strong rule of law and simple online application systems.
“When drafting the new law, we had a mandate from the MIMR: to follow global best practices regarding legal clarity, environmental responsibility, health and safety issues, effective dispute resolution and a fair licensing regime. Our guidelines gave effect to all of that.”
“The new law provides certainty of tenure for miners, a simple application process and a competitive timeframe for applications.”
With respect to environmental and social issues, Leon said, “mining licensees must have a plan for ESG.”


Vis-a-vis dispute resolution, Leon pointed out that “Saudi Arabia’s new legislation goes beyond more developed mining jurisdictions (the previous gold standard being the Western Australian Mining Act of 1977). It is possible for mining companies to take the Kingdom to arbitration, with the previous consent of the Minister of MIMR.
“Moreover, Saudi Arabia has ratified bilateral treaties with numerous countries including Japan, South Korea, China and various European states, which provide an automatic recourse to international arbitration” in the event of a dispute between a mining company and the Saudi Government.
And in terms of the licensing regime, Leon added, “The MIMR is now legally under obligation to issue licenses within a defined timeline. In Western Australia, it takes six months to process a mining application, while in the KSA this is now 90 days. And the process is reliable and transparent.
“The new law will accelerate the development of the Kingdom’s mining sector”, Leon said. “And that needs to be communicated to international investors.”
Saudi offers what other lack
The speakers agreed that Saudi Arabia is especially well-positioned as a minerals supplier in view of wider geo-political factors.
“A lot of minerals are located in ‘difficult’ countries”, Leon observed. “These are often challenging environments with serious rule-of-law issues.
“And Lima, Peru and Chile have voted in leftwing presidents, so all bets are off regarding their new mining codes.”


Pennini added that “there is very little exploration (for new minerals) being carried out in the developing world.”
And Naylor pointed out that, “the world needs more lithium – but it doesn’t want more lithium mines” – as indicated by public resistance to mining in many EU states.
Leon also noted, “Saudi Arabia’s corporate tax rate is 20 percent of profits, plus zakat of 2.5 percent” – relatively low by global standards.
In all these respects, the participants agreed, the KSA is doing the right thing, making the right investments and it is well placed for the future of the mining industry.
“The process is reliable and transparent”, Naylor said, “and there is a reasonable timeframe within which to work, which is crucial. The Kingdom is displaying leadership in the mining sector. Please continue these conferences. Kudos to Saudi Arabia’s Minister of mining and industries.”
Bids for Saudi new large mining site to close in Q2, says mine official

Fahad Abuljadayel
RIYADH: Bids to develop zinc and copper deposits at Saudi Arabia's new mining site, named Al Khunayqiyah, will close in the second quarter of this year, according to a mining official.
The site, located 170 kilometers away from the Saudi capital Riyadh, will go into production once the tendering documents are issued and the mining company is appointed, according to the head of the mining strategy department.
“The qualification process will happen during the first quarter of 2022 and the announcement of the bidder and the closing of the bidding process will happen in the second quarter of this year,” Abdulrahman Al-Belushi told Arab News on the sideline of the Future Mineral Forum, FMF.
“We already have a resource estimate of 25 million tons of zinc and copper, 3 to 4 percent zinc, and about 0.5 percent copper. We also could find manganese,” he said. Saudi Arabia has issued the largest ever exploration licence in the kingdom for an area of more than 350 square kilometres at Al Khunayqiyah.
More than 100,000 meters have already been drilled at the site searching for mineral occurrences, he added.
There are 55 mineral occurrences in the region surrounding Al Khunayqiyah, including gold, silver, zinc, and copper which will hopefully be explored and exploited, he added.
The ministry of industry and mineral resources established the process for investors to participate and invest in the Kingdom.
“We've put in a lot of incentives, which are all performance-based. For every step that your raw material will stay in the country, you will receive a 30 percent reduction in your royalty. And also we have a five-year tax holiday. We want to encourage all miners to produce and develop their mines as fast as possible,” Al-Belushi added.
Like any other public sector in the Kingdom, this sector has its Saudization targets, focusing on the local community next to the mining project.
“We don't want to just Saudize. We want to bring people from the community next door because they are from that location, they know the location, they know its capabilities, and we want to develop them, train them,” he said.
Saudi mining law 'inspired by Canada, Australia, and Africa', says international lawyer
Fahad Abuljadayel
RIYADH: The Saudi mining law, approved in 2020, will enable foreign investors easier access to the under-developed market in the Kingdom, a lawyer involved in drafting the legislation said.
The law was formed to streamline the process of obtaining licenses and attract investors to the sector by reducing administrative discretion, bureaucracy, and other possible hurdles.
“There’s an online licensing application system, so investors know where the applications are, who’s applied for which rights, and that’s all totally transparent, everybody can see who’s applied for what,” Peter Leon of Herbert Smith Freehills Law firm told Arab News during his visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Future Minerals Forum.
The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources had advisory sessions with the World Bank, and was inspired by the best practices of leading markets of the sector before finalizing the mining law.
“We looked at the best practice examples from Canada, Australia, Botswana and Africa, and we worked very closely with the World Bank who were also advising the ministry,” the South African lawyer said.
Unlike many other developing countries, there is no requirement for foreign investors to have a local partner in the Kingdom.
Some countries in Africa, for example, normally require investors to have either the government directly, or a state mining company as a minority shareholder in the company.
“In South Africa, the mining company has to divest itself 30 percent in order to get a mining license. That is quite a significant hurdle to investment,” he said.
Leon believes that environmental, social and governance, known as ESG, are important factors to be taken into consideration in the sector.
With the new law, a mining license also has to be reviewed by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.
“The framework really follows not just national best practice, but principles around ESG,” Leon added.
In June 2020, Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved the new law to accelerate foreign investment in the sector as part of efforts to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons.
The new law also facilitates investor access to financing and supports exploration and geological survey activities.