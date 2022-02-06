You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan will not close ‘doors for dialogue’ with militants, says interior minister

Pakistan will not close ‘doors for dialogue’ with militants, says interior minister

Pakistan will not close ‘doors for dialogue’ with militants, says interior minister
Balochistan has been marred by an insurgency for two decades, fueled by anger at crushing poverty despite its abundant reserves of natural resources. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/54nqh

Updated 8 sec ago

Pakistan will not close ‘doors for dialogue’ with militants, says interior minister

Pakistan will not close ‘doors for dialogue’ with militants, says interior minister
  • Troops conclude a four-day long operation against separatists in Balochistan
Updated 8 sec ago
Aamir Saeed SAADULLAH AKHTER

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: Pakistan’s interior minister said on Sunday that Islamabad will not close the doors to dialogue with militants, a day after troops concluded a four-day long operation against separatists in southwestern Balochistan province.

On Wednesday night, the separatist Baloch Liberation Army launched attacks on paramilitary camps in Balochistan’s Naushki and Panjgur districts near the border with Iran. On Saturday, the Pakistan army said 20 militants and nine soldiers had been killed in the operation to clear the bases, which lasted over 70 hours.

Amid an increase in attacks in recent weeks, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told reporters in Islamabad that the government remains open for dialogue with militant groups.

“Doors for dialogue can’t be closed,” he said, “but terrorists who took up arms against (the) army, Pakistan and attack our installations, they shouldn’t be forgiven.”

BACKGROUND

  • On Saturday, the Pakistan army said 20 militants and nine soldiers had been killed in the operation to clear the bases, which lasted over 70 hours.

On Friday, six people, including two paramilitaries, were injured after a bomb attack targeted a Levies Forces checkpoint in Balochistan’s Chaman district, which borders Afghanistan.

Last week, 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack on a checkpoint in the province’s Kech district bordering Iran.

Balochistan has been marred by an insurgency for two decades, fueled by anger at crushing poverty despite its abundant reserves of natural resources.

Insurgents are also opposed to, and attack, projects linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative in the province. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor infrastructure project has inflamed grievances, with claims the vast influx of investment does not benefit local people.

Topics: Pakistan Balochistan

Related

Former UK MEP claims he was victim of Islamophobia by govt minister

Former UK MEP claims he was victim of Islamophobia by govt minister
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Former UK MEP claims he was victim of Islamophobia by govt minister

Former UK MEP claims he was victim of Islamophobia by govt minister
  • Karim prepared to name names if a new investigation opens, weeks after separate Conservative MP claimed she was sacked on account of her faith
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A British Conservative politician has accused his party of failing to investigate allegations of Islamophobia against a fellow Tory who has since risen to the ministerial level in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.

Sajjad Karim, a former member of the European Parliament for North West England from 2004 to 2019, told The Independent that he was prepared to place identities on record after an investigation into Islamophobia in the party failed to take his claims into consideration.

Karim said that in 2013 he overheard a conversation in which two Tory politicians, including the individual now serving as a minister, plotted to use Karim’s faith as a weapon against him.

“It’s politically motivated. It was entirely a political exercise to try and undermine me — to use my religion as a means to undermine me,” he said.

His claims come just weeks after Tory MP Nusrat Ghani alleged that her Muslim faith was cited by a party whip as a reason for sacking her from a ministerial position in 2020.

“I don’t know Nus Ghani’s case or situation,” Karim said. “All I know is in my case the discussion was about how my religious and cultural background could be engineered politically and used against me.”

Karim said that he stayed quiet about overhearing the conversation at the time, adding that he had “just got on with it,” but later revealed it in September 2019 to the BBC, after which the party invited him to make a formal complaint.

However, he demanded that he be allowed to speak in person to the party chairman, James Cleverly MP, only to be told that Cleverly was too busy.

“I responded, and said: ‘No I’m not going to use the standard process, this is not appropriate.’ And then I was emailed back saying that, actually, the … inquiry was going to be taking place … and that the inquiry would contact me and that I should give my evidence to the ... inquiry.”

The inquiry in question, headed by Prof. Swaran Singh into Islamophobia in the party, published its report in May 2021, which failed to mention the incident. Furthermore, Karim said that he was never contacted for questioning.

“So they’ve gone ahead and concluded all of this but I’d been excluded from this,” he said. “So in terms of my complaint, it was neither dealt with by the chairman, nor was it a part of the Singh inquiry, and therefore it just has not been a part of any process in dealing with Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.

“I think it’s demonstrative of a lack of real, genuine seriousness in the party to actually treat Islamophobia as a serious issue,” he added. “It’s seen more as a nuisance that in some way has got to be dealt with.

“Do I have any confidence that the current setup has any interest in actually dealing with my complaint? No, not at all. But that’s not to say that the Conservative Party per se — the board — ought not to be interested in what has actually happened here.”

Karim added that he would name the individuals involved in the allegation. “I will tell the party the full facts of what I experienced,” he said. “The party has then got to decide, are they (the minister) a fit and proper person?

“I think that there is a need for the Conservative Party to think long and hard today about how we once again become a party that is actually fit for governance,” he said, adding: “Whilst Boris Johnson is at the helm, I just don’t see how you can carry out the necessary reforms — he’s just too much of a distraction.”

A Conservative Party spokesperson told The Independent: “We committed to holding an investigation … following accusations of discrimination within the party.

“An independent investigation was undertaken by Prof. Swaran Singh, with individuals submitting evidence via a public call for evidence. Prof. Singh’s investigation concluded that there was no evidence of institutionalized racism or a systemic issue.

“The Conservative Party has a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination of any kind, and has always acted to deal with any incidents of hatred, abuse or intimidation.”

Topics: Islamophobia Sajjad Karim Conservative Party

Related

UK Muslim leader says Islamophobia survey reveals scale of problem in Britain
World
UK Muslim leader says Islamophobia survey reveals scale of problem in Britain
UK imam appointed to define Islamophobia has had ‘no meaningful engagement’ from ministers
World
UK imam appointed to define Islamophobia has had ‘no meaningful engagement’ from ministers

Five Pakistan soldiers killed in attack from Afghanistan, military says

Five Pakistan soldiers killed in attack from Afghanistan, military says
Updated 06 February 2022
Reuters

Five Pakistan soldiers killed in attack from Afghanistan, military says

Five Pakistan soldiers killed in attack from Afghanistan, military says
  • The army said it retaliated, causing heavy casualties, but independent confirmation was not immediately possible
  • The Afghan government denied the firing had come from within Afghan territory
Updated 06 February 2022
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Militants firing from inside Afghanistan killed at least five Pakistani soldiers at a border post in northwestern Kurram district on Sunday, the Pakistan military said, the second such attack since Taliban militants took over Kabul in August.
The army said it retaliated, causing heavy casualties, but independent confirmation was not immediately possible because the districts along the mountainous Afghan border are off limits to journalists and human rights organisations.
“Militants from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram district,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.
The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistan Taliban, which renewed an allegiance with the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul, claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack.
The Afghan government denied the firing had come from within Afghan territory.
"We assure other countries, especially our neighhours, that no one will be allowed to use Afghan land against them," Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, told Reuters.
The Afghan Taliban late last year played the role of facilitator in talks between the TTP and the Pakistan government.
Those talks fell apart in December, since when there have been a series of attacks on Pakistani forces along the border.
The military statement said Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by militants for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan government to halt such acts in future.
Pakistani security forces had just a day earlier completed a three-day operation against militants who had attacked two military bases in the southern province of Balochistan. At least nine soldiers were killed in those attacks.
“As per its promises, Taliban government should stop such cross-border militants attacks,” Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Pakistan’s interior minister, said in a statement.

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Pakistani Taliban

Related

More than 100 ex-Afghan forces, officials slain since Taliban takeover: UN chief
World
More than 100 ex-Afghan forces, officials slain since Taliban takeover: UN chief

Italy delivers vehicles to Lebanese military

Italy delivers vehicles to Lebanese military
Updated 06 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy delivers vehicles to Lebanese military

Italy delivers vehicles to Lebanese military
  • Defense minister: Donation represents “tangible sign of Italy’s closeness to Lebanon”
  • 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines also delivered
Updated 06 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The first batch of vehicles donated by Italy to the Lebanese Armed Forces, and 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the local population, have been delivered at the Port of Beirut.

“This first vehicle delivery is a tangible sign of Italy’s … closeness to Lebanon, its people and the Lebanese Armed Forces,” said Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini.

Rome remains committed to supporting the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, and to contributing to the country’s stability, he added.

“The bond of friendship between Italy and Lebanon has deep historical roots based on our common Mediterranean identity,” he said.

“Our continued presence in that country since 1980 is a clear testimony to our commitment to peace and stability across the entire region.”

Two 20-seat buses, a tanker and an inflatable boat were delivered as a first instalment of a donation that will be completed by the end of the year.

Gen. Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, commander of the Italian Joint Command Operations, said the donation will “facilitate the mobility” of the LAF, which is “a strategic priority.”

Topics: Italy Lebanon

Related

Thanks to donations totalling €114,000 ($129,000), Mustafa Al-Nazzar, 6, will be treated by world-leading doctors at the INAIL prosthetic center near Bologna. (Reuters/Illustrative)
Middle-East
Syrian boy to receive four prosthetic limbs in Italy
Saudi, Italian officials discuss cultural ties
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Italian officials discuss cultural ties

China, Egypt hold ‘similar visions and strategies’: Xi

China, Egypt hold ‘similar visions and strategies’: Xi
Updated 06 February 2022
AP

China, Egypt hold ‘similar visions and strategies’: Xi

China, Egypt hold ‘similar visions and strategies’: Xi
  • Pledge to continue supporting each other
Updated 06 February 2022
AP

BEIJING: China and Egypt “share similar visions and strategies in defending their own interests,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Saturday in a meeting with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The Egyptian leader was one of at least four heads of state who met Xi after attending the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, seeking closer ties with China.

Xi “hailed enhanced political trust” between the countries, citing cooperation in fighting the pandemic. Their comprehensive strategic partnership is a model of “China-Arab, China-Africa and China-developing world solidarity,” Xi said, according to CGTN, the international arm of state broadcaster CCTV.

“China and Egypt share similar visions and strategies in defending their own interests, pursuing common development, enhancing their people’s well-being and promoting fairness and justice in the world, as the world is undergoing changes unseen in a century,” Xi said.

The sides will “continue to support each other on issues related to core interests and major concerns,” he said.

Egypt was the recipient of several free shipments of Chinese-made Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines and China says it helped set up Africa’s first vaccine production in the country.

El-Sisi is one of more than 30 world leaders and heads of major international organizations who flew to Beijing for Friday’s opening of the Winter Olympic Games.

Not having left China since 2019 amid the pandemic, Xi is holding a series meetings on the sidelines of the games with leaders whose countries are anxious to strengthen relations with the rising superpower.

By around midday Saturday, Xi had also met with heads of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Serbia. The leaders of Argentina, Ecuador, Qatar, Poland and are also among those in town.

The meetings follow a mini-summit between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that underscored the growing alignment of their authoritarian countries’ positions as they push back against the liberal world order dominated by the US.

The two leaders oversaw the signing of more than 20 agreements covering trade, energy and other fields and issued a joint statement in which China backed Russia in opposing NATO’s expansion.

Topics: China Egypt Xi Jinping

Related

President Xi Jinping, China’s ‘chairman of everything’
World
President Xi Jinping, China’s ‘chairman of everything’
Egypt raises gasoline prices, maintains diesel at same level
Business & Economy
Egypt raises gasoline prices, maintains diesel at same level

Myanmar troops accused of burning hundreds of homes

Myanmar troops accused of burning hundreds of homes
Updated 06 February 2022
AFP

Myanmar troops accused of burning hundreds of homes

Myanmar troops accused of burning hundreds of homes
  • Violence flares as civilians form ‘people’s defense forces’ to oppose the junta
Updated 06 February 2022
AFP

BANGKOK: Myanmar villagers and anti-coup fighters have accused troops of burning hundreds of homes in the country’s restive northwest, as the junta seeks to crush resistance to its rule.

Mass protests against last year’s coup have been met with a brutal military crackdown, and violence has flared across Myanmar as civilians form “people’s defense forces” to oppose the junta.

A woman from Bin village in the Sagaing region, which has seen recent clashes, said troops had arrived in the early hours of Monday.

“They shelled artillery and fired guns before coming in,” she said, adding that the sound had sent villagers fleeing.

Troops then set fire to around 200 houses, including her own, she said.

“We could not bring anything with us. We took some warm clothes only, and then we just ran away.”

Troops also torched houses in nearby Inn Ma Hte village after a local pro-junta militia was attacked by anti-coup fighters who then fled, according to one of the rebels.

“When the PDF left the village, the army burnt it down,” the fighter said, adding that 600 houses had been torched.

Local media also reported that hundreds of homes had been razed in the two villages, and images obtained by AFP purporting to be of Bin village showed the remains of dozens of burnt-out buildings.

The fires consumed properties, motorbikes and carts, said another local who was helping to coordinate aid for those displaced from Inn Ma Hte.

“For them, it will be difficult to regain their livelihoods,” he said.

State-run TV ran a report on Thursday accusing PDF fighters of starting the fires, and published images it claimed showed burnt-out buildings destroyed by “terrorists.”

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since a coup last February, with more than 1,500 people killed in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

In August the junta said it was considering raising village militias to combat opposition to its rule, as it struggles to assert control over swathes of the country.

Sagaing has seen regular clashes and bloody reprisals.

In mid-December, the US and UNcondemned the junta over what Washington described as “credible and sickening” reports of the killing of 11 villagers, including children, in the Sagaing region.

Topics: Myanmar Myanmar protest

Related

A year after Myanmar’s coup, families of detainees search for answers
World
A year after Myanmar’s coup, families of detainees search for answers

Latest updates

Crunch time for Saudi Arabia’s ‘klaija capital’
Such is the popularity of the crispy cookie that a klaija festival has been held in Buraidah, the capital of the Qassim region, every year since 2009. (Supplied)
Economy minister: Saudi Census 2022 is moving ahead of schedule on first phase
The Saudi Census 2022 is a fully digital census, and the modern digital infrastructure in the Kingdom will help achieve this. (AN Photo by Zaid Khashogji)
Pakistan will not close ‘doors for dialogue’ with militants, says interior minister
Pakistan will not close ‘doors for dialogue’ with militants, says interior minister
No confirmation on integration of Absher and Tawakkalna apps
No confirmation on integration of Absher and Tawakkalna apps
Former UK MEP claims he was victim of Islamophobia by govt minister
Former UK MEP claims he was victim of Islamophobia by govt minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.