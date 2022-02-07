What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Rosie Project’

This comedy novel by Australian author and screenwriter Graeme Simsion is centered on the central character Don Tillman’s quest to find a life partner.
Tillman, a genetics professor, is brilliant, yet socially challenged, and believes he is not wired to find romance. But after his friend and colleague Gene convinces him otherwise, he designs the wife project, a scientific questionnaire to establish a list of suitable partners.
His evidence-based approach filters out candidates who smoke and drink. Possible partners also must be punctual and logical.
But Tillman later meets Rosie, who possesses none of these qualities and does not fit Tillman’s criteria.
Tillman’s plans are changed when Rosie becomes a big part of his life.
He is forced to accept the statistical probability that there is someone for everyone, and must abandon his scientific mindset and surrender to the spontaneous life he embarks on with Rosie.
“The House of Gucci” author discusses her book ahead of Dubai visit
Updated 06 February 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: The American author and journalist Sara Gay Forden describes her first and only book as a late bloomer. “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” was a hard-sell as it faced rejections from publishing houses. Nevertheless, she managed to publish it 20 years ago and it did well with readers in the US.
But the family saga has been enjoying a global revival, thanks to the release of the film “House of Gucci” in late 2021. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino, it had the world talking, including Dubai, where Forden will be participating at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature on Feb. 11 and 12.
The whole experience of seeing her book being adapted into a film – opening with the shocking 1995 murder of Italian businessman Maurizio Gucci, orchestrated by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani – has been a surreal journey for Forden. “When I walked down the red carpet in London for the world premiere of ‘House of Gucci’, Lady Gaga was behind me and I met Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek,” she told Arab News from Washington DC. “I thought this was definitely a Cinderella moment.”
Her interest in writing a novel-like book about the rise, fall and re-emergence of the Gucci fashion empire was fostered by her work as a journalist in Milan. She reported on the business side of Italian family-run companies that were turning into mega fashion brands, including Gucci, in the 1980s. She was even in the city when Maurizio was shot.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” she said. “There was a big gaggle of photographers and camera crews. It was crazy.”
Researching the ins and outs of Gucci led her to interview members of the clan, including Maurizio and Patrizia, former Gucci creative director Tom Ford, and the company’s factory and shop workers. “I put so much passion into this book,” Forden said. “I always felt that this is kind of an epic story that has meaning for people everywhere, because it’s about big themes that we struggle with – family, wealth, and jealousy. It’s almost like Shakespeare.”
The book’s fascinating narrative takes the reader from the early days of the company, founded by Guccio Gucci in 1921, to its historic expansion in the 1970s. Under the flawed leadership of the indebted Maurizio Gucci in the 1980s, family conflicts that spilled into the public sphere tore the company apart.
“There’s an Italian saying,” Forden said, “The first generation creates, the second generation expands, and the third generation destroys.” Today, not a single member of the Gucci family is directly involved in running the business.
However, Forden praised Gucci’s innovation and dedication to quality and craftsmanship over the years.
“I feel that Gucci, at every stage of its development, was a pioneer,” she said. “They really led the way. Yes, it was a dramatic story, but they also did key things in history that everybody followed. So, they’ve been leaders the whole time.”
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Riding the Waves of Culture’
Updated 06 February 2022
Mai Almarzoogi
Authors Fons Trompenaars and Charles Hampden-Turner offer a guide for international organizations and managers seeking to understand the impact cultural differences can have in a business setting.
“Riding the Waves of Culture” uses case studies, research findings and examples to show how different cultures respond differently to similar situations, and how organizations can manage cultural differences to create a positive outcome.
The book explains how managers have mediated difficult situations while conducting business in different countries.
The authors have studied the effects of cultural differences in a business setting, and emphasize that a person must first understand his or her own culture in order to understand cultural diversity.
Cultural differences are explored through three aspects: The relationships we have with people, the attitude we have toward time, and the relationship we have with our environment.
The authors explain how the approach to those three relationships differs among cultures, and how it plays a role in the structure of an organization and in conducting business across cultures.
What We Are Reading Today: Phantom Plague by Vidya Krishnan
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News
In Phantom Plague, Vidya Krishnan lays out the long, maddening history of tuberculosis, from the days when it was called consumption to the urgent danger it presents today, when some TB bacteria are resistant to all available drugs.
Phantom Plague is an “urgent, riveting and fascinating narrative that deftly exposes the weakest links in our battle against this ancient foe,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Krishnan’s original reporting paints a granular portrait of the post-antibiotic era as a new, aggressive, drug resistant strain of TB takes over.
Krishnan “spends a considerable amount of time describing what she refers to as “medical apartheid,” said Apoorva Mandavilli in a review for The New York Times.
Krishnan wrote the book over seven years, and aside from the updated introduction, describes the world before the coronavirus appeared, said the review.
She could not have known then how painfully familiar some of the lessons from failed TB control would be in countries divided by public health measures like mask mandates and vaccines.
Mandavilli is a health and science reporter for The New York Times.
What We Are Reading Today: Wild Honey Bees: An Intimate Portrait
Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News
Authors: Ingo Arndt and Jurgen Tautz
The honey bee, a key pollinator, is now an endangered species, threatened by human activity and loss of biodiversity. Because of this, understanding forest-dwelling wild honey bees—which are more resistant to diseases and parasites than honey bees kept by beekeepers—is more important than ever before. In this lavishly illustrated book, Ingo Arndt, one of the world’s best wildlife photographers, and Jurgen Tautz, one of the world’s leading bee experts, set out on the trail of wild honey bees, bringing back sensational photographs, some of which document behaviors never captured before, and new scientific insights that promise to revolutionize conservation and beekeeping.
A remarkable number of wild honey bee colonies still exist, living in hollow trees inside the forest, largely unnoticed by humans.
She is one of the Arab world’s most famous divas, but Murad did not have an easy ride
Updated 04 February 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Layla Murad led an eventful life. She was born a Jew, was professionally emancipated as an artist at 21, converted to Islam, got married three times, had her work banned by the Syrian government, was arrested for gambling, and suffered an emotional breakdown that brought her career to a premature end. But she was also one of the most celebrated actresses and singers in modern Egyptian history.
A new book, set to be published in April by Stanford University Press, explores the complex history of this extraordinary woman. “Unknown Past: Layla Murad, the Jewish-Muslim Star of Egypt” was written by Dr. Hanan Hammad, an Egyptian professor who teaches Middle Eastern studies at Texas Christian University. She was exposed to Murad’s music in her childhood, but it was her time as a journalist in Cairo in the 1990s that really piqued her interest in Murad’s story.
“There was increasing discussion about Layla Murad’s religion background (at that time). The headlines always suggested that there might have been a connection between her Jewishness and Israel, but when you actually read the stories, they confirmed that she never had any connection to Israel,” Hammad tells Arab News. “I was annoyed by (this) on many levels. As a journalist I saw it as unprofessional, and as a fan of Layla Murad I thought it was ridiculous. It had nothing to do with her importance as a great artist.”
Murad was born in Cairo in 1918 to Jewish parents, who were of Syrian and Moroccan heritage. Her father was a gifted vocalist who sang in synagogues — Murad would often accompany him. Her career took off as a teenager in 1934, when Egypt was still a monarchy. After the 1952 revolution, headed by Gamal Abdel Nasser, she became arguably the biggest star in the country, performing in countless Arabic musicals. “You have first tier, second tier, and third tier singers, and then you have the exceptional,” Hammad says. “Layla Murad was the exceptional under Nasser.”
Hammad explains that Murad’s rise to fame was also about being in the right place at the right time, when Egypt was an epicenter of culture in the region.
“At the beginning of her career, she was very lucky,” she says. “Egypt changed from having a privately owned, chaotic broadcast media to the national state-regulated media. Her voice and image were all over the place. She was also lucky because microphones were becoming the norm for performers, and Murad’s voice was beautiful and soft (and benefitted from amplification).”
Along with her vocal talent, Murad also had her striking looks, with her porcelain skin and jet-black hair. Her contemporary Umm Kulthum may have been the dominant diva back then, but Murad was a close contender.
“We can (rank) Umm Kulthum’s as the most important voice, but when it comes to musical cinema, Layla Murad’s was the most important image,” said Hammad. “Many of her songs are faster and funny. She fits in very well with almost every generation.”
But luck wasn’t on Murad’s side when it came to two personal issues: her religion and gender. Murad struggled with single motherhood and was denied equal marital rights because she was a woman from a minority. The 1956 deportation of Jews in Egypt also affected her, as some of her siblings moved abroad.
She had converted to Islam in 1947 (a fact she hid from her father), and had never left her homeland, but was still falsely accused of traveling to Israel, and of donating money to the nascent nation.
Although widely loved by the public, Murad, Hammad says, never received the recognition she deserved for her artistic contributions. The writer argues that it boils down to gender.
“Her youngest brother, Mounir Murad, received a medal from Nasser in 1964. He was the most prolific composer of songs celebrating the Nasserist regime,” she says. “Why did Mounir receive a medal and recognition, when his sister was pushed out of the picture?”
Hammad’s book was not an easy one to research. The literature on Murad was limited and sometimes censored and the writer relied heavily on vintage celebrity magazines, second-hand books, and private collections for information.
Throughout her research, what surprised Hammad the most about Murad, who died in 1995, was her hidden strength.
“People usually associate Layla Murad with her on-screen persona and the characters she played,” she says. “There’s a misconception that she was very weak, helpless, victimized, but she was a very strong person.”