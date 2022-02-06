You are here

What We Are Reading Today: 'Riding the Waves of Culture'

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Riding the Waves of Culture’
Updated 06 February 2022
Mai Almarzoogi 

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Riding the Waves of Culture’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Riding the Waves of Culture’
Updated 06 February 2022
Mai Almarzoogi 

Authors Fons Trompenaars and Charles Hampden-Turner offer a guide for international organizations and managers seeking to understand the impact cultural differences can have in a business setting.
“Riding the Waves of Culture” uses case studies, research findings and examples to show how different cultures respond differently to similar situations, and how organizations can manage cultural differences to create a positive outcome.
The book explains how managers have mediated difficult situations while conducting business in different countries.
The authors have studied the effects of cultural differences in a business setting, and emphasize that a person must first understand his or her own culture in order to understand cultural diversity.
Cultural differences are explored through three aspects: The relationships we have with people, the attitude we have toward time, and the relationship we have with our environment.
The authors explain how the approach to those three relationships differs among cultures, and how it plays a role in the structure of an organization and in conducting business across cultures.

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: Phantom Plague by Vidya Krishnan

What We Are Reading Today: Phantom Plague by Vidya Krishnan
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Phantom Plague by Vidya Krishnan

What We Are Reading Today: Phantom Plague by Vidya Krishnan
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

In Phantom Plague, Vidya Krishnan lays out the long, maddening history of tuberculosis, from the days when it was called consumption to the urgent danger it presents today, when some TB bacteria are resistant to all available drugs.

Phantom Plague is an “urgent, riveting and fascinating narrative that deftly exposes the weakest links in our battle against this ancient foe,” said a review on goodreads.com.  

Krishnan’s original reporting paints a granular portrait of the post-antibiotic era as a new, aggressive, drug resistant strain of TB takes over.

Krishnan “spends a considerable amount of time describing what she refers to as “medical apartheid,” said Apoorva Mandavilli in a review for The New York Times.

Krishnan wrote the book over seven years, and aside from the updated introduction, describes the world before the coronavirus appeared, said the review.

She could not have known then how painfully familiar some of the lessons from failed TB control would be in countries divided by public health measures like mask mandates and vaccines.

Mandavilli is a health and science reporter for The New York Times.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Wild Honey Bees: An Intimate Portrait

What We Are Reading Today: Wild Honey Bees: An Intimate Portrait
Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Wild Honey Bees: An Intimate Portrait

What We Are Reading Today: Wild Honey Bees: An Intimate Portrait
Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News

Authors: Ingo Arndt and Jurgen Tautz

The honey bee, a key pollinator, is now an endangered species, threatened by human activity and loss of biodiversity. Because of this, understanding forest-dwelling wild honey bees—which are more resistant to diseases and parasites than honey bees kept by beekeepers—is more important than ever before. In this lavishly illustrated book, Ingo Arndt, one of the world’s best wildlife photographers, and Jurgen Tautz, one of the world’s leading bee experts, set out on the trail of wild honey bees, bringing back sensational photographs, some of which document behaviors never captured before, and new scientific insights that promise to revolutionize conservation and beekeeping.
A remarkable number of wild honey bee colonies still exist, living in hollow trees inside the forest, largely unnoticed by humans.

Topics: Books

New book delves into the life of Layla Murad

New book delves into the life of Layla Murad
Updated 04 February 2022
Rawaa Talass

New book delves into the life of Layla Murad

New book delves into the life of Layla Murad
  She is one of the Arab world's most famous divas, but Murad did not have an easy ride
Updated 04 February 2022
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Layla Murad led an eventful life. She was born a Jew, was professionally emancipated as an artist at 21, converted to Islam, got married three times, had her work banned by the Syrian government, was arrested for gambling, and suffered an emotional breakdown that brought her career to a premature end. But she was also one of the most celebrated actresses and singers in modern Egyptian history.

A new book, set to be published in April by Stanford University Press, explores the complex history of this extraordinary woman. “Unknown Past: Layla Murad, the Jewish-Muslim Star of Egypt” was written by Dr. Hanan Hammad, an Egyptian professor who teaches Middle Eastern studies at Texas Christian University. She was exposed to Murad’s music in her childhood, but it was her time as a journalist in Cairo in the 1990s that really piqued her interest in Murad’s story.

A new book, set to be published in April by Stanford University Press, explores the complex history of this extraordinary woman. (Supplied)

“There was increasing discussion about Layla Murad’s religion background (at that time). The headlines always suggested that there might have been a connection between her Jewishness and Israel, but when you actually read the stories, they confirmed that she never had any connection to Israel,” Hammad tells Arab News. “I was annoyed by (this) on many levels. As a journalist I saw it as unprofessional, and as a fan of Layla Murad I thought it was ridiculous. It had nothing to do with her importance as a great artist.”

Murad was born in Cairo in 1918 to Jewish parents, who were of Syrian and Moroccan heritage. Her father was a gifted vocalist who sang in synagogues — Murad would often accompany him. Her career took off as a teenager in 1934, when Egypt was still a monarchy. After the 1952 revolution, headed by Gamal Abdel Nasser, she became arguably the biggest star in the country, performing in countless Arabic musicals. “You have first tier, second tier, and third tier singers, and then you have the exceptional,” Hammad says. “Layla Murad was the exceptional under Nasser.”

Laila Mourad on the cover of Al-fan magazine, 1953. (Supplied)

Hammad explains that Murad’s rise to fame was also about being in the right place at the right time, when Egypt was an epicenter of culture in the region.

“At the beginning of her career, she was very lucky,” she says. “Egypt changed from having a privately owned, chaotic broadcast media to the national state-regulated media. Her voice and image were all over the place. She was also lucky because microphones were becoming the norm for performers, and Murad’s voice was beautiful and soft (and benefitted from amplification).”

Along with her vocal talent, Murad also had her striking looks, with her porcelain skin and jet-black hair. Her contemporary Umm Kulthum may have been the dominant diva back then, but Murad was a close contender.

Laila Mourad with Anouar Wagbi. (Supplied)

“We can (rank) Umm Kulthum’s as the most important voice, but when it comes to musical cinema, Layla Murad’s was the most important image,” said Hammad. “Many of her songs are faster and funny. She fits in very well with almost every generation.”

But luck wasn’t on Murad’s side when it came to two personal issues: her religion and gender. Murad struggled with single motherhood and was denied equal marital rights because she was a woman from a minority. The 1956 deportation of Jews in Egypt also affected her, as some of her siblings moved abroad.

She had converted to Islam in 1947 (a fact she hid from her father), and had never left her homeland, but was still falsely accused of traveling to Israel, and of donating money to the nascent nation.

 Laila Mourad on the cover of Dunia Al-Fan magazine, 1948. (Supplied)

Although widely loved by the public, Murad, Hammad says, never received the recognition she deserved for her artistic contributions. The writer argues that it boils down to gender.

“Her youngest brother, Mounir Murad, received a medal from Nasser in 1964. He was the most prolific composer of songs celebrating the Nasserist regime,” she says. “Why did Mounir receive a medal and recognition, when his sister was pushed out of the picture?”

Hammad’s book was not an easy one to research. The literature on Murad was limited and sometimes censored and the writer relied heavily on vintage celebrity magazines, second-hand books, and private collections for information.

Throughout her research, what surprised Hammad the most about Murad, who died in 1995, was her hidden strength.

“People usually associate Layla Murad with her on-screen persona and the characters she played,” she says. “There’s a misconception that she was very weak, helpless, victimized, but she was a very strong person.”

Topics: Layla Murad

What We Are Reading Today: 'Atlas of The Heart'

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Atlas of The Heart’
Updated 04 February 2022
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Atlas of The Heart’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Atlas of The Heart’
Updated 04 February 2022
Ghadi Joudah

“Atlas of The Heart” is a nonfiction self-help book written by American professor, author and podcast host Brené Brown. 
The book is centered on the idea of recognizing and understanding human emotion in depth, giving meaning to every fleeting feeling or rush of emotions. 
It walks the reader through 87 emotional experiences, shedding light on the ways in which individuals can navigate the intensity of these emotions and cultivate an understanding of the human psyche. 
The author trains us to use language and mind mapping in identifying and articulating these sentiments. 
Published in 2021, “Atlas of The Heart” is a USA Today bestseller, and was turned into an eight-episode HBO Max television series.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The War That Doesn't Say Its Name by Jason K. Stearns

What We Are Reading Today: The War That Doesn’t Say Its Name by Jason K. Stearns
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The War That Doesn’t Say Its Name by Jason K. Stearns

What We Are Reading Today: The War That Doesn’t Say Its Name by Jason K. Stearns
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

Well into its third decade, the military conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been dubbed a “forever war”—a perpetual cycle of war, civil unrest, and local feuds over power and identity. Millions have died in one of the worst humanitarian calamities of our time.

The War That Doesn’t Say Its Name investigates the most recent phase of this conflict, asking why the peace deal of 2003—accompanied by the largest United Nations peacekeeping mission in the world and tens of billions in international aid—has failed to stop the violence.

Jason Stearns argues that the fighting has become an end in itself, carried forward in substantial part through the apathy and complicity of local and international actors.

Stearns shows that regardless of the suffering, there has emerged a narrow military bourgeoisie of commanders and politicians for whom the conflict is a source of survival, dignity, and profit.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

