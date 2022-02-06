Who’s Who: Walid Al-Murshed, head of International Finance Corp. in Saudi Arabia

Walid Al-Murshed has been the head of International Finance Corp. in Saudi Arabia and its principal officer in the Middle East since 2007.
Since joining IFC in January 2001, he has held several positions in the main administration in Washington and regional positions in Cairo and local offices, where he developed and implemented the corporation’s investments and managed portfolios in the financial, climate, health, industrial and infrastructure sectors, and privatization.
As IFC’s current head, he supervised the building and development of the corporation’s strategy, joint investments and technical assistance in Gulf Cooperation Council states.
In his former position as an investment officer in the finance sector, he participated in establishing several companies and developed strategic investments in the finance sector in the Middle East and North Africa.
Al-Murshed was a member of several boards of directors in the area of housing, insurance and finance, and helped in advising, managing operations, restructuring and the organization of companies.
In 1992, he started his career in the management of bank supervision with the Saudi Central Bank — previously the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority — and held several positions where his responsibilities included supervising banks and nonbank financial institutions.
Al-Murshed earned a master’s degree with honors in economics from California State University in 1997, and a bachelor’s degree in management sciences in accounting from King Saud University in Riyadh in 1991.
