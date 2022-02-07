India mourns ‘Queen of Melody’ Lata Mangeshkar

Coldplay set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai this February

DUBAI: Grammy-award winning band Coldplay are set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on Feb. 15.

The band’s free-to-attend show will support Expo’s Programme for People and Planet and is in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The British group prides itself on its commitment and responsibility to the environment.

“As a band, we always try to put togetherness and sustainability at the heart of everything we do,” the band said in a released statement. “It’s an honor to be invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai Infinite Nights for a special celebration of these two themes.”

Coldplay will perform at Al Wasl Plaza at 9:00 p.m. Visitors will need to purchase free tickets online for the event.

The concert will be live-streamed globally on Expo 2020’s website and across its social media platforms.

In March 2022, the four-piece band – comprising vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion – will embark on its Music of the Spheres World Tour.

The tour has taken two years of planning, with Coldplay working with a range of environmental experts to incorporate initiatives that aim to lower carbon emissions by as much as 50 per cent compared to the band’s previous tours.

“We would love to return to the UAE as part of our Music of the Spheres world tour. Our dream would be to partner with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to power our entire show with local renewable energy sources, and to develop other meaningful sustainability initiatives around the concert,” the band added.

Coldplay are the latest in a long-line of renowned artists to hit the stage as part of the “Infinite Night” series, which saw performances by global and Arab superstars, including Black Eyed Peas, Alicia Keys, Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama among others.