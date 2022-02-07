Saudi Arabia aims to limit climate challenges

MAKKAH: The grand mufti of Saudi Arabia urged Muslims to strive for unity as he addressed the 45th session of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League on Sunday.
Speaking at the meeting in Makkah, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Asheikh stressed the need for Muslims, regardless of their color, race, tribe, language, customs, culture or country, should strengthen the bonds that unite them.
He said also that Saudi Arabia had shouldered a heavy responsibility in supporting Islam and Muslims around the world, by paying attention to their concerns, addressing their problems, standing with them in their crises and suffering, and defending them at regional and international forums.
Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the league’s secretary, underlined the organization’s role in seeking to clarify the message of Islam to the world, especially with regard to combating ideas of extremism and terrorism, and promoting awareness within Islamic communities.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, chairman of both the UAE Fatwa Council and Forum for Promoting Peace for Muslim Communities, expressed his appreciation for the work conducted by the MWL.
“The past years witnessed the issuance of the ‘Makkah Declaration’ … that led to its acceptance around the world by Muslims and others because it is the fruit of sincere efforts,” he said.
The declaration, which was endorsed in Makkah in 2019, aims to create a set of principles that support the anti-extremism narrative, religious and cultural diversity, and legislation against hate and violence.
Dr. Shawki Allam, the grand mufti of Egypt, said: “One of the most important factors in addressing the risks we face (today) is to support the development efforts made by governments and countries to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development, and achieve the economic growth required to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of peoples.”
Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, acknowledged the league’s efforts in achieving its Islamic and global message, and praised its efforts at international forums to promote peace and tolerance, reject conflict and hatred, combat Islamophobia and support dialogue between different cultures and civilizations.