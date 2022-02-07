Saudi Arabia aims to limit climate challenges

Tales of Arabia pulling in crowds for Riyadh Season theater experience

RIYADH: Thousands of visitors have been flocking to shows, performances, and events throughout the Riyadh Season festival of entertainment.

And “Kan Ya Makan,” a play recounting the traditional stories of “One Thousand and One Nights,” is the latest production drawing crowds to the Saudi capital.

Being staged until Feb. 11 at Boulevard Riyadh City, one of 14 Riyadh Season zones, the play has been written by Jude Christian, directed by Will Tacket, and produced by Zina Ashour.

Its main character, Furat, tells imaginary stories using visual technologies, puppet shows, acrobatics, drawing in the air, dancing, and live music.

Ashour told Arab News: “I got the inspiration from my imagination two years ago and I started writing it … then I found the right people to make it happen. I am happy that this happened in Saudi Arabia because the reaction of Saudi audiences has been extraordinary. I love their excitement and I have been so happy to see kids attending the theater.”

Tacket said: “The play was solely Zina’s idea, and it was her dream to see it happen. It was always her vision to make a different version of the ‘Arabian Nights’ that looked at the way women work in society; so, we combined both.”

Christian said: “The play was a combination of two things: The passion Zina had for ‘Arabian Nights’ tales and the role of women in modern society.

“I had a conversation with Zina and talked about two things, her passion for the stories, culture, and how important these stories are for Arabs as they grew up listening to them, and how people live life today.

“So, we wanted to make a love story about two young people who are starting their life together and navigating how hard it is to grow up and find yourself in this world. Also, how hard it is to grow with somebody else.

“She wanted to create this brilliant contemporary female character who was inspired by Sharazad, but she is using these stories to deliver different reasons,” Christian added.

More than 80 Saudi artists, including actors and technicians, who prepped and rehearsed in London, are participating in the play.

Saudi actor Ahmed Al-Hamdan, who essays comedian Barbar in the play, said taking part had been a unique experience for him because of the training in London and performing on a specially designed stage shipped out to Saudi Arabia.

“The lights and projectors make this an amazing show, and I think this stage gives a unique experience and that will take the Saudi theater to new heights,” he added. The theater was built in a huge television studio in west London before being transported to the Kingdom in December.