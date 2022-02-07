You are here

  Saudi Arabia aims to limit climate challenges

Saudi Arabia aims to limit climate challenges

KSA aims to limit climate challenges. (Shutterstock)
KSA aims to limit climate challenges. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia aims to limit climate challenges

KSA aims to limit climate challenges. (Shutterstock)
  The participation of the commission in the meeting follows on from the Kingdom joining the international declaration for the Space Climate Observatory
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Space Commission, took part in a recent steering committee meeting for the joint international declaration of the Global Observing System for Climate during which future projects, goals and aspirations were discussed.

The participants reviewed the declaration, along with opportunities to organize awareness assistance activities at the international, regional and local levels to enhance and build joint capabilities to achieve its goals.

The participation of the commission in the meeting follows on from the Kingdom joining the international declaration for the Space Climate Observatory, which aims to adopt solutions based on space technologies to help limit the climate challenges the world is facing.

Saudi authorities said the Kingdom’s participation in these meetings stems from its role in global efforts to limit the effects of climate change through its commitments to international standards and agreements.

 

Topics: Saudi Space Commission

Tales of Arabia pulling in crowds for Riyadh Season theater experience

Being staged until Feb. 11 at Boulevard Riyadh City, one of 14 Riyadh Season zones, the play has been written by Jude Christian, directed by Will Tacket, and produced by Zina Ashour. (Supplied)
Being staged until Feb. 11 at Boulevard Riyadh City, one of 14 Riyadh Season zones, the play has been written by Jude Christian, directed by Will Tacket, and produced by Zina Ashour. (Supplied)
Updated 56 min 46 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Tales of Arabia pulling in crowds for Riyadh Season theater experience

Being staged until Feb. 11 at Boulevard Riyadh City, one of 14 Riyadh Season zones, the play has been written by Jude Christian, directed by Will Tacket, and produced by Zina Ashour. (Supplied)
  More than 80 Saudi artists, including actors and technicians, who prepped and rehearsed in London, are participating in the play
Updated 56 min 46 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Thousands of visitors have been flocking to shows, performances, and events throughout the Riyadh Season festival of entertainment.
And “Kan Ya Makan,” a play recounting the traditional stories of “One Thousand and One Nights,” is the latest production drawing crowds to the Saudi capital.
Being staged until Feb. 11 at Boulevard Riyadh City, one of 14 Riyadh Season zones, the play has been written by Jude Christian, directed by Will Tacket, and produced by Zina Ashour.
Its main character, Furat, tells imaginary stories using visual technologies, puppet shows, acrobatics, drawing in the air, dancing, and live music.
Ashour told Arab News: “I got the inspiration from my imagination two years ago and I started writing it … then I found the right people to make it happen. I am happy that this happened in Saudi Arabia because the reaction of Saudi audiences has been extraordinary. I love their excitement and I have been so happy to see kids attending the theater.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• And ‘Kan Ya Makan,’ a play recounting the traditional stories of ‘One Thousand and One Nights,’ is the latest production drawing crowds to the Saudi capital.

• More than 80 Saudi artists, including actors and technicians, who prepped and rehearsed in London, are participating in the play.

Tacket said: “The play was solely Zina’s idea, and it was her dream to see it happen. It was always her vision to make a different version of the ‘Arabian Nights’ that looked at the way women work in society; so, we combined both.”
Christian said: “The play was a combination of two things: The passion Zina had for ‘Arabian Nights’ tales and the role of women in modern society.
“I had a conversation with Zina and talked about two things, her passion for the stories, culture, and how important these stories are for Arabs as they grew up listening to them, and how people live life today.
“So, we wanted to make a love story about two young people who are starting their life together and navigating how hard it is to grow up and find yourself in this world. Also, how hard it is to grow with somebody else.
“She wanted to create this brilliant contemporary female character who was inspired by Sharazad, but she is using these stories to deliver different reasons,” Christian added.
More than 80 Saudi artists, including actors and technicians, who prepped and rehearsed in London, are participating in the play.
Saudi actor Ahmed Al-Hamdan, who essays comedian Barbar in the play, said taking part had been a unique experience for him because of the training in London and performing on a specially designed stage shipped out to Saudi Arabia.
“The lights and projectors make this an amazing show, and I think this stage gives a unique experience and that will take the Saudi theater to new heights,” he added. The theater was built in a huge television studio in west London before being transported to the Kingdom in December.

 

Topics: Riyadh season

GCC official praises Arab Coalition

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Falah al-Hajraf. (REUTERS file photo)
Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Falah al-Hajraf. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

GCC official praises Arab Coalition

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Falah al-Hajraf. (REUTERS file photo)
  During the meeting, both sides discussed efforts to reconstruct Yemen through rebuilding and developing infrastructure affected by the war, and rehabilitating industry
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, has praised the efforts of the Arab Coalition to boost political, development and relief support in Yemen, according to the Gulf Initiative and the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2216.

Al-Hajraf made the remarks during a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Said Al-Jaber, supervisor general of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, at the secretariat general headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, both sides discussed efforts to reconstruct Yemen through rebuilding and developing infrastructure affected by the war, and rehabilitating industry, agriculture, telecommunications, transport, health and education, in addition to creating jobs through emergency development projects and long-term schemes in various governorates.

Topics: Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf

425-year-old Aldenham School to open Riyadh site

Aldenham Prep Riyadh will be directly linked to Aldenham Prep UK, and those who graduate from the prep school will be able to transfer directly to Aldenham Riyadh. (Supplied)
Aldenham Prep Riyadh will be directly linked to Aldenham Prep UK, and those who graduate from the prep school will be able to transfer directly to Aldenham Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

425-year-old Aldenham School to open Riyadh site

Aldenham Prep Riyadh will be directly linked to Aldenham Prep UK, and those who graduate from the prep school will be able to transfer directly to Aldenham Riyadh. (Supplied)
  Aldenham School, which was founded in 1597, is located in the UK county of Hertfordshire
Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has announced a partnership with the Aldenham Education Group to open a site in Riyadh this year.
Aldenham will be the third school to be established under the commission’s International Schools Attraction Program, which was launched with two Saudi government ministries and aims to transform the capital into one of the world’s most competitive cities by 2030.
Aldenham School, which was founded in 1597, is located in the UK county of Hertfordshire. The Saudi capital will be its second global location.
The Riyadh school will open its doors this September and is for children aged three to 11.
“The Royal Commission for Riyadh is working to bring in a world-class level of education for citizens and residents,” said the head of the commission’s education sector Mazen Ahmed Tamar. “We are working in the city of Riyadh to build a promising future for all, as Aldenham schools are distinguished by their heritage and commitment to providing the best international practices in education.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Aldenham School, which was founded in 1597, is located in the UK county of Hertfordshire.

• The Saudi capital will be its second global location.

“Aldenham School has a rich history full of achievements, providing a comprehensive teaching and learning approach that blends traditional and modern methods in line with our goal of providing the people of the capital with the necessary skills to prepare for a future that requires continuous innovation.” The UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia welcomed the news.
“The opening of Aldenham will enhance areas of cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom in the education sector,” said Neil Crompton. “This cooperation represents a pillar of the solid educational relationship between our two countries.”
Aldenham Prep Riyadh will be directly linked to Aldenham Prep UK, and those who graduate from the prep school will be able to transfer directly to Aldenham Riyadh.
“We are pleased to convey the same spirit to the city of Riyadh, and to offer a truly integrated experience with Aldenham UK, which will ensure the Saudi youth and children receive an optimal education,” Aldenham CEO UK James Fowler said.
The new school has a nursery offering a foundation stage for children aged three and above that focuses on learning through play.
The lower school ages, known as Key Stage 1, are for children aged four and above. Key Stage 2 is for students aged seven and up.
The next step for Aldenham is opening a secondary school in Riyadh. This will be for children aged 11-18 and will open in 2024.

Topics: Aldenham Education Group

MWL urges Muslims to strengthen bonds, work together to fight extremism

The 'Makkah Declaration' is the fruit of sincere efforts, said the chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Forum for Promoting Peace for Muslim Communities. (AFP)
The ‘Makkah Declaration’ is the fruit of sincere efforts, said the chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Forum for Promoting Peace for Muslim Communities. (AFP)
Updated 23 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

MWL urges Muslims to strengthen bonds, work together to fight extremism

The ‘Makkah Declaration’ is the fruit of sincere efforts, said the chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Forum for Promoting Peace for Muslim Communities. (AFP)
  The organization is central to clarifying the message of Islam globally, secretary says
Updated 23 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: The grand mufti of Saudi Arabia urged Muslims to strive for unity as he addressed the 45th session of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting in Makkah, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Asheikh stressed the need for Muslims, regardless of their color, race, tribe, language, customs, culture or country, should strengthen the bonds that unite them.
He said also that Saudi Arabia had shouldered a heavy responsibility in supporting Islam and Muslims around the world, by paying attention to their concerns, addressing their problems, standing with them in their crises and suffering, and defending them at regional and international forums.
Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the league’s secretary, underlined the organization’s role in seeking to clarify the message of Islam to the world, especially with regard to combating ideas of extremism and terrorism, and promoting awareness within Islamic communities.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, chairman of both the UAE Fatwa Council and Forum for Promoting Peace for Muslim Communities, expressed his appreciation for the work conducted by the MWL.

One of the most important factors in addressing the risks we face (today) is to support the development efforts made by governments and countries to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

Dr. Shawki Allam, Grand mufti of Egypt

“The past years witnessed the issuance of the ‘Makkah Declaration’ … that led to its acceptance around the world by Muslims and others because it is the fruit of sincere efforts,” he said.
The declaration, which was endorsed in Makkah in 2019, aims to create a set of principles that support the anti-extremism narrative, religious and cultural diversity, and legislation against hate and violence.
Dr. Shawki Allam, the grand mufti of Egypt, said: “One of the most important factors in addressing the risks we face (today) is to support the development efforts made by governments and countries to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development, and achieve the economic growth required to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of peoples.”
Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, acknowledged the league’s efforts in achieving its Islamic and global message, and praised its efforts at international forums to promote peace and tolerance, reject conflict and hatred, combat Islamophobia and support dialogue between different cultures and civilizations.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL)

Saudi Arabia and the UK sign agreement on culture

Saudi Arabia and the UK sign agreement on culture
Updated 37 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and the UK sign agreement on culture

Saudi Arabia and the UK sign agreement on culture
  Dorries: "This new agreement will strengthen our ties on film, museums and heritage"
  She was given a tour of the Diriyah Biennale which runs until March 11 and described it as "amazing"
Updated 37 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi and British ministers for culture signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to enhance cultural cooperation between the two countries in various cultural fields.

The MoU was signed at the Diriyah Biennale in Riyadh which runs until March 11.

Saudi Arabia and the UK agreed to strengthen cooperation and cultural exchange with regards to museums, films, theater, performing arts, music, literature, publishing, translation, visual arts, architecture, design, and libraries, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan shows his British counterpart around the Diriyah Biennale. (SPA)

The two countries also agreed to exchange experiences for joint strategic projects and coordinate on systems, regulations and policies concerned with culture.

The MoU also included developing cooperation to preserve Saudi heritage, facilitating communication procedures between the cultural authorities in the two countries, enhancing participation in cultural festivals and artistic residency programs between government and private institutions, and holding capacity building programs and joint cultural seminars.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan also showed the British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries around the Diriyah Biennale.

Dorries described the biennale as “amazing” and said that “culture has the power to unite people from every background.”

She continued: “This new agreement will strengthen our ties on film, museums and heritage.”

British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries tours the Diriyah Biennale. (@NadineDorries)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK Nadine Dorries culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan

