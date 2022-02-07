You are here

What We Are Playing Today: AlWird — the Arabic version of Wordle

  Seeing the popularity of Wordle, Syrian software engineer Latiif Al-Sharif and Egyptian Amr Keleg created an Arabic version, in beta
If you’ve been on Twitter recently, you will have seen the grid of green and yellow blocks with a number next to it. Wordle has taken over the internet with its simple web-only based puzzle (no app required). Its simplicity is why it is so popular; everyone has 24 hours to solve the same word. The addictive word game allows users to guess each five letters with no hints. After each guess, the color of the title either changes to yellow or green or gray, depending on how close you got to guessing the correct word.
Seeing the popularity of Wordle, Syrian software engineer Latiif Al-Sharif and Egyptian Amr Keleg created an Arabic version, in beta.
Al-Sharif tweeted: “We wanted an Arabic name that somehow also hinted at ‘Wordle.’ The word (AlWird) in Arabic means the habitual action one does on a daily basis.”
Since the Arabic language is rich with various dialects, it is arguably morphologically more difficult than the English edition. Find it on https://arwordle.netlify.app.

ROME: Italian-Egyptian singer Mahmood emerged victorious at the Sanremo Music Festival, the most important pop music contest in Italy, for the second time.

The singer, whose real name is Alessandro Mahmoud, won with a duet entitled “Brividi” (“Shivers”) alongside 18-year-old singer Blanco, and the pair will now defend Italy’s 2021 Eurovision Song Contest title in Turin later this year.

Mahmood previously triumphed at the festival in 2019 with “Soldi,” a song about Ramadan which included Arabic lyrics. He went on to represent Italy at Eurovision later that year. In 2018, he took the top prize in the Sanremo’s young artists section.

Writer and film director Ferzan Ozpetek, a member of the Sanremo jury, called his songs “the music of a changing Italy.”

Mahmood, whose stage name is a synthesis between his surname and the English word “mood,” was born in Milan to an Egyptian father and a Sardinian mother in 1992. 

He grew up in the troubled and poor neighborhood of Gratosoglio, on the southern outskirts of the city, and experienced a complicated childhood after he was abandoned by his father aged 5, and his mother raised him alone.

Mahmood’s music combines trap, hip hop, pop and Arab influences. His popularity in Italy began after he took part in the talent show “X Factor” in 2016.

“This new success for Mahmood marks a success also for true integration in Italy,” said Foad Aodi, president of the Community of the Arab World in Italy. “This confirms once again that integration in Italy has now exceeded very appreciable and constructive levels, and must be enhanced.”

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted in Turin after the 2021 edition was won by Italian group Maneskin, who earned the right to represent Italy after succeeding in the 2021 Sanremo Music Festival.

NEW DELHI: Lata Mangeshkar, whose distinctive voice placed her in the first rank of Indian singers for more than seven decades, died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai. She was 92.
The cause of death was COVID-19 complications. She was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Mumbai on Jan. 11.
“She died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization,” Dr. Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital told reporters.
The Indian government declared a two-day national mourning period, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he was “anguished beyond words” by Mangeshkar’s passing.
“The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerize people,” Modi said on Twitter.
Born in Indore, Mangeshkar began her career in 1942, singing the vocals for Bollywood heroines in a soprano that extended over three octaves, gaining her the titles of “Nightingale of India” and “Queen of Melody.
“The voice of a million centuries has left us,” Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan said in a tribute to Mangeshkar. “Her voice resounds now in the Heavens!”
The eldest of five siblings, she was trained by her father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, a renowned Marathi theater actor. She was also tutored by maestros such as vocalist and composer Aman Ali Khan, and classical and ghazal singer Amanat Ali Khan.
She started singing at the age of 13 to support the family after her father died.
Her first hit was “Uthaye Ja Unke Sitam” in Mehboob Khan’s 1949 romantic drama “Andaz,” which featured legendary Bollywood film stars Dilip Kumar, Nargis and Raj Kapoor.
After “Andaz,” she voiced the musical parts of leading woman characters in the industry’s major productions, recording songs for more than 2,000 films in over a dozen Indian languages.
Notable among her live performances was a rendition of the patriotic song “Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo” (”O’ people of my country”), which moved then-prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears. The song commemorated soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War in 1962.
Mangeshkar often said that as a singer, one must “bring the soul to the song.”
She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 2001.
Composer Lalit Pandit, who worked with Mangeshkar for many years, said: “Such an artist has not been there in the past, and would not be there in future.
“She gave playback for the heroines of all age and she would tune her voice in such a way that it would appear that the actresses are singing the song,” he told the media after the announcement of Mangeshkar’s death.
“She will be with us all the time despite her death. She was a jewel not only for India, but for the whole world.”

DUBAI: This year is shaping up to be a busy one for Algerian French actress Lyna Khoudri.

The 29-year-old is set to star in French Algerian director Mounia Meddour’s new drama “Houria,” a project reuniting the pair following the award-winning film “Papicha.”

Meddour’s feature debut “Papicha” made history in France by becoming the French box office’s most successful African movie directed by a woman and won the Cesar award for best first film.

For her role in the flick, Khoudri took the Orizzonti prize for best actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival and was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ most promising actress category.

In “Houria,” Khoudri takes on the role of a gifted ballerina making her living as a cleaner who experiences trauma, meets other women in a similar state, and finds a creative outlet to heal. The drama, set in Algeria, will tell a modern story of strong-willed women on their paths to find strength, bond together, liberate themselves, and follow passions.

The 29-year-old is set to play a ballerina in new film ‘Houria.’ Instagram

The feature will be Meddour’s second Algerian women-driven film — she also co-wrote the screenplay — and will star Amira Hilda Douaouda, Khoudri’s “Papicha” co-star, and Rachida Brakni.

Khoudri is part of an ever-growing list of Arab stars working their way up the Hollywood ladder and most recently appeared in the period drama “La Place D’Une Autre” and “Haute Couture.”

She has also landed major roles in other films, notably Wes Anderson’s 2021 comedy “The French Dispatch,” where she played a student activist alongside a star-studded cast that included Timothee Chalamet, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, and Adrien Brody.

She is also set to appear in a new two-part adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic French novel “The Three Musketeers,” in which she will star opposite Francois Civil as his love interest Constance D’Artagnan, formerly Bonacieux. In addition, Khoudri is shooting “Novembre,” a Cedric Jimenez-directed thriller about the French anti-terrorism services during the hunt for suspects after the 2015 Paris attacks.

She has also appeared in the mini-series “Savages,” “Blood on the Docks,” and “Gagarine.”

DUBAI: Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie recently shared a personal letter she received on Instagram from a young woman in Afghanistan.

Parts of the letter had been blurred out so as not to reveal the message writer’s identity.

In a post, the 46-year-old US actress said: “Please track what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are being taken from their homes at night at gunpoint and disappeared, and new restrictions are being imposed on the freedom of women and girls day by day.”

In August, Jolie made her Instagram debut by sharing a different letter from another young woman who expressed her fears for the future after the Taliban had taken over Afghanistan.

DUBAI: Gigi Hadid had fans asking if Rihanna was having twins after the part-Palestinian model wrote “three angels” in the comment section of the Barbadian singer’s pregnancy announcement Instagram post.

The Grammy award-winning songstress recently took to the photo-sharing app to confirm that she was expecting a baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

While several celebrities congratulated the singer-turned-entrepreneur, it was Hadid’s comment that caught everyone’s attention, leading them to believe that Rihanna was having twins.

Reacting to the commotion she caused online, the 26-year-old model left another comment on Rihanna’s post and said: “I just caught word of this commotion. Meant Rih / Rocky / baby lol.”

