If you’ve been on Twitter recently, you will have seen the grid of green and yellow blocks with a number next to it. Wordle has taken over the internet with its simple web-only based puzzle (no app required). Its simplicity is why it is so popular; everyone has 24 hours to solve the same word. The addictive word game allows users to guess each five letters with no hints. After each guess, the color of the title either changes to yellow or green or gray, depending on how close you got to guessing the correct word.
Seeing the popularity of Wordle, Syrian software engineer Latiif Al-Sharif and Egyptian Amr Keleg created an Arabic version, in beta.
Al-Sharif tweeted: “We wanted an Arabic name that somehow also hinted at ‘Wordle.’ The word (AlWird) in Arabic means the habitual action one does on a daily basis.”
Since the Arabic language is rich with various dialects, it is arguably morphologically more difficult than the English edition. Find it on https://arwordle.netlify.app.
What We Are Playing Today: AlWird — the Arabic version of Wordle
