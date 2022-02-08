Sanctions should not block aid for civilians in need: UAE envoy

You are here

Sanctions “should not hinder the work of humanitarian organizations or (prevent) life assistance from reaching those in need," Mohamed Abushahab said.
  • Emirati ambassador tells Security Council that sanctions should constantly be reappraised and potential related humanitarian issues addressed
  • US envoy said that it was the legal and moral right of states to impose sanctions on their own where appropriate
NEW YORK: The UAE on Monday said that sanctions remain an important tool under the UN Charter in maintaining international peace but underscored that sanctions should avoid adverse humanitarian or socioeconomic effects and their unintended consequences.

Sanctions “should not hinder the work of humanitarian organizations or (prevent) life assistance from reaching those in need," Emirati Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Mohamed Abushahab told the Security Council.

He highlighted the need to minimize, while setting up a sanction regime, any potential unintended consequences sanctions may have.

“The council’s responsibility to address the humanitarian imperative does not end with its initial design of sanctions,” Abushahab said.

“The council should be responsive to issues as they arise, and seek to address them.

“This would be of benefit to all — the civilian population of affected countries, the humanitarians and private-sector actors who operate within that context, but also the member states bound to implement sanctions.”

Abushahab’s remarks came at a Security Council meeting convened by Russia, who holds the presidency of the council this month.

The signature Russian event aimed to allow council members to examine a host of issues related to UN sanctions.

In its concept note for the meeting, Russia acknowledged the Security Council’s shift from imposing comprehensive sanctions to targeted sanctions to mitigate their unintended effects on civilian populations but warned that a careful humanitarian assessment was often ignored while designing sanction regimes.

Russia said that the Security Council should consider suspending sanctions during emergency situations “to prevent additional humanitarian and socioeconomic pressures on countries under sanctions.”

Rosemary DiCarlo, under-secretary general for political and peacebuilding affairs, reminded the council that sanctions were “not an end in themselves” and should work in tandem with “direct political dialogue, mediation, peacekeeping and special political missions.”

“There are currently 14 council sanctions regimes,” DiCarlo said. “They support conflict resolution in Libya, Mali, South Sudan and Yemen.

“They constrain the proliferation activities of the DPRK and the terrorist threat posed by (Daesh), Al-Qaeda and their affiliates.”

US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the Security Council should continue to use sanctions “to improve the lives of people in conflict zones, protect civilians and promote the peaceful resolution of disputes.

However, she lamented that “certain (Security) Council members have blocked critical designations of peace process spoilers, high-profile terrorists, human rights abusers and sanctions evaders.

“They have blocked the routine appointment of members of sanctions expert panels, including experts in humanitarian affairs. They make it harder for the tool to work as intended. We need to work together to fix this.”

The US envoy added: “When member states willfully ignore sanctions evasion activity or fail themselves to live up to the commitments we have all made to enforce these measures, they undermine the tool’s utility and the work of the council itself.

“Meanwhile, it is the legal and moral right of individual member states or other multilateral groups to impose sanctions on their own, where appropriate, to achieve these important ends.”

  • The Dubai Government has also invested in several projects aimed at turning waste into resources
  • General public has also been encouraged by government officials to practice waste segregation and disposal
DUBAI: Dubai announced on Monday that it will introduce a fee of 25 fils for single-use plastic bags from July 1. 

According to state news agency WAM, the move is in line with enhancing environmental sustainability and encouraging individuals to reduce the excessive use of plastics. 

The Executive Council of Dubai approved the policy, which will be implemented across all stores in the emirate, including online and e-commerce deliveries.

With sustainability becoming a global priority, the new policy will be evaluated over several stages until single-use bags are completely banned within a span of two years.

The changes aim to improve the environment in order to enhance residents’ quality of life, as studies have shown a direct correlation between the two. 

In parallel, government entities in Dubai have implemented programs that will help enhance environmental protection and resource conservation. 

These include integrated waste management strategies for the emirate; reducing harmful fishing practices such as banning the use of nets; and the enforcement of fees for waste disposal, which was implemented at the beginning of the year.  

The Dubai Government has also invested in several projects aimed at turning waste into resources. 

The general public has also been encouraged by government officials to practice waste segregation and disposal.

Abbas loyalists win top jobs at embattled PLO

Abbas loyalists win top jobs at embattled PLO

  • Mohamed Mustafa, another Abbas supporter who chairs the Palestinian Investment Fund, was selected to take the executive committee seat vacated by Hanan Ashrawi, who resigned in 2020
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The Palestine Liberation Organization named loyalists of Mahmud Abbas to top leadership posts on Monday, with Hussein Al-Sheikh appointed to the organization’s executive committee.
But no decision was made on naming a new PLO secretary general and chief negotiator with Israel, two key posts held by Saeb Erekat, who died in 2020 after contracting coronavirus.
At the end of the rare two-day meeting of the PLO’s central committee, officials said the roles would be filled at a later date.
Ahead of the meeting, analysts had said the 86-year-old Abbas, the PLO’s chairman, was seeking to elevate Sheikh, perhaps to position him as a favored successor to take charge as president of the Palestinian Authority.
Mohamed Mustafa, another Abbas supporter who chairs the Palestinian Investment Fund, was selected to take the executive committee seat vacated by Hanan Ashrawi, who resigned in 2020.
Abbas loyalist Rawhi Fattouh was elected chair of the Palestinian National Council — the PLO’s parliament in exile.
Analysts have said that support for the PLO, an organization founded in 1964 and charged with leading the battle for statehood against Israel, was growing increasingly unpopular among Palestinian people, amid frustration over its failures to hold open elections for key positions.
Addressing PLO executives on Sunday, Abbas pledged commitment to reform, calling it a “continuous process.”
But as the meeting started Sunday demonstrations calling for Abbas’s resignation were held in Ramallah and in Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas Islamists.
Hamas is not part of the PLO, and has boycotted the organization over its decision to negotiate with Israel.

Abduction ordeal of 6-year-old Fawaz Qetaifan prompts pushback against cruelty and lawlessness in war-torn Syria

Abduction ordeal of 6-year-old Fawaz Qetaifan prompts pushback against cruelty and lawlessness in war-torn Syria

  • Sources say the kidnapped boy might soon be released as the family has secured the ransom money demanded by his captors
  • Fawaz was on his way to school last November when he was snatched in an incident that has become all too common in Syria
DUBAI: Fawaz Qetaifan, a six-year-old Syrian boy who was kidnapped on his way to school in Daraa four months ago, could be returned to his parents in the coming hours or days after his family raised the ransom to secure his release, sources have told Arab News.
“It seems that the issue will be resolved within the next 48 hours as the money has been raised,” Rami Abdulrahman, founder of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told Arab News.
“We do not know who kidnapped him for sure. Kidnappings have been increasing in all areas of Syria.”
The abduction of Fawaz captured the world’s attention in recent days after graphic video footage surfaced on social media showing the boy, stripped to his underwear, being savagely beaten by his kidnappers.
In the shocking images, the boy can be heard crying: “For Allah’s sake stop hitting me.”

The boy has not been seen in person since but his story became widely known across Syria. (Supplied)

His cries for mercy touched a nerve with people throughout the Arab world and beyond, especially in Morocco, where this week a desperate struggle to save a five-year-old boy named Rayan Aourram from the bottom of a well ended in tragedy.
For a moment, Rayan’s ordeal placed renewed focus, importance and value on the life of a child, drawing reactions from hundreds of thousands of well-wishers hoping for his survival. Fawaz is now widely seen as “Syria’s Rayan,” with calls on social media for him to be rescued from a “different type of hole.”
Fawaz’s ordeal began in November as he walked to school with his sister in their home village of Itmaa in Daraa, southern Syria, and two motorbikes pulled up alongside them. According to witnesses, a female passenger pointed at Fawaz and three men grabbed him before speeding away with their captive.
The boy has not been seen in person since but his story became widely known across Syria owing to a series of chilling videos his kidnappers have used to extort ransom money from his family.

The failure of the Syrian authorities to track down the kidnappers means many more children could be at risk of similar ordeals. (AFP)

The abductors contacted Fawaz’s parents on WhatsApp before switching to Telegram, which allows the sender to remain untraceable. They initially demanded a ransom of 500 million Syrian pounds ($200,000) for the safe return of their child but reduced the sum to 400 million. The brutality in the videos sent by the kidnappers has gradually grown worse.
“This will be the state of the boy every day,” the kidnappers said in a message accompanying the video of Fawaz being beaten.
Fawaz’s uncle told local media that the captors had threatened to torture the child unless the ransom is paid. He added that they said they would cut off one of the boy’s fingers each day until the family pays up.
The family reportedly cobbled together much of the ransom by selling their land and anything else they had of value. The rest was crowdfunded in the past few days by the Qetaifan tribe.
Abdulhakim Al-Qetaifan, a Syrian actor who is from the same tribe, recently posted a video on Facebook in which he talked about the child’s plight.
“We thank everyone who has extended their love and aid to help free (Fawaz) from these beasts,” he said. “We have decided to collect the money. If we are not able to, we will reach out, but we thank everyone who has offered.”
Even if Fawaz is returned safely to his family, the payment of the ransom and the failure of the Syrian authorities to track down the kidnappers means many more children could be at risk of similar ordeals.

A 2020 report titled Daraa: Child Kidnappings Haunt Locals, documented 31 abductions of children between January and August that year. (AFP/File)

Even in a war-torn country so inured to cruelty and lawlessness in recent years, scenes of a young child begging for his life as his adult captors ruthlessly beat him have stirred a collective pushback against the country’s seemingly never-ending social decay.
Syria has become one of the most lawless places on earth. Extortion, kidnapping, blood feuds and revenge killings are rampant — and often occur with impunity.
“I worry about my children,” Hassan, a resident of Daraa who did not want to give his full name, told Arab News. “I bought a gun and I sleep near it every night.
“I am in a constant state of worry because I cannot accompany my girls to school. I dread to think what these beasts would do to my girls, who are 7 and 12. This country has turned into a lawless land; it is kill or be killed. It is a struggle for safety and survival every day.”
A 2020 report by Syrians For Truth and Justice, titled Daraa: Child Kidnappings Haunt Locals, documented 31 abductions of children between January and August that year. Like Fawaz, many of the victims were taken on their way to school. Others were playing outdoors. As in the case of the abduction of Fawaz, the report mentioned a woman accompanying the kidnappers.
It also found that many of the kidnappings happened near government security checkpoints, giving rise to suspicions that the army or security personnel were somehow complicit. Moreover, when families reported the kidnappings to authorities, no action was taken. Some of the children mentioned in the report were rescued but others, as young as 10 years old, are still missing.

Extortion, kidnapping, blood feuds and revenge killings are rampant in Syria — and often occur with impunity. (AFP/File)

“Kidnapping cases have been happening throughout the Syrian war,” Bassam Al-Ahmad, the co-founder and CEO of Syrians For Truth and Justice, told Arab News.
“Daraa has witnessed a lot of cases. Abductors came from all factions, rebels, mercenaries and regime thugs. The kidnappings continued to happen despite the areas falling under Russian and governmental control.”
Under Syrian law, kidnappings are classified as “crimes against freedom and honor.” The penal code states that if a kidnapper abducts a minor, he can be imprisoned for between six months and three years. If a ransom is demanded, the perpetrators can face up to 20 years in jail. If the child is murdered or sexually abused, the death penalty can be imposed.
Such cases rarely reach a courtroom, however. And with multiple armed factions roaming the country — be they pro-government, opposition or extremist elements — it is almost impossible to know who to turn to for help if a family member is abducted.
A decade of war, a crumbling economy and a complete breakdown in trust have left the population facing living conditions that continue to deteriorate. Food prices have skyrocketed beyond the means of many to pay, and job opportunities are scarce or nonexistent. Against this backdrop, kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative alternative.
“People have resorted to such ways to make money,” Al-Ahmad told Arab News. “We are talking about a country with no laws, a country with hungry people. The abductors coming from all sides is actually the norm.
“While the Syrian government is technically the one responsible for people’s safety and implementing the law, it is difficult to expect any results with everything going at the moment.”

Israel PM vows action as police Pegasus spying scandal widens

Israel PM vows action as police Pegasus spying scandal widens

  • The latest bombshell from business daily Calcalist alleged that Pegasus was used against a son of former premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his advisers
  • Calcalist had previously reported that the malware, which can turn a phone into a pocket spying device, was used by police against leaders of an anti-Netanyahu protest movement
JERUSALEM: Israel’s domestic spying scandal widened Monday, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowing government action following new reports that police illegally used the Pegasus malware to hack phones of dozens of prominent figures.
The latest bombshell from business daily Calcalist alleged that Pegasus was used against a son of former premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his advisers, as well as activists, senior government officials, businessmen and others.
Calcalist had previously reported that the controversial malware, which can turn a phone into a pocket spying device, was used by police against leaders of an anti-Netanyahu protest movement.
After Monday’s report emerged, Bennett vowed that his government “won’t leave this without a response.”
“The reports apparently describe a very grave situation that is unacceptable in a democracy,” Bennett said.
“These cyber tools were designed to fight terrorism and serious crime, not be used against citizens. We will see to a transparent, in-depth and quick inquiry.”
As Bennett pledged action, Minister for Public Security Omer Barlev, who oversees the police, said he would seek authorization for a government commission of inquiry.
The police told AFP in a statement that Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai requested an “external and independent investigation committee” and that police would “cooperate fully and transparently.”
Pegasus, a malware product made by the Israeli firm NSO Group, is at the center of a months-long international scandal following revelations that it was used by governments worldwide to spy on activists, politicians, journalists and even heads of state.
Israel had already come under fire for allowing the export of the invasive technology to states with poor human rights records.
Calcalist said dozens of people were targeted who were not suspected of criminal conduct, and without police receiving the necessary court approval.
They include senior leaders of the finance, justice and communication ministries, supermarket magnate Rami Levy, mayors, Ethiopian-Israelis who led protests against alleged police misconduct, and two former Netanyahu advisers.
Eyal Cohen, an activist for disabled people who was reportedly surveilled by police, told public television: “I feel they are crushing our rights with a coarse foot. There’s no democracy anymore.”
Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, an expert on technology and the law at the Israel Democracy Institute, told AFP the long list of spying targets indicated that police surveillance of private citizens was “not a mistake, it was a policy, it was a way of working.”
The revelations are impacting Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial.
Netanyahu is accused of seeking to trade regulatory favors with media moguls in exchange for favorable coverage, including on Walla. He denies the charges.
Calcalist reported that key witness Ilan Yeshua, former chief executive of the Walla news site, was a target.
The justice ministry confirmed to AFP that the Jerusalem District Court canceled a hearing in Netanyahu’s trial scheduled for Tuesday, and instructed prosecutors to answer questions from the former premier’s lawyers about the extent of the espionage.
The lawyers submitted their questions last week after multiple Israeli broadcasters reported that police may have used spyware on Shlomo Filber, a former Netanyahu ally turned state witness.
Avner Netanyahu, one of the premier’s sons, was also on the list. “I truly am shocked,” he wrote on Facebook.
His father, now Israel’s opposition leader, reportedly promoted Pegasus as a diplomatic tool to cultivate relationships with other countries.
On Monday, the former premier demanded an independent investigation of Israeli police use of spyware.
“They stripped citizens naked,” Netanyahu said of police in an impassioned speech in parliament.
“They followed them, listened to them, entered their most hidden secrets, and who knows what forbidden use they made of this spying?“
NSO has consistently denied wrongdoing throughout the multi-stranded Pegasus scandal, stressing that it does not operate the system once sold to clients, and has no access to any of the data collected.

Mikati holds meeting to save Lebanese education sector

Mikati holds meeting to save Lebanese education sector

  • Government pledges to up teacher pay amid strikes, but is hindered by spending limits
  • Education minister warns whole system is in danger of failing
BEIRUT: Politicians, ambassadors, academics and representatives of international organizations took part in a “consultative meeting to save the education sector in Lebanon” on Monday, held by the Ministry of Education, against the backdrop of an ongoing teacher strike.

The strike has contributed to paralyzing public schools for over four months, majorly disrupting the academic year

“We do not have a magic wand to address all educational issues at once,” Prime Minister Najib Mikati said as he opened the meeting. “We hope the educational staff would understand the government’s situation and the limited capabilities we have.

“We hope they can be patient, along with the students’ families, in light of the stifling economic crisis that coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We ask teachers to cooperate with us to overcome this difficult stage with minimal damage and not to throw demands at the government, students and families, as the state of the public treasury cannot handle any spending outside the most urgent issues.”

Education Minister Abbas Al-Halabi said that public school students “have barely attended 25 days of school this year, while students in the private sector are close to completing the curriculum.”

This, he said would lead to huge disparity in academic outcomes unless “we are able to compensate for the lost months in public schools and complete the curricula before we reach the point of no return.”

There are no accurate figures about the number of students in public schools for the year 2021-2022, but there were around 342,303 students in 2019-2020, with an increase in 2020-2021 of about 10,000 students, who switched from private schools due to an inability to pay fees amid the country’s soaring currency and economic crises.

According to a report by the Crisis Monitor at the American University of Beirut, 70 percent of Lebanese families depended on private schools, especially for elementary and middle school.

Before the crisis, the private education sector’s share was worth an estimated $1.3 billion.

There are 1,209 private schools in Lebanon employing about 51,215 teachers, while there are 1,235 public schools with about 40,796 teachers.

There are also 352 educational institutions which are semi-free private schools that receive support from the state, and employ 7,468 teachers.

Meanwhile, there are about 30,000 contract teachers in public and private schools.

The Contract Teachers Association is calling for raising the hourly wage from 20,000 Lebanese pounds ($13.22) to 70,000 Lebanese pounds and granting teachers a daily transportation allowance of 64,000 Lebanese pounds.

Hospital cards are also being sought for contract teachers because they are deprived of any health insurance.

Another proposal is that the academic year should be made up of 28 weeks and not 18 weeks as happened last year.

Last week, Al-Halabi said: “The circumstances that called for the teachers' strike no longer exist after the Cabinet approved a monthly social grant and raised transportation allowance.”

He said hourly wages for contract teachers had doubled, but a legislative decision was needed to improve the legal status of the teachers in terms of including them in the transportation allowance and the social grant. 

“This is the best the state treasury can do at the moment,” he explained.

During the consultative meeting, Al-Halabi warned that “public education is in danger, not just the academic year, which we strive with all our capabilities to save.”

The minister’s remarks came as contract teachers held a sit-in in downtown Beirut, and a delegation later met with the concerned authorities following the consultative meeting.

The teachers agreed to end their strike provided that a decree to increase their transportation allowance was approved.

The delay to launch the academic year in public schools also affected Syrian refugee students who receive their education in these schools after regular school hours.

According to the UNHCR, about 321,512 refugee students were registered in formal and non-formal education for the year 2020-2021.

Aid for vulnerable families, meanwhile, is dwindling, and on Monday Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar announced that his ministry will be able to “reach 75,000 eligible families within the program for the poorest families within a maximum of four months.”

Home visits to families registered on the social protection platform will start on Feb. 15, he added.

