You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi retailer Al-Othaim Markets 2021 profit falls 32%

Saudi retailer Al-Othaim Markets 2021 profit falls 32%

Saudi retailer Al-Othaim Markets 2021 profit falls 32%
(Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gph4z

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer Al-Othaim Markets 2021 profit falls 32%

Saudi retailer Al-Othaim Markets 2021 profit falls 32%
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co.’s net profit declined by 32 percent in 2021, according to a bourse filing.

Net profit decreased to SR305 million ($81 million) as compared to SR451 million last year. 

Founded in 1980, Al-Othaim Markets Co. specializes in the distribution of groceries, as well as in mall operation. 

Topics: Finance retail Tadawul

Related

Saudi retailer Alhokair swings into profit after pandemic losses
Business & Economy
Saudi retailer Alhokair swings into profit after pandemic losses
Nike cries foul over virtual shoes, suing retailer that sells sneaker NFTs
Business & Economy
Nike cries foul over virtual shoes, suing retailer that sells sneaker NFTs

iGan Partners & UAE's Belhoul launch $250m MedTech innovation fund

iGan Partners & UAE's Belhoul launch $250m MedTech innovation fund
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

iGan Partners & UAE's Belhoul launch $250m MedTech innovation fund

iGan Partners & UAE's Belhoul launch $250m MedTech innovation fund
  • The first of its kind fund’s main target is to drive MedTech innovation across the Middle East and North Africa region
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Faisal Belhoul, a Dubai-based investments professional and entrepreneur launches a $250 million iGan Arabia regional fund in partnership with iGan Partners, a Canadian healthcare technology investors, according to a statement. 

The first of its kind fund’s — as the statement claimed — main target is to drive MedTech innovation across the Middle East and North Africa region by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare cost through investing in AI/Cloud-enhanced medical devices as well as digital health technologies.

iGan Arabia will help set the GCC area as an established edMedTech hub that will create thousands of new jobs and add value to the economy, Belhoul said in the statement.

Faisal Belhoul

“Through iGan Arabia we aim to invest in start-ups and other healthcare companies, especially in the GCC, and help them evolve as the best-in-class,” Belhoul added.

While many countries across the MENA region faced severe strain on their healthcare systems due to COVID, healthcare spending in the region is expected to grow to $89 billion in 2022, according to a separate report by KPMG.

iGan Partners identified several sectors where the company has built-in expertise including Digital Health, Connected Medical Devices, Healthcare IT and Artificial Intelligence.

“We see the GCC as a rapidly transformative region, particularly in the healthcare sector. We are looking forward to working with local investors, healthcare groups and government agencies in establishing the UAE as a leading healthcare innovation hub.” Sam Ifergan, founder & CEO of iGan Partners said in a statement.

Saudi retailer Alhokair swings into profit after pandemic losses

Saudi retailer Alhokair swings into profit after pandemic losses
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi retailer Alhokair swings into profit after pandemic losses

Saudi retailer Alhokair swings into profit after pandemic losses
  • Leading franchise retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. reported a net profit of SR82.7 million ($22 million)
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Leading franchise retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. reported a net profit of SR82.7 million ($22 million) during the nine months period ending Dec. 31, as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

The Saudi-based retailer managed to erase losses of SR762 million incurred during the same period a year earlier, according to a filing by the Saudi Stock Exchange.

The gradual ease of COVID-19 containment measures, which led to a recovery in consumer sentiment, helped the company attain a 46 percent increase in revenues during the last nine month of 2021, the filing reported.

Established in 1990, Alhokair is one of the Kingdom's leading retailers, working with around 98 brands through 1,876 stores. The Alhokair group has interests in food, fashion, retail franchises, shopping malls, wholesale and export sales, and a diverse portfolio of other businesses.

Following the recent franchise agreement with US Subway, the company’s CEO said: “the new franchise acquisitions are aligned with our commitment to create an experiential omnichannel shopping environment supported by our digital transformation," in its earning release.

 “We are well-positioned to achieve our topline target of SAR 6 billion despite renewed Covid-19 related restrictions affecting some operations over the past two months,” Marwan Moukarzel added.

Related

TASI sees gains for second consecutive day amid earnings wave: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI sees gains for second consecutive day amid earnings wave: Closing bell

Saudi Arabia’s first international military fair sells out all exhibition space

Saudi Arabia’s first international military fair sells out all exhibition space
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s first international military fair sells out all exhibition space

Saudi Arabia’s first international military fair sells out all exhibition space
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s inaugural World Defense Show has sold out all exhibition space for the upcoming event in Riyadh, its organizers said on Monday. 

The event, to be held at a purpose-built venue in Riyadh from March 6 to 9, is “ready to open its doors” to more than 450 companies from 37 countries to showcase their latest technologies from air, land, sea, and space security.

“The industry response has been overwhelming. It reveals major confidence from the global industry in the Kingdom’s defense market,” Andrew Pearcey, CEO at World Defense Show, said. 

The event is seen to bolster the Kingdom’s position in the military space, especially amid the government’s push to increase spending and drive localization. 

The World Defense Show was created by the General Authority for Military Industries. 

Topics: WDS Military

Saudi Exports targets 20 global exhibitions in 2022 to grow overseas markets 

Saudi Exports targets 20 global exhibitions in 2022 to grow overseas markets 
Updated 07 February 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel and Dana Abdelaziz  

Saudi Exports targets 20 global exhibitions in 2022 to grow overseas markets 

Saudi Exports targets 20 global exhibitions in 2022 to grow overseas markets 
Updated 07 February 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel and Dana Abdelaziz  

RIYADH: Saudi Export Development Authority will participate in over 20 international exhibitions in different countries during 2022, as it seeks to promote local products abroad and expand in different sectors, the manager of export intelligence department told Arab News.

This comes in line with Saudi Exports’ strategy to enhance the presence of Saudi products, support its competitiveness and find potential markets for exporters, Ameen Rayes said. 

In a bid to boost exports, the authority has recently launched an international tendering service, where exporters can learn about existing projects in foreign markets in different sectors, including construction, telecommunications, information technology and fintech. 

“In 2022, the authority will provide a set of market studies and access plans for a range of technical services and business solutions systems for government and commercial services,” Rayes told Arab News. 

These plans would highlight promising opportunities in emerging markets, define the strategy for penetrating the optimal markets and potential buyers, and review accurate information about competitors to determine the competitive advantage of the national companies, Rayes explained. 

On a similar note, Saudi Arabia non-oil exports saw a 34 percent increase during the third quarter of 2021, amounting to SR195 billion ($52 billion), compared to the same period in 2020.

The most prominent sectors are petrochemicals, building materials, vehicles and spare parts.

Topics: Saudi Exports Development Authority

Related

Update Saudi oil exports and production continue to rise, highest since April 2020: JODI graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi oil exports and production continue to rise, highest since April 2020: JODI

Almarai subsidiary completes Modern Food Industries acquisition for $67m

Almarai subsidiary completes Modern Food Industries acquisition for $67m
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

Almarai subsidiary completes Modern Food Industries acquisition for $67m

Almarai subsidiary completes Modern Food Industries acquisition for $67m
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi dairy giant Almarai Co. announced the acquisition of a 25 percent stake in Modern Food Industries by its subsidiary, Western Bakeries Co., for SR250 million ($67 million).

The acquisition makes Almarai Co. the full owner of Modern Food Industries, according to Saudi exchange Tadawul.

Through this acquisition, the company will gain a stronger position in the food sector in the region and support Saudi Vision 2030, local content, and food security.

 

Topics: Almarai Modern Food Industries Western Bakeries Co

Related

Saudi dairy giant Almarai posts 21% profit drop amid pandemic challenges
Business & Economy
Saudi dairy giant Almarai posts 21% profit drop amid pandemic challenges

Latest updates

Saudi retailer Al-Othaim Markets 2021 profit falls 32%
Saudi retailer Al-Othaim Markets 2021 profit falls 32%
Dubai introduces fee for single use plastic bags from July 21
Dubai introduces fee for single use plastic bags from July 21
Sanctions should not block aid from civilians in need: UAE envoy
Sanctions should not block aid from civilians in need: UAE envoy
How a Saudi nonprofit is promoting compassion for animals and the environment
How a Saudi nonprofit is promoting compassion for animals and the environment
Syria’s security forces raid journalist’s home for criticizing Assad
Syrian regime forces enter the village of Utaya on March 5, 2018, as they seized more ground in a fierce offensive to retake the battered rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.