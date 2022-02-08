Taliban blame Western sanctions for Afghan humanitarian crisis

You are here

Internally displaced Afghan families, who fled from Kunduz and Takhar province due to battles between Taliban and Afghan security forces, collect food in Kabul. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Billions of dollars in Afghan assets have been frozen since Taliban takeover
  • Spokesman: ‘International community should not punish the people of Afghanistan’
LONDON: A Taliban official has blamed Western sanctions for Afghanistan’s deepening humanitarian crisis.

“It is not the result of our activities. It is the result of the sanctions imposed on Afghanistan,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News.

“During the last six months we have done what we have in our capacity to do for the people of Afghanistan, in order to alleviate the suffering, the problems of the people of Afghanistan.

“But it needs the international community to cooperate with us, not to punish the people of Afghanistan by imposing unjustified sanctions on the country.”

When the Taliban seized Afghanistan from the Western-backed government last year, virtually all international funding was immediately halted.

While some funding was later resumed, billions of dollars in Afghan money held in international banks have been frozen since the Taliban victory.

To have the US-led sanctions regime lifted, Washington and its allies have demanded that the Taliban guarantee women’s rights, open education for all and forms an inclusive government.

Shaheen said the Taliban have already implemented these changes, but many in the West disagree.

“Those things have happened, because it is the demand of the people of Afghanistan. We have no problem with women having access to work and to education,” he added.

Just a few days ago, he said, the Taliban announced that universities would be open to male and female students, and blamed any failings to implement this on funding shortfalls.

“It is the obligation of the international community to provide us financially in order to achieve that goal,” he added.

“We are committed to providing a secure environment for all NGOs and diplomats working in Afghanistan.”

Shaheen said the new government is focused on rebuilding. To that end, he eluded to the exploitation of Afghanistan’s vast untapped mineral wealth, including lithium — a key component in batteries — and uranium, used in nuclear fuel. It is estimated that the country sits on 1.4 million tons of rare earth minerals.

To progress with reconstruction in Afghanistan, “we want to have cooperation with other countries,” Shaheen said.

“We pave the way and facilitate investment of other countries in Afghanistan, in our huge natural resources, because that will be beneficial to all sides, and also will create jobs for the people of Afghanistan and will also help contribute towards security in the country. And security, stability in Afghanistan means security, stability in the region and the world.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Afghanistan Humanitarian Crisis suhail shaheen

In India, wearing hijab bars some Muslim students from class

In India, wearing hijab bars some Muslim students from class
Updated 08 February 2022
AP

In India, wearing hijab bars some Muslim students from class

In India, wearing hijab bars some Muslim students from class
Updated 08 February 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: When the students were barred last month from entering their classrooms and told not to wear hijab, a headscarf used by Muslim women, they began camping outside the all-girls high school.
The story cascaded across the Internet, drawing news crews to the front of the government-run school in Udupi district, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.
Battle lines were swiftly drawn. The students began protesting outside the school gate and sat huddled in a group, reading their lessons. The school staff, which said the students were defying uniform rules, remained unmoved.
A month on, more schools have begun implementing a similar ban on hijabs, forcing the state’s top court to step in. It will hear petitions filed by the protesting students on Tuesday and rule on whether to overturn the ban.
But the uneasy standoff has raised fears among the state’s Muslim students who say they are being deprived of their religious rights. On Monday, hundreds of them, including their parents, took to the streets against the restrictions, demanding that students should be allowed to attend classes even if they are wearing hijab.
“What we are witnessing is a form of religious apartheid. The decree is discriminatory and it disproportionately affects Muslim women,” said A. H. Almas, an 18-year-old student who has been part of the weeks-long protests.
So far several meetings between the staff, government representatives and the protesting students have failed to resolve the issue. The state’s education minister, B. C. Nagesh, has also refused to lift the ban. He told reporters Sunday that “those unwilling to follow uniform dress code can explore other options.”
For many Muslim women, the hijab is part of their Islamic faith. It has for decades been a source of controversy in some western countries, particularly in France, which in 2004 banned it from being worn in public schools. But in India, where Muslims make up almost 14 percent of the country’s near 1.4 billion people, it is neither banned nor is its use restricted in public places.
In fact, women wearing hijab are a common sight in India, and for many of them, it symbolizes religious identity and is a matter of personal choice.
Because the debate involves alleged bias over a religious item worn to cover hair and maintain modesty, some rights activists have voiced concerns that the decree risks raising Islamophobia. Violence and hate speech against Muslims have increased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist party, which also governs the Karnataka state.
“Singling out hijab for criticism is unfair and discriminatory. Those opposing it are on record decrying secularism and for openly espousing majoritarianism,” said Zakia Soman, founder of a Muslim women’s group, the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan.
Others contend it underscores the potential isolation and marginalization of Muslims who feel Modi and his Hindu nationalist party are slowly isolating them, compounding an already growing unease felt by the minority community, in a multicultural country that has guarantees of religious freedom enshrined in its constitution.
“What we are seeing is an attempt to invisibilize Muslim women and push them out of public spaces,” said Afreen Fatima, a New Delhi-based student activist. She said the ban is the culmination of a growing climate of hate against Muslims “which has now manifested itself in the physical realm.”
The protests have drawn public condemnation, with the hashtag #HijabIsOurRight circulating widely on social media, but also led to a rather unexpected pushback.
For the last week, some Hindu students in the state have started wearing Saffron-colored shawls, a symbol of Hindu nationalist groups. They have also chanted praises to Hindu gods, while protesting against the Muslim girls’ choice of headgear, signifying India’s growing religious faultlines and bitter tensions between the country’s Hindu majority and its large Muslim minority.
The events have prompted the state government to ban clothes it said “disturb equality, integrity and public order” and some high schools to declare a holiday to avoid communal trouble.
On Monday one of the schools yielded partially and allowed its Muslim students to attend class with a hijab but made them sit in separate classrooms. The move was heavily criticized, with Muslim students alleging the staff of segregating them on the basis of faith.
“It is humiliating,” said Almas. “How long are we going to accept that citizens can be stigmatized because of their religion?”

Topics: India hijab Muslims School

Canada pushes back against GOP support for COVID protests

Canada pushes back against GOP support for COVID protests
Updated 08 February 2022
AP

Canada pushes back against GOP support for COVID protests

Canada pushes back against GOP support for COVID protests
  • Trudeau has called the protesters a “fringe,” but he faces calls by the opposition Conservative party to extend an “olive branch” to them
Updated 08 February 2022
AP

OTTAWA, Ontario: Canada’s public safety minister said Monday that US officials should stay out of his country’s domestic affairs, joining other Canadian leaders in pushing back against prominent Republicans who offered support for the protests of COVID-19 restrictions that have besieged downtown Ottawa for more than a week.
A day after the city declared a state of emergency, the mayor pleaded for almost 2,000 extra police officers to help quell the raucous nightly demonstrations staged by the so-called Freedom Truck Convoy, which has used hundreds of parked trucks to paralyze the Canadian capital’s business district. The protests have also infuriated people who live around downtown, including neighborhoods near Parliament Hill, the seat of the federal government.
“Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy, and our fellow citizens’ daily lives,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an emergency debate in Parliament, while the protest continued outside. “It has to stop.”
Trudeau said everyone is tired of COVID-19 but this is not the way. He said the restrictions won’t last forever and noted that Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. “Canadians trust science,” Trudeau said.
“A few people shouting and waving swastikas does not define who Canadians are.”
Protests unfolded elsewhere too. A truck-convoy protest near the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest border crossing between Canada and the US, caused long traffic backups along the span from the Detroit side of the Detroit River. And in Alaska, more than 100 truck drivers rallied in support of their counterparts in Canada by driving the 10 miles from Anchorage to Eagle River, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
Many members of the GOP have made comments supporting the demonstrations, including former President Donald Trump, who called Trudeau a “far left lunatic” who has “destroyed Canada with insane COVID mandates.”
Protesters have said they will not leave until all vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. They also called for the removal of Trudeau’s government, though it is responsible for few of the restrictive measures, most of which were put in place by provincial governments.
Prominent Republicans including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton complained after crowdfunding site GoFundMe said it would refund the vast majority of the millions of dollars raised by demonstrators.
The site said it cut off funding for protest organizers after determining that their efforts violated the site’s terms of service by engaging in unlawful activity. Ontario Provincial Premier Doug Ford has called the protest an occupation.
In response, Paxton tweeted: “Patriotic Texans donated to Canadian truckers’ worthy cause.” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on Fox News that “government doesn’t have the right to force you to comply to their arbitrary mandates.”
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shot back: “It is certainly not the concern of the Texas attorney general as to how we in Canada go about our daily lives in accordance with the rule of law.”
“We need to be vigilant about potential foreign interference ... Whatever statements may have been made by some foreign official are neither here nor there. We’re Canadian. We have our own set of laws. We will follow them,” Mendicino said.
In a letter to Trudeau and the public safety minister, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said “what was initially described as a peaceful protest has now turned into a siege of our downtown area” with 400 to 500 trucks. He asked for 1,800 additional police officers. That would nearly double the existing resources of the entire Ottawa Police Service, which has 2,100 police and civilian members.
Dominic LeBlanc, the minister of intergovernmental affairs, blamed the GOP interference for inciting disorderly conduct and helping to fund entities that are not respecting Canadian law. Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said Paxton was wrong for commenting on it.
Bruce Heyman, a former US ambassador to Canada, said groups in the US need to stop funding and interfering in the domestic affairs of America’s neighbor.
On the street in front of Parliament Hill were thousands of signs ranging from “no more mandates” and “freedom of choice” to “truck you Trudeau” and some compared vaccine mandates to fascism.
Trudeau has called the protesters a “fringe,” but he faces calls by the opposition Conservative party to extend an “olive branch” to them. Some Conservative lawmakers, including one running to lead the party, have met and posted for pictures with them.
Embattled Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly called the demonstration an “unprecedented protest never seen in Canada” and acknowledged that authorities failed to plan for it to last more than three days.
LeBlanc said the prime minister has been clear that this is the civilian police force’s responsibility. Trudeau ruled out sending in the army last week.
Meanwhile, Ottawa police were investigating a fire at an apartment building that was apparently set by protesters. Matias Munoz said residents of the building south of Parliament Hill were already at their wits’ end Saturday night as the noise of the protest blared through their homes for the ninth night in a row.
When he came downstairs Sunday morning, Munoz said the carpet and floor were charred, and there were blackened fire-starter bricks strewn across the lobby.
Surveillance video showed two men light a package of the bricks in the lobby and tape or tie the front door handles together before leaving through a side door before dawn. The video also showed a different man entering the building and putting the fire out a short while later, Munoz said.
“Somebody trying to do something as insidious as taping the door shut so people can’t leave if there’s a fire in the main lobby — it’s terror, is what it is,″ Munoz said.
Ottawa police declined to release details, citing the ongoing investigation.
In other developments, Ontario Superior Court Justice Hugh McLean granted a 10-day injunction to prevent truckers parked on city streets in downtown Ottawa from honking their horns incessantly.

Topics: Canada COVID-19

Mauritius to lead ‘historic’ expedition to contested Chagos Islands

Mauritius to lead ‘historic’ expedition to contested Chagos Islands
Updated 07 February 2022
AFP

Mauritius to lead ‘historic’ expedition to contested Chagos Islands

Mauritius to lead ‘historic’ expedition to contested Chagos Islands
  • The Chagos Islands have been at the center of a decades-long dispute over Britain’s decision to separate them from Mauritius in 1965 and set up a joint military base with the US on Diego Garcia
  • Mauritius has fought since 1975 to return the archipelago to its territory and in 2019, the International Court of Justice ruled that Britain should give up control of the islands
Updated 07 February 2022
AFP

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius: The prime minister of Mauritius announced on Monday a “historic visit” by a research vessel to the disputed Chagos Islands, an archipelago it claims in full but which is administered by Britain.
Pravind Jugnauth told reporters that a scientific vessel would set out on Tuesday to the remote islands in the Indian Ocean.
Among those on board will be Chagos islanders forcibly evicted by Britain in the 1960s and 70s to make way for a military base there.
It will be the first time Mauritius has led an expedition to the long-contested islands without requesting permission from the United Kingdom or the United States, the prime minister added.
It follows a 2019 International Court of Justice ruling that backed the claim by Mauritius and said Britain should give up control of the islands.
“It is with great pride that I announce that Mauritius will undertake a trip to the Mauritian territory of the Chagos Archipelago, and in particular to Blenheim Reef, for a scientific study,” said Jugnauth.
“This will be a historic visit because it is the first time since Mauritius gained independence on March 12, 1968 that the Mauritian State... is organizing a trip to this part of its territory in the middle of the Indian Ocean without having to seek permission from anyone.”
The Chagos Islands have been at the center of a decades-long dispute over Britain’s decision to separate them from Mauritius in 1965 and set up a joint military base with the US on Diego Garcia, the largest of the isles.
Both London and Washington had been informed as a courtesy that the mission would be conducting research in the area, but would avoid Diego Garcia, said Jugnauth.
The expedition would leave from the Indian Ocean island nation of Seychelles, he added.
The Mauritian permanent representative to the United Nations would be aboard, along with scientists and the Chagos islanders, he added.
Mauritius has fought since 1975 to return the archipelago to its territory and in 2019, the International Court of Justice ruled that Britain should give up control of the islands.
Later that year, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution recognizing that “the Chagos Archipelago forms an integral part of the territory of Mauritius” and recommending Britain withdraw within six months.
Britain, some 9,500 kilometers (5,900 miles) to the west from Chagos, insists the islands belong to London and has refused to leave.
It has renewed a lease agreement with the United States to use Diego Garcia until 2036.
Diego Garcia played a strategic role during the Cold War, and then as an air base, including during the war in Afghanistan.
Mauritius has described their continued presence as “an illegal administration.”

Topics: Chagos Islands Diego Garcia United Kingdom (UK) Mauritius United States of America (USA)

US offers reward for information on Daesh-K leader, Kabul airport attack

US offers reward for information on Daesh-K leader, Kabul airport attack
Updated 07 February 2022
Reuters

US offers reward for information on Daesh-K leader, Kabul airport attack

US offers reward for information on Daesh-K leader, Kabul airport attack
  • In June 2020, Ghafari was appointed by the extremist group to lead Daesh-K
  • He was responsible for approving all Daesh-K operations throughout Afghanistan, arranging funding to conduct operations
Updated 07 February 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Monday it was offering a reward of up to $10 million each for information leading to the identification or location of Daesh-K leader Sanaullah Ghafari and for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a deadly August 2021 attack at Kabul airport.
Daesh-K is the regional affiliate of the terrorist group which first appeared in 2014 and is named after an old term for the region. It has previously fought both the Western-backed government that fell in August and the Taliban.
In June 2020, Ghafari was appointed by the extremist group to lead Daesh-K. Ghafari was responsible for approving all Daesh-K operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding to conduct operations, the US State Department said.
In November, the State Department designated Ghafari as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist.”
The US military said on Friday that a single Daesh bomber killed 13 US troops and at least 170 Afghans at Kabul airport last August.
The bombing occurred on Aug. 26 as US troops were trying to help both Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover, and compounded America’s sense of defeat after 20 years of war.
It also left President Joe Biden’s administration struggling to answer accusations that the State Department could have evacuated Americans sooner instead of putting US troops at risk.
US officials said in November they believed Daesh-K could develop the ability to strike outside of Afghanistan within six to 12 months.

Topics: Daesh-Khorasan Afghanistan US

UK’s Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew

UK’s Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

UK’s Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew

UK’s Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew
  • Diana Neslen, 82, tweeted in 2017: ‘The existence of the state of Israel is a racist endeavour’
  • Dozens of Jewish Labour members currently under investigation, accused of antisemitism
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Labour Party has dropped an investigation against an 82-year-old Jewish woman for alleged antisemitism after she threatened to sue it for unlawfully discriminating against her on the basis of her anti-Zionist beliefs, The Guardian reported on Monday.

Diana Neslen, a practicing Jew, was investigated by the party for the third time in just three years for tweets she posted about Israel and Zionism.

Her lawyers told the party that its investigation was unjustified and disproportionate, given that it rested on a single 2017 tweet in which Neslen said “the existence of the state of Israel is a racist endeavour and I am an antiracist Jew.”

The letter added that if the party did not back down, Neslen would bring a lawsuit against it for discrimination and harassment, claiming that anti-Zionism is a protected philosophical belief under the Equality Act.

Neslen described Labour’s backing down as “a big victory,” saying: “I’m pleased that they dropped it because it exposes the fact that they shouldn’t have done anything in the first place.

“But I also feel that I would have liked the issue of protected belief to have been addressed because I believe there are a lot of people who also, like me, are anti-Zionist, believe that it’s a perfectly legitimate belief, and they have no recourse.”

The party’s case against her had rumbled on since 2018, when it was under intense pressure to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which includes “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, eg by claiming that the existence of a state of Israel is a racist endeavor.”

Neslen was sent a “reminder of conduct” in 2018, and was given a formal warning by the party in 2020, again relating to her social media activity.

Her lawyers said the second warning came despite none of her other tweets being written while she was a Labour member, and some having already been considered in a separate investigation.

Neslen said the party has refused to apologize to her. She added that she was a “committed Zionist” before she visited Israel, and pledged never to back down from her views.

“I want the conversation to continue, I want Jewish people to be able to be as free talking about anti-Zionism as they are about Zionism,” she said. 

“You shouldn’t silence people who you disagree with, and although Zionism is for many Jews a sense of identity, (it’s) not for all and we all have a right to our views.”

She called on Labour to drop cases against other party members facing similar investigations. 

Jewish Voices for Labour, of which Neslen is a member, says it knows of 46 Jewish Labour members who have faced or are facing disciplinary charges relating to allegations of antisemitism.

“To say that we are insulting Jews is wrong,” said Neslen. “We are acting in accord with what we regard as Jewish values and Jewish ethics, and I’m not going to change that.”

Topics: UK Diana Neslen UK Labour Party Israel Zionism

