Aramco bring backs talks on a $10bn refinery with China: Bloomberg

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Strong oil market has urged Aramco to bring back talks on a $10 billion refining and petrochemicals complex in China, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

The Saudi oil giant is holding initial talks with partners including the state-owned defense contractor Norinco on the facility in the Northeastern province of Liaoning.

This happens as the oil market is witnessing recovery from the pandemic repercussions, with crude approaching $100 a barrel up from less than $40 a barrel during the first pandemic lockdown.

Topics: #aramco #china

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Officials from BP, Baker Hughes, Apache Corp. and IEA head Fatih Birol will join some 26,000 petroleum industry figures, global CEOs and government representatives who will descend on Egypt for an international conference from Feb. 14-16.

The fifth edition of the Egypt Petroleum Show, known as EGYPS, is set to take place at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre, in Cairo.

The exhibition will convene oil and gas professionals to engage in dialogue, create partnerships, do business and identify solutions and strategies that will reshape global energy markets. 

Held under the patronage of president Abdel Fattah El Sisi, EGYPS will also be attended by international service providers, consultants and financiers to address the evolving opportunities in international energy markets. 

Topics: #egypt BP

US trade deficit rises in December; deficit in 2021 largest on record

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 08 February 2022
Reuters

Updated 08 February 2022
Reuters

The US trade deficit increased in December as imports surged amid the restocking of shelves by businesses, culminating in the largest shortfall on record in 2021.


The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the trade deficit rose 1.8 percent to $80.7 billion in December.

Data for November was revised lower to show a $79.3 billion gap instead of the previously reported $80.2 billion.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $83.0 billion deficit.


The deficit jumped 27.0 percent to $859.1 billion in 2021. That was the highest on record and followed a $676.7 billion shortfall in 2020.

Topics: economy US trade deficit United States Biden

Lower expenses push SAIB’s net profit to $283m during 2021

Updated 08 February 2022
Arab News

Updated 08 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Profits of the Saudi Investment Bank, also known as SAIB, have jumped to SR1.06 billion ($283 million) during 2021, bolstered by a fall in expenses.

This represents an 8.38 percent profit leap from SR979 million a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

The hike in profits was mainly attributed to lower operating expenses as well as an increase in net special income, the bank said in a statement.

Owing to lower provisions for credit losses that fell by 39.7 percent during the year, operating expenses of the bank were cut by 6.5 percent.

The bank’s earnings per share edged up from SR1.25 to SR1.34 in 2021.

Topics: saudi investment bank

TASI declines in tandem with oil prices: Closing bell

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 08 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 08 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, closed lower on Tuesday, following a decline in the oil market.

The main index, TASI, closed down 0.19 percent, at 12,226 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, climbed 0.33 percent to 25,366 points.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $90.84 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $89.69 per barrel as of 3:29 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Automotive Services Co., SASCO ranked first among today's gainers, with an increase of 7.90 percent gain.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. was the highest faller, with a 4.68 percent decline 

The largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco ended the session 0.54 percent higher.

Al-Othaim Markets Co. gained 2.80 percent, despite a 32 percent fall in net profit for 2021 to SR305 million ($81 million).

Leading Saudi fitness company, Leejam Sports Co. edged up 3.23 percent following the appointment of a new CEO

In the financial sector, Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi bank declined by 0.67 percent, while Bank Aljazira climbed 1.58 percent.

 

Topics: economy TASInomu Saudi Arabia

’End of the road’ for euro clearing in London after June 2025, says EU official

Updated 08 February 2022
Reuters

Updated 08 February 2022
Reuters

The European Union agreed on Tuesday to prolong until June 30, 2025 permission for Britain’s clearing houses to continue serving customers in the bloc, with officials saying it would be the final extension.


Clearing has become a Brexit battle ground between Britain and the EU as the bloc seeks control over euro-denominated trades to build “strategic autonomy” in capital markets.


The London Stock Exchange’s LCH unit in London clears about 90 percent of euro interest rate derivatives, a contract widely used by companies in the EU to insure themselves against unexpected moves in borrowing costs.


Mairead McGuinness, financial services chief at the executive European Commission, said she will also propose measures to reduce “our excessive dependence” on major clearers based outside the bloc and to improve the attractiveness of EU-based clearers while enhancing their supervision as volumes increase.


The EU was forced to extend clearing permission for LCH and two other clearers in London, ICE and LME Clear, after failing to persuade banks and their customers to shift the activity from London to Deutsche Boerse’s Eurex in Frankfurt fast enough.


An abrupt end to cross-border clearing would have disrupted markets, but EU officials believe three years will be long enough to shift enough business without needing a further extension.


“It’s clearly the end of the road, there will be no extension after those three years,” an EU official said.


Eurex said on Tuesday that average daily cleared volumes in interest rate swaps grew to a record 276 billion euros ($314.75 billion) in January, a market share of 22 percent.


“In the long run, euro clearing has to take place in Europe,” said Markus Ferber, a German member of the European Parliament, adding London has benefited from EU inaction.

REDUCTION TARGETS


The EU’s 46-page consultation paper is asking for views on possible “negative and positive” incentives, such as forcing EU market participants to open and use a clearing account with the clearer in the bloc, and imposing targets on customers to cut their use of specific UK clearers.


Incentives could include hiking capital charges on EU banks exposures to UK clearers to encourage a shift in clearing across the Channel, along with forcing more private and public entities like asset managers and pension funds in the EU to clear their trades, an EU official said.


The range of products that must be cleared could also be broadened.


EU customers account for a minority of the London Stock Exchange’s euro clearing business, and the bourse said it was focused on ensuring orderly functioning of markets. ICE had no immediate comment.


The four-week consultation period will be followed by a “communication” setting out the way forward, with a legislative proposal in the third quarter.


Data would be collected from market participants to monitor how their exposure to UK clearers is cut over time, but EU officials declined to say how much clearing would need to move to satisfy the bloc’s authorities.


Banks have warned they could shift clearing from London to the United States, where clearing houses already have long-term access to EU customers.


Eurex focuses on euro-denominated clearing but banks say they want to stick with LCH in London because it offers clearing across several currencies to cut the amount of capital and collateral needed.
 

Topics: economy European Union united kigdom City of London banking Banks

