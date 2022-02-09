You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

Pakistani woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

Pakistani woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy
An X-ray showed the five-centimeter (two-inch) nail had pierced the top of the woman’s forehead but missed her brain. (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/57x87

Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

Pakistani woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

Pakistani woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head by a faith healer who said it would guarantee she gave birth to a boy, a doctor said Wednesday.
Exploitative faith healers, whose practices are rooted in mystic Sufi lore, are common across Muslim-majority Pakistan despite the disapproval of some schools of Islam.
In South Asia, a son is often believed to offer better financial security to parents than daughters.
The woman arrived at a hospital in the northwestern city of Peshawar after trying to extract the nail herself with pliers, doctor Haider Khan told AFP.
“She was fully conscious, but was in immense pain,” said Khan, who removed the spike.
The mother of three daughters said she was pregnant with another girl, the doctor added.
An X-ray showed the five-centimeter (two-inch) nail had pierced the top of the woman’s forehead but missed her brain.
Khan said a hammer or other heavy object was used to knock it in.
The woman initially told hospital staff she had hammered the nail into her head herself on the advice of the faith healer, before later saying he had carried out the act.
Peshawar police are trying to track down the woman in order to question him.
“We have collected the CCTV footage from the hospital and hope to reach the woman soon,” city police chief Abbas Ahsan told AFP.
“We will soon lay our hands on the sorcerer,” he said.

Topics: Pregnant women

Related

Lithuanian doctors find kilo of screws and nails in man’s stomach
Offbeat
Lithuanian doctors find kilo of screws and nails in man’s stomach

Indonesian croc freed after five years trapped in tyre

Locals prepare to release a wild crocodile back to the river after removing a tyre from its neck, in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia, February 7, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto February 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
Locals prepare to release a wild crocodile back to the river after removing a tyre from its neck, in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia, February 7, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto February 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

Indonesian croc freed after five years trapped in tyre

Locals prepare to release a wild crocodile back to the river after removing a tyre from its neck, in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia, February 7, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto February 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Conservationists believe someone may have deliberately placed the tire around the croc’s neck in a failed attempt to trap it as a pet in the archipelago nation that is home to several species of the animal
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

PALU, Indonesia: A wild crocodile in Indonesia who was trapped in a tire for more than five years has been rescued, freed from its rubber vice and released back into the wild, officials and residents said Tuesday.
Conservation workers have been trying to lure the stricken saltwater crocodile from a river since 2016 after residents of Palu city on Sulawesi island spotted the animal with a motorbike tire wrapped around its neck.
But it was a local resident who snared the 5.2-meter (17 foot) long reptile — who was regularly seen sunbathing in the Palu river in Central Sulawesi — from its tight squeeze late on Monday.
Tili, a 34-year-old bird-seller, used chicken as bait and ropes to catch the beast at the end of what he said was a three-week rescue effort, before dozens of locals helped to drag the crocodile to shore and cut the tire around its neck.
“I just wanted to help, I hate seeing animals trapped and suffering,” Tili, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, told AFP.
His first two attempts to rescue the croc failed because the ropes were not strong enough to contend with its weight, he said, before turning to nylon ropes used for tugging boats.
“I was already exhausted so I let them finish the rescue, the crocodile was unbelievably heavy, everybody was sweating and getting very tired.”
The crocodile was released back into the water immediately after the rescue to relieved cheers from locals.
Conservationists believe someone may have deliberately placed the tire around the croc’s neck in a failed attempt to trap it as a pet in the archipelago nation that is home to several species of the animal.
Tili beat the authorities to the capture because they lacked the proper equipment for a rescue in the river that houses more than 30 other crocodiles.
“Yesterday was a historical day for us, we are grateful the crocodile was finally rescued and we appreciate the locals who showed concern for the wildlife,” Hasmuni Hasmar, head of the local conservation agency, told AFP.
The reptile made headlines in early 2020 when the local government promised a reward to anyone who caught the croc and removed the tyre, but later called off the contest over fears it could endanger its safety.
But the local conservation agency said Tili is in line for a prize after his daring plan paid off.
“We will award Tili for his effort in rescuing the wildlife,” Hasmar said.

Topics: Crocodile

Related

‘Tight-rope walking’ crocodile may have stood on two legs: study
Offbeat
‘Tight-rope walking’ crocodile may have stood on two legs: study
Indonesian woman killed by crocodile, another missing
World
Indonesian woman killed by crocodile, another missing

Mummified body of Italian woman found two years after death

Police found nothing at the scene to suggest foul play and the council was expected to pay for her funeral and burial. (AP)
Police found nothing at the scene to suggest foul play and the council was expected to pay for her funeral and burial. (AP)
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

Mummified body of Italian woman found two years after death

Police found nothing at the scene to suggest foul play and the council was expected to pay for her funeral and burial. (AP)
  • Nearly 40 percent of over 75-year-olds in Italy live alone, according to a 2018 report by the national statistics institute (ISTAT)
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

ROME: Italian police have discovered the mummified remains of a 70-year-old woman sitting at a table more than two years after she died, prompting calls for better elder care in the country.
Marinella Beretta, who had no living relatives, was found in her house in Prestino, near Lake Como in northern Italy.
Police stumbled upon her remains when they made a house call during high winds in Lombardy, which risked uprooting neglected trees in her garden.
She had not been seen by neighbours for at least two and a half years, according to Italian media reports.
"What happened to Marinella Beretta in Como, the forgotten loneliness, hurts our consciences," Family Minister Elena Bonetti said on Facebook.
"We have a duty, as a community that wants to remain united, to remember her life... no one must be left alone," she said.
Nearly 40 percent of over 75-year-olds in Italy live alone, according to a 2018 report by the national statistics institute (ISTAT).
The same number also said they had neither relatives nor friends to turn to in case of need.
Beretta was "loneliness personified", wrote editorialist Massimo Gramellini on the front page of the Corriere della Sera, Italy's biggest selling daily.
"Many of us still have memories of the chaotic, branched families of peasant Italy. Instead, the modern family is reduced... People die alone. And we live alone, which is almost worse," he said.
The neighbours, who had not seen Beretta since September 2019, assumed she had moved away at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which hit northern Italy in 2020, the reports said.
Police found nothing at the scene to suggest foul play and the council was expected to pay for her funeral and burial.
"The mystery of Marinella's invisible life behind the closed gate of her cottage teaches us a terrible lesson," the Messaggero daily said.
"The real sadness is not that the others did not notice her death. It is that they did not realise Marinella Beretta was alive."

Topics: Italy Rome mummified body

Related

Tomb with 500 mummified animals discovered in Egypt
Art & Culture
Tomb with 500 mummified animals discovered in Egypt
Mummified mice and more in latest Egyptian tomb discovery photos
Offbeat
Mummified mice and more in latest Egyptian tomb discovery

Iran ‘jail restaurant’ aims to free bad debt inmates

Iran ‘jail restaurant’ aims to free bad debt inmates
Updated 08 February 2022
AFP

Iran ‘jail restaurant’ aims to free bad debt inmates

Iran ‘jail restaurant’ aims to free bad debt inmates
Updated 08 February 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Two Iranian ex-prisoners have opened a successful “jail restaurant” to help raise funds to free convicts languishing behind bars for unpaid debts.

A storefront picture of their “Cell 16” diner in eastern Tehran shows a frustrated prisoner holding a chicken leg in one hand and trying with the other to bend the bars of his cell to escape. The idea of the restaurant was hatched in prison.

“I met my partner while we were in police custody,” Benyamin Nakhat, 31, said.

“I was working at the iron market in Tehran, but I went bankrupt. I found myself penniless.”

His business partner, Arman Alizadeh, a 30-year-old exporter, was also drowning in debt.

Iranian law is harsh on writing checks that bounce, and on failure to pay agreed dowries or bank loans: It’s jail time until the money is repaid.

More than 11,000 Iranians are behind bars for failing to pay their debts, according to prison officials. That is almost 5 percent of Iran’s total prison population.

Two years after their release, the jail time friends opened Cell 16, with its separate dining tables behind bars. “Decorating the place was easy; we just reproduced the place where we’d been held,” Nakhat said, smiling. “We wanted to show that prison isn’t necessarily a place filled with bad guys.

“Inmates are sometimes people who haven’t committed crimes but have had misfortune. It can happen to anyone.”

With the help of social media, the business has been a success, having first opened in 2016 with just seven “cell” tables. It has expanded to two more eateries, in Tehran and the central city of Isfahan.

But the owners have not forgotten their comrades in trouble.

“We want to help inmates by raising funds,” Alizadeh said. “We help indebted prisoners by sometimes launching campaigns for help from donors or clients.

“We post the requests on our Instagram page and everyone contributes in their own way. Parts of the restaurant’s proceeds will also be used to help free prisoners.”

He added that “it’s often the wives of prisoners who seek help. We choose those who seem to us to have priority: For example, a married person with children, or sick persons unable to work to repay a loan.”

Several associations and celebrities are involved in such charities.

According to state news agency IRNA, last year $130 million was donated to repay the debts of thousands of prisoners.

Cell 16 also employs newly released ex-cons.

Accompanied by her two friends, diner Hasti Berjissian, 24, a purchasing manager in a factory, likes the concept.

“We’ve been coming here since it opened,” she said, taking a bite of pizza. “The food is good but above all, we want to help the prisoners.”

In another cell, Shiva Shemshaki, 33, celebrated her husband’s birthday.

“I come because a friend of ours has been in prison for nine months for unpaid debts,” she said. “He had bought some goods but, because of inflation, he was ruined.”

Topics: Iran Food

Related

Police suspect that Mona Heidari (R), 17, was killed by her husband (L) and brother-in-law in the southwestern city of Ahvaz. (Screenshots/Social Media)
Middle-East
Viral video of man with wife’s severed head shakes Iranians
Hard-hit Iran reports more than 100 new deaths from COVID-19
Middle-East
Hard-hit Iran reports more than 100 new deaths from COVID-19

Turtles dying from eating trash show plastics scourge

Turtles dying from eating trash show plastics scourge
Updated 09 February 2022
AP

Turtles dying from eating trash show plastics scourge

Turtles dying from eating trash show plastics scourge
  • This turtle is one of 64 retrieved from the shores of Kalba and Khor Fakkan, in Sharjah, to be analyzed in Yaghmour’s lab
Updated 09 February 2022
AP

KALBA: The hawksbill sea turtle lay belly-up on the metal autopsy table, its shell ashen and stomach taut.
A week ago, the adolescent turtle washed up on a beach in Kalba, a city on the east coast of the UAE. 
Once unspoiled, the coast of mangrove trees is now fouled by piles of trash dragged from nearby landfills. Strewn across the shore are plastic bags, packages, bottle caps — and far too often, dead turtles.
At first, Fadi Yaghmour, a marine expert who has examined some 200 turtles for the first research on the subject from the Middle East, extracted typical fare from the carcass — squid beaks and oysters.
Then, a culprit for the creature’s demise became clear: Shriveled balloons and plastic foam, some of the last things the turtle ate.
“It’s probably malnourished,” Yaghmour said as he worked. Plastic clogs turtles’ intestinal tracts, he said, and can cause them to starve.
This turtle is one of 64 retrieved from the shores of Kalba and Khor Fakkan, in Sharjah, to be analyzed in Yaghmour’s lab. His team of researchers has published a new study in the Marine Pollution Bulletin that seeks to document the damage and danger of the throwaway plastic that has surged in use around the world and in the UAE, along with other marine debris. When discarded, plastic clogs waterways and chokes animals — not just sea turtles but whales, birds and all sorts of life.
A staggering 75 percent of all dead green turtles and 57 percent of all loggerhead turtles in Sharjah had eaten marine debris, including plastic bags, bottle caps, rope and fishing nets, the study found. The only other research from the region, published in 1985, found that none of the studied turtles in the Gulf of Oman had eaten plastic.

Topics: TURTLES UAE

Related

Malaysia seizes drugs, turtles from Indian nationals
World
Malaysia seizes drugs, turtles from Indian nationals
Philippines seizes 1,500 rare turtles in luggage
Offbeat
Philippines seizes 1,500 rare turtles in luggage

Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs

Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs
Updated 08 February 2022
AFP

Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs

Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs
  • A total of 451 animals were killed in 2021, which is still 24 percent lower than the pre-pandemic year 2019
  • Of the total, 327 animals were slaughtered in government national parks while 124 were targeted in private game reserves
Updated 08 February 2022
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Rhino poaching in South Africa was 15 percent higher in 2021 than the preceding year as coronavirus restrictions that limited movement were eased, official figures showed Tuesday.
A total of 451 animals were killed in 2021, which is still 24 percent lower than the pre-pandemic year 2019, the country’s environment department reported.
Of the total, 327 animals were slaughtered in government national parks while 124 were targeted in private game reserves.
The government has in recent years tightened security in its large and famous Kruger National Park, which was the hotspot of most killings.
“The steady decline in rhino poaching in Kruger Park is related to an increase in the intensity of anti-poaching activities,” the department said in a statement.
Poachers have turned to other areas “for easy prey,” resulting in their targeting private reserves in the northern Limpopo and eastern Mpumalanga provinces bordering Mozambique.
South Africa is home to nearly 80 percent of the world’s rhinos. Their horns are prized in traditional medicine in Asia, and poachers have continued to mount an onslaught on the species.
Public national parks and private reserves are collaborating to protect their white and black rhinos, including sawing off their horns to discourage poachers.
The southern white rhino, one of two subspecies of white rhino, is now considered endangered with about 20,000 individuals remaining, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
It is classified as near-threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Topics: Rhino poaching South Africa COVID-19

Related

Toby, the world’s oldest white rhino, dies in Italian zoo aged 54
Offbeat
Toby, the world’s oldest white rhino, dies in Italian zoo aged 54
Rhino believed to be ‘world’s oldest’ dies aged 57 in Tanzania
Offbeat
Rhino believed to be ‘world’s oldest’ dies aged 57 in Tanzania

Latest updates

No plan to integrate Absher, Tawakkalna apps, Saudi assistant interior minister says
No plan to integrate Absher, Tawakkalna apps, Saudi assistant interior minister says
Feds arrest New York couple, seize $3.6bn in stolen cryptocurrency
Feds arrest New York couple, seize $3.6bn in stolen cryptocurrency
England could end Covid isolation requirement by March: Johnson
England could end Covid isolation requirement by March: Johnson
Expo 2020 Dubai’s Saudi pavilion to celebrate the country’s designers with fashion show
Expo 2020 Dubai’s Saudi pavilion to celebrate the country’s designers with fashion show
Egyptian economy to grow 5.5% this fiscal year: World Bank economist
Egyptian economy to grow 5.5% this fiscal year: World Bank economist

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.