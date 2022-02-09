Saudi stocks extend losses, tracking the energy market: Closing bell

RIYADH: As oil prices continued to fall, Saudi Arabian stocks were also down on Tuesday for a second straight day.

Brent crude reached $90.4 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI fell to $88.9 per barrel at 2:55 p.m. Saudi time.

At the closing bell, TASI was down 0.17 percent to 12,205 points.

The parallel market, Nomu, edged down by 0.13 percent to 25,332 points.

In the financial sector, the Saudi Investment Bank, also known as SAIB, was up 1.09 percent, after its profit jumped to SR1.06 billion ($280 million) during 2021.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, slipped 0.3 percent, while Alinma Bank edged up by 0.17 percent.

Shares in oil giant Aramco fell by 0.27 percent, while those in leading petrochemical firm SABIC were down 0.16 percent.

Despite leading the gainers in early trading, Saudi Cable Co. finished today’s session as the highest faller, down 2.84 percent.

Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. registered the highest gains during the session of 5.6 percent.