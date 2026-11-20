DAMASCUS: Syria’s health ministry is preparing a vast vaccination campaign, with UN backing, to protect children in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor against polio, following the detection of three cases.

Polio, which mainly affects children under five, is an infectious disease. One in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis, and among those paralyzed, five to 10 percent die.

Thanks to immunization efforts, the disease has mostly been eradicated globally.

“The ministry is preparing to launch a comprehensive vaccination campaign against polio targeting more than 371,000 children under five in the province of Deir Ezzor,” said Yasser Al-Farouh, who heads the ministry’s department for communicable and noncommunicable illnesses.

The campaign is expected to begin on November 30, he said, according to state news agency SANA.

It follows the detection of three cases of polio, with authorities putting the risk of an epidemic outbreak as “high.”

Syria has emerged from a long civil war that has put great strain on the health system.

“Disruptions to health services and difficulties accessing routine immunization have left gaps in protection in some communities,” the UN children’s agency, UNICEF, said in a joint statement with the World Health Organization and the Syrian health ministry.

The number of polio cases around the world has decreased by over 99 percent since 1988, according to the WHO, from an estimated 350,000 in more than 125 endemic countries, to two endemic countries.

“As long as a single child remains infected, children in all countries are at risk of contracting polio. Failure to eradicate polio from these last remaining strongholds could result in a global resurgence of the disease,” the WHO said.

There was a brief resurgence of polio in 2013 in Syria and in Iraq in 2014, but an 18-month vaccination campaign brought case numbers back down to zero.