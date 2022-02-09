You are here

Verstappen won't change under spotlight as defending champion

Verstappen won’t change under spotlight as defending champion
A handout photograph released on Wednesday by Red Bull shows Formula one Dutch driver Max Verstappen and Mexican driver Sergio Perez attending the launching of the new Red Bull Racing RB18 car in Milton Keynes. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Verstappen won’t change under spotlight as defending champion

Verstappen won’t change under spotlight as defending champion
  • The Dutchman clinched his first world title in dramatic and controversial circumstances
  • "There is no reason to suddenly be different," said Verstappen on the pressure of defending his title
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Max Verstappen said he is not feeling any extra pressure as defending Formula One champion as Red Bull launched their car for the 2022 season on Wednesday.
The Dutchman clinched his first world title in dramatic and controversial circumstances after he passed Lewis Hamilton in a one-lap shootout at the final Grand Prix of the year in Abu Dhabi.
The fallout from the December 12 race continues with FIA race director Michael Masi’s position under intense scrutiny amid an ongoing FIA inquiry into a result Hamilton claimed was “manipulated.”
There were even fears Hamilton could quit the sport, but the seven-time world champion was back at Mercedes’ factory this week ahead of the new season.
Verstappen and Hamilton are expected to fight it out again for the title, although a series of technical changes to the rules could add more unpredictability after years of Mercedes and Red Bull dominating the front of the grid.
“There is no reason to suddenly be different,” said Verstappen on the pressure of defending his title.
“With the new regulations you have to get used to the car and that is going to be the biggest adaptation but the rest is pretty straightforward.
“It doesn’t feel differently starting the year as the champion. Personally I feel good and what is important is you prepare yourself in the best way physically.”
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was at the center of an acrimonious end to last season as he and Mercedes chief Toto Wolff clashed over a number of controversial incidents between Hamilton and Verstappen.
But having finally ended Mercedes’ grip on the drivers’ title, Horner wants a period of Red Bull dominance.
“It will go down in history as one of the all-time great seasons. I cannot remember a year in Formula One that was so close between the top two drivers from the first race to the very last,” said Horner.
“Our challenge now is to build on that. We have number one on the car and we want to keep it on the car and defend that title with Max, which with a brand new set of regulations is going to be incredibly difficult.
“Max was phenomenal. He had an outstanding season, he dominated the laps led, he won 10 grands prix and took the world championship so his confidence is going to be sky high and he will be looking to build on those performances in 2022.”
Mercedes are due to unveil their car for 2022 on February 18 while the new season gets underway with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20.

Topics: Max Verstappen Formula 1 Red Bull

Red Bull F1 clinches new $500M title sponsorship with Oracle

Red Bull F1 clinches new $500M title sponsorship with Oracle
Updated 09 February 2022
AP

Red Bull F1 clinches new $500M title sponsorship with Oracle

Red Bull F1 clinches new $500M title sponsorship with Oracle
  • “We’re all about speed and the speed of response,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said
  • “I’ll take a certain American’s perspective,” said Oracle executive vice president Ariel Kelman
Updated 09 February 2022
AP

MILTON KEYNES, England: The Red Bull Formula One team has secured a new title sponsorship worth around $500 million with technology firm Oracle, placing it among the most lucrative commercial deals in sports.
The five-year deal is a lift to the team ahead of the season beginning next month when Max Verstappen will be looking to defend his world title in a new Oracle Red Bull Racing car that was also revealed on Wednesday.
Financial details were not disclosed but a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press it was worth around $100 million a year. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential terms.
“We’re all about speed and the speed of response,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said in an interview with The Associated Press at the team’s central England headquarters. “We’re pushing the Oracle technical guys. But they’re responding in the best possible way. And that’s what makes this partnership very exciting.”
With a new cost cap of $145 million for teams introduced for the upcoming season, Oracle’s cloud computing is also seen as a way of stretching the budget further.
“We’ve got a brand new set of regulations, a new technical challenge,” Horner said. “We’ve got financial regulations that are driving and forcing efficiency, which is again where this partnership helps us to make sure that we’re as efficient and productive as we possibly can be.”
Additional resources and any edge in computing power can help when titles are decided, like in December, on the final lap in the final race of the season when Verstappen was able to controversially overtake Lewis Hamilton and dethrone the Mercedes driver as world champion.
“I’ll take a certain American’s perspective,” Oracle executive vice president Ariel Kelman, the chief marketing officer, said in a video call. “F1 is the fastest growing sport that we’re seeing in terms of an excitement here and around the world and for technology companies.
“It’s just such a perfect fit because it’s the most high-tech sport, the most dangerous sport. So it just provides an amazing showcase for all the amazing technology.”
Beyond the cash that is another signal of the resurgent appeal of F1, Red Bull will be tapping further into the expertise provided by the Austin-based company for cloud computing, engine development and driver development.
“It is helping us to move into the cloud and particularly with the advent of powertrains (Red Bull’s power unit manufacturing company developing engines from 2026) as well, just opening the suite of technology that Oracle have available to them to our engineers is almost like going into a candy store and looking at what do they want to utilize,” Horner said.
Kelman is a relative newcomer to F1, starting to watch in 2018 and being increasingly gripped as the Netflix docuseries “Drive to Survive” premiered the following year taking fans behind the scenes.
“It’s just that level of competitiveness and just the amazing TV product that everyone’s created combined together really sucked me in,” Kelman said.

Topics: Red Bull oracle Formula 1

American stars eye Saudi Cup glory against last year's winner Mishriff

American stars eye Saudi Cup glory against last year’s winner Mishriff
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

American stars eye Saudi Cup glory against last year’s winner Mishriff

American stars eye Saudi Cup glory against last year’s winner Mishriff
  • Mandaloun, Midnight Bourbon on course for world’s most valuable prize
  • The pair clashed in last month’s Grade 3 Louisiana Stakes at Fair Grounds when Mandaloun came out on top by three-quarters of a length
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

American stars Mandaloun and Midnight Bourbon are set to renew their rivalry at the $20 million Saudi Cup in Riyadh later this month.

The pair clashed in last month’s Grade 3 Louisiana Stakes at Fair Grounds when Mandaloun came out on top by three-quarters of a length.

Now they will go head-to-head again in the world’s most valuable race, run over 1,800 meters on the dirt track at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh on Saturday Feb. 26.

The Louisiana Stakes was Mandaloun’s first run since he was awarded the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in July, when Hot Rod Charlie was disqualified for impeding Midnight Bourbon after passing the winning post a nose in front.

A setback prematurely ended the Kentucky Derby runner-up’s three-year-old season, and his trainer Brad Cox believes he is still improving ahead of his trip to Saudi Arabia for the world’s most valuable fixture.

“Mandaloun ran a really big race at Fair Grounds in the Louisiana Stakes. It was his first run in a while, and he appears to have come out of it in great order. He had a good workout on Sunday morning,” Cox said.

“He seems to have moved forward from three to four. If he moves forward again, he’s going to be tough in the Saudi Cup.

“I always thought he was a Grade 1 horse, so it was important for us and for Juddmonte to try to win a Grade 1 with him and add him to the stallion roster,” he added.

“Obviously, he was awarded the Grade 1 in the Haskell Stakes. Out of the Haskell he just wasn’t quite right behind, and we just gave him the time he needed.”

Cox said Mandaloun had come back “bigger and stronger,” a view backed by Florent Geroux, who rode him and said he found him to be a “more polished” horse mentally. 

Cox said: “I think the track will be fine. He’s a horse who’s capable of being where we need him to be in a race. He’s able to adjust to the pace. If it’s slow he can be up close, if it’s fast he can sit off it.”

He added: “A one-turn mile-and-an-eighth (1,800 meters) isn’t something we get much in America, Belmont is the only place, but I’m confident he’ll be able to handle it.

“The Saudi Cup hasn’t been around long, but it’s definitely grabbed the attention of the entire world.

“It’s becoming a race on everyone’s calendar, and if we were capable of winning it for Juddmonte, it would obviously mean a tremendous amount.”

Despite finishing behind Mandaloun in the Louisiana Stakes and last year’s Kentucky Derby, when he endured a troubled passage, Midnight Bourbon’s trainer Steve Asmussen has high hopes that his stable star will finally claim his big-race victory.

He has not enjoyed much luck during his career. He unseated Paco Lopez when hampered as he made his challenge in the Haskell Stakes, and his trainer believes the ability is there to be a champion.

“He has an elite level of talent without finishing it off at this stage. He’s not had the success his ability would allow, but it also leaves a lot for us moving forward,” said Asmussen.

“He’s still in a physical and mental development that I think allows for him to possibly end up being the best horse in training in the world this year,” he added.

“The only time he’s missed the break in his life was in the Kentucky Derby, which was won by a horse (Medina Spirit) he breaks next to in the Preakness and runs into the ground.

“It’s one thing after another but it’s there, it just needs to come together. I’m hoping beyond hope and expecting that he’s waiting for the Saudi Cup stage to put it all together perfectly.”

Jockey Joel Rosario rode Midnight Bourbon in the Louisiana Stakes, and he will keep the ride in the Group 1 Saudi Cup.

He will need to reverse that form with Mandaloun, but Asmussen believes last month’s race will put the edge on his big-race hope.

“His numbers are very competitive with any horse in the world, the numbers being the speed he has attained. We just have to finish it off,” he said.

“He’s considerably more mature in his approach to training than he has been in the past. He had a beautiful work on Sunday at Fair Grounds,” he added.

“He came out of it in great shape, and he went back to the track very well on Tuesday morning.”

The American pair will attempt to wrestle the Saudi Cup crown from last year’s winner Mishriff.

He was reported to be in good shape ahead of the world’s most valuable race by joint-trainer Thady Gosden on Tuesday.

Topics: Saudi Cup Mandaloun Midnight Bourbon King Abdulaziz Racecourse

Conte open to reuniting with Eriksen at Tottenham

Conte open to reuniting with Eriksen at Tottenham
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

Conte open to reuniting with Eriksen at Tottenham

Conte open to reuniting with Eriksen at Tottenham
  • Eriksen last week joined fellow Premier League side Brentford on a short-term deal
  • "To come back here would be a good opportunity for him, for me, for the club,” said Conte
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

LONDON: Antonio Conte has opened the door to a possible Tottenham return for Christian Eriksen after saying it would be a “good opportunity” to work with the Denmark international again.
Eriksen last week joined fellow Premier League side Brentford on a short-term deal after completing a remarkable recovery following a cardiac arrest during last year’s Euro 2020.
The playmaker was a pivotal member of Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham side that finished as runners-up in the Premier League in 2016/17 and reached the Champions League final in 2019.
He left the club in 2020 after being signed by Conte at Inter Milan and the pair won the Serie A title together last season before Eriksen’s cardiac arrest ended his time in Italy prematurely.
Italian league rules meant he was unable to play with the implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) he had fitted.
Spurs head coach Conte, who revealed he met Eriksen by coincidence at a hotel they were both staying in at the weekend, said there were no talks about bringing the 29-year-old back to the north London club during the January transfer window but things could be different at the end of the season.
“Honestly I was surprised about the situation because in my mind, I thought Christian needed more time before coming back to play in England,” said the Italian.
“For sure, Eriksen is part of Tottenham’s story. To come back here would be a good opportunity for him, for me, for the club.
“But now he’s signed for Brentford, only six months, and we’ll see what happens.”
Conte said he was “lucky” to meet Eriksen on Sunday.
“I’m the first person to be happy to see him again on the pitch because we spent a really good time at Inter Milan together,” he said.
“We won the league, we spent two important seasons together. I wish him all the best for the future. And you don’t know what will happen. It would be good for me to have him again, to work together.”

Topics: Christian Eriksen Tottenham Hotspur Antonio Conte

Al-Ahly's heartbreak: 5 things we learned from African champions' loss to Palmeiras in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Ahly’s heartbreak: 5 things we learned from African champions’ loss to Palmeiras in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup
Updated 09 February 2022
John Duerden

Al-Ahly’s heartbreak: 5 things we learned from African champions’ loss to Palmeiras in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Ahly’s heartbreak: 5 things we learned from African champions’ loss to Palmeiras in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup
  • The Egyptian club can have no complaints about the 2-0 defeat in Abu Dhabi to superior Brazilian opponents
Updated 09 February 2022
John Duerden

There was more Egyptian heartbreak as Al-Ahly met Palmeiras in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday and lost 2-0. Here are five things that Arab News learned from the clash between the champions of Africa and South America.

 
1. Palmeiras were the better team

Taking on the South American champions was always going to be a tough ask, and so it proved. Palmeiras were well-organized and dominant in the opening half hour, pressed Al-Ahly hard and did not allow their opponents any meaningful chances. Six minutes before the break Raphael Veiga gave the Brazilian powerhouse a deserved lead. In the second half, Al-Ahly had more possession but were still unable to create the kind of clear chances necessary, and when Dudu added a second early in the second half then the Africans had a mountain to climb.

There was no coming back from that. There were some positives in that Al-Ahly responded well after conceding the goals and showed plenty of endeavour and spirit but just could not get back into the game. In the end, it fizzled out and Palmeiras ran out deserved winners to go into the final. They also got some measure of revenge for losing to the Egyptians last year.

 
2. A sad 48 hours for Egyptian football

The world watched on Sunday as Egypt lost the African Cup of Nations final against Senegal in a penalty shootout, always a heartbreaking way to exit a tournament. And then less than 48 hours later, Cairo giants Al-Ahly were defeated in another big game on the world stage. Neither national team nor club can have many complaints, but losing two big games in such quick succession must be a bitter pill to swallow.

Spare a thought especially for Ayman Ashraf. The defender quickly came to Abu Dhabi from Cameroon on Monday to join up with his club team and can’t have been in the best of moods after the penalty heartbreak. With nine minutes remaining against the Brazilians he was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Rony. It was already going to be hugely difficult for Al-Ahly to get back in the game but at that moment it was all over. It was a silly and dangerous challenge, though Ashraf’s apparent frustration was understandable given the events of this week and it summed up a difficult few days for Egyptian football.

 
3. Mosimane is right about the balance

Al-Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane complained about the format and scheduling of the tournament but these were no sour grapes after defeat; the South African made his feelings clear in the build-up. Why, he asked, did the African champions have to play a second-round game when the South American and European title-holders did not? “Africa will always be compromised when it comes to this,” he said. “We have to play Palmeiras who are rested. We have to play again. Why we have to play Palmeiras in the semifinals; why don’t they also play earlier also? What’s the criteria? Those are the realities that are happening. The scale is not proper (balanced) when it comes to Africa and Europe. But it’s a fact.” He’s right, it is a fact and the tournament suffers because of the preferential treatment that some teams get.

 
4. No complaints about VAR

Had there been no video assistant in Abu Dhabi then the outcome could have been different. With 18 minutes remaining, Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton spilled a shot to present Mohamed Sherif with a simple tap-in. Suddenly the game was looking very interesting as there was enough time for the Egyptians to get a second and put real pressure on the opposition for the first time.

A quick review, however, showed that the striker was just offside and that was that. Nine minutes later, Ashraf was initially given a yellow card for his wild challenge on Rony but that was changed to a red after a quick look at the footage, meaning that the already slim hopes of a comeback were extinguished. In both cases, the right decision was reached after the review but there is a VAR-free alternative reality where Al-Ahly had 18 minutes to score just one goal with 11 men on the pitch rather than needing to score two with ten.

 
5. There’s still a big game to play

While it would be better to face one of Chelsea or Al-Hilal in the final with a chance to be world champions, a meeting in the third and fourth place play-off is still an attractive fixture. On the one hand, there could be a game to come against the European champions who are packed with global stars, and it is rare for an African team to take on such an opponent in a competitive fixture.

On the other hand, there could be an equally mouth-watering clash against Al-Hilal. It could be argued that Al-Ahly are the biggest Arab club in Africa and the Saudis are the biggest Arab club in Asia and it would be fascinating to see them meet on the international stage. This is the FIFA Club World Cup but could also become an official tournament to decide the club champion of the Arab world. It would have been great to have this in the final, but to have it at all is a rare treat.

Topics: Al-Ahly Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup

'Nothing is impossible' says Al-Hilal star Salem Al-Dawsari ahead of FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea

‘Nothing is impossible’ says Al-Hilal star Salem Al-Dawsari ahead of FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea
Updated 09 February 2022
John Duerden

‘Nothing is impossible’ says Al-Hilal star Salem Al-Dawsari ahead of FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea

‘Nothing is impossible’ says Al-Hilal star Salem Al-Dawsari ahead of FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea
  • Asian clubs have traditionally been a formality for any European champions at this competition, but Leonardo Jardim’s team are not in Abu Dhabi ‘just to participate’
Updated 09 February 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal are not only the Asian champions but are also the best team in Asia. This is an important distinction as it has not always been the case at the FIFA Club World Cup over the years. And this is why there is no reason why the Saudi Arabians can’t defeat Chelsea on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi and give Asian football a huge boost.

So when star winger Salem Al-Dawsari said something that has been said a number of times over the years by Asian players ahead of meetings with European champions, it didn’t sound like the usual platitudes. 

“We did not come here just to participate,” said the 29 year-old. “We want to win the title. There is nothing impossible and we know we have a tough game against the European champions but we have prepared well.”

There are a number of reasons why Al-Hilal, who won a record fourth Asian title in November by defeating Pohang Steelers of South Korea, can get past the English Premier League team and into the final. 

As Al-Dawsari pointed out, this is not the team’s first appearance and the experience of 2019 when they finished fourth will stand them in good stead. In 2019, the Blues defeated African champions Esperance de Tunis to earn a semi-final against Flamengo, which ended 3-1 to the Brazilians. 

This time feels a little different. Al-Hilal started against Al-Jazira on Sunday and it was a stunning result. This game, against the UAE champions on home soil, looked to be tricky yet the visitors thrashed the hosts 6-1 with six different goal-scorers. It was a top-class attacking performance even if Al-Jazira tired in the latter stages.

Moussa Marega was an influential force in the win and is ready for the Chelsea test.

“We have high-quality elements in our team that can make the difference,” said the Malian marksman who arrived in Riyadh from FC Porto in 2021. “We know that Chelsea will be a difficult game against the European champions and we will do all we can to give them a great game.”

That is the hope. Like Marega, Al-Hilal have foreign players who are accustomed to playing against teams such as Chelsea and they have plenty to prove. The scorer of the first goal against Al-Jazira was the first goal for the team for Odion Ighalo on his debut. The former Manchester United man was the league’s leading scorer at the end of last month when he made the move across the city from Al-Shabab. After spells in England where he did not exactly set the competition alight with the Red Devils or Watford, scoring against Chelsea would be hugely satisfying. 

Matheus Pereira actually did score against Chelsea last season. The Brazilian was a standout in the Premier League despite playing for a relegated team, and when it became clear the playmaker was going to leave West Bromich Albion there were plenty of European suitors. There was some annoyance when he decided to join Al-Hilal and the usual jibes about it being all about the money. However, Pereira has yet to consistently replicate his Premier League form in the Saudi Professional League so perhaps facing Premier League opposition will see the 25-year-old return to his best.

And then there are the Saudi stars such as Al-Dawsari, Salman Al-Faraj, if fit, Yasser Al-Shahrani and Mohamed Kanno, among others — all internationals who should be at the World Cup in November and deserve to be playing against teams such as Chelsea on a more regular basis.

The talent and confidence is there, then, and playing in Abu Dhabi should be easier for the Riyadh Blues than the London Blues, though it could be that the 6-1 thrashing of Al-Jazira will wake Chelsea up. In 2012, many felt that the London team underestimated Corinthians and paid the price with defeat.

More recently, Chelsea’s league form has been patchy at best. Just three wins from the past 10 games has seen them drop to the edges of the title race in England behind Liverpool and leaders Manchester City. There is plenty of cup expertise, however. Saturday saw them reach the fifth round of the FA Cup with a hard-fought victory that went to extra-time, over third-tier Plymouth Argyle. They are already booked a Carabao Cup final against Liverpool later this month after a UEFA Champions League second-round tie with Lille of France.

Coach Thomas Tuchel has not made the trip to Abu Dhabi as the German has tested positive for COVID-19, though may attend the final should Chelsea make it. England international Mason Mount looks to be fit after picking up a knock against Plymouth but may be rested. Then there are stars such as Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech who must be raring to go after being controversially left out of Morocco’s African Cup of Nations squad.

Romelu Lukaku, who cost the club $131 million (£97 million), has been struggling for form and goals of late but the club may see this tournament as a great chance for the Belgian star to rediscover his mojo. Lukaku’s return to England has not been a happy one so far and his future is uncertain. If Jang and Ali Al-Bulaihi keep him quiet then frustration may show.

None of that is to say that Al-Hilal should win or will win against the European champions, but this time there is a genuine belief that they can. If so, the most successful team in the history of the world’s biggest continent will do its football scene a huge service.

Topics: Al Hilal Saudi Arabia football sport

