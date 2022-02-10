You are here

  • Home
  • Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip

Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip

Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip
1 / 3
He started his tour in the UAE with a visit to Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Mangrove Park to learn more about the emirate’s local conservation efforts. (File/AFP)
Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip
2 / 3
The visit by Prince William marks a significant milestone in relations between the UK and the UAE. (File/AFP)
Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip
3 / 3
One initiative close to Prince William’s heart is United for Wildlife, established in 2014 by the duke to help facilitate efforts to counter the trade in illegal wildlife. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jdqep

Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip

Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip
  • The Duke of Cambridge’s visit coincides with the UK’s national day at Expo 2020, the world’s fair taking place in Dubai
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Britain’s Prince William embarked on his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, where the future monarch is highlighting his passionate work around wildlife conservation and climate change.
The visit by Prince William marks a significant milestone in relations between the UK and the UAE. The prince has met with Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum at Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Queen Elizabeth II first visited the UAE as monarch in 1979, while Prince Charles’ last visit was in 2016.
There are more than 100,000 British citizens living in the UAE and more than 6,000 British companies operating in the country, according to the British Business Group in Dubai and Northern Emirates.
The Duke of Cambridge’s visit coincides with the UK’s national day at Expo 2020, the world’s fair taking place in Dubai. Prince William has toured the $7 billion expo site and is expected to visit the UK pavilion, as well as discuss the importance of conservation efforts with young Emiratis, officials and conservationists.

One initiative close to Prince William’s heart is United for Wildlife, established in 2014 by the duke to help facilitate efforts to counter the trade in illegal wildlife.
Prince William, who is traveling without his wife, Kate Middleton, also will use his time in Dubai to draw attention to The Earthshot Prize.
Launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in late 2020, The Earthshot Prize held its first-ever award ceremony late last year, offering five, $1.36 million prizes to innovators, entrepreneurs and scientists seeking solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems.
This year’s award ceremony will be held in the United States. Last year’s finalists will showcase their innovative solutions to an audience at Expo following a speech by the duke.
Among the founding funding partners to the prize is Dubai-based global ports operator DP World, in partnership with Dubai Expo 2020.
The duke, like his father Prince Charles, has long used his platform to advocate for greater environmental awareness, warning that the Earth is at a tipping point and facing irreparable damage unless action is taken to repair the planet.
He started his tour in the UAE with a visit to Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Mangrove Park to learn more about the emirate’s local conservation efforts.

In a meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan the two discussed their work on globally impactful sustainability initiatives.

They were briefed on Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi’s (EAD’s) ongoing work to protect the environment and enhance biodiversity and the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative.

The initiative marks Prince William's visit, aiming to establish the emirate as a leading global centre for research and innovation on mangrove conservation and resilience.

The initiative, which will be implemented by EAD and has formed its first partnership with conservation charity the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) – of which Queen Elizabeth II is patron – will provide a platform for innovation in mangrove research, climate change mitigation, and community engagement. It will also see a state-of-the-art mangrove nursery established in Abu Dhabi as a research, learning, and outreach centre.

The initiative will enable the mass scaling of mangrove recovery as a key nature-based solution to biodiversity and climate crises through research and innovation. These areas will provide sources of connection to nature, carbon stores, havens for biodiversity and sustainable incomes for local communities.

The programme will also develop outreach, training, and advocacy for mangrove restoration in local contexts and global networks.

While at the park, they spent time with several school students and planted mangrove saplings, and discussed the importance of young people's commitment to sustainability efforts, now and in the future.

Jubail Mangrove Park opened in January 2020 to help protect biodiversity, raise awareness of the emirate's rich mangrove ecosystem, and showcase its natural heritage.

The Duke of Cambridge is also expected to meet with UK sports figures as the Queen’s Baton Relay makes it way around Dubai’s Expo site to pavilions of countries in the Commonwealth — mostly territories with former colonial ties to Britain.

The baton contains a message from Queen Elizabeth and travels to all 72 nations and territories ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Katy Holmes, general manager of the British Business Group in Dubai, said Britons are really excited about the prince’s visit because it sends a positive message about strengthening a bilateral relationship so well established by Queen Elizabeth II, who marked 70 years on the throne Sunday.

“He’s very well regarded as a royal and he is the future of the UK monarchy, so I think there’s interest from that perspective. But it’s also a celebration of Expo,” said Holmes, who is among those invited to attend an evening performance at Expo that will be attended by Prince William.

(With AP and WAM)

Topics: UAE UK Prince William

Related

Prince William ‘frustrated’ that UK unable to rescue more Afghans
World
Prince William ‘frustrated’ that UK unable to rescue more Afghans
UAE government lifts restrictions on activities, event capacities
Middle-East
UAE government lifts restrictions on activities, event capacities

Libya's east-based lawmakers name new PM, fueling divisions

Libya's east-based lawmakers name new PM, fueling divisions
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Libya's east-based lawmakers name new PM, fueling divisions

Libya's east-based lawmakers name new PM, fueling divisions
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Libya’s east-based parliament on Thursday appointed a new prime minister, a development that counters UN efforts to reconcile the divided country and one that will likely produce two parallel administrations.
The House of Representatives said its decision followed the incumbent premier's failure to hold national elections in December, something that was agreed to under a UN-mediated peace process. It has been a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich Mediterranean nation.
However, the move is expected to deepen divisions between rival factions in the war-stricken country. Libya has been wrecked by conflict since the NATO-backed uprising toppled then killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country was for years split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by militias and foreign governments.
East-based lawmakers named Thursday former Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga to replace Abdul Hamid Dbeibah as head of a new interim government, according to the parliament spokesman, Abdullah Bliheg.

Topics: Libya Abdul Hamid Dbeibah

Pope seeks to visit Lebanon this year

Pope seeks to visit Lebanon this year
Updated 10 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Pope seeks to visit Lebanon this year

Pope seeks to visit Lebanon this year
  • Vatican’s foreign minister went to Beirut earlier this month
  • He brought “the pope’s closeness and prayers to the Lebanese people”
Updated 10 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Pope Francis will travel to Lebanon before the end of this year “if conditions permit,” the Vatican’s foreign minister has announced.

At a meeting with ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, Paul Richard Gallagher talked about his visit earlier this month to Beirut to prepare for a possible trip by the pontiff, a diplomatic source told Arab News.

During his stay in Lebanon — marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between that country and the Vatican, and the 25th anniversary of the visit of Pope John Paul II — Gallagher expressed “Francis’s concern and closeness to the Lebanese people and Church at this moment of great difficulty.”

Gallagher told diplomats that his visit “was a very significant experience, both for the pace of the program and for the intensity of the meetings. It allowed me to touch the reality of Lebanon.”

He said he brought “the pope’s closeness and prayers to the Lebanese people, made up of different religions, all equally represented in the constitution.”

Gallagher described Lebanon as “a country afflicted by a painful political stalemate, and suffering from an economic crisis that’s impoverishing the population day after day.” Parliamentary elections scheduled for May “are an indispensable step” to restore stability, he said.

Last November, Pope Francis received in the Vatican Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who officially invited him to visit the country.

Last August, on the anniversary of the devastating explosion at the Port of Beirut, the pope launched a new appeal to the international community to help Lebanon with “concrete gestures, not only with words.”

Topics: Lebanon Pope Francis Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati

Related

This Dec. 8, 2015 file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sitting in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony marking the start of the Holy Year. (AP)
World
Retired pope asks for pardon for abuse, but admits no wrongdoing
Pope on COVID-19 vaccines says health care a ‘moral obligation’
World
Pope on COVID-19 vaccines says health care a ‘moral obligation’

Iran could have enough material for nuclear bomb within weeks, US senators warned

Iran could have enough material for nuclear bomb within weeks, US senators warned
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

Iran could have enough material for nuclear bomb within weeks, US senators warned

Iran could have enough material for nuclear bomb within weeks, US senators warned
  • Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy: ‘I see no way to stop Iran’s progress other than re-entering (nuclear) deal’
  • Republican Sen. Marco Rubio: ‘I think the only deal that’s possible is a bad one’
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iran could have enough material to build a nuclear bomb within weeks, US senators have been warned in a closed-door meeting.

The assessment of Tehran’s nuclear capability highlights how Iran’s breakout timeline — the time needed to produce enough enriched uranium for a bomb — has continued to drop.

The warning came just after Iran announced that it had produced ballistic missiles capable of traveling 1,450 km and “penetrating missile shields” such as the US-manufactured Patriot system, used by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries. Iran now has the largest arsenal of ballistic missiles in the region.

Some have taken the news of Iran’s shortening breakout time as a new impetus for the US to conclude a deal with Tehran that would curb its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

“I see no way to stop Iran’s progress other than re-entering this deal,” Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, chair of the Foreign Relations Committee’s Middle East panel, told Politico.

“And I left the briefing more certain than ever that we better be serious about trying to get back into an agreement.”

Long-running negotiations in Vienna between Washington and Tehran appear to be nearing their conclusion, and the US recently announced some sanctions relief.

But Republican officials said Iran had previously breached the spirit of the deal by spreading instability throughout the Middle East through its proxies, and by producing ever-more ballistic missiles.

“I think the only deal that’s possible is a bad one. And that’s what I fear — that the administration wants a deal so badly that they’ll enter into a really dangerous one,” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, told Politico.

Officials say talks in Vienna are now at a crucial stage. Any further delays and Iran may be too close to producing a nuclear weapon to re-join the deal, said the White House.

Topics: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe UK Iran Vienna talks

Related

New Iranian "Kheibarshekan" missiles are seen in this picture obtained on Feb. 9, 2022. (IRGC/WANA/Handout via REUTERS)
Middle-East
Iran boasts of new ballistic missile to hit target cities 1,450 km away
Iran unveils long-range missile as Vienna nuclear talks resume
Middle-East
Iran unveils long-range missile as Vienna nuclear talks resume

US ‘infuriated’ at UK’s refusal to bring home Daesh recruits

US ‘infuriated’ at UK’s refusal to bring home Daesh recruits
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

US ‘infuriated’ at UK’s refusal to bring home Daesh recruits

US ‘infuriated’ at UK’s refusal to bring home Daesh recruits
  • Squalid camps in Syria spawning new generation of extremists: Washington
  • Instead of repatriation, London has opted for controversial policy of stripping citizenship
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Biden administration is said to be “bemused and infuriated” by the UK’s refusal to repatriate Daesh fighters and their families from Syria, The Times reported on Thursday.

Officials warned that the “trust of the UK’s suitability as a security partner has been eroded considerably due to lackluster policy.”

London has consistently resisted allowing British citizens who traveled to Syria and Iraq to participate in Daesh’s so-called caliphate back into the UK. Instead, it has opted for a controversial policy of stripping some of them of their citizenship.

The government has so far brought back just a small number of orphans of British citizens, but has refused to allow fighters and their families to return, citing the security risk. 

In contrast, the US has repatriated dozens of Americans who joined Daesh, warning that the squalid camps in Syria are spawning a new generation of extremists.

The US and some British MPs have warned that abandoning citizens in Kurdish-administered camps represents a long-term threat to the region’s stability and the West’s security.

Conservative Party MP Andrew Mitchell told The Times: “We are at odds with our key allies on repatriation. It undermines our reputation on the UN Security Council and as a global leader on issues of peace and security. It is causing friction, not least with the US because they think it harms the global efforts to fight terrorism.”

John Godfrey, US acting coordinator for counterterrorism, said stripping citizenship and refusing to allow people to return simply “defers the problem.” 

He warned that it “puts the burden on local partners and the international community, which has neither the mandate nor the tools needed to successfully resolve such cases.”

Richard Barrett, a former director of global counterterrorism operations at Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service — also known as MI6 — said: “American leaders have been bemused and infuriated with the UK’s intractability.”

Topics: Syria US UK Daesh

Related

UK women, children trapped in Syria camps failed by London: Report
Middle-East
UK women, children trapped in Syria camps failed by London: Report
Update Daesh chief blows himself up as US forces hit his Syrian hideout
Middle-East
Daesh chief blows himself up as US forces hit his Syrian hideout

UK women, children trapped in Syria camps failed by London: Report

UK women, children trapped in Syria camps failed by London: Report
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

UK women, children trapped in Syria camps failed by London: Report

UK women, children trapped in Syria camps failed by London: Report
  • ‘Compelling evidence’ they were trafficked by Daesh against their will: Parliamentary inquiry
  • About 20 British families currently detained in Kurdish-administered camps
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: There is “compelling evidence” that British women and children were trafficked by Daesh to Syria against their will, a parliamentary report published on Thursday has concluded.

After a six-month inquiry, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on trafficked Britons in Syria found that systemic failure by UK public bodies had enabled Daesh to traffick vulnerable women and children as young as 12.

The report found evidence of a “siloed approach to counter-terrorism and anti-trafficking by UK police and other authorities,” which meant “key decision-makers failed to recognize signs of grooming and that vulnerable young girls were at risk of being lured out of the country by traffickers.”

About 20 British families are currently detained in Kurdish-administered camps in northeast Syria. 

According to the NGO Reprieve, most of those women are victims of trafficking and were subjected to sexual and other forms of exploitation after being transported to Syria as children, coerced into traveling there, or kept and moved within the country against their will.

Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell, co-chair of the APPG, said: “The government’s approach to British nationals detained in Syria is morally reprehensible, legally dubious and utterly negligent from a security perspective.”

The Home Office has moved slowly to repatriate citizens in those camps, instead often stripping them of their citizenship out of security concerns.

This method, said Mitchell, is “unsustainable, as recent IS (Daesh) attacks on Kurdish detention facilities have shown. The US has told us to bring British families home and our European allies have shown us how. Any ministers still clinging to the current failed policy would do well to read this report, which sets out the potentially catastrophic consequences of continued inaction.”

The APPG warned that those victims could be exposed to violent ideologies, re-trafficked elsewhere, or the facilities holding them could be breached — as was the case in the Daesh assault on a prison in Hasakah — and holding them there also presents a risk to the global effort against terrorism.

In one case, British police, school and health professionals were all aware that a number of girls were experiencing domestic violence at home and knew that their father had removed them from school.

But it was a whole month after they had been taken to Syria before the local authority raised “safeguarding concerns” with the family doctor and proceeded to complete a child-missing-education form.

Another girl was prevented from leaving the UK with a man who was not from her family, but authorities did not alert her family, and she left the country the next day. 

Her family believe they could have prevented her from going to Syria if authorities had told them she was attempting it.

The UK, along with many other countries, has been grappling with the question of what to do with Daesh recruits now stranded in Syria.

London has chosen to block their return by removing their citizenship where possible, as is the case with Shamima Begum, who traveled to Syria as a minor and now claims she was the victim of trafficking.

Topics: UK Daesh Syria Daesh brides

Related

UK urged to repatriate Daesh women, kids from Syrian camps
World
UK urged to repatriate Daesh women, kids from Syrian camps
Think tank warns of ‘threat’ of leaving Daesh members in ‘insecure’ Syrian camps
Middle-East
Think tank warns of ‘threat’ of leaving Daesh members in ‘insecure’ Syrian camps

Latest updates

Tunisian-Egyptian actress Hend Sabri discusses Netflix’s ‘Finding Ola’
Tunisian-Egyptian actress Hend Sabri discusses Netflix’s ‘Finding Ola’
Saudia promotes Riyadh Season with special livery and promotional flight from Paris to Riyadh
Saudia promotes Riyadh Season with special livery and promotional flight from Paris to Riyadh
Saudi creative program sees 1st immersive technology ideas brought to digital life
Saudi creative program sees 1st immersive technology ideas brought to digital life
Jordanian journalist protests enter 10th day
Jordanian journalist protests enter 10th day
India court: No religious clothes until hijab row settled
India court: No religious clothes until hijab row settled

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.