Egypt seeks to advance cooperation with Algeria: El-Sisi

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi receives Abdelmedjid Tebboune at Cairo International Airport, Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 24, 2022. (Egyptian Presidency)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • El-Sisi said Egypt seeks to increase trade and investment with Algeria, and to strengthen security and military ties
  • El-Sisi and Tebboune discussed regional issues of common interest, especially the situation in Libya
CAIRO: Egypt’s president has reaffirmed the fraternal relations between his country and Algeria, as well as Cairo’s aspiration to advance bilateral cooperation at various levels.

During a phone call he received from his Algerian counterpart Abdelmedjid Tebboune, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed his “pride in the visit of his brother” to Egypt on Jan. 24.

It was Tebboune’s third foreign trip since taking office in December 2019. The visit included discussions on economic, political and strategic files.

El-Sisi said Egypt seeks to increase trade and investment with Algeria, and to strengthen security and military ties.

They discussed regional issues of common interest, especially the situation in Libya. They agreed that Libyan state institutions should be supported, as should efforts to achieve security and stability, and to preserve the country’s unity and sovereignty.

Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said Tebboune expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality he received during his visit, which witnessed fruitful discussions.

Tebboune said: “Algeria is proud of the close and distinguished ties it has with Egypt at the official and popular levels, and its interest in intensifying bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially economic and security.”

Unilever expects new Ben & Jerry’s ‘arrangement’ for Israel by year-end

Unilever expects new Ben & Jerry’s ‘arrangement’ for Israel by year-end
Unilever expects new Ben & Jerry’s ‘arrangement’ for Israel by year-end

LONDON/BOSTON: The board of Ben & Jerry’s aims to work out a “new arrangement” for sales in Israel before the end of the year, Unilever PLC’s CEO said on Thursday.
This comes after the US-based independent ice cream brand last year committed to halting sales in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
“Our absolute focus right now is to figure out what the new arrangement will be for Ben & Jerry’s,” CEO Alan Jope said on a conference call with journalists after the company announced earnings.
Jope’s comments were the most specific he has given about the actions of the ice cream brand, based in the state of Vermont.
Ben & Jerry’s said in July that it would halt sales in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, a protest against Israeli settlements that has sparked some backlash including divestments by US pension funds.
Jope did not directly criticize the sales limit but said, “On subjects where Unilever brands don’t have the expertise or credibility, we think its best that they stay out of the debate.”
“Ben & Jerry’s is a great brand — most of the time they get it right — they have a great track record of campaigning on important issues that are relevant to their consumers,” Jope added.
Investors are watching the ice cream controversy as a test of Jope’s ability to balance his emphasis on marketing tied to social issues with financial results.
Speaking before Jope’s remarks, Kevin Dreyer, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, whose parent GAMCO owns about 225,000 Unilever shares, said that while many Unilever consumers like its green-labeled products, some political activism by Unilever’s brands could alienate some consumers.
Jope has previously said Ben & Jerry’s board acted independently and that Unilever does not support efforts to isolate Israeli, where it employs nearly 2,000 people. Ben & Jerry’s had said it would continue to sell ice cream in Israel “through a different arrangement.”
Ben & Jerry’s accounts for about 3 percent of the world’s ice cream market. The brand’s sales grew 9 percent last year, Unilever said, outpacing overall underlying sales growth of 4.5 percent. The company did not give further details on sales.
“I definitely would not make a connection between those (Ben & Jerry’s) statements and its sales growth,” Jope said on the call.
“The growth that we’re seeing on Ben & Jerry’s is driven much more by their innovation program,” Jope added.

Tunisia judges protest after president dissolves watchdog

Tunisia judges protest after president dissolves watchdog
Updated 20 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Tunisia judges protest after president dissolves watchdog

Tunisia judges protest after president dissolves watchdog
  • Judges have been on strike since Wednesday in Tunisia in protest at Saied's weekend move to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council
  • Police looked on as protesters chanted "restore the CSM" and "the people want an independent judiciary"
Updated 20 min 19 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: More than 200 judges and lawyers in black robes protested Thursday outside the main court in the Tunisian capital after President Kais Saied vowed to scrap a key judicial watchdog.
Judges have been on strike since Wednesday in the North African country, the birthplace of the 2011 Arab uprisings, in protest at Saied’s weekend move to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council (CSM) months after a July power grab.
At the rally in central Tunis on Thursday, police looked on as protesters chanted “restore the CSM” and “the people want an independent judiciary“
Some held signs calling Saied’s move “a violation of rights and freedoms” and saying “there is no democracy without an independent judiciary.”
Saied had long accused the CSM of blocking politically sensitive investigations and being influenced by his nemesis, the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.
Announcing he would dissolve it, he said he had no intention of interfering with the judiciary, but rights groups and world powers have called it a step backwards in a country seen as the sole — if dysfunctional — democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings.
Some lawyers who took part in the rally have publicly criticized Saied’s policies in the past.
On Wednesday, a group of 45 civil society groups had issued a statement rejecting “any interference by the executive authority in the judiciary’s work.”
They said the CSM, despite its “shortcomings,” was the only institution guaranteeing the judiciary’s independence.
Saied’s move on July 25 to sack the government and suspend parliament was welcomed by many Tunisians tired of rule by political parties seen as corrupt and self-serving.
But his critics have accused him of pushing Tunisia down a slippery slope back to autocracy.

Three convicted for sexual assault given longest prison terms in Jordanian history

A general view shows the exterior of a security court in Amman. (Reuters/File Photo)
A general view shows the exterior of a security court in Amman. (Reuters/File Photo)
Three convicted for sexual assault given longest prison terms in Jordanian history

  • Three defendants plotted to sexually assault women and stole a car to carry out their “evil acts”
AMMAN: Jordan’s Criminal Court has sentenced three men to increased prison terms ranging from 40 to 45 years, the longest ever handed down by the country’s courts.

They were convicted of abducting and sexually assaulting women in 2020.

Two were sentenced to more than 45 years in prison, while the third received a 40-year prison sentence, all with hard labor, after being convicted of charges of sodomy, abduction, molestation, and assault on five women.

According to court papers, a copy of which was seen by Arab News, the three defendants plotted to sexually assault women and stole a car to carry out their “evil acts.”

The charge sheet said the defendants wore masks to cover their faces and would approach young men and women who would be sitting in their cars and “show up as police officers or security agents.”

The court said the defendants would ask the women to accompany them and would beat up the men who had been with them in the vehicles.

“The three men would then drive to different cities (outside Amman), park the stolen car in deserted areas and sexually assault the victims,” the court papers said.

The charge sheet also said the defendants would then give their victims a gallon of gasoline or water and ask them to “wash their private parts to erase any evidence.”

Receiving complaints from the male victims who were with the abducted females, police were able to arrest the three defendants, the court said.

A judicial source, who requested anonymity, said that the court decided to increase the prison terms from 30 years to 40 and 45 years “given the severity of their crimes.”

They added: “It’s a stomach-turning crime and an unprecedented crime in Jordanian history.”

The source also confirmed that the prison terms imposed on the three defendants were the “longest ever in Jordan’s judicial history.”

The verdicts were issued last week and will be automatically reassessed by the Court of Cassation within 30 days according to the law.

Libya rifts deepen as new PM named, incumbent refuses to yield

Libya rifts deepen as new PM named, incumbent refuses to yield
Libya rifts deepen as new PM named, incumbent refuses to yield

  • A spokesman for the parliament said it had chosen former interior minister Fathi Bashagha
  • However, Al-Dbeibah, who heads the Government of National Accord, has rejected the parliament’s moves
TOBRUK: Libya’s divisions seemed poised to deepen on Thursday as the eastern-based parliament named a new prime minister, with the incumbent refusing to step aside.
The move threatens to plunge Libya back to the split between two warring, parallel administrations that governed from 2014 until a unity government was installed last year as part of a UN-backed peace plan.
A spokesman for the parliament said it had chosen former interior minister Fathi Bashagha by acclamation after the only other candidate withdrew.
However, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah, who heads the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNU) has rejected the parliament’s moves, saying he will only hand power after a national election.
The parliament wants to take control of Libya’s political future after the collapse of an election that was planned for December, saying Dbeibah’s interim government is no longer valid and pushing any new election back until next year.
Bashagha is expected to travel from the parliament’s seat in the eastern city of Tobruk to Tripoli later on Thursday — when it may become clear whether the political crisis will spread to confrontations between the capital’s many armed groups.
While Libya has had little peace or stability since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Qaddafi, and split between warring eastern and western factions in 2014, a cease-fire has mostly held since summer 2020.
The installation of Dbeibah’s interim unity government last year and the promised march toward election was hailed as the best chance of peace for Libya in years before it all fell apart.
However, while rival armed forces have mobilized inside Tripoli in recent weeks, analysts say this political crisis will not necessarily translate into fighting soon.
The UN Libya adviser and Western countries have said Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity remains valid and have urged the parliament to focus instead on bringing elections forward.
Nearly 3 million Libyans signed up to vote in the December election, and the political jostling and delays that have followed have infuriated and frustrated many of them.
Critics of Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh have previously accused him of chicanery in pushing through laws or decisions without proper votes.
More than 140 parliament members attended Thursday’s session and they voted to confirm a move to redraft Libya’s temporary constitution in consultation with another body, the High State Council, the parliament spokesman said.
However, as a vote on the new prime minister approached, Saleh said Bashagha’s rival in the contest had withdrawn. The session was briefly suspended and the parliament speaker quickly asked for a show of hands in support of Bashagha, whom he declared prime minister by acclamation.
The parliament spokesman said Bashagha had been given 10 days to name a cabinet and present it to the parliament for a vote of confidence.
The political manoeuvring reflected the fragile situation on the ground in Libya, with a source close to Dbeibah saying the interim leader’s car had been hit by bullets overnight in an assassination attempt.
However, there was no official or public statement to confirm that.

Pope seeks to visit Lebanon this year

Pope seeks to visit Lebanon this year
Pope seeks to visit Lebanon this year

  • Vatican’s foreign minister went to Beirut earlier this month
  • He brought “the pope’s closeness and prayers to the Lebanese people”
ROME: Pope Francis will travel to Lebanon before the end of this year “if conditions permit,” the Vatican’s foreign minister has announced.

At a meeting with ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, Paul Richard Gallagher talked about his visit earlier this month to Beirut to prepare for a possible trip by the pontiff, a diplomatic source told Arab News.

During his stay in Lebanon — marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between that country and the Vatican, and the 25th anniversary of the visit of Pope John Paul II — Gallagher expressed “Francis’s concern and closeness to the Lebanese people and Church at this moment of great difficulty.”

Gallagher told diplomats that his visit “was a very significant experience, both for the pace of the program and for the intensity of the meetings. It allowed me to touch the reality of Lebanon.”

He said he brought “the pope’s closeness and prayers to the Lebanese people, made up of different religions, all equally represented in the constitution.”

Gallagher described Lebanon as “a country afflicted by a painful political stalemate, and suffering from an economic crisis that’s impoverishing the population day after day.” Parliamentary elections scheduled for May “are an indispensable step” to restore stability, he said.

Last November, Pope Francis received in the Vatican Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who officially invited him to visit the country.

Last August, on the anniversary of the devastating explosion at the Port of Beirut, the pope launched a new appeal to the international community to help Lebanon with “concrete gestures, not only with words.”

