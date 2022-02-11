What We Are Reading Today: ‘Surrounded by Idiots’

You are here

Updated 11 February 2022
Swedish author and lecturer Thomas Erikson’s book “Surrounded by Idiots” is regarded as a practical tool for behavioral science.
It discusses the ways in which individuals can better understand themselves and others for effective communication.
Erikson refers to a profiling method used to define the four types of human behavior, attributing colors to personality and behavioral differences. Red is for those who are assertive, blue for analytical people, yellow for optimists, and green for docile and amicable types.
The book explains different ways of identifying and interacting with various types of people.
A global bestseller, translated into 40 languages, it draws on Erikson’s 20 years of work and experience in improving communication between humans.

Reading literature in a time of climate emergency can sometimes feel a bit like fiddling while Rome burns. Yet, at this turning point for the planet, scientists, policymakers, and activists have woken up to the power of stories in the fight against global warming.

In Literature for a Changing Planet, Martin Puchner ranges across 4,000 years of world literature to draw vital lessons about how we put ourselves on the path of climate change—and how we might change paths before it’s too late.

From the Epic of Gilgamesh and the West African Epic of Sunjata to the Communist Manifesto, Puchner reveals world literature in a new light—as an archive of environmental exploitation and a product of a way of life responsible for climate change.

Literature depends on millennia of intensive agriculture, urbanization, and resource extraction, from the clay of ancient tablets to the silicon of e-readers. Yet literature also offers powerful ways to change attitudes toward the environment.

Puchner uncovers the ecological thinking behind the idea of world literature since the early nineteenth century, proposes a new way of reading in a warming world, shows how literature can help us recognize our shared humanity.

 

Between 1933 and 1941, C. G. Jung delivered a series of public lectures at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich. Intended for a general audience, these lectures addressed a broad range of topics, from dream analysis and yoga to the history of psychology.

They are at the center of Jung’s intellectual activity in this period and provide the basis of his later work. Here for the first time in English is Jung’s introduction to his core psychological theories and methods, delivered in the summer of 1934.

With candor and wit, Jung shares with his audience the path he himself took to understanding the nature of consciousness and the unconscious.

He describes their respective characteristics using examples from his clinical experience as well as from literature, his travels, and everyday life. For Jung, consciousness is like a small island in the ocean of the unconscious, while the unconscious is part of the primordial condition of humankind.

CHICAGO: From the south of Jordan comes the desperate tale, “Bread and Tea: The Story of a Man from Karak,” by award-winning novelist Ahmad Tarawneh. The novel begins with two middle-aged grave-robbers, Abu Ahmad and Abu Khalil. Their lives have taken a turn for the worse after serving in the Jordanian forces in their youth and then being abandoned by them in their later years. Left to dig for and steal artifacts to provide for their families, their poverty pushes them to the brink, where money takes precedence over familial bonds.

Their fates are tied to their children, who eventually grow up and grow apart as one
becomes a member of the Jordanian security forces and the other a member of a militant Islamic group.

In the introduction by the translator and series editor of the Arabic Literature and Language series, Nasreen Akhtarkhavari, she says that the novel, which was originally published in 2016 in Arabic, is a study of the “social, political, and historical realities of not only Jordan but the Arab region,” according to the author. Tarawneh, writes Akhtarkhavari, hails from the south of Jordan and chose the setting purposefully, as he did the characters — who are inspired by real-life events mixed with his own mythological and gothic elements. The story has a complex plot with many character offshoots but at its heart is a story of desperation, revenge and consequence.

Tarawneh’s imagery is haunting and resolute. When readers meet Abu Ahmad and Abu Khalil, they are scavenging from the Romans at Al-Nakhl site. They consistently justify their thievery by saying the relics from the past belong to them as much as they do to the nation, both left behind. Their Nabatean ancestors knew they would be starving, according to the brothers, and therefore they are only taking what is due to them, as “the people in these graves are more merciful to you and me than the living.”

Surrounded by a band of characters from Karak, including an antiquities dealer, history teacher, their wives and children, Tarawneh’s characters are distinct in their imperfection. He creates an atmosphere of distrust with hints of love and loyalty. And as his characters climb in and out of graves, he seamlessly moves from the living to the dead, the circumstances of each attached to one another through history.

Weaving a story with elements of light and dark, shadow and flesh, life above and below ground, Tarawneh’s novel settles into revenge that leads its characters onto paths even they cannot foresee. When attempting to escape a repeating of history, the future is only a journey into the inevitable.

A captivating blend of reportage and personal narrative that explores the untold history of women’s exercise culture — from jogging and Jazzercise to Jane Fonda— and how women have parlayed physical strength into other forms of power.

For American women today, working out is as accepted as it is expected, fueling a multibillion-dollar fitness industrial complex. But it wasn’t always this way. Seven decades ago, sweating was “unladylike” and girls grew up believing that physical exertion would cause their uterus to “fall out.” Most hid their muscle under sleeves and skirts. It was only in the Sixties that, thanks to a few forward-thinking fitness pioneers, women began to move en masse. When they did, journalist Danielle Friedman argues, they were participating in something subversive: The pursuit of physical strength and personal autonomy.

In Let’s Get Physical, Friedman reveals the fascinating hidden history of contemporary fitness culture, chronicling in vivid, cinematic prose how exercise evolved from a beauty tool sold almost exclusively as a way to “reduce” to millions who have harnessed as a path to mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

This comedy novel by Australian author and screenwriter Graeme Simsion is centered on the central character Don Tillman’s quest to find a life partner.
Tillman, a genetics professor, is brilliant, yet socially challenged, and believes he is not wired to find romance. But after his friend and colleague Gene convinces him otherwise, he designs the wife project, a scientific questionnaire to establish a list of suitable partners.
His evidence-based approach filters out candidates who smoke and drink. Possible partners also must be punctual and logical.
But Tillman later meets Rosie, who possesses none of these qualities and does not fit Tillman’s criteria.
Tillman’s plans are changed when Rosie becomes a big part of his life.
He is forced to accept the statistical probability that there is someone for everyone, and must abandon his scientific mindset and surrender to the spontaneous life he embarks on with Rosie.

 

