What We Are Reading Today: ‘Surrounded by Idiots’

Swedish author and lecturer Thomas Erikson’s book “Surrounded by Idiots” is regarded as a practical tool for behavioral science.
It discusses the ways in which individuals can better understand themselves and others for effective communication.
Erikson refers to a profiling method used to define the four types of human behavior, attributing colors to personality and behavioral differences. Red is for those who are assertive, blue for analytical people, yellow for optimists, and green for docile and amicable types.
The book explains different ways of identifying and interacting with various types of people.
A global bestseller, translated into 40 languages, it draws on Erikson’s 20 years of work and experience in improving communication between humans.
