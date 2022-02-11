Shunned by French studios, ‘Amelie’ director clinches Netflix deal

PARIS: He made perhaps the most famous French film of the century so far with “Amelie,” and now Jean-Pierre Jeunet says he’ll make his new movie with Netflix after failing to find a traditional backer.
The US streaming giant has found great success in poaching directors who increasingly struggle to get funding elsewhere, including Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman“), Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma“) and Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog“).
Jeunet was similarly strained to find studio support for his movie, “BigBug,” a dystopian comedy set during a war between humans and robots that premiers on Netflix on Friday.
“Almost no one wanted my new film in France. I came close to a full-blown depression,” Jeunet told AFP.
“I heard the same words, the same phrases as I did for ‘Delicatessen’ (his 1991 debut) and ‘Amelie’: it’s too weird, too detached and therefore too risky.”
Netflix, however, called at just the right time.
“They said yes to the project in 24 hours,” Jeunet said.
The streaming platform has faced some of its biggest obstacles in France, a country with strict rules about how long films must wait between a cinema release and home-viewing.
In order to win concessions, it has poured money into the French film industry — a boon for riskier propositions like Jeunet.
“When I signed with Netflix, people mocked me, saying I shouldn’t do it. Now everyone is calling me to say they want to do the same.”
To be fair to French studios, the director’s track record has been mixed, with 2004’s “A Very Long Engagement” and 2013’s “The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet” failing to match the excitement around his previous films.
But for Jeunet, this only underlines what he sees as the hypocrisy of the French film industry — complaining about the financial clout of foreign streaming platforms, while being just as obsessed with money.
“Marketing has all the power and the decision-makers are people who come out of business school and want to tell you how to make your film,” he said.
“As soon as the film is released, they have their eyes on how many tickets are sold. If it’s 200 people, it’s a catastrophe. And now (with Netflix) we have half a billion potential viewers — if only one percent watch the film, that’s a lot of people.”
He rejects the fear that streaming platforms are killing off cinemas.
“Things don’t replace each other, they add,” he said.
“Platforms haven’t replaced cinemas, which didn’t replace the theater. The big films will always be shown in cinemas. The world is changing, we have to adapt.”
The studio might have changed, but “BigBug” remains very much a Jeunet production: “People who like my work will love it; those who don’t will love to hate it,” he said.
“There are two types of directors: those who renew themselves constantly but don’t have any style. And those who, in a certain sense, always make the same film: Tim Burton, Woody Allen...
“I fit more into the latter tradition, even if it risks getting tedious more quickly,” he said with a chuckle.
Netflix improv show is a pale shadow of its UK source material
Updated 11 February 2022
Matt Ross
LONDON: On paper, the British TV series “Murder in Successville” sounds like a tough sell: An improv-based murder mystery starring a different guest each episode, and featuring a series of hyper-exaggerated celebrity impersonations. All with one notable twist — the guest doesn’t know what’s going on. In the way that only the best TV can, it worked, and the show ran for three seasons, earning a passionate UK following.
The Netflix decisionmakers were equally won over, it seems, and commissioned a US remake — “Murderville”. Will Arnett stars as homicide cop Terry Seattle, and is joined by a procession of new partners, including Conan O’Brien, Sharon Stone, Annie Murphy, Kumail Nanjiani and Ken Jeong. Each episode throws Terry and his new recruit into the deep end of the investigation into a murder (albeit without the celebrity impressions from the UK version). Since the guest has no script and knows nothing about the case, to keep the story going, Arnett and the supporting cast must improv their way through, nudging the celebrity towards unmasking the killer.
Though UK show co-creator Andy Brereton and star/writer Tom Davis (who played DI Desmond Sleet, the character upon whom Seattle is based) serve as executive producers on “Murderville,” there remains a real sense of disconnect between the excellent original and this sadly lackluster facsimile. Sure, there are some funny moments when guests such as Nanjiani and Murphy visibly begin to lose their composure during some of the more ridiculous scenes, but “Murderville” very quickly becomes too formulaic, too obviously contrived, to be as entertaining as the UK show. Arnett does his best, but he lacks Davis’ snappy improv ability at times, and his efforts to wrestle the story back on track are too visible to the audience.
Similarly, where guests on the UK show seemed almost cowed into humility by the talented cast of actor/comedians around them, stars such as O’Brien seem to think of “Murderville” as a vehicle for their jokes, rather than a story in which they play a supporting role.
That all tips the show too far towards self-importance, and even the comedy chops of Arnett can’t pull it back.
The Tunisian actress revisits one of her most beloved characters 12 years on
Updated 11 February 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: Say the name “Ola” to nearly anyone across the Arabic-speaking world, and they’ll know exactly who you mean. Ola is the Arab world’s very own Rachel from Friends, a character that captured the spirit of a generation with both humor and heart, and turned Tunisian actress Hend Sabri — the woman who brought her to life on the Egyptian TV phenomenon “Ayza Agawez” — into a cultural institution.
Now, 12 years since that series debuted, Ola is back on the small screen. “Finding Ola,” the latest Netflix original Arabic series, dropped on February 3 and immediately rocketed to the top of the streamer’s charts across the Middle East — this time not only starring Sabri, but shepherded by her, marking the star’s first major work as a producer and her first step into becoming an even more influential cultural voice across the Arab world.
“Ola, for me, is the most emblematic character that I have portrayed on screen. It’s the favorite of my audience. It’s the favorite of Arab families all over. When I was approached by Netflix to do something closer to a dramedy, I instantly thought of Ola,” Sabri tells Arab News.
“For me, she is a bridge between me and the audience. And it’s a very wide audience, because she’s so loved by all generations. Families in the Middle East don’t usually sit and watch the same show, but with Ola, something was different. Everybody in the family watched ‘Ayza Agawez,’” she continues.
In “Ayza Agawez” (which translates to ‘I Want To Marry’ in English), Ola was a 30-year-old woman who desperately wanted to find a partner. It was a laugh-out-loud comedy of errors that was emotionally honest and relatable for young women across the region, capturing the pulse of society in a way few series are able to. Bringing her back to the screen has given Sabri the opportunity to capture a different spirit, telling the story of a woman at a later stage in her life who is done trying to find a husband and is trying to find herself.
“I think Ola is a great tool to speak to people, to express my views on society, to tackle taboos, but in a subtle and loving way. I thought it would be nice to express what changed in those 12 years in the Arab world socially through Ola,” says Sabri. “She’s a great symbol of modern young Middle Eastern women.”
Sabri boldly chose to reimagine the tone of “Ayza Agawez,” crafting a series built for a 42-year-old woman — something that would be both cinematic and novelesque, a six-episode prestige series that honored the importance of the character, and how far she had come. In “Finding Ola,” she would be different, a woman who is dealing with a failed marriage and handling adult issues with grace, showing that getting to the altar doesn’t always guarantee a happy ending.
“She’s now in her early 40s, and it’s not the same world. We didn’t want her to be the old Ola because nobody stays the same. This isn’t a season two; it’s really something new. It’s another story with other characters and friendships, other views on life. People change, and maybe sometimes they don’t accept change from others because they think they shouldn’t change. Sometimes when people love you, they don’t want you to change, but people do change and if people change then everything else changes as well,” says Sabri.
Being the key creative voice for the show behind the scenes was a huge challenge for Sabri, who admits she had trouble at times adjusting to being the boss rather than ‘just’ an important collaborator, and the myriad ways in which that divided her focus.
“As an actress, I lost all my friends because I was always on edge, and I could not really play into them. I could not be in the moment like they were. I missed being only an actress,” says Sabry.
Sabri, humble to a fault, is underselling the mastery she displayed behind the camera, according to the series’ director Hady El-Bagoury.
“For me, it was clearly her personality that made this work,” he says. “A great producer has to have a certain personality. You need to be able to talk to everybody, to have more than one room in your mind, you can’t be one-track minded. Hend is into details, and the great producers focus on details. I was very impressed by her way of thinking, and how seamlessly she switched from her producer mind to her actress mind in front of the camera.”
Once she adjusted, Sabri allows that the challenge of her ambitious plan manifested into the most fulfilling work of her career.
“I was excited by the end of the project. In the beginning, it was really stressful, but it was super-empowering, not only for me, but for every actress and every woman in this industry. I think it emboldened all the girls working with us to be able to see the power women had on this set. We were represented like never before,” says Sabri.
“This is the kind of respect that that we’re trying to get. We’re trying to change something in the industry. It’s not easy, but I learned a lot — even if I lost some friends. I’m grateful for what we accomplished, and where we’re heading,” she continues.
While Sabri remains one of the most sought-after actors in the Arab world, if El-Bagoury gets his way, Sabri will be a producer for years to come, as she has so much to add to the cultural scene in Egypt and beyond.
“I told her many times that I would love to continue working with her as a producer, even if she’s not an actress. She has this very structured mind, and her opinions are very good — especially in terms of directing and script. She could do anything. She has all the elements that a great producer needs, even if it kills your social life,” El-Bagoury says.
Sabri seems to have found a home at Netflix, a partnership that will likely lead to future shows that Sabri will produce, even though it may be too soon to promise a second season of “Finding Ola.”
“We’ll see. Let’s see how season one goes. We’re really stressed. Anxious, proud, happy, yes — but stressed,” says Sabri.
Since the show rocketed to the top spot on Netflix in nearly every Middle Eastern country since its debut, Sabri has taken a moment to reflect on where this journey has brought her — a journey not too dissimilar to that of Ola herself — and how close it has brought her to those that she worked with to bring it to the world.
“Everybody that worked on this project worked with a bit of their heart and we’re very happy to be here. You can feel there is love for this project. We hope that people will like it as much as we do. I just want people to identify with her as much as they did 10 years ago, in the region and across the globe,” says Sabri.
Coldplay set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai this February
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Grammy-award winning band Coldplay are set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on Feb. 15.
The band’s free-to-attend show will support Expo’s Programme for People and Planet and is in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The British group prides itself on its commitment and responsibility to the environment.
“As a band, we always try to put togetherness and sustainability at the heart of everything we do,” the band said in a released statement. “It’s an honor to be invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai Infinite Nights for a special celebration of these two themes.”
Coldplay will perform at Al Wasl Plaza at 9:00 p.m. Visitors will need to purchase free tickets online for the event.
The concert will be live-streamed globally on Expo 2020’s website and across its social media platforms.
In March 2022, the four-piece band – comprising vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion – will embark on its Music of the Spheres World Tour.
The tour has taken two years of planning, with Coldplay working with a range of environmental experts to incorporate initiatives that aim to lower carbon emissions by as much as 50 per cent compared to the band’s previous tours.
“We would love to return to the UAE as part of our Music of the Spheres world tour. Our dream would be to partner with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to power our entire show with local renewable energy sources, and to develop other meaningful sustainability initiatives around the concert,” the band added.
Coldplay are the latest in a long-line of renowned artists to hit the stage as part of the “Infinite Night” series, which saw performances by global and Arab superstars, including Black Eyed Peas, Alicia Keys, Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama among others.
NEW DELHI: Lata Mangeshkar, whose distinctive voice placed her in the first rank of Indian singers for more than seven decades, died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai. She was 92.
The cause of death was COVID-19 complications. She was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Mumbai on Jan. 11.
“She died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization,” Dr. Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital told reporters.
The Indian government declared a two-day national mourning period, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he was “anguished beyond words” by Mangeshkar’s passing.
“The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerize people,” Modi said on Twitter.
Born in Indore, Mangeshkar began her career in 1942, singing the vocals for Bollywood heroines in a soprano that extended over three octaves, gaining her the titles of “Nightingale of India” and “Queen of Melody.
“The voice of a million centuries has left us,” Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan said in a tribute to Mangeshkar. “Her voice resounds now in the Heavens!”
The eldest of five siblings, she was trained by her father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, a renowned Marathi theater actor. She was also tutored by maestros such as vocalist and composer Aman Ali Khan, and classical and ghazal singer Amanat Ali Khan.
She started singing at the age of 13 to support the family after her father died.
Her first hit was “Uthaye Ja Unke Sitam” in Mehboob Khan’s 1949 romantic drama “Andaz,” which featured legendary Bollywood film stars Dilip Kumar, Nargis and Raj Kapoor.
After “Andaz,” she voiced the musical parts of leading woman characters in the industry’s major productions, recording songs for more than 2,000 films in over a dozen Indian languages.
Notable among her live performances was a rendition of the patriotic song “Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo” (”O’ people of my country”), which moved then-prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears. The song commemorated soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War in 1962.
Mangeshkar often said that as a singer, one must “bring the soul to the song.”
She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 2001.
Composer Lalit Pandit, who worked with Mangeshkar for many years, said: “Such an artist has not been there in the past, and would not be there in future.
“She gave playback for the heroines of all age and she would tune her voice in such a way that it would appear that the actresses are singing the song,” he told the media after the announcement of Mangeshkar’s death.
“She will be with us all the time despite her death. She was a jewel not only for India, but for the whole world.”
Algerian-French actress Lyna Khoudri set for busy year ahead with latest role
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: This year is shaping up to be a busy one for Algerian French actress Lyna Khoudri.
The 29-year-old is set to star in French Algerian director Mounia Meddour’s new drama “Houria,” a project reuniting the pair following the award-winning film “Papicha.”
Meddour’s feature debut “Papicha” made history in France by becoming the French box office’s most successful African movie directed by a woman and won the Cesar award for best first film.
For her role in the flick, Khoudri took the Orizzonti prize for best actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival and was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ most promising actress category.
In “Houria,” Khoudri takes on the role of a gifted ballerina making her living as a cleaner who experiences trauma, meets other women in a similar state, and finds a creative outlet to heal. The drama, set in Algeria, will tell a modern story of strong-willed women on their paths to find strength, bond together, liberate themselves, and follow passions.
The feature will be Meddour’s second Algerian women-driven film — she also co-wrote the screenplay — and will star Amira Hilda Douaouda, Khoudri’s “Papicha” co-star, and Rachida Brakni.
Khoudri is part of an ever-growing list of Arab stars working their way up the Hollywood ladder and most recently appeared in the period drama “La Place D’Une Autre” and “Haute Couture.”
She has also landed major roles in other films, notably Wes Anderson’s 2021 comedy “The French Dispatch,” where she played a student activist alongside a star-studded cast that included Timothee Chalamet, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, and Adrien Brody.
She is also set to appear in a new two-part adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic French novel “The Three Musketeers,” in which she will star opposite Francois Civil as his love interest Constance D’Artagnan, formerly Bonacieux. In addition, Khoudri is shooting “Novembre,” a Cedric Jimenez-directed thriller about the French anti-terrorism services during the hunt for suspects after the 2015 Paris attacks.
She has also appeared in the mini-series “Savages,” “Blood on the Docks,” and “Gagarine.”