The Tinder Swindler: A life online that can spell doom

CHENNAI: Social media is a boon that among other things helps to connect people across continents. But it can also be a terrible bane, especially dating sites. Netflix’s latest scandal documentary, “The Tinder Swindler,” is a perfect example of how the gullible fall prey to predators. Wonderfully directed by Felicity Morris, it is seamlessly structured. I could not take my eyes off the screen for a moment as I heard the painful stories of three young women who had walked into a perfectly laid-out trap by an Israeli national, Simon Leviev, who “transformed” himself into a billionaire diamond merchant’s son.
Leviev, whose actual name is Shimon Hayut, lived in the lap of luxury, wore clothes from some of the biggest names in fashion (Gucci, Louis Vuitton and so on), had fancy yachts and fancier cars – but all paid for by his girlfriends. In fact, he stole money from one to give another a dream life – which he also enjoyed. Private jets, first-class travel and five-star hotels were all his.
But why did these women fall for him? I would answer this question with another. Why did they fall for a notorious criminal like Charles Sobhraj? He was venomous, and was nicknamed “bikini killer” because he usually preyed on women basking in the beaches of Thailand and other southeast Asian countries. Now Sobhraj is in a Nepal jail, but his lawyer, a woman from Kolkata, has married him! The lure of money and the great life it brings are too, too hard to resist. The same for the three young women who are featured in “The Tinder Swindler.”
It begins with Cecilie Fjellhoy, a serial dater who calls herself as “a bit of a Tinder expert”. Simon jets to Oslo, where she lives and arrives with a bouquet of the most exquisite roses. He wines and dines her in amazingly plush restaurants with caviar and the choicest of drinks. Then, one night, terror strikes, when he sends her photographs and videos of himself and his bodyguard, bruised and bloodied. Simon tells Cecilie that his enemies are after him, and he had to close his bank accounts and cancel his credit cards. May I use your card, he asks her, and his voice sounds so darned apologetic that she at once says yes. The swindling begins.
The next is Pernilla Sjoholm, a Swedish woman who is a little smarter than Cecilie. Pernilla does not hop into bed with him, but is still talked into being such a great friend that she too begins to part with her money. It is the same sob story he gives of being stalked and attacked. Pernilla, despite not falling for Simon’s romantic charms, develops a weak spot for him. Such is his carefully cultivated magnetism.
The third victim is Ayleen Charlotte, whose story ran along the same track. But it is Cecilie’s that touches the heart. It is so disturbing to see her breakdown in the end, especially after Simon’s story is broken by a Norwegian newspaper, and as shocking as it may sound, many began to accuse the swindled women of being gold-diggers. In fact, they did not make a penny out of this whole sordid business. Perhaps this is what happens when one lives a life online!
But let us not forget that “The Tinder Swindler” has many layers. The plot turns into a thriller with revenge and resilience taking over the three women, whose self-esteem had taken a bad beating. Unlike some Netflix documentaries, The Tinder Swindler is not sensationalist. It is snappy, executed with finesse and narrated with feeling, leaving us wanting more!
In Desert X AlUla’s second edition, monumental art speaks with desert lands
Updated 12 February 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: They look like dozens of sandcastles, some bigger than the others, the remains of hours of imaginative play, except for the fact that the 364 concentric sand mound circles are stationed within the breathtaking rock formations of AlUla, the ancient region in Saudi Arabia that has been drawing people and civilizations for over 200,000 years.
The circle of sand mounds is by US artist Jim Denevan. Titled “Angle of Repose,” it is one of the first and largest works visitors will see when they attend Desert X AlUla’s second edition, which opened on Feb. 11 and runs until March 30.
The work was made with the help of local volunteers from AlUla. As one approaches and enters the work, the sand mounds go from larger to smaller in size. The experience is breathtaking and surreal, causing one to ask if they are really on planet Earth or perhaps rather in some faraway alternate reality. This was exactly Denevan’s aim: To mold, like his many sandcastles, the visitor’s experience in the desert.
Denevan’s work is one of 15 now on show at Desert X AlUla, the site-specific contemporary exhibition of monumental art in the desert, launched in AlUla in early 2020. The event, which first took place in Coachella Valley in California in 2017, is about creating art in dialogue with the land that also prompts cross-cultural dialogue and the examination of pertinent topical issues.
This year’s event, which is free and open to all, was staged under the curatorial vision of Reema Fadda, Raneem Farsi, and Founding Desert X artistic director Neville Wakefield.
It took place in a larger location, the Al-Mutadil valley, under the theme “Sarab,” which means mirage in Arabic. The artists, who come from around the world, including the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Ghana, created work without any guidelines from the organizers but which was cemented in ideas of literature, nature, history and culture intrinsic to the desert surroundings in which they were placed.
“The desert concepts of mirage and oasis have long been tied to ideas of survival, perseverance, desire and wealth,” said Fadda in a statement. “The oasis pertains to ideas of finding prosperity or heaven, while the mirage is a universal symbol of the mysteries of imagination and reality. They also connote the incomprehensible beauty and abundance of nature in its most bereft state—the desert – and humans’ obsessive desire to capture and control it.”
“I think the desert is interesting to people because it is a heterotopic space, not because it can be subsumed under a single theme,” Wakefield told Arab News. “My version of Desert X whether it is here, or California, is that it is not thematic. It must be curated by the place.”
Through their work artists tackled questions of human progress, migration, ancient history, and importantly, climate change.
“There are currents that run through the works and the environmental one is at the fore,” said Wakefield.
An example is Canadian artist Stephanie Deumer’s “Under the Same Sun,” in which she created an underground greenhouse that functions at the intersection of nature and technology.
Visitors can walk from the desert down into Deumer’s greenhouse, as if they were going into an underground bunker but with a solar roof. The solar power projects a live feed from the outside onto plants encased in a glass vessel inside and creates this artificial light and is a mimicking of what you see outside to nurture and grow the plants. “She’s created a completely self-sustaining system,” said Wakefield.
The two coral-like sculptural forms of British artist Shezad Dawood, titled “Coral Alchemy” I and II, similarly ponder the environment’s ancient and modern uses, particularly AlUla’s relationship once to water—hundreds of years ago the rock formations that one sees were all underwater.
Dawood’s two sculptures—one unmissable on a large sandy road and the other positioned high up within the rock formation as if it were camouflaged—explore the geobiological relationship between the desert floor and nearby Red Sea. The surfaces of the works are temperature-sensitive and reflect the effects of the sun as their color changes in certain parts—a way to reflect the result of climate change and mankind’s struggle to find sustainable solutions.
Stand-out pieces included Ghanaian artist Serge Attakwei Clottey’s “Gold Falls,” a vibrant yellow tapestry-like work made from square parts of yellow water jerry cans found throughout Africa that the artist has long used to discuss issues related to water scarcity and migration in Africa.
The work can be sighted across from Denevan’s multitude of sand mounds. Clottey, who participated in the Coachella event in 2021, is the first and only African artist in this year’s AlUla edition. For most Africans, explains Clottey, the desert conjures up fear because it is associated with migration, loss, and death.
“I am an artist who creates with my heart not my head and I am interested in the significance of certain objects to Africans,” Clottey told Arab News. “They use these yellow jerry cans to transport cooking oil from the west. After the oil is used, we use them to store water which has become problematic for our health. As an artist, I am interested in the origin of the containers and how they become symbolic in our life.”
However, the title of this work, “Gold Falls,” is supposed to conjure up hope. Clottey wants to show how a new relationship, one less threatening, can be made with the desert through art.
In other parts, less assuming, smaller-sized works, by Shaikha Al Mazrou and Zeinab Alhashemi, both from the UAE, collaborated with the surroundings, almost camouflaged by their similar colors and shapes to the surrounding rock formations.
In Alhashemi’s work, titled “Camouflage 2.0,” she used discarded camel skins on abstract geometric bases—their forms resembling those found in the AlUla landscape. Al Mazrou’s “Measuring the Physicality of Void” presents several steel-made inflated structures wedged into the void of the rocks that one must search to locate.
Participating Saudi artists—Shadia Alem, Abdullah Al-Othman, Sultan bin Fahad, Ayman Zedani and Dana Awartani—thoroughly explored the natural AlUla landscape and its ancient histories through their art.
Alem’s origami shaped glistening sculpture “I Have Seen Thousands of Stars and One Fell in AlUla” looks like a gigantic jewel fallen from the sky, embellishing the desert landscape.
Bin Fahad’s mud structure, made with help from the local community, is in the shape of a desert kite that one walks through until they get to a circular open-air room with a large glass urn that points to the sky. The form, known as the desert kite, can be found throughout the Arabian desert and archaeologists are still not sure whether the ancient structures are tombs or traps where Bedouins would capture animals.
Zedani’s performative piece can be reached via a climb up a rocky mount by following yellow and green ropes. Upon reaching the rocky cavern on top, visitors hear a recitation of Arabic words for desert plants with the background sounds of the surrounding desert landscape. The experience is haunting and meditative, with the sound of the visitor’s own footsteps on the rocks adding to the congregation of diverse sounds that organically seems to rhyme in unison.
Awartani’s “Where the Dweller’s Lay”—a work that prompted many photo-snapping opportunities—is made from local sandstone. Her concave geometric sculpture was inspired by the vernacular architecture found in ancient AlUla—particularly in the step patterns found in Nabatean tombs. The gigantic sculpture invites viewers to take a seat inside, pause, and reflect on the history and beauty of the surroundings.
The journey to view the works in Desert X AlUla adds to the experience of viewing the art and the state of being in nature. One feels the magnitude of the desert landscape, the sandy wind and air, reminders of the strength and power needed to dwell or traverse such habitats for lengthy periods of time.
“Geography of Hope” by Al-Othman reflects on the experience of seeing a mirage in the desert after a long and arduous voyage. A long strip of shiny steel in the shape of a body of water reflects the surrounding landscape.
“It’s about how when looking for water in the desert you find a mirage,” the artist told Arab News. The work reflects different colors depending on the time of day one views it and the angle of the sun. “The mirage gives you hope on your journey.”
Alicia Keys wears Saudi label as she performs at AlUla
Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys on Friday performed her first concert in Saudi Arabia, wearing an ensemble by Dubai-based Saudi label Abadia.
The superstar donned two outfits for her concert, singing for a packed house at the Maraya concert hall in AlUla.
Her first look was a two-piece white set, while her second was a mustard-yellow belted jumpsuit with a flowing and colorful floor-length waist cape.
During the concert, Keys paid tribute to the Saudi designer’s creation. “I had to make sure that I put on a second Abadia outfit. Abadia, as you know, is a local magnificent designer, and it’s her birthday today,” the music sensation told her thrilled audience.
The family-owned brand, co-founded by Shahd Al-Shehail and her aunt Naeema Al-Shehail, aims to empower and support Saudi female artisans by integrating traditional crafts such as sadu (a weaving technique) and naqda (a technique of pulling thin metallic threads through cloth) in their designs.
During the concert, Keys performed some of her hits “Unthinkable,” “New York,” “No One,” Nat King Cole’s “Unlocked,” “Blown Away,” and many more.
“Thank you AlUla,” the singer told her fans in Arabic at the end of the concert. “This has been a beautiful, beautiful night,” she continued in English.
The AlUla concert was presented by Good Intentions, a newly launched Saudi-based creative consultancy co-founded by Kasseem “Swizz Beats” Dean, who is the singer’s husband and co-produced her latest album, “Keys.”
US superstar Jennifer Lopez shines in Elie Saab ensemble
Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: It is no secret that US superstar Jennifer Lopez is a fan of Lebanese designer Elie Saab’s creations.
The singer, actress and dancer, who previously stepped out in Saab’s designs multiple times, championed this week a show-stopping sparkly gown during a concert to promote her new film “Marry Me,” in which she stars alongside Colombian singer Maluma.
The ensemble, from the designer’s spring/summer 2022 collection, is a metallic form-fitting dress that features floor-length fringes dangling from the shoulders and the waist and a fully embellished high neck.
The one-hour show, titled “Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live,” saw the pair perform songs from the movie’s soundtrack, including “On My Way” and “Segundo.”
In the movie, a romantic comedy about the unlikely marriage between a math teacher and a pop superstar, Lopez wore a luxurious Zuhair Murad wedding dress for the onscreen wedding: an off-white strapless creation embellished with glittering pink and gold beading.
What We Are Reading Today: Paleontology: An Illustrated History by David Bainbridge
Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News
Humans have been stumbling upon the petrified remains of ancient animals since prehistoric times, leading to tales of giant dogs, deadly dragons, tree deities, sea serpents, and all manner of strange and marvelous creatures.
In this richly illustrated book, David Bainbridge recounts how legends like these gradually gave rise to the modern science of paleontology, and how this pioneering discipline has reshaped our view of the natural world.
Bainbridge takes readers from ancient Greece to the 18th century, when paleontology began to coalesce into the scientific field we know today, and discusses how contemporary paleontologists use cutting-edge technologies to flesh out the discoveries of past and present.
He brings to life the stories and people behind some of the greatest fossil finds of all time, and explains how paleontology has long straddled the spheres of science and art.
Bainbridge also looks to the future of the discipline, discussing how the rapid recovery of DNA and other genetic material from the fossil record promises to revolutionize our understanding of the origins and evolution of ancient life.
Online platform users pointed to Gadot’s praise of the Israeli army and her criticism of the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas during the 2014 war in Gaza. The fighting left 2,251 dead on the Palestinian side, the majority civilians, and 74 on the Israeli side, most of them soldiers.
Lebanon previously blocked the release of “Wonder Woman” in 2017 and its sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” in 2021, both of which starred Gadot.
“Death on the Nile,” directed by British filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, is currently showing in other countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The film’s story is one of the most famous works of the late British author Agatha Christie, dubbed the Queen of Crime.