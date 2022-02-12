Saudi Arabia records 1,726 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued a strong condemnation of the repeated attacks by the Houthi militia on the territory of Saudi Arabia.
Twelve civilians were injured by a drone attack targeting Abha airport on Thursday. It was launched by the Houthis in a deliberate attempt to target civilians. Two Saudi citizens, four Bangladeshis, three Nepalese, an Indian, a Filipino and a Sri Lankan were injured.
The secretary-general of OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, condemned this criminal act in the strongest terms. He said the Houthi militia’s repeated attacks against civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom were in violation of international laws and norms.
Taha reiterated OIC’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia, supporting the measures taken to protect its territories. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa also condemned the attack, saying that the Houthi militia continues its terrorist crimes with all its barbarity.
On behalf of the MWL’s bodies and councils around the world, he expressed solidarity with the Kingdom in the face of all that threatens its security. He offered support for all the measures it takes to preserve the safety of its people.
The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, said that the attack was a cowardly war crime that endangers the lives of civilians, tourists and workers.
He spoke of the need to hold the terrorists accountable as civilian airports come under the protection of international law.
Al-Hajraf praised the vigilance of the forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia, in intercepting the drone. He said the other GCC member states all stood in solidarity with the Kingdom.
The Arab Parliament described the act as terrorist and destructive and said these attacks not only target Saudi Arabia but also seek to destabilize the entire region.
Many countries, including Mauritania, Djibouti, Kuwait, Yemen, Qatar, US, UAE, Pakistan, Egypt, Tunisia and Jordan, strongly condemned the Houthis’ continuing attacks on Saudi Arabia’s territory.