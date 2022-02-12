Sudan’s Burhan says Israel visits for security cooperation, dismisses sanctions

Egypt COP presidency will protect oceans, seas: El-Sisi

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said that Egypt, as president of COP 27, is urging greater international efforts to protect the seas and oceans from the negative effects of climate change.

During his speech at the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France, on Friday, he thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his invitation to the summit and reflected on the importance of international climate action and efforts to protect nature.

He said: “The seas and oceans represent around 70 percent of the earth, link our peoples and cultures, and contribute to the movement of international trade and navigation, as well as being an important source of food and natural resources and a catalyst for economic activity.

“They are required for the prosperity of entire societies and countries.”

He added: “We are well aware of this in Egypt. Our location on the Red and Mediterranean seas has contributed to the emergence of our extended civilization and the building of our development since the dawn of history.

“Egypt also possesses the Suez Canal, which has contributed and continues to advance the international trade movement, as one of the most important shipping lanes in the world.”

President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness to enact legal frameworks to regulate economic activities surrounding seas and oceans, ensuring the sustainability and preservation of marine resources.

He noted the threat of pollution, including plastics, which represents a challenge for developing countries.

El-Sisi said: “Egypt is also taking vigorous steps to transform into a center for renewable energy, including expanding the production of green hydrogen, which represents a real opportunity to reduce the volume of emissions from the maritime transport sector.

“During the coming period, we will work on putting forward ideas and initiatives for consultation with development partners with the aim of mobilizing more support for Egyptian efforts in this important field.

“At the international level, Egypt, during its presidency of the COP, is working to launch a path of negotiations to reach new goals for the protection of nature, foremost of which is the protection of the seas and oceans.

“Egypt also participates, with keenness, in the ongoing consultations under the United Nations Law of the Sea Convention.

“The aim is to come up with a new legal instrument to protect biodiversity in marine areas outside national jurisdiction.”

The Egyptian leader also praised two important global initiatives at the summit: The Global Ocean Alliance and the High Ambition Coalition For Nature and People.

President El-Sisi concluded his speech by expressing his confidence that the summit would produce positive results that reflect the commitment of countries to achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Accords and protecting the seas and oceans.

“Together, let’s continue this conversation, in the interest of protecting life on our planet, for ourselves and for future generations.”