Saudi stocks extend losses, as cautious trading takes over: Closing bell

RIYADH: The main Saudi stock index closed lower in the closing minutes of Sunday, as cautious investor sentiment weighed on share prices.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, lost 1.95 percent to reach 12,029.

The parallel market, Nomu, lost 1.65 percent to reach 24,801.



Oil giant Aramco's shares declined by 0.67 percent, following an announcement to transfer its shares to the Public Investment Fund.

In the financial sector, Bank Aljazira's shares dropped 1.84 percent, while Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, fell 2.14 percent.

Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, declined 1.20 percent, despite announcing a SR14.7 billion ($4 billion) net profit in 2021, up 39 percent from the previous year.

Saudi Real Estate Co. gained 4.68 percent, after closing an infrastructure contract for SR119.8 million ($31.7 million) at its plot in Riyadh.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. topped the gainers, with a 9.95 percent rise. This followed the Capital Market Authority's approval of a reduction in its capital from SR175 million to SR50 million ($13.3 million).

Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co took the biggest hit, dropping 5.78 percent.

Brent crude prices reached $94.44 per barrel, and WTI hit 93.10 per barrel, in the energy market.