Valentine’s Day: Center holds painting workshop for couples in Jeddah

Valentine’s Day: Roses are red, violets are blue, let me make a perfume for you

JEDDAH: Red roses, amazing gift wraps, treats, surprises, love confessions and more. Valentine’s Day is here again, and couples all around the world, and in Saudi Arabia too, are looking for something special to express their love for their significant other.

They may be buying them a gift, taking them to the restaurant of their choosing or doing some kind of an activity together.

One perfume maker in Riyadh is inviting couples to enjoy an immersive Valentine’s Day experience with a difference.

Reem Saleh, who has nine years’ experience in perfume making, told Arab News that she considers perfumes a great way to express love. So she has decided to dedicate a full perfume-making session for Riyadh couples, so they can live the day to the fullest.

“The world of perfume is full of memories and romance. The special part of the brain is responsible for smell. It is called the limbic system and is responsible for memories, places and people. When you tune into a smell, your memory may bring you a flashback of beautiful days, people, places, or even countries you have visited.”

“When we think of romance in any relationship, immediately our brains recall related perfumes,” she added. “The heart note of romantic perfumes often falls under the category of floral notes such as orchid, violet, jasmine and citrusy, combined with a little powdery and musk note.”

The experience she offers is called “Create your special perfume with the love of your life.” It includes a Rolls-Royce pickup to drive couples from their home to all the locations they will visit throughout the day.

She has a selection of 60 quality fragrances, notes, and oily perfumes to help the couples to make their special perfume blends.

They receive a Valentine-themed apron and at the end of the session take home the blends they have made together with their names engraved on each bottle.

The experience includes a meal at Mizo, a fine dining restaurant that offers an international menu. During the dinner, couples will be offered the chance to choose their favorite playlist.

Maha Abukhalil, happily married for 27 years, enjoys celebrating Valentine’s Day with her husband every year. She told Arab News that she is a perfume admirer.

“Nina Ricci Love in Paris that was launched in 2004 and Diva for Women by Emanuel Ungaro, Eau de Parfum Spray that was launched in 1983 are my best two perfumes. Notes in these two perfumes really take me back to our first amazing, unforgettable moments together. I use them every day, and my husband makes sure to bring them to me always.”

Abdullah Shaheen, a 31-year-old married Saudi engineer, is in love with perfumes and perfume-related gifts. He told Arab News, “I like perfume blends made in Riyadh in Souq Al Zel. My wife makes sure to surprise me with one of my favorite perfumes there. It is a very generous, affectionate gesture, and I wish her and all couples in Saudi Arabia a pleasant Valentine’s Day.”