You are here

  • Home
  • How the world celebrates Valentine’s Day

How the world celebrates Valentine’s Day

In Saudi Arabia, mostly men are the ones who deliver gifts to women, and gifts vary between expensive items, pets, red roses and balloons. (Supplied)
1 / 5
In Saudi Arabia, mostly men are the ones who deliver gifts to women, and gifts vary between expensive items, pets, red roses and balloons. (Supplied)
How the world celebrates Valentine’s Day
2 / 5
Men in Denmark and Norway send gaekkebrev meaning jokes letters with funny little love phrases, to women on Valentines day. (Supplied)
How the world celebrates Valentine’s Day
3 / 5
Ghana may have discovered the most delicious way to celebrate Valentine's day, as Ghanaians celebrate 14 February as Chocolate Day. (Supplied)
How the world celebrates Valentine’s Day
4 / 5
In Saudi Arabia, mostly men are the ones who deliver gifts to women, and gifts vary between expensive items, pets, red roses and balloons. (Supplied)
How the world celebrates Valentine’s Day
5 / 5
Ghana may have discovered the most delicious way to celebrate Valentine's day, as Ghanaians celebrate 14 February as Chocolate Day. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p8s45

Updated 15 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

How the world celebrates Valentine’s Day

In Saudi Arabia, mostly men are the ones who deliver gifts to women, and gifts vary between expensive items, pets, red roses and balloons. (Supplied)
  • Different cultures have their own way of marking the day of love with their sweethearts
Updated 15 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: With Valentine’s Day celebrated around the world on Feb. 14, different cultures have their own way of marking the day of love.

In some countries, Valentine’s Day is not in February. Brazil has a carnival that falls close to Feb. 14, so people celebrate the day of love on June 12 instead and call it Dia dos Namorados. Gifts, roses, chocolates, and romantic festivities are abundant on that date.

In Japan, Valentine’s Day is marked in different ways as it is the woman giving a gift and the kind of gift depends on if she is in a romantic relationship with the man or not. Japanese women give “giri-choko” (obligation or duty chocolates) to men they are not in a romantic relationship with and “honmei-choko” (true feeling or true love chocolates) to men who they are romantically involved with.




Japanese women give “honmei-choko” chocolates to men who are in a romantically involved with. (Supplied)

But men in Japan have to wait a month after Valentine’s Day to give gifts to their sweethearts, March 14, and they call it White Day.
In Slovenia, Valentine’s Day is not celebrated in a romantic way as this date marks the beginning of work in the fields and is called Spring Festival. Instead, Slovenia celebrates Valentine’s Day on March 12.
In Estonia, Valentine’s Day is centered around the concept of friendship and they call it sobrapaev, where people celebrate all kinds of love on that day, whether it is between family members or peers.
Ghana may have discovered the most delicious way to observe Valentine’s Day as people celebrate this date as Chocolate Day.
Restaurants and shops display all kinds of chocolates as a way of attracting tourists to the country, which is one of the largest exporters of cocoa in the world.




Japanese women give “giri-choko” chocolates to men they are not in a romantic relationship with. (Supplied)

Denmark and Norway have their own distinct way of expressing romance. Men send gaekkebrev, witty notes, to women without revealing the sender’s identity. They only sign the letter with a set of dots equal to the number of letters in the sender’s name.
If the woman manages to find out the sender’s name, she receives an Easter egg later in the same year. If she fails, she sends an Easter egg to the sender.
In Saudi Arabia, it is mostly men who give gifts to women, and presents can be expensive items, pets, red roses, and balloons.
Shatha Abdulhalim, a gift shop owner, said it was mostly men who took the initiative to gift their loved ones and that they gave pets like cats, rabbits, and fish bowls decorated with red roses and balloons.
“Every year on Valentine’s Day, I receive many orders to decorate gifts, and some of them are pets. They bring the pet to the store, and we decorate it with red ribbons, roses, and balloons,” Abdulhalim told Arab News. “The most unique gift order that I have received is actually from a girl. She collected many different funky-looking socks, and we decorated (arranged) them in the shape of a flower bouquet. She said her husband loves socks.”




Men in Japan have to wait a month after Valentine's day to give gifts to their sweethearts on March 14, and they call it White Day. (Supplied)

Saudis also like to celebrate the event by having a party with a dress code, with loved ones gathering in groups to celebrate the occasion together.
“I get a lot of requests to decorate venues with red balloons and flowers; some of them also like to collect red candy to have it as gifts, and Saudis are romantic when it comes to celebrating Valentine’s,” Abdulhalim said.
Hammad Al-Shammari, a marketing and communications specialist, said that Saudis were now getting advanced in gifting by using apps and digital credit cards.
“There is a transformation to digital payments, especially if the gifter doesn’t live in the same city as the other person, and most gifts that Saudis like to give through paying apps are appointments at a spa, chocolates, flowers, and dinner,” Al-Shammari said.

Topics: Valentine's Day Saudi Valentine's Day

Related

Couples in Riyadh enjoying the first session of making perfume blends. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Valentine’s Day: Roses are red, violets are blue, let me make a perfume for you
Valentine’s Day: 6 romantic Arabic films to watch
Lifestyle
Valentine’s Day: 6 romantic Arabic films to watch

Valentine’s Day: Roses are red, violets are blue, let me make a perfume for you

Couples in Riyadh enjoying the first session of making perfume blends. (Supplied)
Couples in Riyadh enjoying the first session of making perfume blends. (Supplied)
Updated 55 min 59 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Valentine’s Day: Roses are red, violets are blue, let me make a perfume for you

Couples in Riyadh enjoying the first session of making perfume blends. (Supplied)
  • The world of perfume is full of memories and romance
Updated 55 min 59 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Red roses, amazing gift wraps, treats, surprises, love confessions and more. Valentine’s Day is here again, and couples all around the world, and in Saudi Arabia too, are looking for something special to express their love for their significant other.
They may be buying them a gift, taking them to the restaurant of their choosing or doing some kind of an activity together.
One perfume maker in Riyadh is inviting couples to enjoy an immersive Valentine’s Day experience with a difference.
Reem Saleh, who has nine years’ experience in perfume making, told Arab News that she considers perfumes a great way to express love. So she has decided to dedicate a full perfume-making session for Riyadh couples, so they can live the day to the fullest.
“The world of perfume is full of memories and romance. The special part of the brain is responsible for smell. It is called the limbic system and is responsible for memories, places and people. When you tune into a smell, your memory may bring you a flashback of beautiful days, people, places, or even countries you have visited.”

“When we think of romance in any relationship, immediately our brains recall related perfumes,” she added. “The heart note of romantic perfumes often falls under the category of floral notes such as orchid, violet, jasmine and citrusy, combined with a little powdery and musk note.”
The experience she offers is called “Create your special perfume with the love of your life.” It includes a Rolls-Royce pickup to drive couples from their home to all the locations they will visit throughout the day.
She has a selection of 60 quality fragrances, notes, and oily perfumes to help the couples to make their special perfume blends.
They receive a Valentine-themed apron and at the end of the session take home the blends they have made together with their names engraved on each bottle.

The experience includes a meal at Mizo, a fine dining restaurant that offers an international menu. During the dinner, couples will be offered the chance to choose their favorite playlist.
Maha Abukhalil, happily married for 27 years, enjoys celebrating Valentine’s Day with her husband every year. She told Arab News that she is a perfume admirer.
“Nina Ricci Love in Paris that was launched in 2004 and Diva for Women by Emanuel Ungaro, Eau de Parfum Spray that was launched in 1983 are my best two perfumes. Notes in these two perfumes really take me back to our first amazing, unforgettable moments together. I use them every day, and my husband makes sure to bring them to me always.”
Abdullah Shaheen, a 31-year-old married Saudi engineer, is in love with perfumes and perfume-related gifts. He told Arab News, “I like perfume blends made in Riyadh in Souq Al Zel. My wife makes sure to surprise me with one of my favorite perfumes there. It is a very generous, affectionate gesture, and I wish her and all couples in Saudi Arabia a pleasant Valentine’s Day.”

 

Topics: Valentine’s Day Saudi Valentine's Day

Related

Valentine’s Day: 6 romantic Arabic films to watch
Lifestyle
Valentine’s Day: 6 romantic Arabic films to watch
Saudi chef shares his love for gastronomy — and a Valentine’s Day recipe for two
Lifestyle
Saudi chef shares his love for gastronomy — and a Valentine’s Day recipe for two

Valentine’s Day: Center holds painting workshop for couples in Jeddah

Art Space Center in Jeddah created a special painting workshop for couples in Valentine’s Day. (Supplied)
Art Space Center in Jeddah created a special painting workshop for couples in Valentine’s Day. (Supplied)
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Valentine’s Day: Center holds painting workshop for couples in Jeddah

Art Space Center in Jeddah created a special painting workshop for couples in Valentine’s Day. (Supplied)
  • People thought of it as an opportunity to express love in a tangible way
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: A workshop for couples who want to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a loving and unique way is being held at the Art Space Center in Jeddah.
The idea is for each partner to create an artwork on their individual canvases, which are then brought together like two pieces of a puzzle. One painting flows into the other, and without either, the picture is incomplete, just like the people who created them.
Afrah Mohammad, the center’s business development manager, explained the thinking behind the promotion.
“We got this idea last year and held the workshop first for couples on Valentine’s Day and then for mothers and their children on Mother’s Day,” she told Arab News.
“We were happy it was such a success. People thought of it as an opportunity to express love in a tangible way and at the end of the workshop they got to take the paintings home to keep as a beautiful memory,” she said.
People do not need any special artistic skills to take part in the workshop but should be willing to have fun and spend quality time with their significant other, Mohammad said.
Doing so could help them to “discover the way their energies intertwine through color, shape and lines,” she said.
“They might discover interesting things about one another and end up bonding even more.”
The Art Space Center is open to all ages and provides a range of workshops and other activities.

Topics: Saudi Valentine's Day Valentine's Day

Related

Couples in Riyadh enjoying the first session of making perfume blends. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Valentine’s Day: Roses are red, violets are blue, let me make a perfume for you
In Saudi Arabia, mostly men are the ones who deliver gifts to women, and gifts vary between expensive items, pets, red roses and balloons. (Supplied) photos
Lifestyle
How the world celebrates Valentine’s Day

Rihanna’s body-positive maternity style includes custom Alaia

Rihanna’s body-positive maternity style includes custom Alaia
Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event in Los Angeles. AFP
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

Rihanna’s body-positive maternity style includes custom Alaia

Rihanna’s body-positive maternity style includes custom Alaia
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Singer and designer Rihanna continues to showcase her boundary breaking maternity style.

The Barbados-born superstar on Saturday showed up at the new Savage X Fenty Los Angeles store opening wearing a head-turning outfit custom-made by the creative director of Tunisian fashion house Alaia, Pieter Muller.

The multi-Grammy-winning entrepreneur wore a long red, vinyl, hooded coat that featured a waist-cinching belt right above the torso, accentuating her growing baby bump. She paired the striking outfit with matching strappy heels by Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi and a body chain from part-Egyptian jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche. A dramatic flick of matching red eyeliner completed her trailblazing look.

The custom trench is reminiscent to the red gown with a long train, custom-designed by the late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia, that she wore to the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Alaia, who passed away in November 2017, was very close to Rihanna. Following his death, she posted a tribute to him showing a photo of them both at an intimate dinner. In the caption to the picture, she said: “My dear Alaia, you will live on forever.”

Since the star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, recently announced she was expecting a baby with partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, while wearing a vintage pink Chanel jacket, the 33-year-old has gone on to redefine maternity dressing with the help of her longtime stylist Jahleel Weaver.

Whether being snapped by the paparazzi casually strolling the streets of New York City or attending glamorous red-carpet events, rather than hide her growing figure, Rihanna has instead decided to sartorially embrace her baby bump, constantly opting for stomach-baring pieces that embrace body positivity and highlight the joy of pregnancy. One example was the lace-up black cardigan from French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier.

Rihanna wearing a glittering The Attico look at the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event in Los Angeles. AFP

Meanwhile, she made her red-carpet debut as a mom-to-be on Friday at the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin photocall in Los Angeles wearing a glittering head-to-toe shredded look from The Attico.

Speaking to People Magazine at the event, Rihanna said: “I’m enjoying having not to worry about covering up my tummy.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” she added.

Topics: Rihanna

Valentine’s Day: 6 romantic Arabic films to watch

Valentine’s Day: 6 romantic Arabic films to watch
"Omar" directed by Hany Abu-Assad. Supplied
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

Valentine’s Day: 6 romantic Arabic films to watch

Valentine’s Day: 6 romantic Arabic films to watch
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

In light of Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), we round up the romantic Arabic films that we return to time and again for their heartwarming plotlines and happy endings.

‘The Blazing Sun’ (1954)

The Egyptian film directed by Youssef Chahine still stands as one of Arab world’s most legendary love stories, having led to the movies’ leads Faten Hamama and Omar Sheriff’s marriage a year after its release.

‘Gaza Mon Amour’ (2021)

Directed by Palestinian filmmaking twins Tarzan and Arab Nasser, the movie tells the tale of a 60-year-old fisherman who is secretly in love with a market dressmaker.

‘Cairo Station’ (1958)

Melodrama and thriller, social drama and love story in one, the feature film, also by Egyptian director Chahine, follows Kinawi, a newspaper salesman who becomes obsessed with Hannouma, a beautiful lemonade vendor at a train station.

‘Omar’ (2013)

This Palestinian drama directed by Hany Abu-Assad is about a baker who is in love with a young woman on the opposite side of the separation wall. The film received the Jury Prize in the “Un Certain Regard” category at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013.

‘The Light of My Eyes’ (2010)

Starring Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny, this film is about an artist who falls in love with a woman with visual impairment.

‘1982’ (2019)

During the 1982 invasion of Lebanon, an 11-year-old boy tries to tell a classmate about his crush on her while their teachers try to hide their fear of the conflict, in this Oualid Mouaness-directed film.

Topics: Valentine's Day arab movies

Writer Lucinda Hawksley answers rapid-fire about great-great-great grandfather Charles Dickens

Writer Lucinda Hawksley answers rapid-fire about great-great-great grandfather Charles Dickens
Lucinda Hawksley is a descendant of legendary writer Charles Dickens. Instagram
Updated 13 February 2022
Rawaa Talass

Writer Lucinda Hawksley answers rapid-fire about great-great-great grandfather Charles Dickens

Writer Lucinda Hawksley answers rapid-fire about great-great-great grandfather Charles Dickens
Updated 13 February 2022
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Feb. 7 marked the 210th birth anniversary of one of 19th-century Britain’s greatest writers. Charles Dickens was a polymath, taking on the roles of journalist, theater performer, philanthropist and, above all, a novelist who gifted the world timeless classics such as “Oliver Twist,” “Great Expectations” and “A Christmas Carol.”

Delving into the injustices of Victorian society, his work has been translated into numerous languages and has never gone out of print. He was so influential that his surname has been turned into a commonly used adjective, “Dickensian.”

His great-great-great granddaughter, Lucinda Hawksley, was recently in Dubai at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, telling Arab News why his writing affects people to this day. “It’s quite incredible how far his fame spread, and still does. Today, wherever I go in the world, I meet people who read Dickens in schools. He does get read all over the world. It’s amazing,” she said.

Lucinda Hawksley. Image courtesy John Quintero

“He wrote about real situations in real life. When you look at his observations of human nature, he gets its frailties. Human nature doesn’t change — we still have conflict and jealousy. We still have bankers ripping people off, we still have lawyers dying without leaving a will for their family. All these kinds of things are continuing to happen.”

Just like her celebrated ancestor, Hawksley took up a career in writing. She is also an art historian and broadcaster. Aside from writing insightful biographical books about Dickens, she has dedicated her research to women in social and cultural history. Queen Elizabeth II, the 19th-century Pre-Raphaelite model Lizzie Siddal, the British suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst and Princess Louise, Queen Victoria’s artist-daughter, are some of Hawksley’s subjects.

Supplied.

In her latest, pandemic-produced book, “Letters of Great Women,” Hawksley presents 50 fascinating letters penned by some of history’s iconic leaders, royals, social activists, artists, writers, and scientists — from Cleopatra to Virginia Woolf, Jane Austen to Gertrude Bell, the founder of Baghdad’s National Museum of Iraq.

“To be a woman who was educated enough to be able to write — and in particular to write a letter — you needed to be somebody who was very lucky,” Hawksley said. “You needed to be somebody whose parents had thought it was worth educating them, despite the fact they were a girl, and somebody who was deemed important enough that those letters have survived and ended up in archives.”

Lucinda Hawksley answers a rapid-fire Q and A on her ancestor, Charles Dickens.

The first Charles Dickens novel that you read?

“Oliver Twist,” in the children’s version.

A Dickens novel that you re-read is?

“A Tale of Two Cities” and “A Christmas Carol.”

Which Dickens novel would you recommend for someone reading him for the first time?

“A Christmas Carol,” just because it’s shorter, but also if they like a really good story, “Our Mutual Friend” or “Bleak House.”

Is there an aspect of Dickens’ life that is least understood by the public?

His mental health issues and the role that depression played in his life, from childhood onwards.

Through your research, what surprised you the most about Dickens?

The way he was as a father. There was no physical punishment at all in the Dickens family. His children were never smacked, which in the 19th century was extraordinary.

What is your favorite quote from a novel by Dickens?

“Have a heart that never hardens.” (Our Mutual Friend)

Topics: Emirates Literature Festival

Latest updates

Valentine’s Day: Roses are red, violets are blue, let me make a perfume for you
Couples in Riyadh enjoying the first session of making perfume blends. (Supplied)
Afghan smugglers hike prices, expand networks after Taliban takeover
Afghan smugglers hike prices, expand networks after Taliban takeover
Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan
Mian Mohammad Ramzan the mosque custodian gestures as he briefs police officers regarding the stoning to death of Mushtaq Ahmed in Tulamba, eastern Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
Why is India’s largest insurer being listed?
Why is India’s largest insurer being listed?
Coalition destroys Houthi communications system being used to control drones for hostile operations
Coalition destroys Houthi communications system being used to control drones for hostile operations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.