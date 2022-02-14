US Apollo beefs up UAE’s FDI with $1.4bn stake in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar

RIYADH: US-listed Apollo will inject $1.4 billion in Abu Dhabi-based developer Aldar in what would be one of the largest foreign direct investments in the country’s private sector, according to a company's statement.
Under the deal, the global investment firm will help feed Aldar’s growth initiatives through acquiring a direct minority stake in the latter, Aldar said in the statement.
Apollo will pour $500 million from its funds in a land joint venture with the Abu Dhabi developer, the statement showed.
“This landmark transaction is a signal to the world’s investment community that Abu Dhabi’s real estate market is on a growth trajectory, supported by significant economic and social reforms,” said chief executive officer at Aldar, Talal Al Dhiyebi.
“Leveraging our global integrated investment platform and permanent capital base, we were able to structure a capital solution to support Aldar’s transformational growth agenda while allowing our investors to access highly attractive, long-dated yield,” Apollo’s chief, Marc Rowan, added.