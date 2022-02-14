You are here

Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute

Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute
Muslim women hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in Kolkata to protest after students at government-run high schools in Karnataka state were told not to wear hijabs in class. (File/AFP)
Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute
Muslim women hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in Kolkata to protest after students at government-run high schools in Karnataka state were told not to wear hijabs in class. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute

Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute
  • The issue is seen by India’s Muslim minority as a bid to sideline it by authorities in a Hindu-dominated nation
  • A court in Karnataka last week told students not to wear any religious clothing in classrooms until further notice
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

UDUPI, India: Some schools reopened in the Indian state of Karnataka on Monday after closing last week when protests erupted over students being barred from wearing the hijab in class.
The issue, widely seen by India’s Muslim minority community as a bid to sideline it by authorities in a Hindu-dominated nation, comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for elections in key states.
Police stood guard as students in pink uniforms, about a dozen wearing the hijab, entered a government girl’s school where the issue first flared in the southern Indian state’s district of Udupi, about 400 km (250 miles) from the tech hub of Bengaluru.
Authorities have banned gatherings of more than five people within 200 meters of educational institutions in the area, as classes from primary to high school began. Colleges remain shut.
A court in the state last week told students not to wear any religious clothing — ranging from saffron shawls, worn by some Hindus, to headscarves — in classrooms until further notice.
Devadatt Kamat, a lawyer in the case, said in an online hearing on Monday that his clients had been covering their heads in class since joining school. They were mainly seeking permission to keep wearing headscarves in the colors of school uniforms, he said.
Last week some schools refused entry to girls and women wearing the hijab, citing a Feb. 5 order on uniforms by the state, ruled by Modi’s party.
Some Muslim students and parents protested the move, drawing counter protests from Hindu students who wore saffron shawls and shouted slogans.
Modi’s party derives its support mainly from the majority Hindu community, which makes up about 80 percent of India’s population of roughly 1.4 billion, while Muslims account for about 13 percent.
Ayesha Imthiaz, a student in Udupi, said it was humiliating to be asked to take off the hijab before class.
An official in the coastal district, Pradeep Kurudekar S, told reporters authorities would wait for further orders from the government to resume all classes.

Topics: hijab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) India Karnataka Education

Thailand welcomes Muslim World League chief in official visit

Thailand welcomes Muslim World League chief in official visit
Updated 59 min 4 sec ago
Aksarapak Lapanunt

Thailand welcomes Muslim World League chief in official visit

Thailand welcomes Muslim World League chief in official visit
  • Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa received by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok
  • Authorities hope trip will bolster cooperation between Thailand, MWL
Updated 59 min 4 sec ago
Aksarapak Lapanunt

BANGKOK: Thailand’s prime minister welcomed on Monday the chief of the Muslim World League, who arrived in Bangkok for meetings with Thai officials and religious leaders.

MWL Secretary General Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa was received by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha upon his arrival.

Thai government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that the prime minister welcomed Al-Issa’s visit, which is hoped will “lead to close cooperation between Thailand and the MWL.”

Wangboonkongchana said in a statement: “It is hoped that the secretary-general’s visit will bring a close relationship between Thailand and the Muslim world.

“The prime minister stressed that Thailand is ready to support the mission of the MWL.”

Thailand authorities said ahead of the visit that besides meeting officials, Al-Issa would also hold interfaith dialogues with religious leaders in the Southeast Asian nation, where a majority of the population follow Buddhism.

“He is scheduled to give a keynote lecture on the importance of Alliance of Civilizations at Chulalongkorn University,” the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs told reporters last week.

The MWL chief is the first high-ranking visitor from Saudi Arabia to arrive in Thailand since the restoration of ties between the two kingdoms last month.

In late January, the Thai prime minister visited Riyadh on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in what was Thailand’s first top leadership visit to Saudi Arabia in three decades.

Dr. Sarawut Aree, director of the Muslim Studies Center at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, told Arab News that the MWL chief's visit would focus on social and cultural cooperation.

“Now with the new Thai-Saudi Arabia relations, the reception and travel are more convenient,” he said.

“The visit can be seen as an encouragement of the restoration of relationships and the connection in the people-level, which is now being more official and convenient.”

Topics: Thailand Muslim World League Mohammed Al-Issa

Migrants suffer hypothermia, burns, broken bones from Channel crossings: Report

Migrants suffer hypothermia, burns, broken bones from Channel crossings: Report
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

Migrants suffer hypothermia, burns, broken bones from Channel crossings: Report

Migrants suffer hypothermia, burns, broken bones from Channel crossings: Report
  • The trip across the Channel can prove deadly depending on weather conditions and the sturdiness of the vessel used
  • Care4Calais founder Clare Moseley condemned the lack of safe and legal routes for people to claim asylum in the UK
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Two-thirds of asylum seekers who arrived in Britain from January to June last year suffered from hypothermia, an investigation by The Guardian has revealed.

The newspaper accessed UK Home Office data, which also showed that hundreds of migrants had also suffered burns and suspected broken bones. 

During that period, about 6,000 people managed to make the trip across the English Channel, typically in small vessels such as dinghies.

Of that number, 4,075 had hypothermia upon arrival. A further 354 had petrol or saltwater burns, and 27 were transferred to UK hospitals with suspected broken bones.

Those figures would be far higher if numbers for the whole year were accounted for. A total of 28,381 people arrived on British coastlines over the course of the year. In 2020 that figure was just 8,500, and 300 in 2018. 

The trip across the Channel can prove deadly depending on weather conditions and the sturdiness of the vessel used. Last November, at least 27 people drowned after trying to cross in a poor-quality dinghy.

Care4Calais founder Clare Moseley condemned the lack of safe and legal routes for people to claim asylum in the UK.

“To find out that so many crossing in small boats are suffering hypothermia and nasty injuries when none of this is necessary is deeply upsetting,” she told The Guardian.

“It’s time we offered refugees a safe way to make their asylum claims without risking their lives.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) English channel migrant crossings Clare Moseley Care4Calais

Pakistani court acquits model’s killer on parents’ pardon

Pakistani court acquits model’s killer on parents’ pardon
Updated 14 February 2022
AP

Pakistani court acquits model’s killer on parents’ pardon

Pakistani court acquits model’s killer on parents’ pardon
  • Waseem Azeem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to killing Qandeel Baloch, 26, for posting what he called “shameful” pictures on Facebook
  • He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison but parents had sought his release, lawyer said
Updated 14 February 2022
AP

MULTAN: A Pakistani man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for strangling his sister, a model on social media, was acquitted of murder Monday after his parents pardoned him under Islamic law, an attorney for the man’s family said.
Waseem Azeem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to killing Qandeel Baloch, 26, for posting what he called “shameful” pictures on Facebook. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison but his parents had sought his release, said Sardar Mahboob, a lawyer who represents Azeem and his family.
Islamic law in Pakistan allows a murder victim’s family to pardon a convicted killer.
Baloch’s murder at the time drew nationwide condemnation, but critics suspected Azeem could walk out of prison after his conviction if his parents forgave him.
Mahboob said Azeem could be freed as early as this week after the completion of paperwork.
The siblings’ mother, Anwar Bibi, welcomed the court order. “I am happy over the acquittal of my son, but we are still sad for our daughter’s loss,” she said.
She told reporters that her slain daughter cannot come back “but I am thankful to the court, which ordered the release of my son at our request.”
Baloch was found strangled in her home near the city of Multan in Punjab province. She was killed after she posted racy pictures on Facebook of herself with a Muslim cleric, Mufti Abdul Qawi, who was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder.
The cleric was later freed as police said they could not establish a link to the murder.
Nearly 1,000 Pakistani women are murdered by close relatives each year in so-called “honor killings” for violating conservative norms on love and marriage. Such killings are considered murder. But Islamic law in Pakistan allows a murder victim’s family to pardon the killer, which often allows those convicted of honor killings to escape punishment.

Topics: Pakistan Qandeel Baloch Waseem Azeem

Proposed UK asylum plan will double cost to taxpayers: Charities

Proposed UK asylum plan will double cost to taxpayers: Charities
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

Proposed UK asylum plan will double cost to taxpayers: Charities

Proposed UK asylum plan will double cost to taxpayers: Charities
  • Bill ‘won’t deliver the humane, fair, efficient, orderly asylum system that is needed’: Refugee Council
  • Home Office: ‘While lives are being lost in the Channel, we will look at all options available to us’
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A proposed overhaul of the UK migration system under Home Secretary Priti Patel will cost almost twice as much as the current system, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill, refugee charities have warned.

As part of the Nationality and Borders Bill, which aims to tackle the long-term issue of migrant crossings across the English Channel, about £1.4 billion ($1.9 billion) would be spent on a third-country processing system.

In total, the proposed changes would cost about £2.7 billion per year, almost double the £1.4 billion paid in 2019-2020. However, the bill must pass through the House of Lords before it is enacted.

Further calculations by Together With Refugees, a coalition group that includes the British Red Cross and the Refugee Council, revealed that under the new plan, £717 million per year will be spent on new reception centers to house the predicted 10,000 asylum seekers arriving in Britain annually.

A further £432 million per year are needed to jail migrants who cross the Channel in small vessels, says the report titled “A Bill at what price?”

And once decisions have been made on individual asylum seekers, the cost to deport those with failed applications to safe countries would cost a further £117 million per year, on top of the £1.5 million needed for bureaucratic processing.

Home Office officials told MPs earlier this month that the government is paying £4.7 million per day to accommodate the 25,000 asylum seekers and 12,000 Afghan refugees currently in Britain.

Gulwali Passarlay, an asylum seeker who arrived in Britain from Afghanistan in the back of a truck in 2007 as a 13-year-old, warned that the bill was “inhumane.”

He added: “If I had arrived with the bill in place … I could have been put in prison for up to four years. I could have been sent back to a country I passed through to claim asylum, even though they were not safe for me and I was arrested and treated badly. 

“I could have been separated from my brother and uncle and sent to offshore detention facilities, where I could be stranded in limbo for years.”

Passarlay, now an author and campaigner, said: “It will mean more deaths in the Channel, further limbo for people waiting for their decision, and people separated overseas waiting to be processed. It will cause a lot more hardship and pain.”

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “The government’s reforms will see vast amounts of public money wasted on cruelly pushing away and criminalizing men, women and children desperately in need of safety and protection. They won’t deliver the humane, fair, efficient and orderly asylum system that is needed.”

A Home Office spokesperson said the figures in the report are “pure speculation,” adding: “While lives are being lost in the Channel, we will look at all options available to us.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Priti Patel English channel migrant crossings

