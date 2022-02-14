180 Italian firms take part in Mideast’s largest food fair

ROME: Some 180 Italian food and beverage companies are taking part in Gulfood 2022, considered the largest food fair in the Middle East.

Its 27th edition was opened in Dubai on Sunday by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, and will continue until Feb. 17. Over 4,000 companies from 120 countries are taking part.

“Italy intends to bring Italian innovation, especially in products, to Arab markets,” Nicola Lener, ambassador to the UAE, said at a news conference attended by Arab News.

Most of the Italian exhibitors at Gulfood 2022 specialize in organic food and beverage production. “Organic food has a close connection with health, sustainability and long-term value creation for the sector,” said Lener.

“Italian companies have adapted to this new trend, making it an important part of the value of the food industry as a whole. This will make Italian food even more appreciated.”

The global organic food sector was worth $200 billion worldwide in 2020. Italy’s production rose 11 percent in 2021 from the previous year, making it one of the leading countries in the world in terms of organic food.

Exports of Italian organic food have increased 156 percent in the last decade, making the country the second-top exporter of such products.

“I believe our presence in this international exhibition presence will bear fruit for our national food system, and will also be a showcase for possible innovation in this sector,” said Lener, adding that Italy is among the countries with the largest number of exhibitors at the fair.

“The Arab world is expressing growing demand for organic products, and all the importers we’ve been in touch with tell us they’re looking for more Italian companies that produce this type of food. We already have so many of them, even more than the 180 presently exhibiting at Gulfood 2022.”