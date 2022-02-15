You are here

Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin case against New York Times regardless of jury verdict

Palin's lawsuit against the New York Times (NYT) was dismissed after the judge stated that Palin failed to show that the NYT acted with
Palin's lawsuit against the New York Times (NYT) was dismissed after the judge stated that Palin failed to show that the NYT acted with "actual malice." (AFP)
Reuters

Palin's lawsuit against the New York Times (NYT) was dismissed after the judge stated that Palin failed to show that the NYT acted with "actual malice." (AFP)
NEW YORK: A US judge said on Monday he will throw out Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, after concluding that an editorial in the newspaper did not maliciously link the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican US vice presidential candidate to a mass murder.
In an abrupt twist in a trial seen as a test of longstanding protections for American media, US District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said Palin’s lawsuit must be dismissed because she failed to show the Times acted with “actual malice,” the standard in lawsuits involving public figures.
The judge ruled on the trial’s eighth day while jurors were still deliberating, and did not inform them of his plan. Rakoff said he plans to enter a formal dismissal only after jurors, who began deliberations on Friday, reach their own verdict.
Rakoff said he expected Palin to appeal, and that the appeals court “would greatly benefit from knowing how the jury would decide it.”
His action effectively takes the case out of the hands of jurors. “If you see anything in the media about this case, just turn away,” Rakoff told them before dismissing them for the day.
Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Palin, 58, criticized Rakoff, while declining to discuss the outcome because deliberations were continuing.
“This is a jury trial, and we always thank jurors. We always appreciate the system,” she said. “So whatever happened in there kind of usurps the system that I believe we are used to, and respect, and works.”
In an email, Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha called Rakoff’s action “a reaffirmation of a fundamental tenet of American law: Public figures should not be permitted to use libel suits to punish or intimidate news organizations that make, acknowledge and swiftly correct unintentional errors.”
Challenging Supreme Court precedent 
Palin sued the Times and its former editorial page editor James Bennet over a June 14, 2017, editorial that incorrectly linked her to the January 2011 mass shooting that wounded Democratic US congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
She has said that if she lost at trial, her appeal might challenge New York Times v. Sullivan, the 1964 US Supreme Court decision establishing the “actual malice” standard for public figures to prove defamation.
Gautam Hans, a Vanderbilt University law professor, said Rakoff’s order, while unusual, was reasonable and would likely survive any appeal.
“It is very difficult for plaintiffs to prevail in defamation cases,” Hans said. “That’s one reason you see some antipathy toward the current state of the law, including from some Supreme Court justices.”
Two conservative Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, have suggested revisiting the Sullivan decision.
Headlined “America’s Lethal Politics,” the editorial addressed gun control and lamented the rise of incendiary political rhetoric.
It was written the same day as a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia where Republican US congressman Steve Scalize was wounded.
One of Bennet’s colleagues prepared a draft that referred to the January 2011 shooting in a Tucson, Arizona, parking lot where six people were killed and Giffords was wounded.
Bennet inserted language that said “the link to political incitement was clear” between the Giffords shooting and a map previously circulated by Palin’s political action committee that the draft editorial said put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under crosshairs.
The Times corrected the editorial the next morning. Bennet testified that he made the additions too quickly under deadline pressure, and intended no harm to Palin.
’Not altogether happy’
Rakoff, an appointee of Democratic former President Bill Clinton, said he was “not altogether happy” about ordering a dismissal, calling the original editorial “an example of very unfortunate editorializing on the part of the Times.”
But the judge went on: “My job is to apply the law. The law here sets a very high standard for actual malice, and in this case the court finds that that standard has not been met.”
Actual malice required a showing that the Times knew its editorial was false, or had reckless disregard for the truth.
Eric David, a media lawyer at Brooks Pierce in Raleigh, North Carolina, said a jury verdict favoring the Times would be “much more appeal-proof” because appeals courts are reluctant to second-guess jurors’ factual determinations.
Palin was the late Senator John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election.
That campaign made Palin a Republican Party star and hero to many conservatives who viewed her as an outsider willing to take on liberals and established institutions including the news media. She served as Alaska’s governor from 2006 to 2009.
On the witness stand, Palin compared herself to the biblical underdog David against the Times’ Goliath, while accusing the newspaper of trying to “score political points.”
But she struggled under cross-examination to provide specific examples about how the editorial harmed her reputation and cost her opportunities.

Topics: Sarah Palin New York Times ny times

Oscars adds ‘fan favorite’ prize voted by Twitter

Movie fans can vote up to 20 times per day until March 3, and three randomly selected winners will be invited to present an Oscar next year. (File/AFP)
Movie fans can vote up to 20 times per day until March 3, and three randomly selected winners will be invited to present an Oscar next year. (File/AFP)
Oscars adds ‘fan favorite’ prize voted by Twitter

Movie fans can vote up to 20 times per day until March 3, and three randomly selected winners will be invited to present an Oscar next year. (File/AFP)
  • The upcoming Oscars will include a new "fan favorite" prize for the year's most popular film as voted for by Twitter users
LOS ANGELES: Next month’s Oscars will include a new “fan favorite” prize for the year’s most popular film as voted for by Twitter users, organizers said Monday seeking to lure viewers back to a ceremony that has seen audiences plummet.
The announcement — which will be made during the 94th Academy Awards telecast on March 27 — comes after several crowd-pleasing blockbusters including “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “No Time To Die” failed to earn Oscar nominations in major categories, including best picture.
Their omission raised fears that many movie fans will skip the show. But any film released in 2021 can be voted for in the new category using the Twitter hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite or via the Academy’s website, raising the chances of a blockbuster being honored on the night.
Television ratings for the Oscars have dramatically declined in recent years. Last year’s edition, which honored mainly smaller, arthouse movies such as best picture winner “Nomadland,” was watched by just over 10 million viewers — a 56 percent decline from 2020, which was already a record low.
As Oscars voters have increasingly drifted away from more mainstream fare, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has toyed with various reforms to boost the ceremony’s popularity.
In 2018, organizers proposed a “popular film” Oscar to honor blockbuster movies such as Star War films or Marvel superhero films that rake in millions at the box office.
But it swiftly shelved those plans after critics ridiculed the move, and the new “fan favorite” award will not be a formal Oscar category.
Meryl Johnson, the Academy’s vice president of digital marketing, said the move would “help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony” and allow fans to “engage with the show in real-time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been able to before.”
Twitter’s Sarah Rosen said the collaboration was “an exciting way to further engage movie fans and celebrate their love and passion for the films released this year.”


Movie fans can vote up to 20 times per day until March 3, and three randomly selected winners will be invited to present an Oscar at next year’s ceremony.
A separate poll will ask voters to chose their favorite “movie cheer moment.” The five most popular choices — billed as scenes where “audiences couldn’t help but erupt into cheers in theaters” — will be shown during the Oscars.
Meanwhile, reports emerged Monday in the Hollywood trade press about the possible identities of this year’s Oscars hosts.
Variety and Deadline both reported that actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will share hosting duties.
The Academy did not comment on the reports.
Broadcaster ABC last month confirmed the Oscars will have a host for the first time since 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel last took the stage for Tinseltown’s most important prize-giving event.
The following year’s hostless format drew praise and was even emulated by other awards shows such as the Emmys, but subsequent Oscar ceremonies have been criticized for lacking focus and humor.
Next month’s Oscars will return to the ceremony’s traditional Dolby Theatre venue in Hollywood, after the pandemic-affected 2021 Academy Awards were held at a Los Angeles train station.
They are being held later than usual, reportedly to avoid clashing with February’s Winter Olympics and Sunday’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Topics: 2022 Oscars Twitter

Erdogan wants Turkey off the menu

Some think that the name change might be part of a bid to whip up nationalistic support by a president whose popularity in the polls is at an all-time low. (File)
Some think that the name change might be part of a bid to whip up nationalistic support by a president whose popularity in the polls is at an all-time low. (File)
Erdogan wants Turkey off the menu

Some think that the name change might be part of a bid to whip up nationalistic support by a president whose popularity in the polls is at an all-time low. (File)
  • President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the new name better evokes the country's historical roots
LONDON: If you’ve booked a summer vacation in one of the delightful Turkish resorts on the Aegean, don’t panic when you discover your aircraft has touched down not in Turkey, but in a country called Turkiye.

Don’t worry, you didn’t board the wrong aircraft. It’s the same old place, but with a brand new name, the result of the sort of rebranding exercise more commonly associated with chocolate bars and cleaning products than entire nations.

True, countries do change their names from time to time — think Persia/Iran, Holland/The Netherlands and Rhodesia/Zimbabwe — but the practice is generally more common among companies trying to better align their products with a global market.

For example, shoppers of a certain generation in the UK remain traumatized by the overnight renaming by Mars in 1990 of their favorite chocolate bar, Marathon, which had always been known as Snickers everywhere else in the world.

But renaming an entire country takes rebranding to a whole new level.

So why has Turkey become Turkiye (with the second syllable pronounced as in “Ikea”)?

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the new name better evokes the country’s historical roots and “represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values of the Turkish nation in the best way.”

On the other hand, the rumor mill that is social media has it that Erdogan grew tired of the negative associations of the name.

That would be understandable. After all, Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines a turkey as “a failure, a flop” — as in the theater review, “Another Broadway turkey set to lay an egg” — or as a “stupid, foolish or inept person.”

And which world leader wouldn’t get in a flap if, every time he typed in the name of his country on his iPhone, ahead of the Turkish flag up popped an emoji of a big, fat bird incapable of flight?

If that was truly President Erdogan’s motivation for the move, then mission accomplished. At the moment, typing in “Turkiye” prompts no suggestions — not even, unfortunately, the Turkish flag.

But some think that the name change might be part of a bid to whip up nationalistic support by a president whose popularity in the polls is at an all-time low and who might be considering bringing national elections forward a year, to this summer or autumn, in the hope of harvesting such support as remains for him and his Justice and Development Party.

Under Erdogan, as a recent summary of his failings on the online security and foreign policy forum Just Security set out, the Turkish public has experienced “a precipitous drop” in the value of the Turkish lira and per-capita gross domestic product, and “ever-falling living standards, aggravated by inflation, high unemployment and poor management of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Furthermore, “an aggressive Turkish foreign policy based on confrontation rather than diplomacy has left the country isolated regionally.”

Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Sabanci University, Istanbul, and IPC-Mercator Fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, believes the name change has probably been motivated by “a confluence of factors.”

One of these is that “Erdogan’s electoral base is weakening, he is gradually losing his grip on reality and, by extension, his control over the regime and his party is also diminishing.

“That could be why he is raising this issue right now. Other nationalist, right-wing politicians in Turkey have toyed with this idea before. Erdogan is allied with a nationalist party and has switched his rhetoric in a more nationalist direction because he trying to curry favor with nationalist voters.”

But the name change, Esen believes, “is not going to solve any of the major problems that we are facing in Turkey right now. As long as the current political and economic crisis continues, Erdogan will continue to encounter significant troubles at home.”

Regardless, the Turkish government, searching for new markets for exports in the midst of an economic crisis, while also trying to cultivate political ties with new countries, “is trying to rebrand itself overall.”

Perhaps as part of that rebranding or repositioning, on Monday Erdogan began a two-day official visit to the UAE, where he was welcomed in Abu Dhabi by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

“We do not consider the security and stability of all brotherly countries in the Gulf region separate from our own,” Erdogan told the media before flying out of Ataturk Airport in Istanbul on a mission to mend fences.

“We aim to improve the momentum to bring back our relations to the level they deserve. During my visit, we will take steps that will shape the next 50 years of our friendship and brotherhood with the UAE,” he said.

So for Erdogan, looking for a fresh start all round, said Esen, “what better way than by literally rebranding the country and coming up with a new name?”

Except, of course, there is nothing new about the name, which has deep historical roots — roots into which Erdogan is possibly hoping to tap for political advantage.

From the 13th to the 16th century, the Mamluk Sultanate, whose kingdom included part of modern-day Turkey, was known as al-Dawla al-Turkiyya — the state of Turkey — and was referred to as such in the 14th century by the traveler and chronicler Ibn Battuta.

As for “Turkiye,” that is simply Turkish for “Turkey.” When Mustafa Kemal Ataturk was elected the country’s first president after the ousting of the Ottoman dynasty in 1923, the new republic adopted the name “Turkiye Cumhuriyeti” — the Republic of Turkey.

"This is a very old story that is brought back by (Turkish) governments now and then, usually when there are domestic problems. If my memory does not fail me there was a similar campaign sometime in the 80s or 90s, possibly 80s after the military coup of September 1980. It is a way of showing that the government is trying to leverage its influence globally," said Kemal Kirişci, a non-resident senior fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe's Turkey Project at Brookings.

"At its origin lies the fact that associating the name of the country with the bird is found offensive by hard nationalists. Trying to replace the word ‘Turkey' with “Türkiye' reminds me of the times in the 1920s when the Turkish postal services would refuse to deliver mail addressed to Constantinople instead of Istanbul. I have no idea what kind of sanctions the government intends to introduce to persons, countries, companies, international organizations etc… that employ the word “Turkey” instead of “Turkiye"

If for example Biden employs the term “Turkey” will this lead to Turkiye breaking diplomatic relations with the U.S.A.? What will they do if Putin refuses to employ the term Turkiye? Alternatively, what will happen to a Turkish diplomat who when speaking in English uses the “Turkey,” will he/she be reprimanded, sacked, imprisoned? I think these questions show how poorly this idea/policy has been thought through and in turn I believe this is done primarily for domestic political reasons," Kirişci added.

For many Turks celebrating on Twitter, at least, where the new name has been trending, the name change represents a long-overdue rejection of an anglicized version of the country’s real title, imposed in an era of cultural imperialism. “It was always Turkiye for us Turks,” as one user put it this week.

Nevertheless, even as Turkey lobbies the UN to acknowledge its new name and the country’s Ministry of Trade tries to ensure that all Turkish exports, from bulgur to coffee, leave the country bearing the legend “Made in Turkiye,” it’s clearly going to take some time for the new name to bed in.

On many news outlets and Wikipedia, the name is still “Turkey.” Still, who can blame them when on its own website, even Ask Turkiye, the Turkish Promotion Group, slips up, still using the old name here and there and still carrying the old logo of the “Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Turkey?

Topics: Turkey

Translating swear words: F***ing challenge!

US President Joe Biden speaks at the US Capitol on January 6, 2022, to mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the US Capitol on January 6, 2022, to mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
Translating swear words: F***ing challenge!

US President Joe Biden speaks at the US Capitol on January 6, 2022, to mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
Washington D.C.: It’s January 4, 2022 and an interview Emmanuel Macron has given to the Le Parisien daily is making waves. He’s decided to “emmerder” those who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19. It’s not exactly a word you’d expect coming out of a president’s mouth, but more to-the-point for AFP’s anglophone journalists, how do you translate it?
The first story that drops on the wires on this full-frontal attack on anti-vaxxers uses the word “hassle.” But that’s soon discarded as too weak. In the newsroom, journalists fire off other suggestions like “f*** them over” or “make their life shit.” The chief editor’s office finally settles on the verb “piss off.”
It’s much the same debate among correspondents writing for AFP’s Spanish wire. “Molestar”, which means to disturb, is seen as too weak and crucially doesn’t convey the crudeness of a word that stems from the word “merde”.
“Joder” might be a good fit but it doesn’t mean the same thing in Spain, where it can be used to say “f***” and “hassle”, and Argentina where it isn’t as strong and merely equates to “hassle.”
In the end, they decide to use “fastidiar.” They aren’t completely happy with that, however, and add a paragraph explaining Macron used the French word “emmerder” which can also be translated as “molestar”, “joder”, “complicar la vida.”
Some 20 days later in Washington, a similar lively debate erupts in the AFP newsroom after a particularly colorful side-remark by President Joe Biden. Irritated by a Fox News reporter’s question, he utters “what a stupid son of a bitch” on the sidelines of a roundtable at the White House.
Who hasn’t heard that expression, immortalized in countless films? But what is its French equivalent? On hand in the newsroom are journalists whose mother tongue is English or French, and they’re divided.
Some think it should have as literal a translation as possible in the form of “fils de pute” — literally “son of a whore.” But others feel that “fils de pute” is way stronger in French than “son of a bitch” is in English.
Usually, the first reflex of journalists working in different languages is to check the dictionary, but that doesn’t always work. Often, the solution is to ask what that person would realistically have said in another language, under the same circumstances.
So what exactly was the context under which Biden uttered those fateful words? Peter Doocy, the Fox News correspondent, has regular jousts with officials in Biden’s administration, including with the president himself. It’s nothing new.

This particular exchange wasn’t acrimonious. Doocy lobbed his question on inflation across the table as reporters were leaving the room. Biden muttered the words under his breath in a way that didn’t appear particularly virulent — although that doesn’t excuse the insult.
He also used “stupid” and “what a” instead of just coming out with “son of a bitch.” Did that strengthen the assertion or mitigate it? In the end, AFP settles on “espèce de connard.”
These debates show just how hard it is to find the right translation for swear words, insults and other jaw-dropping expressions that reflects exactly the coarseness and level of animosity expressed by the person who uttered them.
And transliterations are also a problem. Rita Daou, head of AFP’s Arabic-language services, recalls the headache caused by the surname of France’s former prime minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, when he first came to power in 2012. The problem? In French, the “l” and the “t” in Ayrault are silent, but that literally means “his dick” in Arabic.


Much debate ensued but AFP decided to write it as it is pronounced in French, despite the dodgy double meaning that had more than one Arabic newsreader in stitches.
That decision didn’t last long. A tad embarrassed, France’s foreign ministry quickly published a statement saying that in Arabic, the premier’s surname should be written and pronounced using the “l” and the “t.”
Any chat about translation challenges would not be complete without Donald Trump’s notorious tirades. It has to be said that journalists puzzling over Biden’s insult in January in Washington had ample back experience.
Has anyone forgotten the infamous video unearthed in 2016 where Donald Trump boasted he could grope women with impunity, including “grab ‘em by the pussy”?
So misogynistic and crude was the sentence that AFP in French initially decided not to use it and merely described Trump as uttering “un mot très cru pour le sexe féminin” (a very crude word used to describe female genitalia).
But in an update on the story, the expression was translated literally into French. And it didn’t end there, far from it. “Crooked Hillary”, “Crazy Bernie”, “Sleazebag”, “Slimeball”, “Horseface”... There was much head-scratching over the years.

Topics: Swear words journalism

Saudi Arabia to launch first news radio station on Sunday

Saudi Arabia to launch first news radio station on Sunday
Saudi Arabia to launch first news radio station on Sunday

Saudi Arabia to launch first news radio station on Sunday
  • Al-Ekhbariya Radio will be initially broadcast via the FM wave in three regions: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam
RIYADH: The Saudi Broadcasting Authority announced that it will launch the first news radio station in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 13 to coincide with World Radio Day.

The station will be the radio branch of the state TV Al-Ekhbariya channel, and the move aims to help the SBA focus on local content and move toward specialization.

Mohammed Al-Harithi, SBA CEO, said that the launch is part of the authority’s strategy toward distributing media discourse across all platforms and shifting toward specialized media to meet the needs of segments of Saudi society.

He added that the interest in launching the station comes as the Kingdom witnesses rapid changes at all levels, creating an urgent need to provide new political and economic information to the public.

Al-Ekhbariya Radio will be initially broadcast via the FM wave in three regions: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

It will feature updated bulletins, news briefs and stories covering a variety of societal issues, and the most prominent international developments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia radio broadcasting World Radio Day Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA)

Banned in Kuwait and Lebanon, Saudis enjoy ‘Death on the Nile’ at the Kingdom’s recently opened cinemas

This isn't the first time that Gadot, who went through the mandatory Israeli Defence Forces military training, or films starring Israelis or directed by Israelis, gets banned in some Arab countries. (Screenshot)
This isn’t the first time that Gadot, who went through the mandatory Israeli Defence Forces military training, or films starring Israelis or directed by Israelis, gets banned in some Arab countries. (Screenshot)
Banned in Kuwait and Lebanon, Saudis enjoy ‘Death on the Nile’ at the Kingdom’s recently opened cinemas

This isn’t the first time that Gadot, who went through the mandatory Israeli Defence Forces military training, or films starring Israelis or directed by Israelis, gets banned in some Arab countries. (Screenshot)
RIYADH: As several countries in the Arab world like Lebanon and Kuwait took measures to ban ‘Death on the Nile’ for starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Saudis got to line up for the film in their newly opened, minted cinemas.

This isn’t the first time that Gadot, who went through the mandatory Israeli Defence Forces military training, or films starring Israelis or directed by Israelis, gets banned in some Arab countries, specifically those with close ties to Iran. 

“Wonder Woman,” “The Post,” and “Schindler’s List” are among the more famous movies that people have been prevented from seeing.

'Death on the Nile' Showtimes in Saudi Arabia. (Screenshot)

“The fact of the matter is that if you have a problem with the content of a movie, the actor or actress leading it or anything pertaining to it. Simply don’t go watch it. Call for a boycott, but you sure as hell have no right in making sure no one else gets to watch it too,” blogger Elie Fares said when “The Post” was banned.

While Saudi Arabia has no diplomatic ties with Israel, and consistently condemns its aggression on Palestinian soil and throughout its war in Gaza, the Kingdom differentiates between what is seen as a fun film or a work of art and what Hezbollah loyalists decry as Israeli propaganda and ways the IDF gets funded.

“Let’s face it, ‘Death on the Nile’ may be banned by Hizballah authorities in Lebanon, but it will soon be the most popular streamed or downloaded movie in all of Lebanon,” tweeted reporter and analyst Oubai Shahbandar.

 

 

The whodunnit classic — adapted from one of Agatha Christie’s most popular books — was directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars himself, Armie Hammer, and Gadot among others.

According to Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspaper, the decision was taken following demands on social media for the film to be banned.

Social media users pointed to Gadot’s praise of the Israeli army and her criticism of Hamas during the 2014 war in Gaza.

Topics: Kuwait Lebanon Saudi Arabia

