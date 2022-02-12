You are here

  • Home
  • Jury weighs if New York Times defamed Sarah Palin or made ‘honest mistake’

Jury weighs if New York Times defamed Sarah Palin or made ‘honest mistake’

Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor, and James Bennet look on as US District Judge Jed Rakoff instructs the jury on law as they begin deliberations on Palin's defamation lawsuit trial against the New York Times. (REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg)
Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor, and James Bennet look on as US District Judge Jed Rakoff instructs the jury on law as they begin deliberations on Palin's defamation lawsuit trial against the New York Times. (REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rejpt

Updated 12 February 2022
Reuters

Jury weighs if New York Times defamed Sarah Palin or made ‘honest mistake’

Jury weighs if New York Times defamed Sarah Palin or made ‘honest mistake’
  • NYT has been accused of falsely associating Palin in a 2017 editorial with a mass murder
  • Times lawyer saud the editorial amounted to an “honest mistake” and was not meant as a “political hit piece”
Updated 12 February 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Jurors began considering whether to hold the New York Times liable for defaming Sarah Palin, after her lawyer on Friday accused the newspaper of falsely associating her in a 2017 editorial with a mass murder, a link that a Times lawyer called an honest mistake.
In his closing argument in federal court in Manhattan, Palin’s lawyer Kenneth Turkel said the Times and its former editorial page editor, James Bennet, turned a “blind eye” to the facts as it smeared the reputation of Palin, a former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican US vice presidential candidate.
“The Times resurrected a horrific, false accusation (that) in its simplest form accused Governor Palin of inciting the murder of six people,” he said. “She’s got thick skin. This one crossed the line.”
In response, Times lawyer David Axelrod said the editorial amounted to an “honest mistake” and was not meant as a “political hit piece.”
He also said Palin did not show it harmed her reputation, citing her continued public appearances after it was published.
“The criticism was of the New York Times for messing something up,” Axelrod said. “You saw no evidence that anyone criticized Governor Palin for what was written in the editorial. None, zip, zilch.”




In this file photo taken on Feb. 3, 2022, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin arrives at a federal court in Manhattan to resume a case against the New York Times. (Getty Images/ AFP) 

He also urged jurors to consider the need for a robust press to cover news and express opinion, citing protections afforded by the First Amendment to the US Constitution.
“The First Amendment is so important that honest mistakes do not create liability,” he said. “The evidence does not support branding him (Bennet) with a scarlet ‘D’ for defamation for the rest of his life.”
Jurors will resume deliberations on Monday, after meeting for 2-1/4 hours on Friday. The trial has lasted seven days.
First Amendment experts are closely watching Palin’s case, which touches on longstanding protections for US news media against defamation claims by public figures.
Jurors must decide whether Palin proved with clear and convincing evidence that the Times and Bennet acted with “actual malice,” meaning they knew the editorial was false or had reckless disregard for the truth.
The “actual malice” standard came from New York Times v. Sullivan, a landmark 1964 US Supreme Court decision.
Palin has signaled she will challenge that standard on appeal if she loses. She is seeking unspecified compensatory damages from the Times, and cannot obtain punitive damages.

Correcting a link
The lawsuit concerns “America’s Lethal Politics,” a June 14, 2017, editorial addressing gun control and lamenting the deterioration of political discourse.
It incorrectly linked Palin to the January 2011 shooting in a Tucson, Arizona, parking lot where six people were killed and then-Democratic US Representative Gabby Giffords was seriously wounded.
The editorial was written after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican US Representative Steve Scalize was among the wounded.
Bennet inserted language that drew an incorrect connection between the Giffords shooting and a map circulated by Palin’s political action committee that the editorial said placed 20 Democrats, including Giffords, under crosshairs.
“The link to political incitement was clear,” the editorial said. It was corrected the following morning, and Bennet testified during the trial that he never intended to blame Palin or her political action committee.
In her own testimony, Palin spoke about being a mother and grandmother still living in her Wasilla, Alaska, hometown, likening herself to the biblical underdog David against the Times’ Goliath.
She said the editorial left her feeling “powerless” and “mortified,” upset her sleep, and caused people to think less of her.
But while Palin’s public profile has long been lower than in 2008, she failed to offer specific examples of how the editorial hurt her reputation or caused her harm.
Turkel said none of that excused the Times.
“All they had to do is care the slightest bit,” he said in his closing argument. “All they had to do is dislike her a little less, and we’re not sitting here today.”

Topics: Sara Palin New York Times

Related

Sarah Palin testifies against New York Times in defamation trial
Media
Sarah Palin testifies against New York Times in defamation trial
New York Times editor on defensive at Sarah Palin defamation trial
Media
New York Times editor on defensive at Sarah Palin defamation trial

Taliban free detained UNHCR staff, 2 foreign journalists

Taliban fighters walk at the frozen Qargha Lake, near Kabul, Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP)
Taliban fighters walk at the frozen Qargha Lake, near Kabul, Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP)
Updated 12 February 2022
AP

Taliban free detained UNHCR staff, 2 foreign journalists

Taliban fighters walk at the frozen Qargha Lake, near Kabul, Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP)
  • The development in Kabul comes as President Joe Biden signed an executive order that promised $3.5 billion — out of $7 billion of Afghanistan’s assets frozen in the United States — would be given to families of America’s 9/11 victims
Updated 12 February 2022
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: The Taliban released two foreign journalists working with the UN refugee agency and several of the aid organization’s Afghan staff on Friday, UNHCR said, hours after news broke about their detentions in the capital, Kabul.
The announcement followed a tweet by the Taliban-appointed deputy minister of culture and information, Zabihullah Mujahid, who said they were detained because they didn’t have documents that properly identified them as UNHCR. Mujahid said they were freed after their identities were confirmed.
“We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them,” the Geneva-based organization said in a brief two-sentence statement. “We are grateful to all who expressed concern and offered help. We remain committed to the people of Afghanistan.”
The development in Kabul comes as President Joe Biden signed an executive order that promised $3.5 billion — out of $7 billion of Afghanistan’s assets frozen in the United States — would be given to families of America’s 9/11 victims. The other $3.5 billion would be freed for Afghan aid. The order would allow US financial institutions to facilitate access to the money by humanitarian groups, which would then give it directly to the Afghan people.
One of the detained foreign journalists was Andrew North, a former British Broadcasting Corporation journalist who has worked extensively in Afghanistan. His wife, Natalia Antelava had earlier issued a plea on Twitter for his release.
“Andrew was in Kabul working for the UNHCR @Refugees trying to help the people of Afghanistan,” Antelava said. “We are extremely concerned for his safety & call on anyone with influence to help secure his release.”
The Committee to Protect Journalist had also condemned the detentions and called for the immediate release of the journalists.
“The Taliban must immediately release Andrew North and all other journalists held for their work, and cease harassing and detaining members of the press,” the CPJ statement said, noting they were detained on Tuesday.
The Taliban swept over Afghanistan, capturing Kabul and much of the country in mid-August, as US and NATO troops were in the final, chaotic weeks of their pullout following the 20-year intervention.
“The Taliban’s detention of two journalists on assignment with the UN refugee agency is a sad reflection of the overall decline of press freedom and increasing attacks on journalists under Taliban rule,” Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator, said in Washington.
Also released on Friday was Parvaneh Ibrahimkhel, a women’s rights activist detained more than two weeks ago. She spoke to local TOLO TV to confirm that she was free but few other details were immediately available. The international community had also demanded her freedom, as well as that of four other women activists.
Since taking control, the Taliban have imposed widespread restrictions, many of them directed at women. Women have been banned from many jobs, outside the health and education field, their access to education has been restricted beyond sixth grade and they have been ordered to wear the Islamic headscarf, or hijab. The Taliban have, however, stopped short of imposing the burqa, which was compulsory when they previously ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s.
Universities for women have also begun to re-open and Taliban have promised girls would be allowed to resume their education beyond grade 6 after the Afghan New Year at the end of March.
In January, the Taliban stormed the Kabul home of activist Tamana Zaryabi Paryani who was among about 25 women who took part in an anti-Taliban protest a few days earlier against the hijab. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Paryani was also being released, but there have been international demands for her freedom as well.
The international community has been wary of officially recognizing Afghanistan’s new rulers, concerned the Taliban would impose the same harsh rule as they did when they were in power the first time.
In the wake of the takeover, international funding was suspended and billions of dollars in Afghanistan’s assets abroad, mostly in the US, were frozen and financial aid to the government was largely halted, pushing the Afghan economy further into a tailspin.

Topics: UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Related

Biden splitting frozen funds for Afghan relief, 9/11 victims
World
Biden splitting frozen funds for Afghan relief, 9/11 victims
Fahad Shah, right, editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP)
Media
US editors call for the release of Indian journalist

US editors call for the release of Indian journalist

Fahad Shah, right, editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP)
Fahad Shah, right, editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP)
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

US editors call for the release of Indian journalist

Fahad Shah, right, editor-in-chief of Kashmir Walla, works on his computer inside the newsroom at his office in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP)
  • The two nuclear-armed neighbors have clashed over the territory, and more than 50,000 people died in a revolt that erupted in 1989, according to official figures
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Two editors of leading US foreign affairs magazines released a joint statement on Friday calling for the release of prominent Indian journalist Fahad Shah, who was arrested last week in Kashmir.

Shah, editor-in-chief of the local news portal Kashmir Walla, was arrested last Friday after being summoned for questioning in the southern district of Pulwama over coverage of a police raid in late January that left four people dead.

“Fahad Shah, an award-winning journalist and editor –and a contributor to our publications – was arrested in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir last Friday,” said the statement by Ravi Agrawal and Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, editors of Foreign Policy and Foreign Affairs, respectively. “A free press is essential to democracy; using law enforcement to silence journalists is a dangerous abuse of power.

“We urge the authorities in Kashmir to release Shah and to allow journalists in the territory to work freely without being subject to harassment.”

Police said in a statement last week that Shah was arrested for uploading “anti-national content” and had “criminal intention” to create fear among the public. Authorities also said the content amounted to “glorifying terrorist activities.”

Shah’s arrest comes a month after Sajad Gul, a Kashmir Walla contributor, was arrested over social media posts.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, with both countries claiming the territory in full. The two nuclear-armed neighbors have clashed over the territory, and more than 50,000 people died in a revolt that erupted in 1989, according to official figures. Human rights and separatists put the toll at double that figure.

The media has always been tightly controlled in Indian-administered Kashmir, but its predicament has worsened since 2019. In the past two years alone, journalists in the scenic Himalayan valley have been threatened by militants, blinded by pellet guns fired by security forces, and murdered by unknown assailants.

Topics: Indian journalist Fahad Shah Kashmir India

Related

Special A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Srinagar on September 17, 2021. (AFP)
Media
‘Wall of Grief’ project by Indian journalists documents hidden toll of pandemic

Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services

Twitter said on Friday it had fixed a software glitch in its micro-blogging website that had disrupted services. (AFP/File Photo)
Twitter said on Friday it had fixed a software glitch in its micro-blogging website that had disrupted services. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 11 February 2022
Reuters

Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services

Twitter said on Friday it had fixed a software glitch in its micro-blogging website that had disrupted services. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Some users on Reddit had complained of being logged out of their Twitter account
Updated 11 February 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Twitter said on Friday it had fixed a software glitch in its micro-blogging website that had disrupted services for several thousands of its users.

“We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now,” the company said in a tweet.

Earlier, Twitter had said on its status page https://api.twitterstat.us that it was facing an elevated number of application programming interface errors, a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

Over 40,000 users had reported outage of the service on Downdetector, a website which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Some users on Reddit had complained of being logged out of their Twitter account, while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.

Topics: media social media Twitter

Related

Twitter goes down for an hour globally with Middle East users unable to connect
Media
Twitter goes down for an hour globally with Middle East users unable to connect
Update WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down for 30 minutes globally
Media
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down for 30 minutes globally

Two foreign journalists on assignment for UN detained in Kabul

Two foreign journalists on assignment for UN detained in Kabul
Updated 11 February 2022
AFP

Two foreign journalists on assignment for UN detained in Kabul

Two foreign journalists on assignment for UN detained in Kabul
  • A Taliban spokesman said the authorities are looking into the issue
  • But since the Taliban seized power they have cracked down on dissent
Updated 11 February 2022
AFP

KABUL: Two international journalists who were on an assignment for the UN refugee agency have been detained in the Afghan capital, the UNHCR said on Friday.
“Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others,” the UNHCR tweeted.
One of the journalists is Andrew North, a British former BBC correspondent who has covered Afghanistan for about two decades and has regularly traveled to the war-ravaged country.
“Andrew was in Kabul working for the UNHCR, trying to help the people of Afghanistan,” his wife Natalia Antelava tweeted.
“We are extremely concerned for his safety & call on anyone with influence to help secure his release.”
Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the authorities were looking into the issue.
“We have received information about this and are trying to confirm whether they have been detained or not,” Mujahid said.
Since the Taliban seized power they have cracked down on dissent, by forcefully dispersing women’s protests, detaining critics of the regime and beating several journalists.
Two Afghan journalists were detained for a few days earlier this month before being released.
Four women protesters have been missing since last month after taking part in anti-Taliban demonstrations.
The Taliban authorities have denied any involvement.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban UN Journalists

Related

Taliban blame Western sanctions for Afghan humanitarian crisis
World
Taliban blame Western sanctions for Afghan humanitarian crisis
Afghan journalists covering a protest by women in support of the Taliban regime in front of the US embassy in Kabul. (File/AFP)
Media
Abducted Afghan journalists released, employer says

5th journalist killed in Mexico this year

Friends of Mexican journalist Jacinto Romero Flores take part in a protest in demand of justice for his murder. (File/AFP)
Friends of Mexican journalist Jacinto Romero Flores take part in a protest in demand of justice for his murder. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 February 2022
AFP

5th journalist killed in Mexico this year

Friends of Mexican journalist Jacinto Romero Flores take part in a protest in demand of justice for his murder. (File/AFP)
  • A journalist was shot dead in Mexico, bringing the total to five journalists killed in the country this year
Updated 11 February 2022
AFP

MEXICO CITY: A journalist was shot dead in the southern state of Oaxaca on Thursday, the fifth killed this year in Mexico, the state prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
An official with the Oaxaca state security agency, who requested anonymity, confirmed that the victim was Heber López, director of the online news site Noticias Web.
The Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office said that two suspects in the killing were in custody and a gun had been recovered from them.
Rodolfo Canseco Gutiérrez, director of the online news site RCP Noticias and a longtime friend of López’s, said the journalist covered crime and police news.
Witnesses said that around 6:30 p.m., López was in his office when a white vehicle carrying two men pulled up in front, Canseco Gutiérrez said. One man got out, walked into the office and shot López, he said.
Canseco Gutiérrez said he had just had breakfast with López on Wednesday. He said his friend had never told him he’d received threats, but he didn’t doubt the killing had to do with his work.
He recalled that in June of last year, journalist Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera was killed by gunmen only about 20 minutes from Salina Cruz.
López’s murder follows those of four journalists in January.
On Jan. 31, Roberto Toledo, a camera operator and video editor for the online site Monitor Michoacan was shot by assailants as he prepared for an interview in Zitacuaro, Michoacan.
In the border city of Tijuana, crime photographer Margarito Martínez was gunned down outside his home Jan. 17. On Jan. 23, reporter Lourdes Maldonado López was found shot to death inside her car also in Tijuana.
Reporter José Luis Gamboa was killed in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz in an attack Jan. 10.
Jan-Albert Hootsen, Mexico representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said via Twitter: “The first six weeks of 2022 have been the deadliest for the Mexican press in over a decade.”

Topics: Mexico journalist

Related

Mexican journalist murdered in Tijuana, 2nd in a week
World
Mexican journalist murdered in Tijuana, 2nd in a week
BBC says Sudan arrested 3 of its journalists amid protests
Media
BBC says Sudan arrested 3 of its journalists amid protests

Latest updates

Alicia Keys wears Saudi label as she performs at AlUla
Alicia Keys wears Saudi label as she performs at AlUla
US superstar Jennifer Lopez shines in Elie Saab ensemble
US superstar Jennifer Lopez shines in Elie Saab ensemble
Chelsea look to rise to the challenge of the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Chelsea look to rise to the challenge of the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly clash in ‘Arab Classico’ at FIFA Club World Cup
Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly clash in ‘Arab Classico’ at FIFA Club World Cup
The Tinder Swindler: A life online that can spell doom
The Tinder Swindler: A life online that can spell doom

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.