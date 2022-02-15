Karen Wazen, Madiyah Al-Sharqi team up on another capsule collection

DUBAI: Following a highly successful partnership last year, Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen and Emirati womenswear designer Madiyah Al-Sharqi have again joined forces for a second capsule collection.
The 1970s-inspired collection features 16 light and playful ready-to-wear looks in a neutral color palette of soft pinks and pastels.
For the new offering, Wazen dipped into the archives of Al-Sharqi’s previous collections to choose her favorite pieces before building off of them and adding her own personal touch.
The collection, which is available to shop online on Middle Eastern e-tailer Ounass, is punctuated with feminine and asymmetrical silhouettes.
The collection is built off asymmetrical dresses and coordinated sets such as skirts and halter tops, cropped shorts with buttoned short-sleeved shirts, and wide-legged pants with oversized tops. Flowy, flirty, and comfortable seem to be the central themes for the chic capsule collection.
Wazen took to her Instagram to launch the collection that will be available online and at a few select stores throughout the Emirates. Writing on the social networking platform, she said: “We’re so excited to share this with you. We hope you love it as much as you loved our first collection.”
The Dubai-based fashionista is one of the most influential figures in the region, boasting more than 7 million Instagram followers. In addition, the mother-of-three is also an eyewear designer and has an eponymous sunglasses brand that launched in 2018.
Al-Sharqi is the daughter of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, the ruler of Fujairah, in the UAE, and launched her eponymous label in 2012. Since then, she has boomed in the region and globally.
Wazen and Al-Sharqi last year collaborated on a 28-piece ready-to-wear capsule collection.
Canadian-Moroccan singer Faouzia’s street style turns heads at New York Fashion Week
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: New York Fashion Week is in full swing and the Canadian-Moroccan singer and songwriter Faouzia has been spotted all over the city in show-stopping styles.
The 21-year-old music sensation has attended plenty of shows, including US luxury fashion house Carolina Herrera’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear showcase on Monday where she was sat front row.
For the occasion, Faouzia turned heads in a beige knee-length coat which she paired with crocodile-skin boots. She topped off her look with large dangling earrings along with a matching necklace and a bracelet.
She then changed into a full Versace look as she celebrated Valentine’s Day later that evening.
The Casablanca-born singer also attended Tory Burch and Christian Cowan’s shows.
For Cowan’s show, Faouzia championed Uncuffed Leather’s peplum corset, a skirt from M.M.LaFleur, and a tiger-print blazer by Cowan.
Among the multiple looks she pulled off, Faouzia wore a monogram Marc Jacobs outfit as she headed to fittings in the city.
With the help of her stylist, V. Smith., she is one of the most interesting new faces on the fashion circuit to watch in 2022.
On Instagram, she consistently offers her 1.8 million fans a closer look at her inventive outfits.
But the crooner’s love of fashion goes beyond social media. In November, Faouzia attended Chanel’s Cruise 2022 show in Dubai and to mark her first front-row experience, wore a Chanel monogrammed velvet look before she hit the stage with US singer John Legend wearing the Parisian house’s iconic tweed suit.
NYFW is one of the most important calendar events on the fashion circuit for celebrities, models, and influencers around the world.
Among the international stars – such as actresses Katie Holmes, Zazie Beetz, and Amanda Seyfried – who attended the city’s fashion week were a number of Arab influencers. Saudi blogger Model Roz, Palestinian influencer Maria Alia, and French-Algerian blogger Lena Mahfouf, all displayed striking street-style looks over the past week.
Alia sat front row at New York-based label Altuzarra’s show, which part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid walked for on Monday.
Model Roz, who was born in Jubail and raised in Riyadh, attended the Private Policy fashion show, while Mahfouf, who boasts 3.5 million Instagram followers, went to Tory Burch.
French-Algerian model of the moment Loli Bahia takes New York Fashion Week by storm
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Loli Bahia is the breakout model to look out for this fashion month.
Following a stellar Paris Haute Couture Week — where she walked for the likes of Fendi, Alaia, and Valentino — the French-Algerian rising star jetted off to the Big Apple, where she has also been taking New York Fashion Week by storm.
The 19-year-old has appeared in a number of fall 2022 ready-to-wear shows in the city that never sleeps over the past few days, including Altuzarra, Khaite, Proenza Schouler, and Tory Burch.
Bahia kicked things off at US label Proenza Schouler wearing loose granulated black leather pants with a strapless black peplum top.
And she was not the only model of Arab heritage to walk the runway. Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid donned a hooded black peplum turtleneck with a statement large gold brooch. The look was paired with an oversized black tote bag and grey to khaki loose-fitting trousers.
Bahia went on to join the likes of Hadid’s sister Gigi on the runways of Khaite and Altuzarra.
At Khaite, Paris-born Bahia stormed the runway in a black long-sleeved fringed dress with matching black kitten heels and rectangular sunglasses.
Soon after, she went on to open the Altuzarra Fall 2022 show in a floor-length, baggy grey skirt, striped sweater, long beige coat, a balaclava, and a tweed tote bag.
The teenager is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand models in the industry having become a runway fixture in just a couple of months after a breakthrough spring 2022 fashion month, where she walked in 65 shows.
She has taken to the catwalks for a multitude of prestigious fashion houses including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Valentino.
Signed to Women Management Paris, she made her runway debut in 2020 at the Louis Vuitton fall 2021 show and went on to star in the Parisian fashion luxury house’s campaign for fall last year.
She has also featured in numerous campaigns for high-end fashion labels including Saint Laurent, and Max Mara, and has appeared in and on covers of prestigious fashion publications such as Vogue Italia.
‘Inventing Anna:’ Vulnerable and vicious, she enslaved NY society
Updated 15 February 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: When desires and dreams magnify into unreal expectation, that can become a noose.
This could be the one-sentence description of “Inventing Anna,” the new miniseries from Netflix.
With each of the nine episodes an hour or so long it may look too unwieldy, though it is compelling — as most crime capers are. Secretly, we all love a successful man or woman, most often enviously. And Anna Delvey (born Anna Sorokin) and played with superb mesmeric finesse by the Ozark actress, Julia Garner, passed herself off as a rich German heiress and got some of the most powerful people in New York eating out of her hand. They included big bankers, the insanely wealthy and dashing playboys.
A lengthy story written in Manhattan Magazine by Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) — inspired by real-life journalist Jessica Pressler’s piece in New York — embarrassed and shamed financial bigwigs, art collectors, gallery owners, fashion designers and socialites who had all been fooled by the 20-something Anna Delvey. She lived in luxury, wearing couture, flying in private jets and staying at star hotels. She showed off by ordering the most expensive wines and six-course meals. Her small group of friends — who included a hotel concierge, a physical trainer and a magazine employee — played along with her.
But how long can the game go on? The cat comes out of the bag at an expensive holiday in Marrakech where Rachel DeLoache (a fantastic Katie Lowes) is forced to hand over her company credit card for a splurge by Anna, who promises to wire the money immediately. It never arrives, leading a distraught Rachel into a storm at her office. Rachel was one of a large brigade who were royally duped and dumped, and the frauds ran into hundreds of thousands of dollars.
But how could some of the sharpest brains in New York walk into this mess? A pregnant Vivian, much to the chagrin of her editor, wants to find out who Anna is, and she convinces him to let her do a story. We see Vivian in one of the early scenes walking into Rikers Island prison to meet Anna. “Why do you wear these kinds of clothes? You look poor,” Anna says to Vivian, completely shocking her.
The series takes us back and forth, not only between two time zones but also two very different Annas: One who is cruelly sarcastic, appearing brutal and arrogant, and the other a sad picture of vulnerability. There is one distressing scene in which she is thrown out of her hotel room because she cannot pay up, and we hear her pleading with the manager that “it is very cold out there.” She has to take refuge in a metro coach, eating the leftovers from a commuter.
The series, which picks up steam after Rachel joins the plot, seems undecided about the stand it should take, leaving viewers confused. Nevertheless, we begin to empathize with a woman who lived a life of lies, hiding behind huge glasses that made her look alluringly innocent. At the end of the show, which comes from the Shonda Rhimes stable, we are left not with anger but sorrow for a young woman who perhaps lost her way and her Russian family in her quest for a magical life.
“Everyone knows me. I am an icon,” she tells Vivian, and later her harassed counsel, Todd (in a compelling performance by Arian Moayed). Even the judge seems to be taken in by Anna, allowing her to walk into court late because of “wardrobe issues.”
However, all this is in vain when she finds herself left in the dumps.
AlUla Arts Festival: Saudi Arabia’s cultural oasis hosts a packed season of international exhibitions
The AlUla Arts Festival and Desert X demonstrate the huge social and cultural changes underway in Saudi Arabia
The Al-Jadidah Arts District is part of a major economic transformation underway in the Kingdom’s historic AlUla
Updated 14 February 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
ALULA: On a sandy street framed by the region’s distinctive ancient rock formations, foreign visitors peruse a row of artisan craft shops selling fragrant oils, patterned abayas, delicate jewelry and embroidered bags, many of them handmade by the people of AlUla.
This is the scene today in the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town, just one small part of a major transformation underway in Saudi Arabia’s historic northwest, turning this scenic desert region, roughly the size of Belgium, into a vibrant cultural oasis of galleries, sculpture parks and art schools.
It is here where the first AlUla Arts Festival opened on Feb. 13, offering visitors a thrilling program of carefully curated contemporary exhibitions and gigantic outdoor sculpture installations by a host of local and international artists.
One exhibition, “What Lies Within,” staged in AlUla’s Maraya Concert Hall, features works from the private collection of Saudi collector Basma Al-Sulaiman.
“This is really a celebratory moment for us,” Saudi artist Lulwa Al-Homoud, who curated the exhibition, told Arab News. “Basma Al-Sulaiman has been working all these years to collect and preserve Saudi contemporary art.”
The exhibition features works by major Saudi artists, including Manal Al-Dowayan, Shadia Alem, Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, Lulwa Al-Homoud, Musaed Al-Hulis, Hussein Al-Mohsen, Adel Al-Quraishi, Rashed Al-Shashai, Noha Al-Sharif, Dana Awartani, Abdulnasser Gharem, Maha Malluh, Ahmed Mater, Filwa Nazer, Saddek Wasil and Ayman Yossri Daydban.
“I and the artists have been working outside the Kingdom to promote Saudi art,” said Al-Homoud. “It hasn’t been as easy as people think but all of these efforts are recognized now and we are celebratory.”
Also on the festival agenda is a photography exhibition staged by “Cortona on the Move,” an international festival of visual narratives, curated by Arianna Rinaldo and Kolhood Albakr and set across various buildings in Al-Jadidah. The new arts district will also host Cinema El-Housh, showcasing the work of Saudi arthouse filmmakers.
The festival, which closes on March 31, is running in tandem with the second Desert X AlUla, which opened on Feb. 11. This striking event sets the contemporary works of 15 Saudi and international artists against the extraordinary desert landscape of AlUla.
Under the theme “Sarab,” this year’s Desert X exhibition explores ideas of mirage and oasis, both intrinsic to desert history and culture, that have taken on complex worldwide significance over time.
Invited to consider these ancient concepts, participating artists have responded with new works that address dreams, camouflage, fiction, dis/appearance, extraction, illusion and myth, while also examining the dichotomy between the natural and man-made worlds.
“The artworks discuss how we will form future societies, relate to the land and how growth happens and how you revitalize in different ways through technology,” Neville Wakefield, the founding director of Desert X, told guests at the VIP opening of the exhibition.
“All of these themes are important to the desert but important to the world at large,” he said.
Among the international participants in AlUla’s jam-packed season of culture is Pierre Sigg, a Swiss art collector who has lived in Saudi Arabia for almost 30 years. His new Sigg Art Residency opened in the Al-Jadidah Arts District in mid-January.
“I was attracted by the beauty of AlUla,” Sigg said during the residency’s opening. “I had all of this space in a wonderful landscape and thought I could make better use of it, while playing a more active role in the art world, providing a place for artists to evolve their thinking rather than simply supporting them through collecting.”
Sigg’s residency is hosting artists from the US, France, Switzerland, Japan, Sweden, Peru, Germany and Saudi Arabia.
The mission of the residency is to “build cultural bridges, with a special focus on artists challenging history and artistic heritage through the lens of digital and technological innovation.”
Indeed, building bridges and forging cultural dialogues through art between Saudi Arabia and the international community is the very essence of what AlUla is trying to achieve.
“We believe in the power of dialogue,” Nora Aldabal, executive director of arts and creative industries at the Royal Commission for AlUla, told Arab News.
“By 2035, AlUla will be home to 15 landmark destinations for culture, heritage and creativity, each designed in careful dialogue with the region’s unique natural landscape, including museums, galleries, research centers and arts districts.”
The promotion of the arts and the creative industries is a central pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economic reform and diversification agenda.
The AlUla Arts Festival demonstrates not only the huge potential for the arts internationally in AlUla, but also the great social and cultural changes underway in the Kingdom.
“Art, before the last few years, was not as important to Saudi people,” Saudi artist Al-Homoud told Arab News.
“That soft power was not important to the people or to the public but now it is changing. Only the elite cared about art. But now everyone cares.”
180 Italian firms take part in Mideast’s largest food fair
Gulfood taking place in Dubai until Feb. 17 with participation of over 4,000 companies from 120 countries
“Italy intends to bring innovation to Arab markets,” envoy tells news conference attended by Arab News
Updated 14 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà
ROME: Some 180 Italian food and beverage companies are taking part in Gulfood 2022, considered the largest food fair in the Middle East.
Its 27th edition was opened in Dubai on Sunday by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, and will continue until Feb. 17. Over 4,000 companies from 120 countries are taking part.
“Italy intends to bring Italian innovation, especially in products, to Arab markets,” Nicola Lener, ambassador to the UAE, said at a news conference attended by Arab News.
Most of the Italian exhibitors at Gulfood 2022 specialize in organic food and beverage production. “Organic food has a close connection with health, sustainability and long-term value creation for the sector,” said Lener.
“Italian companies have adapted to this new trend, making it an important part of the value of the food industry as a whole. This will make Italian food even more appreciated.”
The global organic food sector was worth $200 billion worldwide in 2020. Italy’s production rose 11 percent in 2021 from the previous year, making it one of the leading countries in the world in terms of organic food.
Exports of Italian organic food have increased 156 percent in the last decade, making the country the second-top exporter of such products.
“I believe our presence in this international exhibition presence will bear fruit for our national food system, and will also be a showcase for possible innovation in this sector,” said Lener, adding that Italy is among the countries with the largest number of exhibitors at the fair.
“The Arab world is expressing growing demand for organic products, and all the importers we’ve been in touch with tell us they’re looking for more Italian companies that produce this type of food. We already have so many of them, even more than the 180 presently exhibiting at Gulfood 2022.”