Arabian Contracting Services wins $266m deal for 40 digital billboards

Arabian Contracting Services wins $266m deal for 40 digital billboards
(Shutterstock)
Updated 55 min ago
Arab News

Arabian Contracting Services wins $266m deal for 40 digital billboards

Arabian Contracting Services wins $266m deal for 40 digital billboards
Updated 55 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Advertising and promotions company The Arabian Contracting Services Co. has been awarded a contract for 40 digital billboards to be installed on bridges and tunnels.

The project will be located in Jeddah City and worth a total amount of SR1 billion ($266 million) for a period of 10 years.

It will enable the company to enhance its competitive position and gain more market share throughout the city of Jeddah, which will contribute to its future growth.

As a result, the company's total revenues are expected to grow by 5 percent in 2022.

Topics: Arabian Contracting Services digital billboards

Saudi Arabia issues $3.5 bn in SAR-denominated sukuk program for February

Saudi Arabia issues $3.5 bn in SAR-denominated sukuk program for February
Updated 6 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues $3.5 bn in SAR-denominated sukuk program for February

Saudi Arabia issues $3.5 bn in SAR-denominated sukuk program for February
Updated 6 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi government issued SR13.18 billion ($3.5 billion) in its SAR-denominated sukuk program for February, the National Debt Management Center announced on Tuesday.

Topics: Sukuk

Food, beverage trade in UAE exceeds $20bn in first nine months of 2021

Food, beverage trade in UAE exceeds $20bn in first nine months of 2021
Updated 45 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Food, beverage trade in UAE exceeds $20bn in first nine months of 2021

Food, beverage trade in UAE exceeds $20bn in first nine months of 2021
Updated 45 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Food and beverage trade in the UAE grew steadily to reach more than $20 billion in the first nine months of 2021, a new analysis from Dubai Chamber of Commerce shows.

The sector was supported by increased demand and expanded efforts to enhance food security and diversify food imports.

Imports constituted the largest share of food trade in the UAE during the period from January to September 2021, amounting to $12.8 billion, followed by exports with a value of $4.1 billion, and re-exports $3.3 billion.

The UAE's imports, exports and re-exports from 2011 to 2020 grew at a compound annual growth rate of 0.6 percent, 7.5 percent and 6.0 percent respectively.

The analysis showed that India was the best food and beverage trading partner for the UAE in the first nine months of 2021, accounting for 12 percent of the Gulf country's total value.

Fruits and nuts accounted for the largest percentage of such imports at 13 percent, followed by meat at 11 percent, dairy products at 10 percent and oilseeds at 7 percent.

The growing momentum behind the food and beverage trade in the UAE reflects the country's successful efforts and initiatives to diversify the import and export markets, Hassan Al-Hashemi, vice president of international relations at Dubai Chamber of Commerce said.

Al-Hashemi explained that the steady growth of the UAE's exports of food and beverages indicates that the sector in the country is maturing, developing, and supporting the national food security agenda.

He also added that Dubai, in particular, is leading the way in leveraging technology to advance the food and beverage sector and meet new challenges and market needs.

Ten markets accounted for about 66 percent of the UAE's total exports of food and beverages during the first nine months of 2021, and Saudi Arabia ranked first in this category with 17 percent.

Topics: food and beverage UAE

KSA’s Yamama Cement posts 60% profit drop in 2021

KSA’s Yamama Cement posts 60% profit drop in 2021
Updated 57 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

KSA’s Yamama Cement posts 60% profit drop in 2021

KSA’s Yamama Cement posts 60% profit drop in 2021
Updated 57 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Yamama Cement Co. has reported a 60 percent decline in profit for 2021.

The cement producer’s net profit fell from SR405 million ($107 million) to SR160 million year-on-year, according to a bourse filing.

In a statement to the Saudi exchange, the firm attributed the profit decline to lower sales volume as well as a decrease in other income.

Sales during the year dropped by 23 percent, reaching SR735 million.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia cement

Dubai cooling firm Tabreed to invest $200m in Singapore project 

Dubai cooling firm Tabreed to invest $200m in Singapore project 
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

Dubai cooling firm Tabreed to invest $200m in Singapore project 

Dubai cooling firm Tabreed to invest $200m in Singapore project 
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Co., also known as Tabreed, will invest $200 million to establish a district cooling firm in Singapore, the company’s chief executive told CNBC Arabia.

District cooling firms deliver chilled water via insulated pipes to cool offices and industrial and residential buildings.

The firm’s liquidity currently stands at 1.2 billion dirhams ($330 million), the company’s chief executive, Khalid Al Marzooqi said, noting that this is the highest it's been in a long time.

Despite pandemic-driven repercussions, the company was able to achieve a 10 percent increase in revenues last year, according to Al Marzooqi.

Tabreed has been on a shopping spree during the pandemic, snapping up assets in locations such as Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, home to a branch of the Louvre Museum. 

It also acquired an 80 percent stake in Dubai developer Emaar’s downtown district cooling business for 2.48 billion dirhams.

Topics: Tabreed Singapore

Al-Othaim pays $48m cash dividends for second half of 2021 

Al-Othaim pays $48m cash dividends for second half of 2021 
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

Al-Othaim pays $48m cash dividends for second half of 2021 

Al-Othaim pays $48m cash dividends for second half of 2021 
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co. is distributing a 20 percent cash dividend at SR2 ($0.53) per share to 90 million eligible investors, the company said in a bourse statement.

The Saudi Exchange-listed firm has declared paying SR180 million in dividends as part of the dividend distribution, covering the period of the second half of 2021.

Established in 1980, Al Othaim Markets operates in food wholesaling, grocery stores, and shopping malls in Egypt and the Kingdom.

Topics: Al-Othaim market

