You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi minister meets Russian Islamic administration official

Saudi minister meets Russian Islamic administration official

Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Alsheikh receives Rushan Abassoof. (Supplied)
Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Alsheikh receives Rushan Abassoof. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7n955

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister meets Russian Islamic administration official

Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Alsheikh receives Rushan Abassoof. (Supplied)
  • Al-Alsheikh offered Abassoof a prestigious copy of the Holy Qur’an from the publications of the King Fahd Complex
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Alsheikh met with Deputy Head of Religious Administration for Muslims of the Russian Federation Rushan Abassoof on the sidelines of his official visit to Egypt to participate in the 13th session of the Executive Council of Ministers of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.
During their meeting in Cairo, both sides reviewed issues of mutual interest facing the Islamic world, including the approach toward moderation.
Abassoof praised Saudi efforts in serving Islam and the world.
Al-Alsheikh offered Abassoof a prestigious copy of the Holy Qur’an from the publications of the King Fahd Complex.

 

Topics: Rushan Abassoof Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Call and Guidance

Related

Saudi Islamic minister meets Chechen president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Islamic minister meets Chechen president
Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Islamic minister appoints first woman undersecretary

Saudi anti-corruption authority reveals details of recent cases

Nazaha said it continues to work to identify and prosecute anyone involved in the embezzlement of public funds, abuse of power and position for personal gain, or otherwise harming the public interest. (Supplied)
Nazaha said it continues to work to identify and prosecute anyone involved in the embezzlement of public funds, abuse of power and position for personal gain, or otherwise harming the public interest. (Supplied)
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi anti-corruption authority reveals details of recent cases

Nazaha said it continues to work to identify and prosecute anyone involved in the embezzlement of public funds, abuse of power and position for personal gain, or otherwise harming the public interest. (Supplied)
  • In one case, a resident and a citizen paid bank employees to help them deposit and transfer as much as SR136 million from unknown sources
  • Other cases involved illegal payments in return for construction licenses, contract extensions, reduced fines and illegal property purchases
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: An official from Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, also known as Nazaha, has revealed details of a number of recent criminal cases it recently investigated and prosecuted.

In one of the biggest cases, a bank employee was arrested for receiving gifts, including travel and accommodation expenses, from a citizen and a resident, who were also arrested, in return for depositing SR7 million ($1.87 million) from an unknown source in bank accounts belonging to a commercial entity.

According to investigators, as much as SR136 million was deposited by the citizen and the resident at banks in the Kingdom and transferred abroad over a period of five months.

In a second case, a resident working at an engineering consultancy firm was caught red-handed receiving SR400,000, from a total payment of SR2.8 million, in return for issuing a license for the illegal construction of an industrial compound. The scheme also involved an employee at the local municipality, who was caught in the act receiving SR1 million.

Another case involved an engineer at a communications company and two mediators who were caught receiving SR225,000 of a SR450,000 payment in return for extending a network-implementation contract between the company and a commercial entity, after the engineer sent an e-mail threatening the termination of the contract unless the payment was made.

In a separate case, a resident was caught receiving SR162,000 in return for reducing a penalty imposed by a municipality on a warehouse operator. Investigators found that the ultimate recipient of the payment was the manager of technical affairs at the municipality, who was caught accepting the payment from the resident. The investigation also revealed that the manager had received SR1 million in return for assisting with illegal property purchases.

Meanwhile, a municipality employee was caught accepting SR150,000 of a SR250,000 payment in return for approving a license for a building constructed in an illegal fashion.

Another case involved a resident working for a charitable organization as a medical-procedures analyst who was caught in the act accepting a SR15,000 payment for issuing an approval by the organization for a resident to receive medical treatment.

Nazaha said it continues to work to identify and prosecute anyone involved in the embezzlement of public funds, abuse of power and position for personal gain, or otherwise harming the public interest. It stressed that guilty parties can be pursued and held accountable even after retirement because there is no statute of limitations on such crimes.

Topics: Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha)

Related

Saudi anti-corruption authority initiates a number of criminal cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi anti-corruption authority initiates a number of criminal cases
Saudi anti-corruption authority issues judicial rulings in seven cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi anti-corruption authority issues judicial rulings in seven cases

Health e-passport launched for travel between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

Health e-passport launched for travel between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain
Updated 15 February 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Health e-passport launched for travel between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

Health e-passport launched for travel between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain
  • The aim is to facilitate the movement of travelers, citizens, and residents between the two countries through the King Fahd Causeway
Updated 15 February 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have launched a health e-passport for travel between the two countries.

The Saudi Cabinet approved the memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and Bahrain’s Information and e-Government Authority to activate the electronic document.

It will help verify and match traveler information across the King Fahd Causeway for citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for COVID-19 health requirements.

The health passport was introduced by the SDAIA in January last year and has since been enhanced to display a PCR result and travel insurance policy for coronavirus risks. 

It also links the passport with border systems, verifying the traveler's health eligibility when issuing the boarding pass, and integrating with IATA transport systems to display travel requirements. The aim of the SDAIA is to improve the health e-passport to the point that it can be acknowledged as an official document worldwide.

Last July, Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app announced the inclusion of a feature in the health e-passport to review the insurance policy data approved by the Saudi Central Bank and the Council of Health Insurance, which covers the risks of COVID-19 outside Saudi Arabia. The feature aims to facilitate travel procedures.

In November, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain signed an agreement to activate the health passport and achieve technical integration between the Tawakkalna and the Bahraini BeAware Bahrain app. 

The aim is to facilitate the movement of travelers, citizens, and residents between the two countries through the King Fahd Causeway.

It also helps to verify their compliance with the health procedures and requirements in force within the framework of fighting COVID-19.

The collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain aims to ensure the implementation of bilateral preventive and control measures in combating the disease.

It is expected that the electronic link between the two countries will expedite the completion of travel procedures. It will also enable people working at the King Fahd Causeway to immediately verify all the personal and health data of travelers, in addition to enhancing the level of protection and confidentiality of all data.

Bahraini writer Najat Shwaiter said that the agreement contributed to providing a database with “information accuracy and high reliability.” 

“This is important because it preserves the privacy of travelers in particular,” she told Arab News.

She said the e-passport would save the time and effort of travelers and “also the employees working with authorities in the border area between the two countries.” 

Shwaiter emphasized the importance of the e-passport as it was part of the preventive measures to combat coronavirus, while also ensuring the movement of travelers between the two countries within their health requirements.

She also believed that this move would enhance digitalization and contribute to the reduction of paper transactions.

Topics: SAUDI ARABIA AND BAHRAIN Health e-passport Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA)

Related

Saudi Arabia launched on Thursday a new electronic passport designed with modern security features used in international travel documents. (SPA( photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia introduces new e-passport
Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha held meetings on the sidelines of the LEAP conference in Riyadh. (SPA)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to develop cooperation in digital economy with Bahrain, Finland

King Fahd National Library aims to boost international cooperation

The King Fahd National Library. (Supplied)
The King Fahd National Library. (Supplied)
Updated 16 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

King Fahd National Library aims to boost international cooperation

The King Fahd National Library. (Supplied)
  • Al-Zamil stressed that by joining the federation, the library will be able to share knowledge, experiences, standards and methods of work and keep pace with global developments
Updated 16 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Fahd National Library has joined the International Federation of Libraries and Institutions for 2022. The federation consists of 1,600 members from 150 countries around the world.
Dr. Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Zamil, secretary of the KFNL, pointed out that joining the federation is the culmination of the library’s efforts in strengthening international cooperation, which would not have been possible without the continuous support from the Saudi leadership.
Al-Zamil stressed that by joining the federation, the library will be able to share knowledge, experiences, standards and methods of work and keep pace with global developments, in addition to actively participating in meetings, seminars, workshops and conferences.

Dr. Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Zamil

The federation is the leading international body representing the interests of libraries, information facilities and their users.  

It has observer status with the World Intellectual Property Organization and associate status with the International Council of Scientific Unions.
The federation is also a member of the International Council on Archives, the International Council of Museums, the International Council on Monuments and Sites and the International Committee of the Blue Shield.

Topics: The King Fahd National Library Saudi Arabia

Related

The King Fahd Holy Qur’an Printing Complex in Madinah. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
King Fahd complex launches Warsh Qur’an app
King Fahd library holds lecture on World First Aid Day photos
Saudi Arabia
King Fahd library holds lecture on World First Aid Day

Who’s Who: Yousef Alhosan, vice president at the Saudi Ports Authority

Yousef Alhosan. (Supplied)
Yousef Alhosan. (Supplied)
Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Yousef Alhosan, vice president at the Saudi Ports Authority

Yousef Alhosan. (Supplied)
Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Yousef Alhosan was appointed vice president for policies and legislation at the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) earlier this month.
He is also chairman of the Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control in the Gulf Region — a position he has held since last year — and a representative of the Kingdom.
The Riyadh MoU is one of several regional agreements on port state control that have been signed by maritime authorities under the auspices of the International Maritime Organization. Port state control governs the inspection of foreign ships in national ports to verify that the condition of the vessels and their equipment comply with the requirements of international regulations and that ships are manned and operated in compliance with convention standards.
The agreement commits the maritime authorities of the six Gulf states (Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait) to a unified system to intensify cooperation and information exchange on relevant issues.
Prior to his latest appointment, Alhosan held a number of positions at the Mawani, including control and inspection managing director from November 2018 until February 2022, deputy director-general of marine affairs from June 2016 to November 2018, and marine officer from January 2014 until May 2016.
From June 2013 to January 2014 he worked as a port state control officer at National Port Services Co.
Alhosan also held the rank of second officer at Zamil Offshore Services Co. from July 2012 to May 2013, and was a cadet officer at Bahri between February 2011 and June 2012.
Alhosan began working in the maritime transport industry after graduating from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, where he majored in basic studies in maritime transport, nautical technology, and specialized in navigation and maritime  safety.
He is a certified marine professional with a long track record of onshore and offshore port experience.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Khaled Al-Mobid. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Khaled Al-Mobid, CEO of Menassat Realty Co.
Who’s Who: Hessa Almazroa, general manager of Novotel Al-Anoud in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Hessa Almazroa, general manager of Novotel Al-Anoud in Riyadh

Creative minds invent puzzles and board games for Saudi locals 

‘Recently, puzzles have become popular among parents as they saw that the electronic devices were consuming their children’s time and energy.’ (Supplied)
‘Recently, puzzles have become popular among parents as they saw that the electronic devices were consuming their children’s time and energy.’ (Supplied)
Updated 44 min 11 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Creative minds invent puzzles and board games for Saudi locals 

‘Recently, puzzles have become popular among parents as they saw that the electronic devices were consuming their children’s time and energy.’ (Supplied)
  • Makhshab, another puzzle company, provides their customers with parts to create objects out of wood such as a functioning ferris wheel, a hot air balloon, and a telescope
Updated 44 min 11 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Puzzles and board games are a great way to pass time and bond with families and friends, and the COVID-19 pandemic has increased people’s interest in such pursuits.
Ali Al-Mohsen, who runs Saudi Puzzles, said that he had the idea of making personalized puzzles for a long time.
He creates 1,000-piece puzzles of beautiful Saudi landscapes and other traditional sights that are close to the hearts of locals.
Al-Mohsen told Arab News that he was such a huge fan of puzzles that he would often spend his free time solving them. “I was finally able to devote my full time and attention to this project when we were asked to stay at home,” he said.
He said that there is a particular process that he follows before the puzzles are sent for manufacturing.
“I research and sort out the most important Saudi national landmarks or pictures that I like, then I speak with the photographer to credit him, and then send it to the manufacturers,” he said.
Makhshab, another puzzle company, provides their customers with parts to create objects out of wood such as a functioning ferris wheel, a hot air balloon, and a telescope.

FASTFACTS

• Ali Al-Mohsen, who runs Saudi Puzzles, said that he had the idea of making personalized puzzles for a long time. 

• He creates 1,000-piece puzzles of beautiful Saudi landscapes and other traditional sights that are close to the hearts of locals.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, an engineer and the brains behind Makhshab, said that he developed the idea during lockdown. “I think recently puzzles and such games have become popular among parents as they saw that the electronic devices were consuming their children’s time and energy, leaving no time for anything else.”
Al-Omar was not able to add a Saudi twist to his puzzles as they were manufactured abroad. “They manufacture things in very big quantities, which is why we decided to use international landmarks to test the waters,” he said.
In the future, Al-Omar said that he “wants to make something that requires mental skills and not just something you build out of pieces of wood.”

Topics: puzzles of beautiful Saudi landscapes

Related

The Arabian Leopard has been chosen as the mascot of the first Saudi Games, the event’s organizers said Thursday. (Supplied)
Sport
Arabian Leopard chosen as mascot for Saudi Games
Bigger screens and even bigger excitement for Saudi gamers photos
Saudi Arabia
Bigger screens and even bigger excitement for Saudi gamers

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Nationalisms in International Politics by Kathleen Powers
What We Are Reading Today: Nationalisms in International Politics by Kathleen Powers
Algeria’s Arab summit will be held end of 2022: Tebboune
Algeria’s Arab summit will be held end of 2022: Tebboune
Indian envoy to Saudi Arabia promoted to new job at home
Indian envoy to Saudi Arabia promoted to new job at home
UN special envoy for Yemen condemns Houthi attacks on UAE
UN special envoy for Yemen condemns Houthi attacks on UAE
Emotional Valieva takes lead in Olympic figure skating
Emotional Valieva takes lead in Olympic figure skating

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.