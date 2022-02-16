You are here

US officials meet Tunisians civil society members
Tunisian President Kais Saied. (Reuters/File)
Reuters

TUNIS: US officials have met with Tunisian civil society representatives amid Washington’s concern over the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council, the US Embassy in Tunisia said on Tuesday, escalating international pressure on President Kais Saied.

Saied last week dissolved the council, one of the remaining institutions in Tunisia that was able to work independently of him, in the latest of a series of moves his opponents have described as being part of a coup.

US Deputy Assistant Secretaries Karen Sasahara and Christopher Le Mon met with Tunisian civil society representatives to discuss recent political and judicial developments, the US Embassy said in a statement.

“We are concerned by Tunisian President Saied’s decree. Last week, we joined like-minded partners in emphasizing that an independent judiciary is a core element of an effective and transparent democracy,” State Department spokesman Ned Price had said a day earlier.

Tunisia’s president cemented his grip over the judiciary on Sunday with a decree that lets him dismiss judges or block their promotion, helping consolidate his power after he seized executive authority last summer.

Saied outraged his opponents and alarmed democratic foreign allies with his announcement about the judicial body.

Saied, meanwhile, relieved the temporary head of national radio, Chokri Cheniti, from his position, the presidency announced in a statement.

Saied had appointed Cheniti as the temporary head of the national radio, Radio Tunisienne, in September. He did not name a replacement for Cheniti.

LONDON: The UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg echoed the Secretary-General's condemnation of recent Houthi attacks on the UAE on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Security Council meeting, Grundberg said that following Houthi attacks on the UAE last month, including a drone attack in Abu Dhabi that killed three people, “it should be obvious to everyone just how high the stakes have become.”

He continued: “The Secretary-General has condemned these attacks and I echo that condemnation.”

He added that Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE “indicate how this conflict risks spiralling out of control unless serious efforts are urgently made by the Yemeni parties, the region, and the international community to end this conflict.”

The Yemen envoy added that ending the war in Yemen is a choice and is possible despite the challenges.

“There is a way out of this war, allowing the war to continue is a choice, and so is ending it,” he told the council.

“We all know that ending it will not be easy, but I firmly believe that it is possible,” he added.

He said that dialogue and compromise are required if Yemenis are not to be left suffering until parties to the war are tired of fighting.

“A political process under UN auspices is our best way forward,” he said.

Grundberg said that he is developing a framework that will set out his plan to move towards an inclusive political settlement, including the establishment of a multi-track process.

“Through this process, the warring sides’ interests can be addressed within the context of a broader Yemeni agenda along the three tracks of political, security, and economic matters,” he explained.

  • The Kurdish regional government has been developing oil and gas resources independently of the federal government
  • The ruling declared KRG oil contracts with oil companies, foreign parties and states invalid
Updated 56 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON/CAIRO: Iraq’s federal court on Tuesday deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The Kurdish regional government (KRG) has been developing oil and gas resources independently of the federal government, and in 2007 enacted its own law that established the directives by which the region would administer these resources.
KRG crude is exported through a pipeline that runs from Iraq’s Kirkuk region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.
Tuesday’s court decision stated that the Kurdish government in Irbil must hand over all crude from the KRG and neighboring areas to the federal government, represented by the oil ministry in Baghdad.
The ruling declared KRG oil contracts with oil companies, foreign parties and states invalid. This includes exploration, extraction, export and sale agreements, according to the document.
The ruling also stated that the oil ministry must be allowed to audit all agreements concluded by the KRG with oil and gas companies.
The KRG continues to export crude through Ceyhan, a shipping source told Reuters.
Buyers of KRG crude expect loadings to continue.
The KRG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  Aoun has sought to interrogate Salameh as a witness in several cases alleging financial impropriety
Updated 15 February 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Judge Ghada Aoun, the state prosecutor of Mount Lebanon, indefinitely extended on Tuesday a subpoena issued earlier this month for Banque du Liban Gov. Riad Salameh after he failed to appear at a hearing.

Aoun has sought to interrogate Salameh as a witness in several cases alleging financial impropriety.

The subpoena is related to a criminal lawsuit filed against Salameh by a group called “The People Want to Reform the System” who accuse the governor of “illegal enrichment,” “money laundering,” and “wasting public funds.”

Lebanese State Security personnel sent to the central bank’s headquarters in Ras Beirut and to Salameh’s house in Rabieh were denied entry by members of the Internal Security Forces.

It was the fourth hearing set by Aoun, who is affiliated to the Free Patriotic Movement, to question Salameh, who did not attend under the pretext that he had previously submitted a request to have Aoun removed from the case.

Salameh’s nearly three decades at the helm of the central bank have come under increased scrutiny since the country’s financial meltdown in 2019.

He is being investigated in Lebanon and several European country’s, including Switzerland, for alleged money laundering and embezzlement of hundreds of millions of dollars at the BDL — allegations he has repeatedly denied.

In a TV statement, Aoun said she “will keep prosecuting BDL Gov. Riad Salameh until he is brought to justice.”

The group that filed the lawsuit against Salameh accused Maj.-Gen. Imad Othman, director general of the Internal Security Forces, of “violating the law by protecting the governor, and rebelling against the judicial order issued against him.”

It added that “the state security agents are responsible for the execution of the summons. However, Maj-Gen. Othman, his officers and his generals have committed a cold-blooded crime that automatically deprives them of any functional immunity.”

The group, which includes a number of lawyers active in the civil movement, said they decided to “lodge a personal lawsuit against Othman and his agents, who have confronted the security of the state.”

A judicial source told Arab News: “Judge Aoun is the one violating the laws. The public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Oueidat, had previously removed her from cases related to important financial crimes, referring them to judicial inspection last April. However, no decision has been taken yet because of the difficulty of voting within this body due to political interference.”

The judicial source clarified that “Judge Aoun violates the law by issuing a subpoena against the BDL governor, as he is not a defendant but a witness. How does she give herself the right to issue a subpoena against him? Salameh’s representatives had previously submitted a request to have Aoun removed from the case, but she refused to receive the request.”

According to the source, Aoun cannot issue a subpoena in absentia against Salameh, and can only postpone the hearing.

The act of sending the State Security to places where Salameh might be found caused widespread shock in the Palace of Justice in Beirut.

The internal dispute over the BDL governor is intense between the political party of President Michel Aoun, who is trying to overthrow Salameh, and his backers.

Salameh’s camp is of the view that “Judge Aoun’s move … reflects a political decision to replace the governor with someone affiliated to the president.”

Prime Minister Najib Mikati, though, wants the veteran central bank chief to remain in his post while Lebanon battles its economic crisis.

Judge Aoun issued a decision to freeze all the governor’s properties and cars on Jan. 18, and imposed a travel ban on him.

The governor has been the target of a political and popular campaign against him since protests broke out in 2019 following the start of Lebanon’s economic collapse, holding him accountable for seizing people’s deposits in banks and lending to the state.

The governor, however, insists that he is working to “protect the social security of the Lebanese people and to secure their minimal needs in spite of the financial situation.”

He has said that “the problem will be solved when the parties concerned assume their responsibilities instead of holding the central bank accountable for the crises.”

Meanwhile, as political tensions rise, Hezbollah challenged the decision of the Ministry of Interior to ban the activity of a prohibited Bahraini group on Monday.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, after consulting Mikati, sent two notices last weekend to the Directorate General of Internal Security Forces and the Directorate General of Public Security to prevent two activities on Feb. 14 and 15, held by “Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society” and the “Coalition of 14 February Youth.”

The notices were sent for “failure to obtain legal authorization” and asked to “take all the necessary investigative measures to collect information about organizers, advocates and invitees.”

Neither security organization carried out the order, however.

  • Acting Information Minister Abbas Halabi quoted Prime Minister Najib Mikati as saying the last vote in 2018 had cost the state $54 million
  • The United Nations and Western governments have repeatedly urged Lebanese leaders to hold elections on time
Updated 15 February 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s government on Tuesday approved the allocation of 360 billion Lebanese pounds ($18 million) to hold a parliamentary election, Telecoms Minister Johnny Corm told Reuters following a cabinet meeting.
Lebanon went into financial meltdown in 2019 and some officials had raised concerns over elections potentially being postponed over financial constraints.
Speaking after the cabinet session, acting Information Minister Abbas Halabi quoted Prime Minister Najib Mikati as saying the last vote in 2018 had cost the state $54 million, but only a much smaller amount was available now.
The United Nations and Western governments have repeatedly urged Lebanese leaders to hold elections on time and allocate the appropriate funding, amid fears that powerful political parties could seek to use the financial crisis as a pretext to postpone the vote.
The May 15 election would be the first for the 128-member legislature since mass protests in October 2019 against political elites widely seen as responsible for decades of corruption and mismanagement.
The United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, had earlier on Tuesday “stressed the importance of holding the elections on time,” a UN statement said.
“I hope that the Council of Ministers will approve the electoral budget...so that preparations can proceed swiftly and no shadow of uncertainty hangs over the election,” Wronecka said, according to the statement.

  • “A new phase of UAE-Turkish strategic partnership is established,”  Sheikh Mohammed said
  • Erdogan toured the country’s pavilion following a Turkish musical performance under the fair's main dome
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum hosted Turkey’s president at Expo 2020 on Tuesday.

“A new phase of UAE-Turkish strategic partnership is established,”  Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter. “Our economic relations hold great prospects. I am optimistic about the regional stability and prosperity, led by both countries,” he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrated Turkey’s National Day at the Expo site on the second day of his visit to the UAE.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan poses with children as he visits Turkish Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Visitors at Expo were given Turkey’s flag to wave as Erdogan toured the country’s pavilion following a Turkish musical performance under the fair's main dome.

Standing before a select audience, Erdogan congratulated the country for organising “this large scale event” despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The progress achieved by the UAE on the basis of the leadership and vision of the late Sheikh Zayed is truly commendable,” Erdogan said in his speech.“One of the works that reflect the exemplary breakthroughs of the Emirates is undoubtedly Dubai Expo,” he added.

Turkey’s President Erdogan is received by the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum at Expo 2020 on Feb.15, 2022.(@HHShkMohd)

Sheikh Mohammed said Turkey’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai offered both countries an opportunity to explore new avenues to expand economic and cultural ties, Emirates News Agency reported.

The two leaders discussed the future of the strategic partnership between the two nations and ways to promote economic cooperation.

They also discussed ways to involve the private sector in expanding ties in various areas, especially those covered by the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed also expressed the UAE’s keenness to usher in a new phase of collaboration that will serve the interests of both nations.

He said that the cooperation between the UAE and Turkey will contribute to further enhancing security and stability across the region, which will help promote investment and economic growth.

The two officials also discussed their views on new initiatives that can further promote peace, security, and stability in the region.

On Monday evening, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up with Turkey’s red and white crescent-and-star flag in honor of Erdogan’s visit.

“Tonight, we welcome the president of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the UAE with a spectacular LED show,” the landmark’s Twitter page stated.

Erdogan was welcomed to Abu Dhabi by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Monday at the UAE’s presidential palace Qasr Al-Watan. The two officials held talks and witnessed the signing of 13 cooperation agreements between their countries.

