Mbappe saves PSG with late goal in 1-0 win over Real Madrid

Mbappe saves PSG with late goal in 1-0 win over Real Madrid
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action with Real Madrid's Eder Militao during their Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 16 February 2022
AP

  • Mbappe has rescued PSG many times with late goals in the French league this season — as recently as last Friday — and he did so again on the biggest stage
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe saved his team again, scoring a brilliant solo goal deep into injury time as Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match on Tuesday.
Mbappe has rescued PSG many times with late goals in the French league this season — as recently as last Friday — and he did so again on the biggest stage.
After taking a back-heeled pass from substitute Neymar in the fourth and final minute of injury time, Mbappe cut inside two players down the left and shot the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Courtois had the starring role until then, denying Mbappe early in each half and then stopping record seven-time Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 61st minute. It was awarded after Mbappe was fouled by right back Dani Carvajal.
Courtois guessed correctly and dived to his left for a fine stop.
Messi scored 26 goals and delivered 14 assists in 45 games against Madrid during his glory era with Barcelona, but did not find the net in several games before joining PSG last summer.
PSG threw on Neymar for the last 20 minutes as the Brazil standout made his return from a sprained ankle, while Madrid’s star forward Karim Benzema shook off a hamstring injury and faced ex-club rival Messi and France teammate Mbappe.
Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the season and remains heavily linked with a move to Madrid, which had an offer of 180 million euros ($204 million) rejected by PSG last summer.
Now the Spanish giant might get arguably the world’s most dangerous striker for free.
The subplots were in place but the first half did not live up to the hype, save for a few flashes of skill from Mbappe.
The second started better as Courtois produced a superb one-handed save low to his right to deny Mbappe, who was set up by right back Achraf Hakimi’s astute quick pass.
PSG has never won the competition while record 13-time champion Madrid hasn’t reached the final since completing a straight hat trick of European Cups in 2018. Carlo Ancelotti faced the side he once coached, hired near the start of the club’s Qatari-backed takeover as the big name to achieve Champions League glory.
This is the first season in 57 years that the away-goals rule — a way of deciding two-legged matches in European club competitions if necessary — is not being used.
Somewhat unlucky, then, for Manchester City as last season’s runner-up won 5-0 at Portuguese club Sporting.
The return legs are on March 9, but Madrid midfielder Casemiro is suspended after picking up a yellow card late in the first half.
PSG started strongly and Mbappe’s fifth-minute cross from the left was blazed over by Angel Di Maria.
The elusive Mbappe kept getting behind the defense down the left, and in the 17th he latched onto Messi’s pass but Courtois saved smartly from close range.
In the end, his tenacity and belief made the difference.

Updated 15 February 2022
AP

  • Valieva is the overwhelming favorite for the gold and Russia are aiming for the first sweep by any nation of the women’s Olympic podium
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

BEIJING: Russian teen sensation Kamila Valieva put aside the emotional exhaustion of being at the center of a doping scandal and took the lead in the women’s figure skating competition after the short program at the Beijing Olympics.

Skating despite a positive drug test, Valieva started her pursuit of a second gold medal with a score of 82.16 points on Tuesday. She faltered on her opening triple axel and then made it through the rest of her program.

The 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication from a sample given in December, a result that only emerged last week after she helped Russia win gold in the team event with a historic performance. It included her landing the first quadruple jumps by a woman at the Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Monday that Valieva should be allowed to compete in part because she is a minor, known as a “protected person,” and is subject to different rules from an adult athlete. But the decision has been roundly criticized, including by others that performed before her on Tuesday.

Valieva is the overwhelming favorite for the gold and Russia are aiming for the first sweep by any nation of the women’s Olympic podium.

Reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova was second with 80.20 points. Kaori Sakamoto of Japan had a score of 79.84 to prevent a 1-2-3 Russian finish in the short program. Alexandra Trusova, the other member of the Russian “Quad Squad,” was fourth with 74.60 points.

Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her.

Valieva told Russian state broadcaster Channel One in comments shown Monday night that “these days have been very difficult for me. I’m happy but I’m tired emotionally.”

She broke into tears as she skated off the ice Tuesday night.

The free skate is Thursday.

Shiffrin 0 for 4

Mikaela Shiffrin is 0 for 4 at the Beijing Olympics after finishing 18th in the downhill. It was hardly unexpected considering it was the first time she’s competed in that event in her Olympic career and her struggles in earlier races.

Shiffrin is planning to enter two more races: The Alpine combined on Thursday — she won a silver in that at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics — and the team event on Saturday. She owns two gold medals from past Olympics; no American Alpine skier ever has won three in a career.

Corinne Suter of Switzerland won the downhill gold and defending champion Sofia Goggia of Italy had an inspiring performance to take the silver less than a month after a bad crash and serious leg injury. Nadia Delago of Italy took the bronze.

Teenager Su Yiming went spinning through the air in front of the cooling towers and smokestacks of an old steel mill to win China’s first Olympic snowboarding gold medal and elevate his celebrity status.

Su had such a big lead after two rounds that other competitors played it safe, just trying to earn a podium spot. He took the silver in slopestyle and would have had gold if judges had noticed Max Parrot missing a grab on his first jump. Parrot took bronze Tuesday.

It was China’s second gold medal at Big Air Shougang following Eileen Gu’s win in freestyle skiing.

Su, a 17-year-old aspiring actor who had a part in the 2014 action film “The Taking of Tiger Mountain,” led by 17.5 points entering the final round. He started the competition with consecutive 1800s — five spins — first completing the trick going forward, then backward.

Su went off casually on his last jump and then held his hands to his head during an ovation from the crowd.

Su hadn’t seen his parents in seven months while training in Europe and competing around the world. Shortly after getting on the podium, Su spotted them in the stands and began to cry. He later spoke to them through a fence separating those allowed inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble from the fans.

“I was thinking back to when I was four years old and my first time snowboarding,” he said in English. “I’m so appreciative. This moment is so special for my family.”

Silver for Gu

Eileen Gu won’t win three gold medals at the Beijing Games, but she can still become the first extreme sports athlete to win three medals at an Olympics.

The 18-year-old American-born freestyler who is competing for her mother’s home country of China narrowly missed out on the gold medal in slopestyle. She finished .33 points behind Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland. Gremaud took the bronze in the big air event won by Gu.

Gremaud was the first to go in the second round and posted the score to beat. Gu vaulted from the back of the pack but couldn’t quite overtake Gremaud.

“I trust the judges. Sometimes they give it to you, sometimes they don’t,” Gu said. “And today, they didn’t ... I did everything that I could that was in my control, and some things you just can’t control and you just have to accept it.”

Gu will compete in freeski halfpipe later this week.

Germany posted the first podium sweep by any nation in any Olympic bobsled race, led by Francesco Friedrich piloting the winning sled in the two-man event. Johannes Lochner drove the silver-medal sled and Christoph Hafer steered his bobsled to the bronze.

The US won their second speedskating medal of the Beijing Olympics when they  took the bronze in team pursuit. With 36-year-old Joey Mantia leading three American skaters through all eight laps, the US denied Sven Kramer of the Netherlands his 10th career medal.

Saudi Arabia embraces its first-ever female basketball generation

Saudi Arabia embraces its first-ever female basketball generation
Updated 16 February 2022
Nada Hameed

  • They have great potential, just need fine-tuning, says CEO of the Jeddah Swish Basketball Academy
Updated 16 February 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: With basketball in hand, Saudi basketball player Mohanned Shobain has successfully scored many hoops in life and on the court.

Shobain is the CEO of the Jeddah Swish Basketball Academy and one of the first Saudi coaches to train Saudi female basketball players. He is also a licensed coach from FIBA (International Basketball Federation), and is currently in the second year of pursuing his FIBA Europe Coaching Certificate, which will enable him to coach anywhere in the world.
A Saudi Premier League champion, Shobain said: “I am the only Saudi and one of the two people selected from Asia to take this course. I am so thankful that I’ve been picked along with another Japanese coach because only NBA coaches take this course. It’s a very, very powerful license.”
For Shobain, basketball is more than just a sport.
“It’s a passion, and I feel like I can influence a lot of people to change the way they think, their mind toward the sport itself. It is not just a hobby, but it’s a lifestyle, and  we can learn a lot from being inside the court such as dealing with people during the game, communication, leadership, sportsmanship, and anger management among others. It has taught me a lot of life lessons.”

Abrar Alghamri, one of the best Swish basketball female team players. (Supplied)

After Shobain completed his master’s degree from Cleveland State University in 2016, he wanted to help the Saudi community through sports. “I saw there was a lot of demand in basketball as both male and female were hungry to learn,” he said, adding, “and, the programs that we had were exactly what they needed.”
In 2017, Shobain opened the doors to the Jeddah Swish Basketball Academy for budding basketball players both male and female. The academy played a pivotal role for Saudi female basketball players and coaches as it offered them both training programs and opportunities to grow.
The teams from the Swish academy have participated in national and international tournaments. “We have taken the girls’ team to Romania, Bucharest to play a three-on-three World Cup qualification tournament in 2019. We also took our boys team to Dubai once in 2018, and we’ve hosted the Saudi Kingdom Cup here in Jeddah in 2021,” he said proudly.

 Dareen Sabban, a Saudi basketball player in Swish team. (Supplied)

Shobain feels the new generation of Saudi female basketball has great potential, they just “need fine-tuning.”
“I do see that there’s a lot of skill, a lot of good talent, a lot of good potential. They just need the right training, the right equipment, and opportunity, such as this opportunity of playing in the Saudi Basketball Tournament to develop their game, gain experience, and influence others to love and start playing basketball.”

They just need the right training, the right equipment, and opportunity to develop their game, gain experience, and influence others to love and start playing basketball.

Mohanned Shobain, CEO of the Jeddah Swish Basketball Academy

The Jeddah Swish Basketball Academy has organized its first ever female Saudi Basketball Tournament with the Saudi Basketball Federation in Jeddah and Riyadh, which started on Jan. 22 and will finish on March 3.
During this summer, Shobain will take the girl’s basketball team to Europe for a basketball camp to further develop their skills. “The aim of this basketball camp is to get them ready for next year’s female Saudi Basketball Tournament,” said Shobain, who has previously assisted in coaching the Cleveland State basketball female team.

Coach Mohannad Shobain: a Saudi premier league champion and is a FIBA licensed coach, the CEO of Swish Academy in Jeddah. (Supplied)

Saudi Arabia is embracing its first-ever female basketball generation.
“The performance is not expected to be of any comparison to WNBA level, but still, it’s just incredible to see these girls do what they do since they don’t have existing face-to-face role models here that they can talk to and see when it comes to female sports,” he said.
Dareen Sabban, 28, has been playing basketball since she was 17. She now wants to become a certified basketball player, recently joining one of Swish’s coaching programs. “I played with my university team at the first women’s basketball tournament at Al-Johara for an event that was organized by the Ministry of Health and the General Sports Authority in 2021, and we won first place,” said Sabban, who was also part of the Swish girls’ basketball team that went to Romania.
Sabban wishes to represent Saudi Arabia in basketball internationally and bring laurels to her country by winning championships and setting an example for future generations to take up the sport professionally. “Currently, I’m playing with my Swish team at the female Saudi Basketball Tournament and we have qualified for the semifinals,” she said.
Abrar Alghamri, 33, is another member of the Swish team and has been playing basketball since she was 10.
She told Arab News that basketball had taught her how to be patient, how to keep putting in efforts until you succeed and are satisfied with your performance. “It taught me sportsmanship, and how to deal with failures and successes. I realized that while I’m playing basketball, I’m learning about life as much as I’m learning about the game,” she said.

Center Court crowd relish Arab stars Ons Jabeur, Mayar Sherif at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Center Court crowd relish Arab stars Ons Jabeur, Mayar Sherif at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Updated 15 February 2022
Reem Abulleil

  • Tunisian, Egyptian role models revealed their mutual admiration after a day of contrasting fortunes
Updated 15 February 2022
Reem Abulleil

It was a special day to be an Arab sports fan on Tuesday as Egyptian Mayar Sherif and Tunisian Ons Jabeur played back-to-back matches on Center Court at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, showcasing the kind of grit and fighting spirit one has come to expect from the two pioneering women on the WTA tour.

While the pair came out with mixed results, Sherif falling to former world number three Elina Svitolina in straight sets before eighth-seeded Jabeur battled past Vera Zvonareva in three, the significance of the occasion was not lost on the buoyant Arab crowd in attendance, who witnessed a rare double-header featuring two talented women from the region competing on UAE soil.

“Mayar is a great player. I met her and her team. It’s so nice to see her here. Hopefully she will get better,” said Jabeur, who last year became the first Arab tennis player in history to be ranked inside the world’s top 10.

“I know it’s not easy to start those tournaments. I’ve been there. I played those tournaments; it was very tough to win the first rounds. I am 100 percent sure she is going to get there.”


Jabeur, 27, has helped pave the way for players like Sherif, who is following in the Tunisian’s footsteps and breaking new ground for Egyptian women in the sport.

World No. 65 Sherif is the first woman from Egypt to be ranked in the top 100 and made her Dubai debut this week courtesy of a wildcard.

The 25-year-old from Cairo has seen Jabeur make history time and time again and is thrilled to be sharing a locker room with the affable Tunisian.

“Of course Ons is a dear friend; I’ve known her since I was 14 years old. She knows my family well, I know her well. She is a lovely personality, so anytime I want to ask her about anything, she gives me advice or offers me whatever I am seeking,” Sherif told Arabic media on Tuesday.

“Even when I told her I’d love to play doubles with her one time, she agreed right away and said she’s looking forward to it.

“It’s a very nice feeling to have this kind of support from someone else on tour, especially from an Arab player. It gives you lots of hope as well, so it’s a great feeling that Ons is around all the time.”

Jabeur was contesting her first match in over a month, having missed the Australian Open with a back injury. The world No. 10 felt rusty during her two-hour 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 win over Zvonareva on Tuesday, and admits staying healthy is her top priority heading into her second-round clash with American Jessica Pegula on Wednesday.

For Sherif, facing two-time Dubai champion Svitolina was a tough initiation, but the Egyptian is ready to confront such challenges in order to take the next steps in her career.

“I came here knowing that every player in the draw is a very tough player, from the top seed all the way to the qualifying rounds. So drawing Svitolina in the first round was not a shock for me — I knew I was going to face someone very good,” said Sherif.

The Center Court stands were full of Egyptian and Tunisian flags on Tuesday, with lots of young kids making their way from school straight to the stadium to catch a glimpse of Sherif or Jabeur.

“It’s very heartwarming to see young Egyptians that come tell me they did a school project about me, or someone sends me a portrait they drew of me as a gift. These things really move me because you know that people are following you and see you as an image that they’re looking up to,” said Sherif.

“They see me as a role model. Of course it’s a bit of pressure on my shoulders but it also gives me lots of motivation to do better and better so people can follow in my footsteps. Seeing kids asking me for photos and telling me they’re proud of me — I carry all that in my heart.”

Unlike Jabeur, who turned pro as a teenager as soon as she wrapped up her junior career, Sherif took the college tennis route, attending Pepperdine University, US, where she reached the semifinals of the NCAA Championship.

Several former college players have made waves on the professional tour, most recently UVA graduate Danielle Collins, who reached the Australian Open final last month.

It is yet another encouraging sign for Sherif, who is thrilled to see her decision to delay her pro career while she developed her game and character during her college tennis years now paying off.

“You hear from many people that going to college would kill your game, going to college would kill your chance of being a professional. But seeing now this happening more often than before, now the players see us that are playing college, and that’s the vision, is that when they finish college, that’s what they want to do,” said Sherif.

“Especially players that were playing while I was there, I see them trying. I think they see us there and they’re, like, ‘if they can do it, why not us too?’

“I think it gives a lot of motivation for the players who are competing at a high competition in college. I’m so proud to be a part of that, to be honest.”

Jabeur’s journey in Dubai continues as Sherif shifts her focus to next week’s Qatar Open in Doha, where once again the two North African women will have an opportunity to inspire an entire Arab population.

Al-Hilal, Ramon Diaz hoping familiarity can lead to success

Ramon Diaz returns to the Al-Hilal hot seat he occupied from October 2016 to February 2018. (AFP/File Photo)
Ramon Diaz returns to the Al-Hilal hot seat he occupied from October 2016 to February 2018. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 15 February 2022
John Duerden

  • Argentine coach must hit the ground running as Asian champions face two fixtures that could define their season
Updated 15 February 2022
John Duerden

LONDON: Al-Hilal are hoping that Ramon Diaz’s familiarity with Saudi Arabian football means he can hit the ground running, with two huge games in his first week in charge.

There is a league clash against Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab on Thursday followed by the King’s Cup final against even bigger Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr four days later. Win both and the situation will be looking much brighter. Losing both does not bear thinking about.

The Argentine succeeds Leonardo Jardim, who left the defending champions on Monday, and returns to the seat he occupied from October 2016 to February 2018. That was enough time in Riyadh for the 62-year-old to learn all about the expectations and demands at the 17-time Saudi champions.

Jardim was given his marching orders primarily because of poor league performances and results that have left Al-Hilal in fourth place and a massive 16 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad who have played only two games more.

Being so far behind was always going to be dangerous for the man who led Monaco to the 2017 French title. By the time the game with Al-Shabab kicks off, Ittihad, who have won their last 10 league games, could easily have defeated Al-Taawoun and opened up a 19-point gap over their rivals. Regardless of what the Tigers do, Al-Hilal have to defeat their neighbors if they are to have any chance of staying in touch with the title race.

And it is not just about the title, but also getting into the AFC Champions League places. Missing out on the top three for the first time since 2004 is a real possibility. A loss against Al-Shabab would leave the Blues 12 points behind the second-placed team, with three games in hand.

Victory on Thursday then is essential but will be far from easy against a team that is on an unbeaten streak of 17 league games and will have a point to prove after Hilal took their star striker Odion Ighalo last month.

Then there is the final against Al-Nassr on Monday. Diaz won the King’s Cup in 2017 and if he can lift the trophy in his first week, he will not only clinch Champions League football for next year but it could also set the tone for the coming months. That is one reason why Jardim was dismissed, as the feeling was that winning the cup would not really change anything for the Portuguese boss. But it could give Diaz a huge kick-start.

To win those first two games is the immediate priority but there are plenty of papers lying in Diaz’s in tray at the King Fahd International Stadium that need to be dealt with in the coming days and weeks. Jardim struggled to accommodate some of the best attacking talents in Asia: Moussa Marega, Salem Al-Dawsari, Matheus Pereira, Andre Carrillo, Salman Al-Faraj, Igahlo and others would walk into most teams in the continent.

The addition of Pereira in August was expected to take the team to the next level but the Brazilian playmaker has not yet produced the kind of performances that were common in the English Premier League last season for West Bromwich Albion. He has yet to score in the league this season and Diaz needs to get his fellow South American in the mood and into more dangerous positions.

Diaz is also going to have to get Marega and new signing Ighalo firing together in attack. His predecessor played the former Manchester United striker in the middle and Marega on the right at the Club World Cup, where the Malian gave his all but never looked completely comfortable. Just connecting these jigsaw pieces will be half the job for Diaz.

At the other end of the pitch, the defense has not been performing at its best either, with eight goals conceded in the past five games. There have been concentration issues with the back line switching off at crucial moments.

There is something else. Diaz is not seen as an exciting appointment. This is not a surprise as he was fired from the same job just four years ago. His career since has not been that impressive either. There was a four-game spell in charge of Ittihad which saw three defeats and a draw, a time in charge of Pyramids of Egypt that was not much longer and then a quick return to South America. Then it was on to Dubai club Al-Nasr, which he has just left sitting mid-table in the UAE Pro League. His resume is nowhere near as good as the one belonging to the former Monaco manager who has just left.

Management may see Diaz as a safe pair of hands, but the Argentine is going to need a good start to get the fans on his side. Wins against Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr would do the job, but defeats could virtually end Al-Hilal hopes of winning anything in the coming months and run the risk of Diaz looking like a lame duck. The next few days are crucial.

Tunisian star Ons Jabeur claims 1st round victory over Vera Zvonareva at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Ons Jabeur has advanced to the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champion ships. (Supplied/DDFTC)
Ons Jabeur has advanced to the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champion ships. (Supplied/DDFTC)
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

  • Egypt’s Mayar Sherif lost out to 2-time champion Elina Svitolina
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Ons Jabeur overcame veteran Vera Zvonareva 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in a center court thriller on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, but third seed Paula Badosa suffered a shock defeat by qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Jabeur, who was unable to play at the Australian Open due to a back injury suffered in Sydney and was playing her first match in more than a month, showed great resilience as the clock moved past two hours and the match moved toward its climax. Zvonareva opened the door by serving two consecutive double faults that allowed Jabeur to break to lead 6-5 in the final set, but the Tunisian then had to fight off three break points before securing victory on her second match point.

“Very, very tough match. I tried to be focused as much as possible,” said Jabeur. “She plays good. It’s not easy to play her. Honestly I didn’t feel so many shots. I think lack of matches didn’t help me much. I’m glad that the little experience I had helped me to win this match today.

“I tried to not, like, let her get in my head, not let myself get in my head. Sometimes with a lot of mistakes, it’s not easy to be focused, to let the frustration take over. I felt like today I got angry a little bit, but not as much as before. I’m really happy with the fact I maintained calm, belief to win until the last second of the match.”

Two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina advanced against the promising Egyptian Mayar Sherif, who showed her potential by winning the 2019 African Games, and is the first Egyptian woman to reach the top 100 and first to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam.

Although Sherif was beaten 6-2, 6-3, she cherished the opportunity to test herself against top-class opposition.

“I think in general it’s a positive experience because I see where the level is, I see where I’m at, and just to take my game forward and improve,” she said. “It was obviously exciting going onto the court my first time playing this tournament. It’s been very welcoming. They have been great with us since we have arrived. It just gave me motivation. Also to feel the help from the Arab community, that gives you a lot of confidence I would say.”

And she has been inspired by what Jabeur has achieved, saying, “Just having Ons around, seeing her around, the position where Ons is right now, it just gives you so much hope. Just looking at where she is right now, it gives you a lot of confidence, it gives you a way to be patient, to see where she is now, hoping for that to come.”

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is delighted to recognize and support the growing influence of women in the Arab tennis world, and the tournament wild card awarded to Mayar Sherif was richly deserved.

“Ons Jabeur is an inspiration to others and is now a member of the world’s top 10, and we look forward to seeing if Mayar Sherif can follow in her footsteps. We wish both of them well in the months and years ahead.”

Badosa struggled to overcome a determined opponent, who served for victory at 5-4 in the second set but lost the next three games. But, rather than becoming deflated at having victory denied her, Ruse refused to give up the fight, and when she broke to also lead the final set 5-4, she this time calmly closed out the match to win 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

“Elena-Gabriela Ruse’s victory over world number five Paula Badosa underlines what a challenge any top player has when they face an opponent who has drawn confidence from winning three matches to reach the main draw,” said Tournament Director Salah Tahlak. “In contrast, it was Badosa’s first-ever match in Dubai and we look forward to welcoming her back in the future.”

The WTA event continues until Feb. 19, and then between Feb. 21-26 the tournament celebrates the 30th anniversary of the ATP Tour 500 tournament when world number one Novak Djokovic will be bidding for his sixth Dubai title.

