IAEA joins with Saudi Arabia for nuclear power program

Riyadh: The International Atomic Energy Agency is working with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan to develop the infrastructure for a nuclear power program, according to its director general.

Speaking during a virtual appearance at the International Energy Forum on Feb. 16 in Riyadh, Rafael Mariano Grossi said nuclear energy could be an important tool to address climate change in mitigation and in adaptation.

“What’s special about nuclear is that it is proven, scalable and available,” said Grossi.

Grossi noted that major producers of oil and gas are recognizing the benefit of atomic energy, and the Middle East region will use more nuclear power in the future to meet energy needs.