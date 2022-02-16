You are here

IAEA joins with Saudi Arabia for nuclear power program

(Shutterstock)
Riyadh: The International Atomic Energy Agency is working with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan to develop the infrastructure for a nuclear power program, according to its director general.

Speaking during a virtual appearance at the International Energy Forum on Feb. 16 in Riyadh, Rafael Mariano Grossi said nuclear energy could be an important tool to address climate change in mitigation and in adaptation. 

“What’s special about nuclear is that it is proven, scalable and available,” said Grossi. 

Grossi noted that major producers of oil and gas are recognizing the benefit of atomic energy, and the Middle East region will use more nuclear power in the future to meet energy needs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Former CEO of Google Eric Schmidt has launched a $125 million fund to back artificial intelligence research into “hard problems”.

These include issues of bias, harm and misuse, geopolitical conflicts, and scientific limitations of the technology.

Also referred to as “AI2050”, the fund which is co-led by Eric Schmidt alongside Google’s head of technology James Manyika, will be paid out over the span of five years to individual academics, according to the Financial Times newspaper.

The goal of the project is to establish AI technology that is beneficial to society by 2050. 

This comes as skepticism regarding AI, its consequences, and societal impacts have been raised recently by several corporations and governments.

“A lot of people have expressed concerns about AI but very few people are working on solutions to them,” the FT reported, citing Schmidt.

That said, the fund will be directed into research tackling how AI can help measure and mitigate socio economic inequality as well as developing new up to date algorithms, also known as liquid neutral networks.

Topics: economy artificial intelligence (AI) technology robotics

Britishvolt receives $5.4m funding from Glencore for its first EV plant in the UK

Britishvolt receives $5.4m funding from Glencore for its first EV plant in the UK
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

  • The company said the fund will be used to propel the launch of the factory, which is set to open in 2023
RIYADH: Anglo-Swiss multinational commodity trading and mining company Glencore Plc will inject £40 million ($54 million) in UK based battery manufacturing firm Britishvolt as it aims to establish the first large-scale electric vehicle, or EV, facility in the UK, Bloomberg reported.

“Our interactions with the capital markets, and customers, show that demand for low-carbon, responsibly-manufactured batteries is rapidly growing day by day,” Bloomberg reported, citing Britishvolt chief investment officer Kasra Pezeshki.

The investment by Glencore comes as part of the battery manufacturer’s £200-million Series C fund, which is led by the US-based investment bank, also known as Bank of America.

The company said the fund will be used to propel the launch of the factory, which is set to open in 2023. The facility aims to produce a sufficient number of cells to cater to an estimated 300,000 EVs per year.

This comes as Britain is set to ban sales of new gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles by 2030.

 

Topics: economy energy Investment Glencore

OPEC+ need to step up oil production, warns IEA director

OPEC+ need to step up oil production, warns IEA director
Updated 10 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Oil production levels among Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members and its allies need to rise to ease pressure on prices, according to the executive director of the International Energy Agency.

Speaking during the International Energy Forum in Riyadh on Feb. 16, Fatih Birol urged the group — known as OPEC+ — to do more to meet production targets.

According to the latest S&P Global Platts survey, published earlier this month, OPEC+ fell 700,000 barrels per day short of its collective quotas in January.

Reflecting on this, Birol said: “This gap is close to one million barrels per day, so, therefore, it will be important that the OPEC+ producers narrow this gap and hopefully provide more volumes to the market."

Birol also expressed his hope that additional oil output from the United States and Brazil will ease pressure on prices. 

The director also warned that a drop in supply of gas is driving up prices of the commodity in Europe.

Birol said there is enough gas, but supplies to Europe have decreasedto about 25 percent this quarter, compared to previous years. 

He added that this means storage levels are extremely low, and as a result, “gas prices brought lots of “burden” to the European economies.

With tensions growing around Russian forces massing on the country’s border with Ukraine, Birol urged world countries not to drag the energy industry into political tensions. 

 

Topics: OPEC+ International Energy Agency (IEA) Oil production

Global energy demand expected to rise 28 percent by 2045: OPEC director

Global energy demand expected to rise 28 percent by 2045: OPEC director
Updated 17 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

All forms of energy will be needed to cope with the rising demand for power, a leading official with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has warned.

Speaking during the International Energy Forum in Riyadh, OPEC’s Director of the Research Division, Ayed Qahtani, predicted a global energy demand rise of at least 28 percent by 2045. 

"Indeed this will require the use of all forms of energy to support the post-pandemic recovery, energy transition, and address the long-term energy needs," said Qahtani. 

Qahtani also forecast the global economy to grow by 4.2 percent in 2022. 

He admitted the uncertainty of this figure is due to the Covid pandemic, which he said has badly affected the petroleum industry. 

Qahtani claimed the pandemic has disrupted supply chains, and now there is a lack of investment, particularly in the oil sector.

 

Topics: OPEC+ International Energy Agency (IEA)

Italy’s electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US’s Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters

Italy’s electricity bills to surge 131% in Q1; US’s Comstock to spend $800m in 2022 to boost production: NRG matters
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 37 min 25 sec ago
Reem Walid

REEM WALID 

RIYADH: On a macro level, the energy sector is hindered by soaring prices like those in Italy and unsustainable financing like those channeled into the coal sector. On a micro level, however, firms like Glencore and Comstock are investing in renewables while other businesses are joining forces to advance green plans.

Looking at the bigger picture:

·Italy’s electricity bills are projected to surge 131 percent while that of natural gas are estimated to increase over 90 percent in the first quarter of 2022, Bloomberg reported, citing officials from the regulator. 

The government is said to be looking at measures to mitigate the impact on consumers.

·Commercial banks from the US, China, Japan, India, Canada, and the UK are accountable for channeling a total of $1.5 trillion into the coal industry in the period between January 2019 and November 2021, CNBC reported, citing the analysis of a "study by campaign groups Urgewald and Reclaim Finance, alongside more than two dozen other NGOs".

This figure represents more than 80 percent of the total investments and financing dedicated to the industry during the period.

Through a micro lens: 

·Anglo-Swiss multinational commodity trading and mining company Glencore Plc injects 40 million pounds ($54 million) in UK based battery manufacturing firm Britishvolt as it aims to establish the first large-scale electric vehicle facility in the UK, Bloomberg reported.

This comes as part of the battery manufacturer’s 200-million-pound Series C fund which is led by US based investment bank, also known as Bank of America.

·German multinational electricity generation firm RWE and independent international oil and gas exploration and production company Neptune Energy will collaborate in the establishment of a green hydrogen project in the Dutch North Sea by 2030, Reuters reported.

Referred to as the “H2opZee”, the offshore project is projected to have an accumulated electrolyser capacity ranging between 300 and 500MW that will be capable of converting offshore wind power to hydrogen.

·US based power producer Comstock Resources Inc. has set its 2022 budget at between $750 to $800 million, representing a 23 percent increase in comparison to a year earlier, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as the natural gas producer aims to raise production between 4 to 5 percent this year.

Topics: economy electricity Gas Prices Europe renewables

