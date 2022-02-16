TASI rises 1.2% as PIF-backed digital security firm Elm Co soars by 30%: Closing bell

RIYADH: As stocks continued to rise, Saudi Arabia's main index, TASI, finished higher for the third straight session.

As of Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. Saudi time, TASI closed 1.17 percent higher at 12,495 points, while Nomu, the parallel market, gained 0.53 percent to 25,287 points.

Digital security firm Elm Co. was the top gainer, soaring 30 percent on its market debut. East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry was the top faller with a 2.58 percent decline.



Advanced Petrochemical Co. gained 0.40 percent, as it received approval for a SR2.6 billion capital increase through bonus shares.

The Arabian Pipes Co. edged up 2.44 percent, following recommendation to reduce its capital by 75 percent.

National Gas and Industrialization Co, or GASCO, gained 2.48 percent after it announced a deal to buy 55 percent of Best Gas Carrier Co. for SR29 million.

Stocks of oil giant Aramco finished the day 1.21 percent higher.

Tourism Enterprise Co., known as Shams, rose by 9.95 percent after its capital was increased by 1,000 percent to support its growth.

Among the financial sectors, Al Rajhi Bank gained 2.18 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 2.57 percent.

In the energy market, oil prices were up. US WTI crude reached $93.43 a barrel, while Brent crude sold for $94.78 a barrel.