UN envoy to Syria expects constitutional talks to resume

UN envoy to Syria expects constitutional talks to resume
Geir Pedersen, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, speaks to reporters outside his hotel after a meeting with the Syrian foreign minister in Damascus, on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

UN envoy to Syria expects constitutional talks to resume

UN envoy to Syria expects constitutional talks to resume
  Geir Pedersen spoke to reporters in the capital of Damascus after he met with Syrian officials
  "I am more optimistic that it will be possible to convene the seventh round of the drafting body of the constitutional committee, hopefully sometime in March," Pedersen said
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

DAMASCUS: The UN’s special envoy for Syria said Wednesday he expects a committee representing the Syrian government and the opposition to resume talks next month over draft constitutional reforms.
Geir Pedersen spoke to reporters in the capital of Damascus after he met with Syrian officials, including Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, over the country’s lengthy conflict.
Talks were last held in Geneva in October when Pedersen said the Syrian government’s refusal to negotiate on revisions to the country’s constitution was a key reason for their failure.
“I must say that after my discussions today, I am more optimistic that it will be possible to convene the seventh round of the drafting body of the constitutional committee, hopefully sometime in March,” Pedersen said.
Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has killed half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, including more than 5 million refugees mostly in neighboring countries. Though fighting has subsided in recent months, there are still pockets controlled by the Syrian opposition, where millions of people live.
A 2012 UN road map to peace in Syria approved by representatives of the United Nations, Arab League, European Union, Turkey and all five permanent Security Council members calls for the drafting of a new constitution. It ends with UN-supervised elections with all Syrians, including members of the diaspora, eligible to participate. A Security Council resolution adopted in December 2015 unanimously endorsed the road map.
Pedersen said he would meet later Wednesday with government representative Ahmad Kuzbari and then contact the opposition’s Syrian National Council after which “we will be able to send out an invitation.”
The talks in October followed a nine-month hiatus in the UN-led meetings of the Syrian constitutional committee.
At a Russia-hosted Syrian peace conference in January 2018, an agreement was reached to form a 150-member committee to draft a new constitution. A smaller 45-member body would do the actual drafting, including 15 members each from the government, opposition and civil society. It took until September 2019 for the committee to be formed.

Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

Updated 8 sec ago

Turkey's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Updated 8 sec ago
ANKARA: Turkey’s foreign minister announced Wednesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mevlut Cavusoglu, 54, said on Twitter that his symptoms were mild and that he planned to continue to work from home.
The announcement came a day after Cavusoglu returned from the United Arab Emirates, where he had accompanied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on an official visit.
Erdogan, 67, himself traveled to the UAE after recovering from COVID-19 last week.
Daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey have been hovering around the 100,000 mark in recent weeks, due to the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant. In late December, the number of daily cases stood at about 20,000.
The country is also seeing a rise in the number of virus-related deaths. Turkey reported 309 deaths on Tuesday, the most since May.
“Thankfully, my illness is mild. I will continue to work from home for a while without interrupting (my schedule,)” Cavusoglu said.

Coalition launches 17 operations in Marib and Hajjah targeting Houthis

Coalition launches 17 operations in Marib and Hajjah targeting Houthis
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition launches 17 operations in Marib and Hajjah targeting Houthis

Coalition launches 17 operations in Marib and Hajjah targeting Houthis
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen targeted Houthi militants with 17 operations in Marib and Hajjah during the past 24 hours, Al Arabiya TV reported Wednesday. 

Yemen aid cuts to deepen as funds dry up, UN warns

Yemen aid cuts to deepen as funds dry up, UN warns
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

Yemen aid cuts to deepen as funds dry up, UN warns

Yemen aid cuts to deepen as funds dry up, UN warns
  The World Food Programme has since January reduced rations for 8 million of the 13 million people it feeds a month
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Yemenis face more cuts in humanitarian aid in coming months because of funding shortages that could reduce food rations in a country where millions face starvation, the United Nations aid chief warned, as the war sees its biggest escalation in years.
Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that by the end of January nearly two thirds of major UN aid programs had already scaled back or closed.
“The humanitarian operation ... is about to start doing a lot less,” Griffiths said. “Aid agencies are quickly running out of money, forcing them to slash life-saving programs.”
The UN’s 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan received only 58 percent of the requested funds from donors, UN data shows. Competing demands on donors and concerns about aid obstruction in Yemen have contributed to the shortfall, although some donors did step up funds mid-2021 when warnings of famine escalated.
The nearly seven-year-old war between Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group and a Saudi-led coalition, and ensuing economic collapse, have left 80 percent of Yemen’s population reliant on help.
The World Food Programme has since January reduced rations for 8 million of the 13 million people it feeds a month, and Griffiths said rations may be cut further from March, or stopped.
Efforts for a cease-fire stalled as the warring sides ramp up military operations and resist compromise. The Houthis want a coalition blockade on areas the group holds lifted ahead of any truce talks, while Riyadh wants a simultaneous deal.
UN Yemen Envoy Hans Grundberg told Tuesday’s briefing he continued to push for de-escalation while starting consultations next week with multiple Yemeni stakeholders.
“Trust is low and ending this war will require uncomfortable compromises which no warring party is currently willing to make,” Grundberg said.
The Saudi-led alliance intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in a conflict in which several Yemeni factions vie for power.

UAE envoy criticizes UN for failing to stem Houthi escalation

UAE envoy criticizes UN for failing to stem Houthi escalation
Updated 16 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

UAE envoy criticizes UN for failing to stem Houthi escalation

UAE envoy criticizes UN for failing to stem Houthi escalation
  Lana Nusseibeh calls for tougher international stance against Iran-backed Yemeni militia
  US envoy: 'We stand united with our Saudi and Emirati partners'
Updated 16 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The Emirati ambassador to the UN on Tuesday criticized the organization for failing to stem the Houthis’ aggression, and the “continued paralysis” of UN-led efforts to bring an end to the war in Yemen.

Lana Nusseibeh condemned the Iran-backed militia’s use of Hodeidah port for stocking weapons and launching attacks on maritime routes, “threatening the security of navigation and the countries of the region.” She called for the UN to monitor the port and prevent its use for warfare.

Nusseibeh called on the international community to deal “more firmly and realistically” with the Houthis by imposing further sanctions on them, cutting off their funding, and strictly implementing an arms embargo imposed by the UN Security Council in 2015, “all of which keep in mind the nature of the Houthis’ extremist ideology and their true intentions.” She also called for their designation as a terrorist organization.

Her remarks came at a UNSC meeting to discuss the latest developments in Yemen, less than a month after the Jan. 17 Houthi attacks on Abu Dhabi that killed three civilians and injured six.

At the time, the UNSC unanimously condemned the attacks, as did more than 120 countries and international organizations.

Despite international condemnation, Houthi attacks have persisted against the UAE and Saudi Arabia, reaching “unprecedented levels,” Nusseibeh said.

“Over the past months, we have heard numerous briefings, including from (UN Special Envoy Hans) Grundberg, calling on us to give him an opportunity for his efforts to bring the Houthis back to the negotiation table,” she added.

“However, after the UAE civilian infrastructure was subjected to terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of innocent civilians, we can only ask: When will the appeasement of this terrorist group end?”

Nusseibeh reaffirmed the UAE’s “sovereign right to take all the measures necessary to protect the security and stability of its territory, as well as the safety of its citizens and residents, from any terrorist attacks in accordance with its obligations under international law.”

The UAE continues to firmly support a political track in Yemen that reflects the realities on the ground and deals with the country’s grievances “in a tangible way,” she said, adding that such a spirit is embodied in the Saudi peace initiative.

Although she voiced support for talks between the Yemeni parties themselves, Nusseibeh warned: “The Houthis have demonstrated that they will not commit to any agreement without clear international pressure. 

“As we have seen with the issue of the Safer oil tanker, the Houthis continue to break their promises and block the UN team from making its necessary assessments.” 

Nusseibeh expressed deep concern over the continued deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situation in Yemen, and condemned Houthi attacks on aid workers and the militia’s manipulation and hampering of international aid.

“We also condemn their violations against women, including sexual violence, and against children by recruiting them into their military frontlines,” she said.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the UN, joined other Security Council members in strongly condemning the Houthi attacks against civilian sites “across the region over the last month, including multiple attacks on both the UAE and Saudi Arabia that killed innocent civilians.”

She added: “We stand united with our Saudi and Emirati partners, and remain committed to helping them defend their territory and their residents, which include tens of thousands of US citizens.”

Thomas-Greenfield said despite the UNSC’s condemnation, the Houthis continue to detain current and former Yemeni staff of the US Embassy, denying them contact with their families, and to control the embassy’s former compound in Sanaa.

She called for their immediate release “unharmed,” adding: “The inescapable conclusion is that we have failed to demonstrate to the Houthis there are consequences for this behavior.

“The Houthis have made it clear they seek to disrupt regional security, target civilian sites and disrupt maritime commerce.

“We must do more to counter such attacks, with a unified voice, including by imposing tangible costs.”

The Houthis’ latest offensive in Marib has represented “the most significant impediment to peace efforts,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

“It is clear this Houthi military offensive will only bring further suffering and worsen the humanitarian plight of the Yemeni people. It must end.”

Kuwait scraps most COVID-19 restrictions

Kuwait scraps most COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

Kuwait scraps most COVID-19 restrictions

Kuwait scraps most COVID-19 restrictions
  Social distancing in mosques will be abolished
  The recent announcement clarified that unvaccinated people will now be allowed to travel and enter malls
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait announced on Tuesday that it will remove social distancing guidelines in mosques, public transportation, cinemas, theaters, and banquet halls. 

The decision, which comes into effect on Feb. 20, was revealed during the weekly cabinet meeting, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
 
A ban on in-person events, such as conferences, training courses, weddings, and funerals, has also been scrapped. 

The recent announcement clarified that unvaccinated people will now be allowed to travel and enter malls. 

Unvaccinated travelers will need to submit a negative PCR test certificate conducted within 72 hours prior to departure, quarantine for seven days and undergo another PCR test at the end of their quarantine period. 

These rules do not apply to unvaccinated travelers who are under 16 years of age. 

Meanwhile, pre-departure, post-arrival testing and home quarantine guidelines have been removed for arriving travelers who have received three COVID-19 shots of vaccines approved by Kuwaiti authorities. 

People who have only received two jabs of the coronavirus vaccine will be exempted from undergoing pre-departure PCR testing but will be required to quarantine for seven days upon arriving in Kuwait. The seven-day period can end at any given time if a negative PCR test result is presented. 

Additionally, the weekly PCR test requirement for unvaccinated students under the age of 16 has also been scrapped for those who wish to attend classes in person. 

Cabinet members explained that people categorized as ‘unvaccinated’ are those who have no received two shots of a vaccine approved by Kuwait’s government or those who’ve taken two doses more than nine months ago

