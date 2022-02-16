You are here

El-Sisi in Brussels for AU-EU Summit

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and King Philippe of Belgium meet at the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2022. (AFP)
  • El-Sisi is expected to review Egypt’s preparations to host the next UN Climate Summit in November 2022
  • El-Sisi’s visit to Brussels included talks, covering bilateral relations, with King Philippe of Belgium and PM Alexander de Croo
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will participate at the sixth session of the Association Summit between the African Union and the EU, which will be held on Feb. 17 and 18 at the headquarters of the EU in Brussels.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Ambassador Bassam Rady said that the AU-EU summit will be held under the title “Africa and Europe: Two Continents with a Common Vision until 2030.” 
Rady added: “Its first session was held in Cairo in 2000, which witnessed the establishment of partnership mechanisms between the two sides through The Cairo Action Plan, taking into account that the European side is one of the most prominent international partners with which the African Union is keen to strengthen ties, especially with regard to development files and the maintenance of international peace and security, as well as the continuous consultation between the two sides on how to address common challenges.”

The spokesman said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will focus on areas of interest to African countries, such as strengthening efforts to facilitate their integration into the global economy and providing effective support to help African nations achieve the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

El-Sisi will also use the summit to discuss technological advances and foreign investment to support growth and promote renewable energy sources.

The president is expected to review Egypt’s preparations to host the next UN Climate Summit in November 2022.

El-Sisi’s visit to Brussels will include talks with King Philippe of Belgium and his Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, covering various aspects of their bilateral relations with Egypt.

The president is also scheduled to hold a meeting with a group of Belgian businessmen to discuss advancing economic, trade and investment cooperation. 

The president will also meet with EU leaders on the sidelines of the summit, as well as a number of heads of state and government, to discuss promoting bilateral cooperation frameworks and consulting on various regional and international issues.

Abandoned oil tanker off Yemen: a disaster waiting to happen

Abandoned oil tanker off Yemen: a disaster waiting to happen
Abandoned oil tanker off Yemen: a disaster waiting to happen

DUBAI: For years, a rusty oil tanker has been moored off war-torn Yemen — abandoned and threatening to break up or explode in what would be an ecological and humanitarian catastrophe.
On Tuesday the United Nations said it had reached an “agreement in principle” with Houthi militia to pump out the volatile cargo from the FSO Safer vessel and transfer it to another ship.
The 45-year-old ship, long used as a floating oil storage platform, has been moored off Yemen’s western port of Hodeidah in the Red Sea since 2015, without being serviced.
It is moored about 60 kilometers (40 miles) from the nearest inhabited areas with 1.1 million barrels of crude on board.
Apart from corrosion to the aging hull, essential work on reducing explosive gases in the storage tanks has been neglected for years.
Greenpeace has warned the vessel could “explode at any moment.”
Experts said the latest problem emerged in May 2021 with a leak in a cooling pipe, which was later fixed.
The UN has said an oil spill could destroy ecosystems, shut down the fishing industry and close Yemen’s lifeline Hodeidah port for six months.
Independent studies show it could expose more than 8.4 million Yemenis to heightened pollution.
Maritime traffic and coastal countries including Djibouti, Eritrea and Saudi Arabia could also be affected.
About 80 percent of Yemen’s population depends on some form of aid for survival, with the civil war between the internationally-recognized government and Iran-backed Houthi militia showing no signs of abating.
Inspection of the deteriorating ship has dragged on for years with UN requests for access repeatedly declined by the Houthis, who control much of Yemen’s north including Hodeidah port.
The militia have said they want guarantees that the value of the oil on board the Safer would be used to pay salaries of their employees.
The Yemeni government has said the money should be used for health and humanitarian projects.
In November 2020, the Houthis said they gave the green light for a mission to assess the fuel tanker.
The UN initially planned it in early 2021, but it has been repeatedly delayed.
The UN last year urged the Houthis to “facilitate unconditional and safe access for UN experts to conduct a comprehensive and impartial assessment and initial repair mission without further delay.”
The UN said on Tuesday that an “agreement in principle” has been reached to transfer the toxic cargo from the tanker to another ship, without giving further details or a timeline.
“I am pleased to report recent progress in efforts to resolve the Safer tanker issue, including an agreement in principle to a UN-coordinated proposal to shift the oil to another ship,” said Martin Griffiths, the UN’s deputy chief for humanitarian affairs.

UN envoy to Syria expects constitutional talks to resume

UN envoy to Syria expects constitutional talks to resume
UN envoy to Syria expects constitutional talks to resume

  • Geir Pedersen spoke to reporters in the capital of Damascus after he met with Syrian officials
  • v“I am more optimistic that it will be possible to convene the seventh round of the drafting body of the constitutional committee, hopefully sometime in March,” Pedersen said
DAMASCUS: The UN’s special envoy for Syria said Wednesday he expects a committee representing the Syrian government and the opposition to resume talks next month over draft constitutional reforms.
Geir Pedersen spoke to reporters in the capital of Damascus after he met with Syrian officials, including Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, over the country’s lengthy conflict.
Talks were last held in Geneva in October when Pedersen said the Syrian government’s refusal to negotiate on revisions to the country’s constitution was a key reason for their failure.
“I must say that after my discussions today, I am more optimistic that it will be possible to convene the seventh round of the drafting body of the constitutional committee, hopefully sometime in March,” Pedersen said.
Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has killed half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, including more than 5 million refugees mostly in neighboring countries. Though fighting has subsided in recent months, there are still pockets controlled by the Syrian opposition, where millions of people live.
A 2012 UN road map to peace in Syria approved by representatives of the United Nations, Arab League, European Union, Turkey and all five permanent Security Council members calls for the drafting of a new constitution. It ends with UN-supervised elections with all Syrians, including members of the diaspora, eligible to participate. A Security Council resolution adopted in December 2015 unanimously endorsed the road map.
Pedersen said he would meet later Wednesday with government representative Ahmad Kuzbari and then contact the opposition’s Syrian National Council after which “we will be able to send out an invitation.”
The talks in October followed a nine-month hiatus in the UN-led meetings of the Syrian constitutional committee.
At a Russia-hosted Syrian peace conference in January 2018, an agreement was reached to form a 150-member committee to draft a new constitution. A smaller 45-member body would do the actual drafting, including 15 members each from the government, opposition and civil society. It took until September 2019 for the committee to be formed.

Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
AP

  • Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter that his symptoms were mild
  • Erdogan himself traveled to the UAE after recovering from COVID-19 last week
ANKARA: Turkey’s foreign minister announced Wednesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mevlut Cavusoglu, 54, said on Twitter that his symptoms were mild and that he planned to continue to work from home.
The announcement came a day after Cavusoglu returned from the United Arab Emirates, where he had accompanied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on an official visit.
Erdogan, 67, himself traveled to the UAE after recovering from COVID-19 last week.
Daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey have been hovering around the 100,000 mark in recent weeks, due to the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant. In late December, the number of daily cases stood at about 20,000.
The country is also seeing a rise in the number of virus-related deaths. Turkey reported 309 deaths on Tuesday, the most since May.
“Thankfully, my illness is mild. I will continue to work from home for a while without interrupting (my schedule,)” Cavusoglu said.

Coalition carries out strikes on Houthis in Marib and Hajjah

Coalition carries out strikes on Houthis in Marib and Hajjah
Coalition carries out strikes on Houthis in Marib and Hajjah

  • 14 vehicles were destroyed and a number of Houthi fighters were killed in strikes over the last 24 hours
  • UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg condemned recent Houthi attacks on UAE on Tuesday
RIYADH: Over a dozen Houthi military vehicles were destroyed in strikes on the Yemeni governorates of Marib and Hajjah, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy said on Wednesday.

14 vehicles were destroyed and a number of Houthi fighters were killed in the 17 strikes that took place over the last 24 hours, the coalition added.

On Tuesday, the UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg condemned recent Houthi attacks on the UAE at a UN Security Council meeting on the latest developments in Yemen.

He said that Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE “indicate how this conflict risks spiralling out of control unless serious efforts are urgently made by the Yemeni parties, the region, and the international community to end this conflict.”

Meanwhile, the Emirati ambassador to the UN criticized the organization for failing to stem the Houthis’ aggression, and the “continued paralysis” of UN-led efforts to bring an end to the war in Yemen.

Lana Nusseibeh called on the international community to deal “more firmly and realistically” with the Houthis by imposing further sanctions on them, cutting off their funding, and strictly implementing an arms embargo imposed by the UN Security Council in 2015.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the UN, told the council that the Houthis continue to detain current and former Yemeni staff of the US Embassy and control the embassy’s former compound in Sanaa.

She called for their immediate release “unharmed,” adding: “The inescapable conclusion is that we have failed to demonstrate to the Houthis there are consequences for this behavior.”

Yemen aid cuts to deepen as funds dry up, UN warns

Yemen aid cuts to deepen as funds dry up, UN warns
Yemen aid cuts to deepen as funds dry up, UN warns

  • The World Food Programme has since January reduced rations for 8 million of the 13 million people it feeds a month
DUBAI: Yemenis face more cuts in humanitarian aid in coming months because of funding shortages that could reduce food rations in a country where millions face starvation, the United Nations aid chief warned, as the war sees its biggest escalation in years.
Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that by the end of January nearly two thirds of major UN aid programs had already scaled back or closed.
“The humanitarian operation ... is about to start doing a lot less,” Griffiths said. “Aid agencies are quickly running out of money, forcing them to slash life-saving programs.”
The UN’s 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan received only 58 percent of the requested funds from donors, UN data shows. Competing demands on donors and concerns about aid obstruction in Yemen have contributed to the shortfall, although some donors did step up funds mid-2021 when warnings of famine escalated.
The nearly seven-year-old war between Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group and a Saudi-led coalition, and ensuing economic collapse, have left 80 percent of Yemen’s population reliant on help.
The World Food Programme has since January reduced rations for 8 million of the 13 million people it feeds a month, and Griffiths said rations may be cut further from March, or stopped.
Efforts for a cease-fire stalled as the warring sides ramp up military operations and resist compromise. The Houthis want a coalition blockade on areas the group holds lifted ahead of any truce talks, while Riyadh wants a simultaneous deal.
UN Yemen Envoy Hans Grundberg told Tuesday’s briefing he continued to push for de-escalation while starting consultations next week with multiple Yemeni stakeholders.
“Trust is low and ending this war will require uncomfortable compromises which no warring party is currently willing to make,” Grundberg said.
The Saudi-led alliance intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in a conflict in which several Yemeni factions vie for power.

