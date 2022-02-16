El-Sisi in Brussels for AU-EU Summit

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will participate at the sixth session of the Association Summit between the African Union and the EU, which will be held on Feb. 17 and 18 at the headquarters of the EU in Brussels.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Ambassador Bassam Rady said that the AU-EU summit will be held under the title “Africa and Europe: Two Continents with a Common Vision until 2030.”

Rady added: “Its first session was held in Cairo in 2000, which witnessed the establishment of partnership mechanisms between the two sides through The Cairo Action Plan, taking into account that the European side is one of the most prominent international partners with which the African Union is keen to strengthen ties, especially with regard to development files and the maintenance of international peace and security, as well as the continuous consultation between the two sides on how to address common challenges.”

The spokesman said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will focus on areas of interest to African countries, such as strengthening efforts to facilitate their integration into the global economy and providing effective support to help African nations achieve the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

El-Sisi will also use the summit to discuss technological advances and foreign investment to support growth and promote renewable energy sources.

The president is expected to review Egypt’s preparations to host the next UN Climate Summit in November 2022.

El-Sisi’s visit to Brussels will include talks with King Philippe of Belgium and his Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, covering various aspects of their bilateral relations with Egypt.

The president is also scheduled to hold a meeting with a group of Belgian businessmen to discuss advancing economic, trade and investment cooperation.

The president will also meet with EU leaders on the sidelines of the summit, as well as a number of heads of state and government, to discuss promoting bilateral cooperation frameworks and consulting on various regional and international issues.