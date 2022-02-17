Commander of Royal Saudi Air Force reviews preparations for Red Flag 2022 exercise in US

RIYADH: Gen. Turki bin Bandar, commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force, visited King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Sector to review preparations ahead of a mixed joint exercise in the US, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Wednesday.
The commander inspected the RSAF group that will be participating in the Red Flag 2022 exercise, which will be held at the Nellis Air Force Base in March, with a number of modern combat F-15SE aircraft, with all its air, technical and support crews.
Gen. Turki bin Bandar then listened to a briefing from the commander of the participating RSAF group and met with the participants. He urged them to make full use of this exercise to improve their performance during combat missions to the fullest extent, and called on them to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Lt. Col. Talal bin Abdulaziz bin Bandar, the commander of the RSAF group participating in the exercise, said the drill aims to exchange military and technical expertise between the participating forces in real scenarios, in addition to simulating international modern threats.
