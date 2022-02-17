Commander of Royal Saudi Air Force reviews preparations for Red Flag 2022 exercise in US

Saudi and Croatian foreign ministers discuss ways to boost bilateral ties

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Gordan Grlic-Radman, Croatia’s minister of foreign and European affairs discussed ways to enhance the relationship between their countries during a meeting in Zagreb on Wednesday.

In addition to reviewing Saudi-Croatian ties they talked about ways in which bilateral and multilateral coordination might be enhanced in a number of fields, including security, Saudi Press Agency reported.

They also discussed opportunities for economic cooperation in various sectors — the most important of which include technology, environmental protection, and tourism — and the importance of exchanging expertise in these fields to help achieve the aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan.

The ministers also stressed the need to provide support to investors to develop trade and boost investments between the two countries, to help enhance the development and prosperity of their countries and peoples.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, including Iran’s nuclear program and international efforts to ensure Tehran does not violate international charters and agreements.

Other topics included the importance of supporting regional and international efforts to prevent the Houthi militia from violating the human rights of the Yemeni people, and the efforts of the Kingdom and Croatia to fight terrorism and extremism in all its forms.

Prince Faisal also met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and the two officials reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance and develop it in all fields.

They also discussed opportunities to expand relations in the light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in order to achieve more prosperity for the two countries.

The Kingdom's foreign minister also met Gordan Jandrokovic, the speaker of the Croatian parliament. In addition to exploring ways to enhance bilateral relations they discussed their countries’ efforts to strengthen international dialogue between cultures and civilizations, and the roles of civil society and youth in achieving sustainable development at the local and international levels.